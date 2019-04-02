Microwave Corn on the Cob

515 Ratings
  • 5 375
  • 4 101
  • 3 29
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space. I freeze the corn on the cob in plastic bags, and remove a single ear of frozen corn in the cold winter months to have the sweet taste of summer corn throughout the year!

By deleteduser

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
20 more images

Recipe Summary test

cook:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wet a paper towel, and wring out. Wrap the ear of corn in the moist towel, and place on a dinner plate. Cook in the microwave for 5 minutes. Carefully remove paper towel, and enjoy!

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
123 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 1.7g; sodium 21.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/10/2022