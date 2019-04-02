Microwave Corn on the Cob

Just thought I'd review this recipe, since I've been making corn on the cob in a similar way for years. What I do, is peel back the husks (but not remove them) and smear the corn with a stick of butter. One stick can do many ears of corn! Then, I 'wrap the corn' back up in the husks, wrap with wet paper towels and then plastic wrap - then cook in microwave. This is the best way I have found to cook corn on the cob, the butter melts and gets down 'in the cracks' of the corn. Tastes delicious! P.S. If you want to make your corn using my method, you'll need to cut the 'silk' off with scissors - or remove the husks completely, then remove the silks. Place the husks back on - the butter will make them stick and the paper towel/plastic wrap will keep it in place.