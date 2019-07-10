Creamy Crab and Pasta Salad

Crabmeat and pasta are tossed with a creamy seasoned sauce in this great chilled salad.

Recipe by dakota kelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta shells 10 to 12 minutes, until al dente, and drain.

  • In a bowl, blend the sour cream, mayonnaise, lemon juice, honey mustard, and dill. Season with salt and pepper.

  • In a large bowl, toss together the cooked pasta, sour cream mixture, crabmeat, red bell pepper, green bell pepper, and green onions. Cover and chill until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 19.2g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 54.3mg; sodium 504.1mg. Full Nutrition
