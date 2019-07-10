Creamy Crab and Pasta Salad
Crabmeat and pasta are tossed with a creamy seasoned sauce in this great chilled salad.
This was really good. I don't like peppers so I ommited them. I added hard boiled eggs, can't have a pasta salad without eggs. I did'nt have honey mustard so I added 1T honey and 1 T yellow mustard. The crab went really well with the dressing mixture. I will make this one again. Thanks for sharing with us.Read More
Salad was dry, but had good taste. It needed more spices or something to perk up the taste. I used imitation crab meat and works fine. I'd double the sauce next time and prob add celery to it.Read More
Excellent recipe. I used "Lemon-Dilly" seasonings in place of the fresh dill and it turned out great. I also added some cucumber to the mix. Next time I would reduce the amount of noodles used to make it creamier. After sitting overnight, the noodles were a bit dry. Rave reviews from friends. Definitely a keeper!
I read some of the previous reviews, so I doubled the sauce, added garlic, celery & hard boilded eggs. It was great!
This was definitely better the next day. The day I made it I did not care for it. There was too much lemon flavor. But not to be wasteful I saved it and the next day it was wonderful. I did add some fresh snap peas to it for more crunch. I could not use the peppers due to allergies. I would make again but only if it has a day to sit. I also added some celery because I did not use the peppers. This has now become one of our favorite pasta salads using the changes I named.
I couldn't get enough of this, neither could the group I was feeding.
Pretty good! I left out the bell peppers and the dill and it was yummy. I doubled the sauce and it was still dryer than I would have preferred but I don't think it detracted from the end result really.
Love this recipe! I made some changes to it. I used red onion instead of green and left out the red pepper. I also added eggs and celery. It was awesome!!
4 1/2 stars. I used fat free mayo and fat free sour cream, dried dill, lemon juice, honey mustard, celery, red pepper, old bay, sweet onion, a bit of milk, sea salt and pepper and whole wheat pasta. I used Phillips special crab meat. I thought it was very good.
This salad was not very good. Very bland. It was edible, but not something that I would make again.
LOVED IT!!!! We didn't have gree/red peppers handy so I substituted a cup of celery. WHEN (not if) I make it again, I will keep the celery with the green peppers. Wonderful taste and everyone raved. Read a few reviews and think I am going to add hardboiled eggs to whatever is left (which isn't much) A keeper recipe. Thanks for sharing.
This was great! I made more sauce,also. Everyone loved it!
Mmmmmm. eating it as I type. I only had 8 oz left of pasta so I used that and multiplied the sauce ingredients by 1 and a half. I used imitation crab meat and didn't have honey mustard or honey so I used regular mustard with a dash of sugar. Also, I didn't have green onions so I just used regular white onions. And lastly I didn't have fresh dill so I substituted dried. This was very yummy!
This was awesome. DOUBLE THE SAUCE ingredients, added 1/4c Parmesan, 1Tbsp Crystal's hot sauce, 1tsp garlic powder, and 8oz cream cheese! When cooking the pasta, add 1 bag frozen broccoli florets and 1 drained can of sweet corn. Add the pasta to the sauce you previously made in a bowl just after draining (don't rinse or cool) to let the cream cheese melt. BAM! Makes a HUGE stainless steel salad bowl full (we're talking industrial sized), so my husband and I will have plenty for leftovers! Yum!
This was EXCELLENT! I left out the peppers because my husband doesn't care for them, and I think it actually made it better! Saved it to my recipe box. It's a "keeper"!
Quick and easy! I made half of everything as published and it was all just the right amount. Must rinse pasta in cold water before mixing it up to serve chilled! I love dill so I added more and also added peas! Going to add cheese, chopped up bacon and maybe some sauteed celery to the leftovers too, yummmy!! :-) Thank you for this simply yet truly creamy base, I'm going to try this recipe with chicken and tuna!!!
This was good, not fantastic, but good.
Excellent recipe! I added about half of the sauce to the shells, and it still seemed moist to me. If it's dry later (as many mentioned), I'll add some of the reserved sauce. If not, the sauce will go great with chicken nuggets or crabcakes. For my own flavor preference, I added garlic powder, a little celery seed and a small amount of dried dill in place of the fresh. Plain old honey and mustard works great if you don't have the honey mustard. I also added a chopped hard-cooked egg, celery and onion. I skipped the green onion and green pepper because I didn't have them on hand. I'm sure this will be great after it stands, for part of a light supper on a very hot day! Thanks for the recipe, dakota kelly!
This is a good crab salad recipe. Best when served chilled.
Okay. added lemon pepper. Doubled the sauce and it still seemed dry and sticky once it had chilled int he freezer. My husband added milk to his serving to make it less dry. I think that helped some.
WEll...I see some nice reviews, but personally did not care for the recipe.I did follow the recipe as it was...maybe some changes need to be made.
Really good flavor after it sits for a few hours. Right away it wasnt great but later it was fabulous!! I added a bit of paprika that really brought out a good taste.
Everyone else loved it, but I thought the dressing was too rich.
This had an ok taste, I doubled the sauce, and it was still dry. I probably wouldn't make it again, but it was worth the try.
Just made this- one batch made enough for two of us to eat on a bed of spring mix for two days! I did add one spring onion and it almost over powered it! This is a great nutritious low cost recipe!
This is a keeper in our family of young kids!
Great recipe! I added garlic also but the rest did exactly like it says here.
I doubled the mayo and sour cream. I didn't have any honey mustard so I used yellow mustard and a squeeze of honey. I didn't have fresh dill so I used Pampered Chefs dill seasoning. I didn't use the red pepper. It was creamy and tasty. I would make again. It made a sizeable bowl of salad.
Very good recipe. I had friends asking for it after a bbq it brought it to. I added a little more dill and salt & pepper to avoid a strong mayo flavor. I also tossed in some black olives and grape tomatoes. Yum!
Light yet flavorful and easy to make. This was just what I was looking for.
Very nice and light. I served on a bed of fresh spinach and garnished with grape tomatoes. Lots of compliments! I did double the dill though.
I kind of used this recipe as a backdrop. I used a ready made box pasta with a (ranch bacon)seasoning in it. Also added 4 eggs used only green bell peppers. 1/2 cup only. Also used dill relish a little bit of old. Bay seasoning and other seasonings. Any way it was a great starter for what I needed for leftover crab and pasta.
Describing the crab salad good is not the word great is not the word the word would be outstanding. do not change a thing
I had to make more!!!
I made it as indicated, I just used farfalle pasta, very al'dente,
and a little Chives, Tarragon & Mint, it was beautiful.
Absolutely delicious...jump on it!
I made this as per recipe, BUT, instead of green onion, added 1/2 tsp minced garlic, 3 hard boiled eggs, rough chopped, and about a cup of barely boiled broccoli for a bit of crunch, AND made it a day ahead., then decorated it with cherry tomatoes.
It was a little dry, but it had good flavor. I uses cilantro instead of dill —-tasted very good.
This pasta was just okay for me. Even with the fresh dill, I thought the dressing to be a bit bland.
I liked this recipe and everyone should know that the noodles always suck up the sauce. I doubled the sauce and the next day just added a little more mayo to get it back to the right consistincy. You can add whatever you want to this salad and it would still be good because of the sauce. I added some black olives, celery and cucumbers diced fine. Very good!
This is a very tasty salad! Of course I didn't have all the ingredients on hand, so had to substitute frozen peas and diced, fresh carrots, slightly cooked, for the peppers. But the dressing was very creamy. Those who found it dry the following day, should remember that most creamy dressings need additional ingredients after the pasta soaks up the initial dressing. I'll add some plain yogurt tomorrow. After reading some of the reviews, I decided to add three hard-boiled eggs, which made a good addition. I also used canned crab, rather than freshly cooked crab, and it seemed just fine. My husband and adult daughter loved this salad as much as I did. It's a great dish for a hot summer day! So I'll be sure to make it again.
I didn't use bell pepper because I don't like it but it's so good!!!
This was a big hit, we added tri color peppers & pasta, black olives, and left out honey mustard.....
Made it and I will make it again. It’s a keeper!
