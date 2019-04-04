Grilled Sausage with Potatoes and Green Beans
An old crock-pot favorite ready for the grill.
This is so good! I make this recipe about twice a month. I use canned green beans (2 cans) and sauté the green beans in a little olive oil with fresh minced garlic (4 or 5 cloves – we love garlic). I then add the green beans with oil and garlic on top of the sliced onions (I use 2 onions), potatoes and smoked sausage and roast in a roasting pan at 425 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring a couple of times. I also omit the water and do not cover the pan. I tried this method and it seemed to steam the dish and we like ours browner and caramelized. Thanks Tonya for a very awesome dish.Read More
Not sure what I did wrong, but this really was not a good one for us. I cooked it in the oven in a roasting pan at 425 and perhaps the method on the grill would add the flavor the oven method lacked.Read More
My family loves it all! Fixed it over the weekend on a camping trip and it went down easy. I used an even pound each of green beans, potatoes and sausage.. probably should have doubled the sausage amount, also. The recipe seemed like it would be a good one so I made a double batch and tried one over an open fire and the other in a covered mini Weber grill. The open fire batch I cooked for about 30-35 minutes.. some of the green beans and the potatoes were still a bit crunchy. The other batch I left in the Weber covered for about 45 minutes.. it came out perfect; the sausage actually browned a bit and the green beans and potatoes were perfect. I also sprinkled a pinch of Greek Seasoning overall when seasoning (just because I love that seasoning mix) and all in all I'm sure we'll have this many times more. Thanks for the great recipe!
My husband and I loved this-we licked the plate clean! It's important to spray the foil with non-stick cooking spray to ensure the food doesn't stick.
have made this twice. both times in the oven at 400 for 40 minutes in a 9x13 pan using cooking spray and covered with foil. last time used reduced fat polish sausage to lighten up and same fab taste we thought. Used 1 can green beans, 1 cob of fresh corn, 3 chopped garlic cloves, along with the onions and potatoes. Sliced red pepper is delicious as well. Also added some red pepper flakes and lots of pepper for some spice. i did not use any oil but rather used 1/4 can of juice from the green beans and just sprayed the top of ingredients with spray butter. so easy...throw it all in the pan and forget about it!
WHAT WORKED FOR ME AND HELPFUL TIP!: I used 4 medium sized red (w/skin) potatoes chopped in bite sizes so it's fast to cook (as my pic shows). I don't have a grill and hate when I'm left out of a recipe! But I've made this several times now and the perfect advice of putting this in the oven for 425 (covered so everything can steam/cook and uncovered the last 15 minutes) was perfect! Also, there's really no need for butter OR oil because quite frankly the sausage will have plenty. I actually used andouille sausage (found at places like randalls, carrs, fred meyer, heb) because it has cajun spices and doesn't have that disgusting processed taste of kiebalsa. I did fry for a few minutes on a pan w/Worcestershire as suggested and it was SOOOOO worth it. I didn't add the sausage until the last 20 min b/c I didn't want dry sausage (and it wasn't). Sprinkling red pepper over it was also an added bonus. Was also worried about the water being too much, but again.. was perfect amount. I just kept poking potato w/fork until it was done (50 min. for me).
I made a few adjustments I don't have an outdoor grill (I live in an apartment) So I baked this in the oven. I used chrizo sausage and I coverved the pan with alumin foil to "steam" the vegetables the for the last five minutes of baking I removed the foil to let the potatoes brown. I also added whole cloves of garlic (about 4) to give a little added flvor. It was a big hit.
This one scored big at my house! I added some corn on the cob and was so glad I did. I thawed the nibbler-sized ears and threw them in with everything else. All the veggies had a nice flavor. I used a reynolds foil bag which made clean up really easy.
I love this recipe and sometimes make it at home. Instead of using vegetable oil, salt and butter, I use italian dressing. Delish!
This was so GOOD! I needed to use up leftover grilled sausage and a half can of green beans and this recipe fit the bill. Simple prep consisted of cut up boiled red potatoes! I had a pan of leftover sauteed butter panko bread crumbs. i put all the ingredients into the pan and heated through. Added freshly grated parmesan...will make again with fresh green beans. Will definitely add the sauteed panko bread crumbs with the garlic/sliced onion too!
I make this on the stovetop using fresh green beans (ends nipped), quartered red potatoes, beef smoked sausage or polska kielbasa cut into 1-inch pieces, 1-1/2 cups water, along with garlic powder, onion powder, salt & pepper. I put the ingredients in a skillet on med-high stovetop and let simmer for 45 minutes or so, checking the water level every 15 minutes. The water steams the potatoes and green beans, infusing the sausage flavor into the vegetables. An old family recipe and one of my kids' favorite meals!
I have been making this for about 45yrs and do it on the stove. You can use bacon instead of sausage and have it as a side dish. I have used sausage, pork and chicken. The bacon gives it a smoky flavor. I always use frozen or fresh green beans since canned vegetables are mushy and over-cooked. I like my veggies al dente.
Served this at brunch after opening day at our local yacht club. Easy to prepare, hearty, filling and a perfect counter when consuming to much champagne! I did add cloves of garlic to the mix and used olive oil vs vegetable. Would definitely make again. Thank you Tonya for another recipe to add to my collection.
Excellent dish! I made some modifications as I am wont to do. I didn't use the grill, but baked it in a 9 x 13 dish at 425 degrees. I sauteed 2 cans french style green beans with one sliced sweet onion, two table spoons minced garlic and a can of chopped portabella mushrooms, seasoned with onion powder, garlic powder, pepper and Old Bay Seasoning in two tablespoons of olive oil. I did not use butter. I cut up red potatoes, skin on, into chunks and microwaved in a bowl for 6 minutes. I sauteed turkey kielbasa with Worcestershire for about 8 minutes in another pan. I sprayed the baking dish with olive oil Pam then placed all ingredients into it. I added 1/4 cup water and sprinkled 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese over all. Then I stirred it all together, covered with foil and baked for 40 minutes. I removed the foil, stirred again and baked an additional 10 minutes to brown. This was the bomb and I will make again and again! YUMMMMY!
This is a great summer (grill) meal that my family loves. The only difference that I make is I use frozen (french) green beans and I add about 2 tsp. of garlic powder. I also use a foil pan (like a disposable cake pan)and grill it with the grill lid closed. I find it much easier than trying to roll up the foil; and the butter and grease from the kielbasa coat the bottom of the pan so you have little sticking/burning.
I love this recipe! It would be great for camping, and I toss it with oil before I put it in foil to prevent it from sticking. Also, spraying the foil with non-stick cooking spray helps alot!
Due to our harsh winter climate, I followed the advice of another and did this in the oven in a 9 x 11 glass pan at 400 degrees for 40 minutes. I covered it with foil until the last ten minutes. Instead of using oil and butter, I sprayed the pan and top of food with cooking spray. I used reduced fat smoked sausage and Montreal Steak Seasoning. It was very flavorful.
yummy! I also roasted this in the oven, as there is 20 inches of snow on top of our grill right now! I left off the butter, used olive oil, balsamic vinegar, basil, & oregano to season. To the onion, green beans, and potato, I added a lot of fresh mushrooms and used turkey smoked sausage. I baked it covered for 20 and uncovered for another 25. We all loved the way this turned out! I will definitely make again!
This is delicious and quick to prepare. I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and sprayed my foil with non-stick cooking spray. I drizzeled with olive oil and omitted the butter. I used grill seasoning in place of salt and pepper, which really jazzed up the flavor. I also used some chicken stock I had on hand instead of water.
This is a wonderful recipe. I cooked mine in the oven, but used everything else as written. The water, oil and butter made a delicious sauce. I wrapped mine in foil just as the recipe said, however I set the foil wrapped supper in a 9X12 dish in a preheated 425 degree oven. I cooked it for about 50 min. and then tore the top of foil open. I planned on cooking for an additional 15 min. so the sausage could brown. It didn't need it. The sausage was already browned and so tender and good. The potatoes that had been cut into quarters was just right. This recipe was a big hit in our house and I plan on serving it often.
spray foil/ add 1/3 cup water or juice/ Italian dressing instead of oil/ precook beans in garlic and bean juice/tad salt----- Fantastic!!!!!!
I thought this was a great & easy meal! Just made a few changes. Used 1 pound (fresh) green beans & 1 pound potatoes. I sprayed the foil with the non-stick spray. My husband & I do not like onions, but I added a little onion powder, & garlic powder with some Lawry's seasoning salt to the beans & potatoes. Delicious!!!
Absolutely delicious! I roasted in the oven at 425 as other reviewers had suggested. But before I put the ingredients in the pan I first browned the sausage with worcestershire then removed it, added some butter and chopped garlic and sauteed my 2 cans of drained green beans, removed them and with a dab more butter browned my yellow potatoes with the onion. Then I mixed it all together in the roasting pan and covered with foil and cooked it for about 25 minutes. The whole family loved it! Even my toddlers! The flavor of the smoked sausage permeates the whole meal. I can see how this would be so good on the grill! Thanks Tonya for the new recipe!
This is great for that one-dish-and-done dinner. I've also cooked it in the oven. Turning it over when it's wrapped in foil doesn't really work, cause the liquid leaks out (duh), but you can get away with stirring it and covering it back up. Otherwise the stuff on the bottom will burn.
The first time I made it I followed the recipe exactly. It was good but a tad bland. The second time I threw in a packet of italian dressing mix and it turned out great.
I make this at least 1x a month & roast indoors @400. I omitted the butter & added 1 red bell pepper. First, I seared sausage in a nonstick oven proof skillet w/some Worcester sauce then removed the sausage & added a little EVOO to the pan, 4 tsp. minced garlic & the green beans to soften them up a bit. If I don't have fresh, I use Birdseye Steamfresh green beans. Next, I mixed in my potatoes, onions & sliced red bell pepper. Add seared sausage to the mixture, tossing all ingredients to coat. Covered pan w/aluminum foil and baked for 40 min; removing foil last 20 min. stirring occasionally. The flavors were sensational!
I did this in the oven rather than grilling. Made a few tweaks after reading many reviews. Put in 9x13 pan covered with foil. Cooked at 400 degrees for 45 mins, then uncovered and cooked for 15 more mins. Used only 1/2 tsp of salt, but added several good shakes of garlic powder and cajun seasoning to it. Had some great heat! Omitted the oil and just sprayed with Pam. Used turkey sausage to keep it a bit healthier. Will make again!
Excellent! I used a Hillshire Farms smoked sausage and it was delicious with this meal! The only suggestions I would make are: 1) spray the foil with vegetable oil to prevent sticking, and 2) reduce the amount of salt and pepper. It was pretty salty. Will definitely make again!
This is a good base recipe. I had to add some seasonings to it though. In place of water I used beef broth and omitted the oil and butter
I used apple chicken sausage, put it all together in an aluminum foil pan covered with more aluminum foil and put it in the coals of our campfire. It was sort of a pain to take out and the part closest to the hottest embers burned, but most of it didn't and it was an AMAZING dish that we'll be making again on our next camping trip.
I made this over the weekend while camping. I split all the ingredients by 4 and made into individual foil packets, lots easier to maneuver on the grill that way, and we could just open our packets and eat right out of them so clean up was easy too!
This was very good. I used the recipe as a starting point and changed it to my liking. First, I seared the sausage in olive oil with garlic, and then added frozed green beans to the pan. I placed 2 sliced onions at the bottom of a roasting pan, added all of the other ingredients (I added rosemary and a pinch of Tony Chachere's) and roasted it at 425 degrees for about 40 minutes. The family really liked this dish. Very easy.
It was too hot to fire up the grill so I made this in a big frying pan. Great!
Happy to see that someone else lives in an apartment (Zbales and qdog) both did it in an oven. Can't wait to try it. Looks real easy. Gave it 4 stars for the ease in fixing for oven cooking.
This was fantastic! This is step by step what I did so I can repeat it later. Preheat the oven to 425. I used fresh green beans snipped and broke in half. I sauteed the sliced smoked sausage with a couple shakes of Worcestershire sauce for 5 minutes while cutting the potatoes and onion. Put those in in a aluminum foil lined large glass dish. In the same pan, I sauteed cut red potatoes in a T of butter, salt and pepper for about 4 minutes, poured them in with the sausage. Sauteed the fresh green beans with about 2 T garlic and olive oil for about 4 minutes. Put those in with the sausage. added maybe 1/4 cup water and 1 large onion cut in thick strips. Stirred it all up. Covered with foil. baked for 25 minutes. Checked for potato done-ness with fork... Add 10 minutes with foil off. Delicious!
This is soooo tasty, I think I will make it again tomorrow. I cooked it in the oven and added a can of corn. Thank you.
After reading several reviews I decided to roast in the oven (425 degrees) but it took about 75 minutes before the potatoes were done! I used canned green beans(added after 1st 30 minutes), extra onion, garlic, italian seasoning, season salt and a T or so of butter. It tasted great, it just took forever.
I made this up, and froze it for a camping trip, I also played around with diffrent seasinings, everything was great. I added a little water prior to freezing, so all I had to do was thaw and throw on the grill over the camp fire. even the grandkids loved it. will make again
I have to admit I thought green beans on the grill was weird when I first found this recipe. Instead of grilling mine, I baked it in a large covered multi-purpose pan. I added a drizzle of olive oil over the veggies instead of butter. I also sprinkled the veggies with a garlic & herb seasoning blend before baking. This stuff turned out SO yummy! It's easy, cheap and darn good food! One I will certainly keep making. Thanks for sharing it!
I did modify this a little bit (according to what I had on hand & based on reviews f/ those who cooked it in the oven)...I used 1 lb fresh green beans, 1 lb red potatoes & chopped sausage patties (didn't have links). I sauted the beans in oil and garlic. I tossed all ingredients in a 9x13 pan--added 1/2 tsp salt, 1 tsp pepper, and 2 tsp minced, dried onion. (I don't like onions but like the flavor so I left out real onions.) I covered w/ foil & baked 30 mins at 400, then uncovered and baked 15 minutes more. Flavor was excellent--my husband & I both chowed it! :-)
Since it was raining, I made this in the oven using a covered casserole dish. The only thing I changed was adding 1 tsp or Worcester sauce before baking. The resulting juices were outstanding!
Delicious and easy. Was popular with the entire family. Quick clean-up too.
This can easily be made more tasty by using white wine instead of water. I also added soy sauce and crushed garlic for mucho flavor! Also, only about 1/2 tsp. pepper is plenty. Family loved it.
Decent camping meal.
Made this for dinner...it was a winner! Added a little bell pepper and used Guinness beer brats...will make again!
A favorite in this house. My husband and son could eat this 3 times a month. I've made it in the oven, in the crock-pot, on the stovetop, but love it on the grill in the summer. Thanks Tonya for sharing.
Made as written and this was good. I did end up adding some additional seasonings in the end to give it more flavor but all in all I have no complaints.
love it! I used the oven 450 deg
I premade this in individual packets and packed them in the cooler prior to heading out into the wild . They made the perfect camp fire dinners. It sure beat trying to pack condiments, buns, etc. Easy to cook and easy to clean up.
This was great! Can't wait to make it on our next camping trip. I omitted the butter and tossed the potatoes with olive oil, rosemary, thyme, garlic salt & pepper then added the green beans & sausage. Will add more green beans & sausage next time.
Oh my goodness...this was outstandingly delicious! Wish I could give it more than 5 stars. Followed the recipe exactly. YUMMO!
This was awesome! Left out the sausage becasue I am not a big fan, but this rest made a fantastic and simple side dish to "marinated spicy pork chops" (from this site). Thanks for sharing.
Oh my goodness - this is a GREAT meal! I made it just as the recipe suggested except I added 4 gloves of garlic, 4 tbsp of butter and the corn cobs as others suggested! It was sooooo good. It's also very easy clean up - especially if you use the foil bags. I will be making this over and over!
this was very good, i baked it at 400 degrees for 40 minutes. i didn't have any fresh green beans so i used frozen.and used italian sausage added some garlic.yum yum thanks for the recipe
We love this recipe. It is very easy to make after a long work day.
It came out great, but I did make some significant changes. I preheated the oven to 425 degrees. I used 1 pound potatoes, halved them, and sliced them into 3/4" pieces. I used frankfurters instead of smoked sausage. I sauteed the green beans and 2 minced garlic cloves in a skillet over high heat for 5 minutes. Then I used the same pan to sear the franks in 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce. I put the beans and the franks into a large bowl together with the potatoes, the onions, 1 Tbsp olive oil, 1/2 tsp thyme, 1 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp pepper, and 1 tsp paprika. I mixed it all together and put it into a greased casserole along with 1/3 cup water. I covered it tightly for 25 minutes and continued to roast it uncovered for another 20 minutes. My husband and daughter loved it.
This was good, would make again. I added more potatoes & green beans than the recipe called for to make the servings less paltry.... we like our veggies! Note, a ring of smoked sausage is no longer 16 oz but 13 oz now. Thanks for the recipe.
I make many variations of this. We love it when we are camping! I have used all the ingredients listed + - (dependng on mood and what I have available) cauliflower, kielbasa, chicken, shrimp, crab, mushrooms, corn, hamburger, green peppers, sweet onions and different seasoning including: old bay seafood seasoning, tons of garlic, rosemary, italian seasoning, crushed red pepper etc etc. You can use differnt kinds of potatoes too, basicaly anything you want to add, feel free. I use a wide variety together or alone to change the tase/flavors so it seems like a new dish instead of the same old thing. Oh and french cut green beens are good too.
this is the easiest and best tasting recipe!I followed the recipe to a T and it came out perfect, my husband and I ate 2 full plates of it, everything was gone in no time. this makes a great summer dish with little effort and practically no cleanup thanks for sharing this recipe!
I decided to try and make exactly as recipe states but ended up using about 1 lb beans and 1 lb potatoes (cut in bite size pieces). We cooked on indirect heat on a gas grill for 15 minutes on each side. It came out fantastic. Next time will add a little garlic and maybe a few sprinkles of beef bullion granules. We had no problem with burning or sticking to the foil. This recipe will definitely be added to our camping recipe list.
Just tried this recipe tonight! It was a delicious way to enjoy sausages and BBQ at the same time:) The recipe was so simple, which was great, but also why I couldn't give it a 5 star rating. I feel like it may have tasted better with some garlic, or some dill added to have a little more excitement. The only thing to really flavour the dish was the polish sausage, which is great, but unless you get some sausage with every bite, the rest of the ingredients taste a little bland. Will make again, but definitely will add some more seasoning to help balance out the flavours!
This was very simple and delicious. I cut the recipe in half but otherwise made it exactly as is, and it was great.
great recipe, the first time I made it I went just by the recipe and it was great. the second time I added 2 teas crushed garlic 1/3 cup shoe peg corn in butter sauce and a hand full of snow peas and another 1/3 cut water. this was fantastic. great recipe for sure 5 stars
This is a great recipe. Might sound odd, but I put all of these items along with corn on the cob in a large pot and boil! Just add the green beans at the end so they don't overcook. Delicious!
This was awesome! I did make a few changes. I cook the potatoes a little before hand and I added a trio of peppers (red,green, yellow, onion, french green beans (fresh),onion, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper, 2 tbsp of dijon mustard, some drizzles of olive oil, and about a 1/2 cup of beef broth and some savory seasoning. Delicious! I also make a gravy from the juices in the dish by using some cornstarch. This is a huge hit at my house and a must try!
Followed directions but did separate into individual foils for the kids. So simple and so very, very good!! Thank you for sharing such a fun recipe!
this is a great recipe that i made easier..instead of fresh green beans & potatoes, i used one can of drained green beans and one can of whole potatoes cut in half and seasoned with about 1 tablespoon of prepared dressing from a box of "suddenly" pasta salad and the rest of the ingredients. Wrapped tightly in aluminum foil and placed on grill 25-30 minutes, turning once half way through cooking time. Delicious served with the pasta salad and kabobs or other grilled meats!!
I made this recipe for dinner tonight, and the kids ate it up!! I made mine in a casserole pan then put it in the oven @ 350 for 45 min, it's one of those meals that you can throw together quickly and forget about it.
YUMMY
I love this recipe almost as much as I love crock-pot green beans and ham! My only change was to add some fresh cracked pepper! Perfect served with a crusty dinner roll!
Very simple and delicious! You don't always need a bunch of different seasonings and add-ins to make a yummy meal! Flavors of each thing came through. I did these in individual packets so each person could have their own. Thanks!
This was good, but it needs more flavour. It's a great starting point, though. I added red pepper and some zucchini I needed to used up. Next time, I will add some fresh herbs, garlic and maybe worcestershire sauce.
This was okay. It is a good, basic meal. Nothing bad about it, but also nothing Wow, either. It fit my son's tastes - he doesn't like fancy, spicy, or casseroles. I will do this again sometime because it is fun, but I will work with the flavors a bit more - maybe add Italian dressing like someone mentioned.
This was awesome. My family felt that it would be more of a lunchtime food. But it is a keeper!
It was super. I am the cook at my job and everyone raved about this!!
I rated this 5 stars as it is great as it is! I have over time been adjusting it to my families taste. I always add corn for texture and color. I also add broccoli, carrots & cauliflower to the mixture… If I have fresh I use those but if not frozen works just as well but do not add any water, it will have enough. I also use EVOO instead of Vegetable as this I thinks taste MUCH better and I do not use any butter. I put it all in a large bowel to mix well with some salt, pepper, garlic powder and Italian seasoning, if it taste good cold it will taste good hot… I bake mine in the oven at 450 for about 20 min’s with a sprayed foil cover so it wont get veggies stuck to it. Then I remove the cover and cook for about 10 min’s or until all veggies are done. In the summer when it is to hot to cook in the house I place the pan on a med-high heat on the grill and cook almost as long… This is the bomb in my house now! It is an all in one meal that EVERYONE loves! I never have left over’s and this makes much more then four servings, I would say like six. Tip: If using frozen veggies I add 1 whole bag of vegetable melody (Broccoli, cauliflower & carrots), half bag of beans and a 1/3 a bag of corn. I have also been known to throw in different kids of squash in it also. Don’t forget the potatoes I use two large or 4 small and leave the skin on YUMMY-YUMMY!!! Use your imagination & it will turn out great!
Nice easy recipe. I used 2 cans of green beans (drained and rinsed) instead of fresh. Also added minced garlic, fresh ground black pepper, and a little dried thyme. I didn't add the water or the salt and thought the salt from the kielbasa was enough. I will make this again.
Awesome!!! I used turkey keilbasa and added a red pepper. It is so good and moist and the flavors marry well. The hubby even wanted the leftovers for lunch the next day!
YUM! Made them and they were delish and very filling! Will season the potatoes next time. But a very rustic yummy meal! Thanks! Will make again! Plus the kids can pitch in to help make their own dinner!
Prepared in oven and followed the advice of motherteresa with searing sausage, sauteing green beans and adding fresh garlic to taste and about 3/4 tsp of red pepper flakes for just a little kick. It was OUTSTANDING and my only regret is I didn't make more for leftovers as we devoured it all in one sitting! Will definitely make again and again...thanks for a great recipe!
Too hot to deal with the grill today too, so I made this in the oven tonight. Baked at 400 for about an hour- 45 covered, 15 uncovered. It was AMAZING and my kiddos liked it so much it is ALL GONE.
If I could give this recipe 10 + stars I would. WOW!!!! Everyone loved it (including the in-laws). I added quartered corn on the cob and a bit more butter (not much) put it on the grill for 15 minutes closed the lid flipped it over grilled addt'l 15 minutes and WOW!! Amazing!!! I would make this again and again. Thanks for a 10+ star recipe.
This was pretty good. We made it while camping in a dutch oven. I seasoned it with onion soup mix and added water as necessary while cooking. The main problem was that the green beans cook way faster than everything else, although I think our fire was a little hot.
Loved it!
I made this recipe 3 times in the past 2 weeks! First time ever that we had no leftovers and my family was asking for more! Cooks very well in a crock pot and takes about 4 hours if the ingredients are put in frozen(I prepared 4 meals in freezer bags and just stuck them in the freezer), I put the butter in after it's done cooking.
I thought this was AWESOME! We used pepper and onion italian sausage and used more salt then called for by mistake. It came out delicious and everything was cooked to perfection. We will definitely be making this again and again!
This was very good and I loved it because I had no dishes to clean up! I did use kielbasa instead of sausage and made 5 individual packets. I put this on my list for camping this summer and can't wait to make it again! Thanks!
Amazing! I made it for my family tonight and everyone loved it! I changed a few things: 3 baking potatoes replaced the red ones, two cans of green beans rather than fresh ones, and 2 yellow onions rather than just the one. I agree with others, it's a little light on the meat... however, I'd suggest cutting the sausage lengthwise, then into pieces, rather than the suggested slice size (or just add more meat :)). Overall, supper fast and easy. Everything cooked perfectly on the grill (20ish minutes at between 450-475 degrees). I will definitely be making this again soon. I loved the amount of flavor, given how few ingredients were in it. Glad it can be made in an oven but the grill worked perfectly. Great summer recipe!! (Added bonus - Little or NO CLEANUP!)
Excellent result and very simple. I substituted green beans with asparagus and it worke out fine. I also put in some green pepper. YUM YUM
Flipping fabulous. I added fresh spinach and hour before serving. DELICIOUS!
Being a great fan of ham, green beans and potatoes (a common meal in Pennsylvania) I figured this had to be as good if not better., and it was indeed better. I made the recipe as stated with the exception of putting more potato in and adding two large cloves of garlic sliced. What a great change from the normal grilled meals. It really didn't take as long to cook as I had thought that it would. Thanks!
This is an awesome recipe. One variation I like is to substitute andouille sausage and sprinkle a little "slap ya mamma" spices on top...Tasty!
Cut potatoes in smaller pieces
Wow, wonderful. I use canned green beans and olive oil instead. I sprinkled it with basil. Husband loved it!
Wonderful and may be one dish meal. It was a HUGE hit at our backyard party.
This was so amazing!!! I've been making this on the stovetop for year, this method added so much flavor! We had leftovers for days and it just kept getting better everyday!
This was really good. I loved the flavor of the green beans cooked with the sausage. It was way too much pepper for our tastes, that made it a little too spicy. Next time I will use just a dash of pepper. I also think it would be good to melt the butter with oil in a bowl, add seasonings, then add meat in vegetables, stir to coat. Then pour onto the foil. This would get rid of the pockets of salt caused by uneven sprinkling. With those changes I know this recipe will become a favorite.
Oh my goodness! Very yummy! Added 2 cloves of crushed garlic and baked in 400 degree oven covered with foil about 50 min, then uncovered about 30 more! Very nice and brown and carmelized! Will make over and over again! Thanks for such a good and easy recipe!
Followed exactly and was really good, easy recipe
