Grilled Sausage with Potatoes and Green Beans

I rated this 5 stars as it is great as it is! I have over time been adjusting it to my families taste. I always add corn for texture and color. I also add broccoli, carrots & cauliflower to the mixture… If I have fresh I use those but if not frozen works just as well but do not add any water, it will have enough. I also use EVOO instead of Vegetable as this I thinks taste MUCH better and I do not use any butter. I put it all in a large bowel to mix well with some salt, pepper, garlic powder and Italian seasoning, if it taste good cold it will taste good hot… I bake mine in the oven at 450 for about 20 min’s with a sprayed foil cover so it wont get veggies stuck to it. Then I remove the cover and cook for about 10 min’s or until all veggies are done. In the summer when it is to hot to cook in the house I place the pan on a med-high heat on the grill and cook almost as long… This is the bomb in my house now! It is an all in one meal that EVERYONE loves! I never have left over’s and this makes much more then four servings, I would say like six. Tip: If using frozen veggies I add 1 whole bag of vegetable melody (Broccoli, cauliflower & carrots), half bag of beans and a 1/3 a bag of corn. I have also been known to throw in different kids of squash in it also. Don’t forget the potatoes I use two large or 4 small and leave the skin on YUMMY-YUMMY!!! Use your imagination & it will turn out great!