Grilled Sausage with Potatoes and Green Beans

4.6
718 Ratings
  • 5 511
  • 4 160
  • 3 35
  • 2 7
  • 1 5

An old crock-pot favorite ready for the grill.

Recipe by Tonya Merriman

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
42 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat.

    Advertisement

  • On a large sheet of foil, place the green beans, red potatoes, onion, and sausage. Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with oil, and top with butter. Tightly seal foil around the ingredients, leaving only a small opening. Pour water into the opening, and seal.

  • Place foil packet on the prepared grill. Cook 20 to 30 minutes, turning once, until sausage is browned and vegetables are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
544 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 21.3g; fat 38.4g; cholesterol 79.9mg; sodium 2302.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022