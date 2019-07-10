Pancetta Wrapped Shrimp with Chipotle Vinaigrette and Cilantro Oil
This dish makes a hearty and filling main dish and is also great to serve as an appetizer or hors d'oeuvre.
I was looking for the main attraction for a 4 course Mother's Day brunch and stumbled on this recipe. WOW!!! These were a hit. I made them again the very next weekend they were so great! The only change I made (on accident) was instead of making the cilantro oil and then the chipotle vinaigrette seperatly, I made it all together (so it was Chipotle Cilantro Vinaigrette). It tasted great and I didn't see a reason to keep them seperate if you're going to pour both on the shrimp. Just be sure to grill the shrimp long enough. I was concerned I would over do it and pulled the first batch off the grill a little early. Make sure the pancetta (Italian bacon) is nice and done and the shrimp will be perfect.Read More
Shrimp and Pancetta combo are good, however the Cilinatro sauce is very oily - i would not use a full cup of canola. The chipotle sauce has a very strong and spicy flavor. Would not make again for an entree, better as an app.Read More
I made this for a Friday night get together we have every week. It was a hit. I poured a little of each sauce over the plate of shrimp after they were grilled as the recipe suggested and then my guests used the rest of the sauces for dipping sauces. I will definitley make this again.
This was really good. The flavors from the pancetta, shrimp, chipotle, cilantro went very well together. To Joe Blue, not only did you butcher the spelling of "cilantro", OF COURSE it was oily. It's a cilantro OIL.
This is divine and served as an appetizer course. I will only use fresh sliced pancetta from the deli as the packaged sliced proved to be "brittle" and would not wrap around the shrimp. I used uncooked shrimp with this. I also used prosciutto I had on hand with cooked shrimp which was good also. These needed to only warm through. I cooked all in the broiler second shelf from the top and watched carefully so it would not burn. Line a pan with foil and use a wire rack so the pancetta can drip down. The recipe makes ample sauce for later use as a great dressing for a spinach salad with the shrimp tossed over it. Next time I'll try just the Chipotle sauce on the salad as I like spicy things.
outstanding. delicious and very presentable. had it as the entree but would definitely work as an appetizer as well.
This has to be one of my favorite recipes on the site just due to all of the balance of flavors. I make this recipe more often now that I made a big amount of both sauces and want something quick. For folks that don't want food that is too spicy, I would dial back on the adobo sauce. I love the sweetness in from the honey in the cilantro oil that pairs nicely with the spicy adobo.
