Pancetta Wrapped Shrimp with Chipotle Vinaigrette and Cilantro Oil

I was looking for the main attraction for a 4 course Mother's Day brunch and stumbled on this recipe. WOW!!! These were a hit. I made them again the very next weekend they were so great! The only change I made (on accident) was instead of making the cilantro oil and then the chipotle vinaigrette seperatly, I made it all together (so it was Chipotle Cilantro Vinaigrette). It tasted great and I didn't see a reason to keep them seperate if you're going to pour both on the shrimp. Just be sure to grill the shrimp long enough. I was concerned I would over do it and pulled the first batch off the grill a little early. Make sure the pancetta (Italian bacon) is nice and done and the shrimp will be perfect.

