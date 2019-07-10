Pancetta Wrapped Shrimp with Chipotle Vinaigrette and Cilantro Oil

This dish makes a hearty and filling main dish and is also great to serve as an appetizer or hors d'oeuvre.

Recipe by Ryan Nomura

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare cilantro oil by pureeing cilantro, canola oil, honey, lime juice, and salt to taste until smooth; pour into a bowl or bottle, and set aside.

  • Prepare the chipotle vinaigrette by pureeing the chipotle pepper, adobo sauce, lemon juice, rice vinegar, and garlic in a blender until smooth. With the blender running, slowly pour in the canola oil, and puree until creamy. Season to taste with salt, and set aside.

  • Preheat a grill for medium heat.

  • Cut the pancetta slices in half. Wrap a half slice of pancetta around each shrimp to cover. Grill until the pancetta has crisped, and the shrimp has turned opaque, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Drain on paper towels.

  • To serve, arrange cooked shrimp on a warmed serving platter or individual plates, and drizzle with chipotle vinaigrette and cilantro oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
839 calories; protein 41.9g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 73.2g; cholesterol 300.5mg; sodium 1183.2mg. Full Nutrition
