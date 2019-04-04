Beef and Mushroom Stroganoff, Aussie Style

Tasty beef and mushroom stroganoff. This was my favorite recipe as a kid, my Mum came up with it from the stuff that was left in the cupboard! I've since modified the ingredients to add my own personal touch.

Recipe by Rosemary Ingrey

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic, and fresh mushrooms; cook until the onions are translucent. Stir in curry powder until well blended. Place the meat strips in the skillet, and fry until evenly browned.

  • Dissolve the bouillon cubes in the boiling water, then stir into the skillet. Add the mushroom stems and pieces and dried shiitake mushrooms. Let the mixture simmer over medium heat until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook until tender, about 7 minutes. Drain.

  • Reduce the heat under the skillet to low, and pour in the cream, stirring until the sauce is an even color. Simmer for about 5 minutes, but do not boil. Serve over noodles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
734 calories; protein 31.7g; carbohydrates 55.8g; fat 43.8g; cholesterol 217.2mg; sodium 718.1mg. Full Nutrition
