Beef and Mushroom Stroganoff, Aussie Style

Tasty beef and mushroom stroganoff. This was my favorite recipe as a kid, my Mum came up with it from the stuff that was left in the cupboard! I've since modified the ingredients to add my own personal touch.
This was wonderful...if you want to try stroganoff with a twist - try this! The curry creates a great flavor, without the heat. I added a can of cream of mushroom soup to make a little more sauce, and then used 3/4 cup of cream and 3/4 cup of sour cream. Also, I used potatoes instead of noodles. My kids were licking out their bowls!!!
This was wonderful...if you want to try stroganoff with a twist - try this! The curry creates a great flavor, without the heat. I added a can of cream of mushroom soup to make a little more sauce, and then used 3/4 cup of cream and 3/4 cup of sour cream. Also, I used potatoes instead of noodles. My kids were licking out their bowls!!!
This dish was a hit with my whole family. I used olive oil instead of butter, beef broth, half n half and sour cream. I omitted the curry but did season with Nature's Seasons. It was very easy and tasted great. The best kind of recipe!
I didn't follow the recipe exactly, so I didn't feel I should rate this recipe. HOWEVER, even with the changes I made, this recipe was fantastic. I didn't use near as many mushrooms because I'm not entirely fond of them and I use beef broth instead of beef boillon and water. I also had to use sour cream as most stroganoffs do because I didn't have heavy cream on hand.
I took advice of other review and skipped curry added pepper/garlic salt/added 1/4 c red wine. Also used 12 oz pkg white sliced mushrooms and used 1 cup cream & 1/4 cup sour cream. Added 1 Tablespoon worcestershire sauce at end. Serves over hot noodles and it was amazing!
I really enjoyed this-I did add a bit of sour cream, used half and half, and used all fresh mushrooms and it turned out great. I also added the meat later than called for so it would be less done. Thanks for the ideas!
Wow, thanks everyone for the reviews and suggestions, I might try a few of them myself. I submitted this recipe many years ago and have forgotton my original account details. Also try making this with pasta instead of noodles.
Great recipe, my picky husband liked it! I added a bit of cornstarch in the end to thicken up just a bit and it turned out great. Very different with curry but it wasn't overpowering, just great flavor. I get bored with the tangy sour cream flavor of other stroganoff recipes I have tried.
This recipe was delicious. I used an abbreviated version of it with regular white mushrooms only, just teaspoon of curry powder, ground beef instead of sirloin and shell pasta. It still came out amazing. It took longer than 20 minutes to evaporate the liquid and I was worried that it would taste like curry but it really didn't.
Suggestion: The photo shows something green which was not included in the recipe. I'd use FRESH Italian flat parsley or chopped FRESH baby spinach for the green touch. For those uncertain about adding curry, extract a bit of the sauce and add a tiny pinch of curry and give it a taste.If you like the flavor then go for it. Curry can add amazing flavor to a recipe. I'm also a fan of red wine and sour cream. For an economical variation that's equally delicious use a low fat ground beef.
Yummy! Since I cook for one(and leftovers!) I cut the meat called for and the curry powder in half and left most of the other measurements the same. I ended up using vegetable broth instead of cubes, ommitted the canned mushrooms and increased the shiitake mushrooms by 1/4 cup. Used .6cup of sourcream instead of the heavy cream and served over egg noodles!
Delicious! Loved the curry flavor in this dish. I slow simmered the meat until it was very tender. Close to an hr i believe. I used fat free half and half and it worked fine. Not as thick but still very good.It definitely tasted better than it looked.
Great flavor in this recipe. I used all fresh crimini mushrooms and chicken stock. Stirred in a 1/4 of sour cream at the end. I put the beef in the freezer for a couple hours it makes it easy to get very thin slices.
I made this delicious meal for my family last night! It was a hit, although I didnt use that much mushrooms and just bought the fresh presliced white button mushrooms and that was all I needed since I dont like the over powering taste of mushrooms! Didnt use curry but used a pinch of cayenne powder, garlic powder, and salt and pepper! Made home made mash potatoes with it and sweet hawaiian rolls...YUMMY!!!!! :))
Wow. Made it exactly as the recipe states and wow. It was delicious. My picky kids faught over the last spoonfulls. they licked their plates. I will be making this again. The curry flavor is great and makes the dish as wonderful as it is. Don't omit unless you really don't like curry.
Everything is good here, but you can't make a true beef stroganoff without adding wine (usually red). I use white pepper instead of curry. I never used beef boullion, but I think it might be a good addition.
This is a great twist on plain old stroganoff. I added 2/3 of a large tub of sour cream, doubled the bullion, doubled the curry and added a can of cream of mushroom soup. the extra liquid did require a roiux to thicken it up, but we are sauce people, and needed some extra. We will be having this again soon!
I give this five stars. I choose top rate ingredients and it was fast to make and it disappeared fast from the pot! I used fresh egg noodles, organic beef, broth and cream. i used cremini mushrooms for the fresh ones and it was perfect. I will be making this again. Also I used half and half cream rather than heavy cream and then added a little corn starch and water to thicken the sauce...all fine and half the fat. Make this for your discerning meat loving men.
Everything tasted good, but the meat was tough. I must have cut the strips too thick. We used Half & Half and light sour cream. Next time I might do the recipe as written and my wife thinks we should use a more tender cut of meat.
This dish is perfect for a winter's evening. And it makes the neighborhood jealous of the smells permeating from our kitchen. Husband wishes we could make this every night. Only thing, I omit the curry b/c Husband HATES curry, and I use a 1/2 onion because too much gives me indigestion (lol). I use beef broth instead of bouillon. Also, I use about 3 Portabello caps instead of regular mushroom, omit the canned mushrooms. DELISH!!!
Wow, this is really simple and tasted great! We didn't have curry power, but otherwise we stayed true to the recipe. The only thing my husband suggested was making more noodles. Can't wait to make this again with curry and more noodles. :) Thanks for sharing!
This recipe went over GREAT at my house. My husband loved it!!! I added a few more mushrooms, and served with mashed potatoes. Definately something we will have often. Didn't have any curry, so just left it out.
Oh, man. This was AMAZING!! I cut back on the curry powder by 1/2 a teaspoon and didn't add the shitake mushrooms, but I don't think it took away much. My whole family loved it and my 10 year old son kept asking what was making the house smell so fancy. This is a definite keeper recipe.
I'm married 4 3 months...so I learn how to cook delicious food... and always try to find out smth interesting...this recipe caught my attention 'cause I always wanted to learn how to make Stroganoff...and I couldn't even imagine, that it'll be so easy... My main judge (my hubby) liked it... me too...but the only thing... when I cook I prefer chicken or pork meat...i avoid beef 'cause its tough...and you chew it like a rubber...
This was perfect for leftover steak tips that I had to use up. I didn't have canned or shiitake mushrooms so just cooked lots of button mushrooms w/the onion & garlic in EVOO. Also used light cream. Thanks Rosemary!
This was very good and a nice switch from the typical beef stroganoff. I can't have mushrooms, so I left those out. I also can't have boullion cubes either, so I used 1 cup of beef broth. Since others said the sauce was thin, that's why I cut it down by 1/2 cup. I only had beef stew meat on hand, but a long simmering process made it nice and tender. I also used half and half and a 1/4 cup of sour cream. I served over Amish garlic noodles. You really do want the full amount of curry powder. It doesn't end up tasting like curry since there's a lot of cream and broth. It has a different color (yellowish) than the usual stroganoff, so don't be surprised when you add in the cream! Great recipe - thank you!
We absolutely love this recipe! I tend to make it about three times a months! The only thing I changed, was that I did not use the fresh mushrooms, I doubled the canned mushrooms. It was wonderful! Thank you!
Love this!! To simplify I make it in the slow cooker. Reduce the water a little and put everything but the cream on to cook. The last hour or so I add the cream and some corn starch to thicken it up... Serve it over brown rice. We like the leftovers as much as the original meal!
I thought it was excellent! Great weeknight meal. Some chicken noodle soups have also called for curry before, I found it really rounded out the taste in those circumstances as well....so if you are wondering about that, don't be afraid to try it!!! I also added a can of mushroom soup and used ground beef for a cheaper alternative, as one reviewer suggested
This was pretty tasty, and I don't even like curry! I had to add some Kitchen Bouquet to darken my gravy, and I also used some salt and pepper for taste, but aside from that, I made the recipe exactly as written! Super easy, and kid approved!
I made this and it's a huge hit with both my husband and my teen son. I did do a few alterations, namely: I used beef broth in place of water and bouillon and put beef bouillon in the broth. Next, I used fresh shiitake and baby brown crimini mushrooms rather than dried and canned. I added more curry and put some sugar in, as that brings out the curry flavor. Also, I added more garlic ( our family are straight up garlic lovers!) the last tweak was to use cornstarch to thicken the broth to a gravy like consistency. This recipe will be making a regular appearance on our dinner table- absolutely delicious nice variation from all of the same old tired recipes that call for Worchestersire sauce
My husband and I ate this at different times since our schedules are off. Upon first bite I was in love! Then, the next day he took his to work and he text me to say that this recipe is a keeper! He's never said that before!
The family basically licked the pot clean. I made it because I had some dried shiitake mushrooms to use up. The curry doesn't even taste like curry, it just adds an interesting depth. The shiitakes add a really nice chewy texture. I used ground beef last time, this time I'm using left over brisket. Great recipe.
What a great alternative to traditional beef stroganoff, off-hand it seems that it's a switch from paprika to curry, and sour cream to regular cream. We followed the exact recipe, except used fat free half & half. It made the sauce a little thin, but just wonderful anyway! Thanks Rosemary!
Very nice variation on stroganoff without sour cream. I didn't have curry powder so looked up substitutes and did the following instead: 1/2 tsp turmeric, 1 tsp cumin, 1/2 tsp coriander, 1/2 tsp paprika. I also had a special spice blend called mushroom seasoning that I added 1 tsp of, and 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper and black pepper to taste. I used thin egg noodles. This was fast and very, very pleasing in texture with the thin egg noodles. I'll be sure to try again only when I have curry to see if it is as good or better.
I am not very handy in the kitchen, but this was so easy. My husband just raved about this dish. Personally, I dont like curry, but my husband does, so I only added 1 teaspoon of curry...and it tasted great. I will definitly use this recipe again. Thanks Rosemary
I found this a bit too salty. Perhaps from the Boullion. I will double the cream next time. Excellent recipe and easily adapted to your own personal style. I threw in leftover broiled potatoes and buttered carrots. It was hearty and awesome
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2011
I thought it was excellent! Great weeknight meal. Some chicken noodle soups have also called for curry before, I found it really rounded out the taste in those circumstances as well....so if you are wondering about that, don't be afraid to try it!!! I also added a can of mushroom soup and used ground beef for a cheaper alternative, as one reviewer suggested
We really liked this recipe. Even my father enjoyed it and he supposedly doesn't like curry;). I didn't have the dried mushrooms, so I doubled the fresh. I also used low sodium beef broth instead of the bouillon because we watch our sodium intake Give this one a try- it's a refreshing change from standard stroganoff!
Really good - my boyfriend and I both liked it. Used all fresh sliced crimini mushrooms, half n half instead of heavy cream, and added a few shallots. Thought the curry gave it a much more interesting flavor than ordinary stroganoff, and I liked that the sauce was a bit thinner. It didn't feel as heavy. Served over fusilli noodles.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.