Salmon and Asparagus in a Bag

Rating: 4.33 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An easy, elegant dinner that's fun to make. The salmon is delicately infused with the flavor of the vegetables. If you like your asparagus more al dente, just skip the pre-steaming step.

By Cathy Trout

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Place asparagus and water in a covered, microwave-safe, and vented bowl; steam in the microwave for 5 minutes.

  • Rub salmon with olive oil, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, dill weed, salt, and black pepper; place in a foil oven bag. Toss spinach, capers, red onion, and asparagus with salt, black pepper, and 1 tablespoon lemon juice in the foil oven bag. Place vegetables on top of salmon. Fold foil bag closed and place in a baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until salmon flakes easily with a fork, about 30 minutes. Carefully split bag open with a knife to release steam.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
254 calories; protein 27.2g; carbohydrates 6.6g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 50.4mg; sodium 121.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Reviews:
joana
Rating: 4 stars
05/06/2012
It was easy healthy and very tasty. I won't steam asparagus as long next time. Easy clean up due to foil bags- Read More
Helpful
(6)
Crikkitt
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2015
This recipe is simple enough to make on a work night and elegant enough to make for company or a special occasion. I don't have foil oven bags so we just wrapped them individually in foil. The salmon could use some additional seasoning and was a bit overcooked at 30 minutes. I did not steam my asparagus prior to putting it in the oven with the salmon and it was cooked perfectly. We loved how easy this was to clean up after dinner. All in all this was healthy and tasty and we will make it again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Kelli
Rating: 4 stars
07/16/2012
Love this easy healthy recipe!! Made a few changes: didn't have asparagus or red onion so I used white onion and I sliced some zucchini red & green peppers and doubled the capers =) Very tasty! Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(2)
loveiicook
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2013
i added whole garlic cloves (which you should roast for at least 20 minutes before you put it with the salmon) red pepper i quadrupled the dill anchovies and jalapeno. i dont like my salmon cooked past medium rare so i only left it in for 15 minutes and that was actually too long because it wasnt medium rare.lol if you like ur veggies soft you may want to pan fry them in a little evoo beforehand as well. and i used an aluminum foil tent. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Carolem8
Rating: 3 stars
05/12/2013
The salmon was a little bland - so I will use a seafood rub and possibly add garlic next time I make this. I also only blanched the asparagus for a minute instead of steaming for 5 - I prefer it al dente. So easy and cooking in foil (parchment would have worked too) made clean up a snap. I would also leave the spinach leaves whole next time - slicing them sort of lost them in the asparagus. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Audrey C.
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2013
One of our favorite new recipes - especially now that we are eating healthy. My husband said this is the best meal I've ever made. (I don't know that I necessarily agree with him...but I do think it's delicious!) I did not make any adjustment to the recipe - except loosely wrapped in aluminum foil b/c I did not have a bag. Read More
Helpful
(2)
deborah dawson
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2018
Cooked in half time asparagus was thin so I didn't microwave they were tender served over cuscus Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2015
We made this substituting trout for the salmon. It was awesome! We also skipped steaming the asparagus in the microwave and just added it to the bag. The asparagus turned out perfectly done. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cher Bergrud
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2016
Absolutely wonderful will make again soon Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
