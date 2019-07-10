Salmon and Asparagus in a Bag

It was easy healthy and very tasty. I won't steam asparagus as long next time. Easy clean up due to foil bags-
This recipe is simple enough to make on a work night and elegant enough to make for company or a special occasion. I don't have foil oven bags so we just wrapped them individually in foil. The salmon could use some additional seasoning and was a bit overcooked at 30 minutes. I did not steam my asparagus prior to putting it in the oven with the salmon and it was cooked perfectly. We loved how easy this was to clean up after dinner. All in all this was healthy and tasty and we will make it again.
Love this easy healthy recipe!! Made a few changes: didn't have asparagus or red onion so I used white onion and I sliced some zucchini red & green peppers and doubled the capers =) Very tasty! Thanks for sharing!
i added whole garlic cloves (which you should roast for at least 20 minutes before you put it with the salmon) red pepper i quadrupled the dill anchovies and jalapeno. i dont like my salmon cooked past medium rare so i only left it in for 15 minutes and that was actually too long because it wasnt medium rare.lol if you like ur veggies soft you may want to pan fry them in a little evoo beforehand as well. and i used an aluminum foil tent.
The salmon was a little bland - so I will use a seafood rub and possibly add garlic next time I make this. I also only blanched the asparagus for a minute instead of steaming for 5 - I prefer it al dente. So easy and cooking in foil (parchment would have worked too) made clean up a snap. I would also leave the spinach leaves whole next time - slicing them sort of lost them in the asparagus.
One of our favorite new recipes - especially now that we are eating healthy. My husband said this is the best meal I've ever made. (I don't know that I necessarily agree with him...but I do think it's delicious!) I did not make any adjustment to the recipe - except loosely wrapped in aluminum foil b/c I did not have a bag.
Cooked in half time asparagus was thin so I didn't microwave they were tender served over cuscus
We made this substituting trout for the salmon. It was awesome! We also skipped steaming the asparagus in the microwave and just added it to the bag. The asparagus turned out perfectly done.
Absolutely wonderful will make again soon