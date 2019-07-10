Rice Salad
This rice salad is a great summer salad in place of potato salad, or any time of year!
This rice salad is a great summer salad in place of potato salad, or any time of year!
This is a great recipe for a carry-in. I substituted bacon for the tuna though. The dill is gives a great flavor!Read More
Nice different salad. My husband didn't care for it a whole lot, I liked it but not wow enough for me to make it again.Read More
This is a great recipe for a carry-in. I substituted bacon for the tuna though. The dill is gives a great flavor!
This recipe comes together quickly. I used the boil in bag type rice, substituted red pepper for the pimento and added some dijon mustard. No need to add tuna unless you are using it as a main dish. Will make again.
This rice salad goes together quickly and tastes great!
Hey Tracey -- this was excellent! I made a couple of minor changes to use up stuff on hand. Used some leftover grilled salmon in place of the tuna and couldn't find the pimento that I know is here someplace... so I used green stuffed olives. Served as a main course on leaves of Romaine like a lettuce wrap and it was fantastic! Thank you, Tracey
I never have 9 oz. cans of tuna around, so had the fun of converting this over to a 5 oz. (I don't trust the converter here.) I think I was pretty close. I left out the pimento, which I don't care for, and finely chopped some plain pickle for the relish. Everything else as is. This was pretty good and tasted much like a tuna salad, but I liked that it was moist, unlike a lot of tuna salads. If I make again I'll probably halve the peas. I don't like peas, but they're good for me so I'll take advantage of the opportunity to get them inside me hiding in a spoonful of something else, cause they're kinda inconspicuous that way. :-) But ... too much.
Since I didn't have pimentos, I used about 1/3 cup salsa instead and omitted the mustard and relish. Turned out pretty good, not stellar. But who expects stellar from tuna, anyway?
Excellent recipe, especially during the hot summer as a main dish, or a wonderful alternative to potato or macaroni salad. The only change I made was I used canned salmon (skinless/boneless) instead of tuna, otherwise everything else was the same. Good stuff.
This was a great gluten-free recipe! I would have never thought of replacing rice with noodle because of the big texture difference. However I did use brown whole grain rice rather than white rice.
This was really good!!! I added some chopped boiled eggs, shredded sharp cheddar cheese and chopped carrots. I omitted the pimentos and the peas. I also used some milk to make it creamier. Great substitue for potato or pasta salad!! Thank you, Tracey!!!!
This is a great recipe. During the summer I make a different salad every week just to have on hand in the fridge. Much less dense than potato salad. I did use the recipe for the dressing I put in my potato salad but other than that everything else was the same. TRY THIS IT'S EXCELLENT.
Nice different salad. My husband didn't care for it a whole lot, I liked it but not wow enough for me to make it again.
It was 37 deg (C) here in our area of Australia today and I was looking for something cool to serve. This was terrific. My husband is a notoriously slow eater and wolfed this down. I did make a couple of changes. We are vegetarians so I used a tin of chick peas (rinsed) instead of tuna. Also, I did not have any pimento so used sun-dried tomatoes instead. I used basmati rice and chilled for a few hours before serving. This will be a regular summer dish for us.
I added a can of shrimp, drained instead of the tuna, omitted the pimentos & mustard & lemon juice. It was great!
This definately needs 2 cans of tuna. I added carrots along with the peas and it was still lacking a bit so I added corn. I would make this with a can of peas/carrots and a can or corn. Either that or a can of mixed veggies. Me and my husband are debating that. Other than that we liked it the way it is.
Great make ahead salad! Our family enjoyed this salad which reminds me both of a tuna salad and potato salad (although there are no potatoes, people think it's in there). Great side salad for a potluck or as a light summertime meal.
My 12 yr old said " smells good ,can I try it?"...now that's saying something..we loved it ..but I think it could use some garlic salt plus more dill.. and I didn't use tuna...used chopped cooked chicken and it came out great.
This was a very good salad. Very tasty. I followed the recipe except did not add the tuna, was using the salad as a side dish, also only used 2 eggs, thought 6 would be too many, it might have been but 3 eggs would have been perfect for me. Will make this again
Great and easy recipe. I had a lot of rice leftover after an unfortunate rice cooker mishap. I substituted peas with corn and did not have diced pimento or dill weed, otherwise I did not change anything else, and the salad came out great. I will definitely make it again sans substitutions or missing ingredients . Easy and delicious , Thank you .
This was good, but next time I will not add the pickle relish.
We love salads in our house, and made as directed, this one is a keeper for us. It's easy to prepare and tastes great. And, like many salads, it's easily tweaked to meet one's own tastes.
I enjoyed this WAY more than I thought I would.
Was fabulous. A mix between egg salad and tuna salad. I guess for days when you cant pick between the two. I would not change what the recipe calls for. Perfect as is! Makes a lot of servings btw
I love this recipe. I was skeptical at first, but its currently 88 degrees and very humid, and I needed a quick recipe that didn't require the oven. I did make a few changes based on what I had in the house, no pimentos, no lemon juice, 2 cans of tuna, no dill weed, only 4 eggs, only used 3/4ths of cooked rice, no celery, added only 2 cups of peas and carrots.
I was looking for a side dish besides the usual potato/macaroni salad and ended up being pleasantly surprised! I was a bit nervous about trying this because I thought the sweet relish/dill combo wasn't going to mesh well. The only changes I made were to substitute half of the mayo with plain greek yogurt (I'm weird about a lot of mayo...) and swapped out the tuna for a little bit of crumbled bacon. Will definitely save this recipe!
07-05-16 ~ Looking for something different, I came across this recipe. We've never tried a rice salad, and we did enjoy it. I steamed my rice in the rice steamer and then proceeded with the recipe, omitting the pickle relish. as we are not fans of relish in our salads. This had a nice flavor and the leftovers held up well. I shared this with my parents and they enjoyed it, also.
I made this as stated, but I used red pepper instead of pimentos. I made it lighter. I used Light Mayo, brown rice and left out the salt. This reduced the nutrient count as follows: 234 calories, 17 carbs.
Pretty good, although I forgot the peas. I added corn instead, think peas would have been better, but we enjoyed it anyway. Nice light fare.
Turned out well enough to surprise me, I'm not a particular fan of rice to begin with. The recipe is fairly quick and easily adaptable to suit your own preference. I swapped chicken for the tuna, green pepper for the pimiento and only used half the amount of eggs. I will definitely be making this again.
I omitted the mayonnaise since I cant have it but you can use 2 Tbsp of olive oil. I also used the leftover chicken from dinner the night before instead of the tuna. Add fresh vegetables instead of frozen, but cut them rather small.
I didn't add mustard, peas or celery, it was ok, not great. Might have been better if I followed the recipe closer, but I adjusted it for Meditteranean diet. Not used to the rice texture in a tuna salad. If I make it again, I'll just make it as tuna salad. Added sour creme. Used a lot less of the asked for measurements (for only one can of tuna.)
This was great, We didn't add the Tuna only because the Grandkids wouldn't eat it then andI used only 4 eggs and added a little more onion. Liked it alot
My three boys ate this up! I was surprised since they are usually not excited about eating new meals. I didn't have relish or dill and I only used about a cup of peas and 5 eggs, since it was all I had. I also did not measure the uncooked rice and ended up throwing in about 6 cups of cooked rice to fill us up. It was yummy!! Will make again for sure.
Made this for a neighborhood dinner, everyone raved about it and asked for the recipe. I left out the relish and cut back on the onion, but otherwise no changes.
I've always wanted a good rice salad recipe and this is it. I omitted the tuna and egg though. yummy!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections