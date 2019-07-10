Rice Salad

This rice salad is a great summer salad in place of potato salad, or any time of year!

Recipe by tracey

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan bring water to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat, and set aside to cool.

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

  • Rinse frozen peas under cold water. Strain, and place in a large mixing bowl. Add eggs, rice, celery, onions, and pimiento; toss to combine, and set aside. In a separate bowl, stir the mayonnaise together with mustard, lemon juice, relish, tuna, dill, salt, and pepper until well blended. Add to the vegetable mixture, and toss to combine. Cover, and refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours. Toss once more before serving. Serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 30.1g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 158.8mg; sodium 691.4mg. Full Nutrition
