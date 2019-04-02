Indian Tandoori Chicken

320 Ratings
  • 5 187
  • 4 75
  • 3 36
  • 2 12
  • 1 10

This is an authentic recipe for Tandoori chicken. Serve with long grain Basmati rice, cucumber salad, grilled veggies, roasted corn on the cob and finish off the meal with Kulfi (Indian ice cream).

By Simmi Gupta

Gallery
23 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Remove skin from chicken pieces, and cut slits into them lengthwise. Place in a shallow dish. Sprinkle both sides of chicken with salt and lemon juice. Set aside 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine yogurt, onion, garlic, ginger, garam masala, and cayenne pepper. Mix until smooth. Stir in yellow and red food coloring. Spread yogurt mixture over chicken. Cover, and refrigerate for 6 to 24 hours (the longer the better).

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium high heat, and lightly oil grate.

  • Cook chicken on grill until no longer pink and juices run clear. Garnish with cilantro and lemon wedges.

Cook's Notes:

This dish can also be baked in a hot oven (450 degrees F) for 25 to 30 minutes, or until chicken is done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 35.6g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 101.7mg; sodium 733.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022