Indian Tandoori Chicken

This version is perfectly edible but pales, in MY opinion, when compared to Tandoori chicken generally available. I suspect that this may be the result of cooking at too low a temperature. A Tandoor is an Indian clay oven, where the temperatures regularly reach levels far hotter than the standard kitchen oven. I tried this recipe as specified and was disappointed, and I have given 3 stars as a result. I then cooked it at a much higher temperature, which resulted in a better consistency but dried it out too much. I finally slightly increased all the quantities of spices and yoghurt and cooked that on the highest heat I could, and found THAT would have rated 4.5 stars. So the spice combination is good, the principle is good, the cooking is not. I strongly reiterate that this is MY opinion. I also have a vague problem with using food colouring. By using Turmeric, you can get a good yellow colour without needing the artificiality of colouring, and tomato purée (or harissa if you like heat) can add a reddish tinge.

