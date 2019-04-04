Ox Roast
A terrific deli-style roast beef that is chilled first for better slicing. This recipe makes a really good Ox Roast sandwich.
Delicious! I will definatly keep this recipe--husband and young kids loved it and I've passed it along to all of my relatives. My changes: I was out of broth so I used boullion and cut the total liquids to 4 cups as my roast was 5#. I used plain old black pepper; not freshly ground. I didn't baste every 1/2 hour (wasn't home) and found that it didn't need to be basted--just extra work. Put it in there and forget about it. Next time I'll chop the veggies finely in the food processor beforehand so I don't have to smash them or strain them. The sauce is so rich and good. Oven temp at 200°F was a bit low so I upped it to 215°F after 3 hours and watched it closely. I let the internal temp get past 140°F, and at 145°F it was just a little too overdone for me (not red in the middle), but excellent nonetheless. I served this roast after setting for 1 hour (instead of chilled overnight) and placed the leftover portion cut-side up in a bowl so as to retain the juices. This is by far, bar none, the BEST roast beef recipe I've ever tasted!Read More
I had no idea that you could just buy ox roast so I made this recipe. Not bad, but not good either.Read More
i love this recipe. i made this for a grad. party and the ox roast was the first thing gone. when i make this recipe i make it 125 people or more and it is the best i have ever used. i make my living by catering. i will not use anither recipe for ox roast. Thank You Jon
This was outstanding. The flavor was as I remembered the sandwich that was at festivals in NW PA dduring my youth.
Fantastic flavor, very similar to roast beef I have had in New England delis. Didn't use the carrots because I didn't have them. Do brown the roast before cooking to give it a lovely color.
Wonderful deli style homemade roast beef. Reminds me of when I worked in a deli in NY state. This is the roast beef I've been missing since I moved from NY.
I grew up in the Ox Roast epicenter of the world... Erie, Pa. This is really, really good.... worth noting when reviewing the pictures, you do not have to use a Steelers crock pot... although, it does add flavor...
Delicious and easy!
This is fantastic and a great money saver! Smith's brand ox roast can sell from $5 to $7 a pound. There were two things I did different. 1. I used bottom round ($2.89/lb) and 2. I didn't have time to baste as suggested so I placed plastic wrap over the roast and veggies and covered it all aluminum foil to try and lock in all the moisture. Great recipe!
