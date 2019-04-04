Ox Roast

4.7
10 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A terrific deli-style roast beef that is chilled first for better slicing. This recipe makes a really good Ox Roast sandwich.

Recipe by Jon

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large roasting pan, combine the onion, celery, carrot, pepper, and garlic. Stir in the beef broth, onion soup mix and water so that the soup mix is dissolved. Season the roast with salt and coarse ground pepper, and place into the roasting pan.

  • Place the uncovered roasting pan into the preheated oven. After 1 hour of roasting, begin basting every 30 minutes. Use a meat thermometer to check the temperature, and bake until the internal temperature of the roast reaches 130 to 140 degrees F (55 to 60 degrees C) for medium rare, or 145 to 155 degrees F (63 to 68 degrees C) for medium well. When the temperature has reached 110 degrees F (43 degrees C), you will need to begin checking more often.

  • When the roast is done, remove the meat to a platter, and set aside. Place the roasting pan full of stuff onto the stove top. Cook over medium heat, mashing the vegetables against the side of the pan with a large spoon. Simmer to reduce the sauce to about half. This may take 20 or 30 minutes depending on the size of pan. Strain the juice over the meat, and let it begin to cool in the juices. When the meat has cooled, wrap and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight. Reserve juices in a separate container.

  • When the roast is cold, unwrap it, and slice against the grain as thinly as possible. An electric meat slicer works best, but a sharp knife or electric carving knife will also work well. Skim the fat from reserved juices, and heat the meat in the juice over low heat. Adjust seasonings to taste before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 30.8g; carbohydrates 1.1g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 80.7mg; sodium 240.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022