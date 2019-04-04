Delicious! I will definatly keep this recipe--husband and young kids loved it and I've passed it along to all of my relatives. My changes: I was out of broth so I used boullion and cut the total liquids to 4 cups as my roast was 5#. I used plain old black pepper; not freshly ground. I didn't baste every 1/2 hour (wasn't home) and found that it didn't need to be basted--just extra work. Put it in there and forget about it. Next time I'll chop the veggies finely in the food processor beforehand so I don't have to smash them or strain them. The sauce is so rich and good. Oven temp at 200°F was a bit low so I upped it to 215°F after 3 hours and watched it closely. I let the internal temp get past 140°F, and at 145°F it was just a little too overdone for me (not red in the middle), but excellent nonetheless. I served this roast after setting for 1 hour (instead of chilled overnight) and placed the leftover portion cut-side up in a bowl so as to retain the juices. This is by far, bar none, the BEST roast beef recipe I've ever tasted!

