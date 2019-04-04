Best Beef Dip Ever

This is a very good recipe! I was honestly VERY hesitant of it at first because of the amount of soy sauce, but it turned out quite well. I did not have any fresh garlic on hand at the time I made this, so I used a tsp of garlic powder as a substitute. I added a little garlic powder later in the cooking, too, to offset the tang of the soy sauce, which was just a personal taste thing. I also used and extra cup of water to the broth because I let this cook for 14 hours - I had a very long day - and didn't want the meat to burn. It turned out great!! Even the guys in my family who normally never comment on anyone's cooking said they loved it. I served the shredded beef on steak rolls with swiss cheese with the au jus in bowls for dipping. I expected to have leftovers for lunch the next day, but it disappeared! The soy flavor *was* pretty intense, but the flavors mixed well and it was really, really good. I'm adding this recipe to my monthly menu rotation.