Best Beef Dip Ever

Wow...A favorite with all my family and friends. I refuse to give any of them the recipe because it is so easy. I love it when they keep asking for it! I often throw all the ingredients into slow cooker and head to work. We all eat when ever we get in the door. The au jus is great! Add beef to lightly toasted buns, and dip away in the au jus.
Very good recipe! Tasty, filling and overall a great crowd pleaser. 5 star rating is for printed written recipe. Personal taste adjustments: reduce rosemary to 1/2 tablespoon, add 1 teaspoon peppercorns, use low sodium soy sauce, replace 4 cups of the water with 4 cups low sodium beef broth. Served with a garlic mayo (1 cup mayonnaise and 2 cloves minced garlic that married for 8+ hours). Assembled buns with garlic mayo, roast and then topped with a selection of cheeses; manchego, provolone and horseradish (hubby liked the provolone cheese best) and broiled until cheese was bubbly. Served with au jus and a green salad. Divine!
It was okay. I used all beef broth instead of water to increase the flavour, but it was still just okay. Next time I'll use some of the suggestions to bump up the taste, but I'm not in a hurry to make it again the same way.
If I was to review this recipe right after the initial ten hours of cooking, I would have given it 4 stars. But after everyone ate I took the leftovers shredded it, removed all visible fat, returned with juice to refrigerator. The next afternoon I made a sandwich which my 8 year old son could not get enough of. I think it needed that time in the fridge to completely blend the flavors. I think the next time I make this, I will cook overnight, in the morning shred and put in fridge and then reheat for dinner. Delicious Just wanted to add that the au jus makes a great base for French Onion soup
I thought this was a great recipe! Much better than I have ever had in a restaurant. I made a few changes based on other reviews and my own personal tastes. I used 1 cup of low sodium soy sauce, 1-2 cans low sodium beef broth, 1 can Campbell’s French Onion soup (because it had a beef base rather than chicken), and 3 cups of water. I also cooked over night and put it in the fridge for the day. Put rolls in the oven with Swiss cheese and broiled for a few minutes and then topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and finally horseradish sauce. Served with Bleu Cheese Coleslaw from this website.
06/30/2003
This is a fantastic recipe. I've used it with brisket, chuck roast and rump roast. Instead of water I use a can of beef broth. On crusty French or Italian garlic bread it's a symphony. I also add lots of sliced onions for topping.
This is a very good recipe! I was honestly VERY hesitant of it at first because of the amount of soy sauce, but it turned out quite well. I did not have any fresh garlic on hand at the time I made this, so I used a tsp of garlic powder as a substitute. I added a little garlic powder later in the cooking, too, to offset the tang of the soy sauce, which was just a personal taste thing. I also used and extra cup of water to the broth because I let this cook for 14 hours - I had a very long day - and didn't want the meat to burn. It turned out great!! Even the guys in my family who normally never comment on anyone's cooking said they loved it. I served the shredded beef on steak rolls with swiss cheese with the au jus in bowls for dipping. I expected to have leftovers for lunch the next day, but it disappeared! The soy flavor *was* pretty intense, but the flavors mixed well and it was really, really good. I'm adding this recipe to my monthly menu rotation.
This was to die for. It was so good, I can't say enough. I put the meat on a hoagie with a slice of cheese and sauted onions and mushroom and broiled for just a few minutes, dipped in the juice and they were awesome. The meat had such great flavor!! The only modifications I made were suggestions made by other reviewers in that I used 2 cans beef broth and 2 cups water and 5 cloves of garlic. Will definitely make this again and again.
I feel honored that I am the first to review this recipe. I had my parents over the night I made this. My husband, kids and parents all loved it. Only draw back, no leftovers. I made it exactly as stated on the recipe...no alterations. I served it with baked beans, potato salad and a salad.
Great base recipe. I had 2.65 lb chuck roast that I put in the slow cooker with 4 cups of water, minced garlic, the bay leaves, 1/3 cup soy sauce, 1/3 cup Worchestshire, a splash or 2 of Burgundy cooking wine and some dried thyme (because I had no dried rosemary). I forgot to toss in the minced onions, but did later on and that worked out great. This au jus is freakin' awesome. We've got leftovers tonite and then I'm freezing that au jus for some future soup or something!
This was a really great recipe. Will certainly make again. I did add 1/4 cup less soy sauce and 1/4 cup of worcestershire sauce instead. The soy sauce was a little too strong for my taste. Also we were not crazy about the texture of the dried rosemary so I strained the herbs out of the sauce before serving.
This was excellent, I used a rump roast, and added some peppercorns and just loved the flavor! Hubby loves au jus sandwiches, and he wants this again already next week... With the ease of being able to throw it all together in the morning and have dinner almost ready (I fixed a green salad to go with it) after work, I think he will get his wish! ;oP
Okay, you MUST cook this all night and then shred it in the morning and refrigerate all day for it to get "happy" and then reheat! I also lowered the soy sauce to 1/4 cup and added 1/4 cup of worstershire sauce. I also put in 2 cans of beef broth and as a result, did not add water at all. My son does not like "french dip" at ALL and LOVED this! This is wonderful! You must give this a try!
I thought this was very good. I did have to turn my slow cooker to high for a bit and I did add a few other seasonings (basil and oregano). I also used garlic powder instead of minced. I used the coffee filter like another reviewer suggested as well. Thanks for such an easy home cooked meal.
This was fabulous. I give this 5 stars with a stipulation. I had to incorporate many of the review suggestions to make it work. I used 1/2 beef broth and 1/2 water. Put the spices in a spice bag which I removed after cooking. Separated the meat and broth over night. Took off the fat (1/4 inch!) and poured the broth through a cheesecloth. Then combined the broth and meat in a pan on warm for about an hour. My Dad couldn't put it down. Can't wait to make it again!
Finally!!! A recipe the WHOLE family loves! I tweaked the recipe a bit by putting in 2 cans of Campbells beef broth and 2 cups of water (rather than just 4 cups water). With the regular soy sauce, it WAS salty. But absolutley delicious. I cooked it 12 hours and the meat was falling apart but tasty. I split hoagie rolls and put the beef and some mozzarella cheese slices on top and stuck them uder the broiler for a couple of minutes. (that helped to keep the meat on the roll!) I sauteed some onions in butter for those of us who like that. Even without dipping, they were GREAT!!!
This really is delicious. It was a little hard to believe I made it. I did tie the rosemary in a coffee filter and remove it with the bay leaves when I was ready to shred the beef. I can't imagine anyone not liking this, it is that good. Thank-you Lori for this -- I've been telling everyone about it.
Mmmm I love this recipe. Me and hubby ALWAYS order beef dip at restaurants, its just our go-to meal. I made this a week or so ago- and last night we went out- and he said that 'my' beef dip was the best yet- so he won't order it anymore. Thats about as close to a ' you made a great meal!' as I will get from him. Thank you!! delicious- writing this today because I am making it again and excited to eat. I saute some onions and mushrooms, and serve it on lighty toasted rolls with swiss cheese. YUMMY!
Yummmmm - this IS good! I used a 3lb roast thus- I used 4.5c water and 1/2c soy sauce. I also added some dry onion flakes. We loved this! Great roast but these also make great sandwiches! Tender & flavorful! If you make sandwiches out of this - you MUST dip 'em! Thanks Lori for sharing your secret w/ my family!
LOVED this! Took others' advice and used 1 c. reduced sodium soy sauce, 3c. water, 3c. red. sodium beef broth. Cooked for about 7 hrs, shredded/removed marbling, cooked another 2 hours or so. Added some dried chopped onion (hubby can't tolerate the real thing) and some regular soy sauce - put horseradish and provolone on buns and toasted, served with the beef - outstanding! I was able to skim more fat off that rose to the top the next night. Great football Sunday food for a crowd.
My crockpot is far too big for the 2.5 pound roast I had on hand so I did it in the oven. I screwed up and forgot to turn the oven on, so had to do it at a bit higher temp with a much shorter cooking time of just 3.5 hours. the meat itself had beautiful flavour and was very tender. My meat was a bit dry, which I am going to assume was due to my changing the cooking method. The four stars is because I found hte broth just way too salty. I wound up having to change my plan last minute and make a packet Aus Jus and added 1/2 cup of the meat sauce to the 2 cups Jus, which was great. I will make it again, but in the crockpot and be prepared with a lighter Aus Jus
Wow...I did do some things differently per the advice of another reviewer. I used 2 cans of beef broth, 1/3 cup soy sauce, 1/3 cup worcestershire sauce, 5 minced cloves of garlic, the 3 bay leaves, 1/2 tablespoon thyme, only a pinch of rosemary(we're not crazy about rosemary). Strained the liquid, refrigerated overnight along with the shredded beef (separate containers). In the morning I removed the fat, reheated the au jus over a low simmer and made delicious sandwiches with a loaf of french bread. Best ever is right...
Just like everyone else claims, this recipe rocks!! I too made sandwiches out of mine and enjoyed the leftovers the next day. I had to give the recipe to my grandmother. Will definitely pass on to others. Thanks Lori.
08/20/2003
mmmmm mmmmmmm mmmmmm This is definitely a keeper. I have a recipe for a slow cooker roast that I've been using for 20 years or more and have received rave reviews. I added cornstarch to the sauce to thicken into a gravy, had mashed potatoes and salad along the side. I served this to my parents and husband and we all agreed that it was fantastic. Thank you very much for submitting this recipe Lori. I have tossed my old and now have a new family favorite. :)
My husband devoured this, I thought it was a little salty. I used low sodium soy sauce, 1 can beef broth and 2 cups water. Put the rosemary in a coffee filter and stapled it shut (great idea by the way). I also used a sirloin roast to cut down on the fat content. Trimmed off the big hunk of fat and the meat was still very tender and delicious! Will definately make again.
i've never wanted to sound like one of those know-it-all reviewers "it was only ok until my amazing intellect saved the day" but do yourself a favor if you like pesto and put a layer of that under the cheese before you bake your french bread. oh baby.
Believe the title of this recipe! It really is the best ever. I make this for big family events where I just don't want to worry about cooking all day. It is a no fail beef dip! Very forgiving recipe to modifications too. I have added a can of beef broth to the mix as well- also good. I have omitted the bay leaves and rosemary and found that it is still great! I usually serve it on onion buns with slices of swiss cheese.
very good, my family really enjoyed it! so simple too. I made a couple of changes like using 1/2 cup of lite soya with 1/2 cup red wine. Used 5 cups of water & 1 cup of beef broth. Will definitely make again!
We found the au jus to be a little bit greasy. So we drained the top of the juice left in the crockpot. It was much better after that. About 2 hours before serving I took the roast out, sliced it, and put it back into the crockpot. This made the beef more tender and flavorful throughout.
I don't even know what to say....I'm still in awe! This is by far, the BEST french dips I've ever made! I made 2 medium size roasts for myself and my 3 guys, thinking I'd have leftovers for BBQ beef sandwiches later in the week....NO SUCH LUCK! Every last bit is gone! THANKS for such a great recipe!
A winner! I added onions & only 1/2 the soy sauce, as that's what I had on hand ;) Husband enjoyed the au jus so much he requested beef barley soup from the leftovers (added some water, barley, mixed veggies & mushrooms - major yum!)
03/09/2003
I have tried other beef dip recipes for the slower cooker but I made this last night and it really is the best ever! The only substitution I made was teriyaki sauce instead of soy sauce because I prefer the lighter flavor, but it was still delicious!
All I can say is WOW!!! This is soooo good. I used a 4lb. sirloin tip roast,(it was on sale) and followed the recipe as written, just added a tsp. of beef soup base mix to the au jus at the end and it was perfect! I served it on toasted ciabatta bread with homemade garlic butter and it was nothing but the best! You will definately need a 7 quart crock pot for this recipe and you may just want to use a 5 or 6lb roast also because this just turns out so good you will not have any leftovers! Thank you Lori for sharing!!
My husband LOVES this beef dip. I don't even eat red meat and I have had bites of this, it was so good. I only use light soya sauce, and I usually halve the rosemary. I also cook it on high for about 9 hours instead of low, never had it turn out anything but juicy and very very tender. So easy, just put in the morning, and no worrying or anything about dinner! We flake it and put it on crusty buns and melt mozza cheese over it, so good!
My family all loved it, including my 6 and 3 year old. Made some changes after reading suggestions. So I didn't have loose chunks of rosemary, I put it in my "loose tea holder" and set right in slowcooker for easy removal. I used 2 cups water and 2 cups of low sodium beef broth. 1/3 C low sodium soy sauce and 1/8 C of Worchestire sauce. I toasted baguettes with mozza cheese and garlic salt, then topped with meat to make the sub for dipping. My husband drank his leftover "dip" from his dip bowl, a keeper for sure!!!
After all the rave reviews I was very excited to try this. Unfortunately, it did not meet expectations. I thought the soy sauce was a weird ingredient, but went with it as directed. For us it was way too over-powering. My family of 7 was so excited about this, and in the end not one person liked it.
Very good! Everyone loved it. I added a bullion cube to the mix and added some peppercorns. (all seasonings kept in cheese cloth) Can't wait for leftovers tomorrow!! Nobody guessed it had soy sauce in it!
Huge hit at my house! Great flavor. Changed it up because of previous reviews and instead of just water, used Campbell's French Onion Soup and Beef Consomme. Mixed all the juices and the garlic (besides the water) together in a container the night before so that everything could "settle". And since I'm not huge on rosemary (although my husband is), I used half the amount of rosemary, and used oregano too. Also added onion at the last few hours. Put a little mayo on the french bread, and then some shredded cheddar cheese on top of the meat. Went into the broiler for just a minute and it was amazing!
I put this in the crock pot on Friday morning and left it for about 8 hours. We ate it for dinner and I thought it was just okay, the au jus definitely was lacking in some flavor, but as others have suggested I put it in the refrigerator for the night and the next day it was amazing! French dips are my absolute favorite sandwich and I believe this may be the best I have ever had.
I LOVED this recipe... I did add 1 envelope of french onion soup and served on toasted rolls with grilled onions and monterrey jack cheese. I can't wait to make this again. Super easy and delish!!!
08/28/2003
Awesome! My husband freaked out!(and that is hard to make him do)He was so excited about the recipe, that he wants to have all his friends over for a hockey party, and have me make this. I only had a small roast, so I cut the recipe in half, next time I will not do that, I will use all the soya sauce and water that it calls for, that way the flavour of the au jus will be even stronger,I also made homemade buns ( we prefer homemade to store bought) loaded up the beef, fried some onions in butter, put them on and it was great, it made it into my recipe book! Thanks for the great recipe.
This was really good! A tad on the salty side, but salt and peppered the roast before putting it in the crock pot, so may have been my fault. I followed the directions as written except used 4 cups organic beef broth and 2 cups of water. Everything else as written (no searing the meat or anything). In the crockpot on low 9 hours, then shredded and back in the sauce for about 45 minutes. Turned out great! I will make again.
Excellent! The rosemary was wonderful in it. My only problem was that I could only fit 4 cups of water in with the 4lbs of beef in my average size slow cooker. So, the sauce was a little salty. I will just cut back on the size of my roast next time. But it was a super recipe and am definitely going to use it in the future.
So good! Very easy, with so few ingredients, but such amazing flavor. I added a sliced onion to mine, but I am sure it would have been just as wonderful without it. I also saved the liquid, since we didnt use it as a dip, froze it, then later used some of it for the liquid in making rice. Delicious!!! Such an amazing dish!!
I made this for my family and everyone was in love with it! I halved the recipe and it still was enough food for 4 people with leftovers. The only changes I made was that I added extra water to dilute the soy sauce a bit and I added in a splash of Worcestershire sauce and extra garlic. Sooooo good, makes a cheap cut of meat amazing.
Best beef ever according to the husband:-) For liquid, ended up using beef broth and a can of beer...i had to try to liven it up a bit b/c i was unexpectedly out of soy sauce. I should have added salt b/c no soy. ended up salting meat when we ate - still tasty deliciousness. next time i will make sure to have the soy sauce...it will probably be 6 stars then! thanks for the recipe!
Lori, Lori, Lori......Honey this is the best beef dip ever, I am ready to move across the country and was so bummed to be leaving a resturaunt with my favorite beef dip...AHHHH who needs em!!! THIS IS AWESOME!!!!!!
This is awesome!! Everyone in my house loved this beef dip. The key is low sodium soy sauce. I used regular and the dipping sauce was a salt lick. However, it did not stop me from eating..This is a really good slow cooker recipe.
Super easy and super delicious! I put mixed shredded cheese on a hoagie and melted it before adding the shredded beef. Not only did it add an extra oomph of flavor but it also helped hold the meat in. Next time I will add some sauteed onions too :)
I was excited to try this recipe because of all the positive comments. It smelled really good as it was cooking but then when I dished it up it was downhill from there. The meat turned out really dry, I thought I could salvage dinner by using the juices in the crockpot as a dip but there was a thick layer of grease floating in it. It was like dipping my sandwich in oil. We ate it but it was not at all what I was expecting.
I found this recipe on 2005 and haven't looked for anything different since! Absolutely love this beef dip - the only thing I add is a couple of sprigs of fresh rosemary - yummy. Love having all the dipping sauce, I usually freeze the leftovers and use that as a base for gravy!
Really good. Had sandwiches all week long with this. I had a 2.75 lb roast, so I cut the garlic to 2 t, used 2 t of spices but did half rosemary and half thyme, 1/3 cup of soy, I was worried about too much of the soy taste, so added 1/3 worchestershire, 1 cuo of beef broth, and 3 cups of water. Cooked on low for 10 hours and it was falling apart and amazing.
The name says it. I used to only make regular pot roasts with veggies, but those were the old days. This makes the absolute best beef dip ever. My house of boys can not get enough. Left overs make for equally awesome beef burritos, quesadillas, and tacos. Awesome easy recipe! Thanks for sharing.
The meat turned out perfect, but the soy sauce overwhelmed the recipe. I used beef broth and added garlic, still wasn't enough to overcome the soy. Next time, I will just use beef broth, garlic, water and herbs.
my husband always eats what i make but rarely comments,but he and my 8 yr old granddaughter kept saying these were the best french dips ever and i agree.the best part is using a chuck roast you don't have to break out the meat slicer. just cube it, shred it,whatever.make sure to use a crusty french bread.
This. Was. The. Best. Beef. Dip. Sandwich. I. Have. Ever. Had. Period. We mixed up a bit of horseradish/mayo and served on toasted buns with provoline cheese. The. Best. Seriously. My only change was to use low sodium soy sauce and I only started off with about 4 cups of water (adding extra periodically until it reached a to die for taste). Note to self: save this recipe as soon as AR fixes the save to box clitch.
This was very good. I doubled the recipe, but only used 1/2 cup of soy sauce. I was glad I did this because it was plenty salty. I substituted beef broth for the water and added oregano to the spices. I took the advice of another reviewer and cooked the meat overnight, refrigerated it all day, and then reheated it. It was delish with all the changes!
As written it's pretty good, I add in 4 cups of beef broth and 2 cups of water, and it makes it SO much better. I have been using this recipe for over a year now, and it's a family favourite. LOVE it!!
Delicious. I didn't have my printed recipe with me when I made this so I kind of ad libbed. I remembered this was a heavy soy sauce base and I remembered the bay leaves, which I usually use for my french dip roasts anyway. I used a packet of dried onion soup mix (again my norm) and I used equal parts dry sherry and soy sauce. I loved the soy sauce flavor. Quite tasty over the bland au jus that just the onion soup makes. My only complaint was that I should have made more for dipping!
Wow! It is the best beef dip ever! Unbelievably good! The only change I made was to add two cups of beef broth and four cups of water instead of six cups of just water. I also left it in the crock pot for over 10 hours. Succulent and delicious! This is a keeper!
I first tried this 3 weeks ago and have made it 4 times since then! Everyone I've made it for raves about it. I took another reviewers suggestion and tied the spices up inside a coffee filter. Refrigerating the sauce overnite lets you take off alot of fat. We put the beef on sub buns with sauted green peppers, mushrooms, onions and melt some mozzarella cheese on top. The au jus for dipping is a great finishing touch. Thanks for a fantastic recipe!!!
This recipe was very tasty! The whole family liked it! I did cut back on the soy also, used 1/2 cup and also used garlic powder instead of minced and 1 bayleaf and added some Italian seasoning, It was great with toasted rolls and jack cheese! Yum!!! Excellent leftovers also!!
Very good. The first time I made this I had a pound more beef and 1/4 cup too little soy sauce on hand so I ended up having to add a couple teaspoons salt to bring out the flavors. It worked out. I served this with the "Fabulous French Loaves" from this site. I also served Kraft Horseradish sauce on the side and cream of celery soup posted by WONDERFALK also from this site. It was a tasty meal, the family loved it. I have made this several times and followed the recipe to the letter. There is no need to change this. The flavors really are perfection as is. It is not too much rosemary, it is not too much anything really.
Yum! Seared roast first, subbed 1can beef broth for some of the liquid, added half a chopped onion into pot. Flavor delicious, meat fell apart. Only thing I would change is using a less fatty chuck or maybe a different cut next time.
These were great sandwiches. I used low sodium soy sauce after seeing other reviews comments on it being too salty. I shreaded the meat and put it on panini bread and melted swiss cheese under the broiler.
Very good! I used 3/4 cup soy sauce, 1/4 cup worcestershire sauce, and used beef broth for half the water. My only *tiny* complaint is that the rosemary was a tad strong, so I would probably use less next time. Cooked mine for 10 hours and it was completing falling apart and beyond tender. Great recipe. Thanks :)
YUMMY! I added a can of french onion soup to the mix and cut back on the soy sauce a bit, also used 1 cup of low sodium beef broth in place of some of the water. It came out a bit salty for my tastes but my husband LOVED it as well as the kids.
To be fair, this wasn't horrid, but it was not worth making again. Just tastes like salty, soy-saucy pot roast. I did cook overnight and refrigerate the following day as suggested, and also used low sodium broth and soy sauce. But it just tasted too soy-ish. I much prefer the recipes on this site for italian beef.
Made this last night for a bunch of hungry guys--they loved it! I also followed others advice and used lower sodium soy, and substituted some of the water with lower sodium beef broth and a can of french onion broth. I left it on low for 9 hours and it was extremely tender. I also shredded it and put it on rolls in the oven with some cheese on top--there was none left! The juice will find it's way in some soup or something, but it was still pretty salty even with the changes I made. Would definitely make again, it was very easy, and tasty. Thanks!
I made this for Christmas lunch and it was a huge hit. Per some other reviews, I did make it a day ahead and skimmed the fat and I also used reduced sodium soy sauce. My family loved it and I was thrilled to have the cooking done in advance.
Made this for hubby this week and he loved it. Sauteed onions in olive oil and then stirred onions in juice from meat and added a little swiss cheese. Dipped in juice and it was great! I did use 1/2 water and 1/2 beef broth. Goes into our family cookbook. Thanks for the recipe!
This is an amzing recipe! I have been using this as a base for months now! I use two cans beef broth and a little water to make sure it is mostly covered. I just coat the meat in the soy sauce. Don't leave out the bay leaves! Also I have tried dried basil and it works good too!It usually sits in the crock pot for 10 hrs and falls apart when I go to take it out! Perfect!
Absolutely awesome. I have been looking for a beef dip recipie and this is it! I can't believe how simple it was to make either, I agree with the submitter - this recipe will be kept "secret". Seriously though, I really did enjoy this one, add it t o a family favorite list!
I made this for the first time yesterday--boy were my husband and boys happy with me! The house smelled great! popped crusty buns in the oven with provolone cheese and broiled till the cheese melted, added the meat and they turned out perfect. Actually these "sandwiches" were a meal in itself, plenty filling and perfect for a rainy cold Saturday! I followed the recipe exactly and will definately be making this again, thanks for the great recipe!!
