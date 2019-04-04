Best Beef Dip Ever

4.5
663 Ratings
Wow...A favorite with all my family and friends. I refuse to give any of them the recipe because it is so easy. I love it when they keep asking for it! I often throw all the ingredients into slow cooker and head to work. We all eat when ever we get in the door. The au jus is great! Add beef to lightly toasted buns, and dip away in the au jus.

Recipe by Lori Anderson

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place roast in slow cooker. Season with garlic and rosemary and add bay leaves. Pour in soy sauce and water. Cook on Low setting for 6 to 10 hours. Unlike most roasts, the longer it cooks, the better.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 22.8g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 82.5mg; sodium 1498.4mg. Full Nutrition
