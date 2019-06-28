Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

I made a few adjustments like others did. I used sliced sirloin filet which I marinated in mushroom soy sauce while I prepared the vegetables. I can't say how much, I just did it to taste, MAYBE about 3tbsp and a few shakes of garlic powder (in addition to the cloves of garlic). My boyfriend doesn't like peppers, so I used onions instead. I think fresh sliced mushrooms would have been great in it if I had any on hand. Kept everything else the same. Everything turned out great. This dish is similar to a dish that my mom makes. She uses kale though, so I think kale would be a great substitute for the cabbage. Only gave it a 4 though because even with all the changes and was great, it still needed something extra for oomph in flavor. Mushrooms may make it a 5 for me. Will definitely try again.