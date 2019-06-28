Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

A very simple Chinese stir-fry dish which is fabulous in taste. I saw my husband going for two additional servings of it and I had to remind him to leave some for the rest of the family! Serve with hot steamed rice.
We used ground beef sirlion, beef broth instead of water, a pinch of salt, Lawry's seasoning salt, Accent seasoning, onions, sesame oil, and added a combination of red and yellow bell peppers. Along with Minute Rice cooked in the remaining beef broth, this meal took at least 10 minutes instead of the five minutes suggested, but a quick meal regardless and very tasty! My hubby said it tasted like a lettuce wrap from PF Chang's ^_^
Looking for a quick meal? This one is fabulous. I recommend, however, cutting the cabbage very thin with a mandolin and using a larger portion of the vegetables.
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2003
This was really great and fast. I used green bell peppers. Everyone liked it. The only thing that I did different was that I doubled the recipe and I didn't add as much soy sauce as stated. After it was cooked we added more soy sauce to everyones individual taste. Veg's were still crisp as well. Note: Don't leave a lid on it if you want the veg's crisp. They will sog up.
Wow!! SOOO good. I doubled the recipe, and only used one red pepper (actually, it was an orange pepper), and replaced the other pepper with an onion, which I cooked with the garlic and hamburger. Per other reviewers’ suggestions, I used a generous amount of salt (thoroughly ground into the thoroughly-ground-up hamburger meat, of course). My only beef (pun intended) with the recipe is that the purported total cooking and prep time is fifteen minutes (LOL)!! It’s more like an HOUR and fifteen minutes!! This goes very well with this sesame green beans recipe (http://sidedish.allrecipes.com/az/SsmGrnBns.asp).
This was so wonderful! We couldn't stop eating it. I used ground round, so I didn't have to drain any grease off. I added a cube of beef bouillon, 1/2 tsp or so of onion powder, and substituted hot oil, otherwise followed as directed. Served this with Puerto Rican steamed rice. This is so delicious and so economical too! Thank you Pearlie for posting this.
Excellent! I really enjoyed this. I adjusted the recipe for what I had on hand and double it with the exception of the bell pepper. I used ground turkey and added a beef bullion cube and 2 tbsp of worcestershire sauce to the meat mixture to give it more of a beef flavor. I also added some diced onion, sauted them with the bell pepper and served it over Jasmine rice. Yummy! This recipe was so fast and easy... great for week nights. Thanks for the recipe.
I wasn't sure how well we would like this recipe just as it was, but it turned out very good. I did add some hot chile oil and added an orange bell pepper with the red. I made double the sauce since we lke stir fry saucy. I will definitely make this again and may add broccoli nex time!
This was my most adventurous attempt to date, and I am happy to say it was a hit! I took advice from some other reviewers, and added some spices, and a little more soy...but overall it was tasty and quick! Hubby liked it, and baby girl is still eating her serving with gusto. Thanks for the great quick recipe Perlie!
I made this twice in 1 week. Awesome. 1st time used green bell pepper (what I had) and added a bit of ginger. 2nd time I used chicken, threw in some broccoli, yellow onion, green onion and more ginger in addition to the cabbage and bell pepper. This is so easy and delicious. All 3 of us couldn't get enough. Thank you so much for sharing.
Nice dish. Added a can of bamboo shoots and a small pinch of chinese five spice, plus some summer sqaush from end of summer bounty. We had it over steamed brown rice. Quite a nice way to use cabbage ground beef and veggies.
I thought this recipe was pretty tasty "I did add alot more seasonings", but my dear husband said that it tasted like something they would serve on a navy ship. He spent 20 years in the navy, so he has a pretty good understanding of their cuisine.
I would give this recipe 4.5 stars if I could. Didn't knock our socks off, but it was a quick meal w/ a great taste. I used 1 cup of beef broth instead of the water, and added red pepper flakes for some heat and color. Great basic recipe that's easy to alter according to your own tastes. Will definitely be making this one again !! Thanks Pearlie !
i loved this recipe. i made one slight change and that was that i used cut up sirloin instead of hamburger. simply because i prefer peices of beef. i would, next time, put my cabbage and bell pepper in at different times. maybe i like my cabbage a little more cooked than the recipe intends, but when the cabbage was done, my bell peppers were soggy. but otherwise, fantastic!!
I prepared this in my wok. I salted and browned the ground beef first, removed it, and poured off the oil. I added half a chopped onion to the recipe and stir fried until softened. After the onions were softened, I added in the garlic and about a teaspoon of fresh grated ginger. I like black pepper so I used 1 ½ teaspoons of coarse ground pepper. Then I added the cabbage and stir fried it for 3-4 minutes. I added in two tablespoons of water and the soy sauce, lowered the heat and covered the wok to let the cabbage steam to soften it to al dente, about 3 minutes. I placed the ground beef back into the wok and tossed it with the other ingredients. I didn't have a fresh red bell pepper so I used jarred and added those in after the ground beef, tossing just to mix them in. I omitted the cornstarch and ½ cup of water completely.
Really good! I only used 3 cloves of garlic (and that was even kinda pushing it for our tastes), added water chestnuts, and splashed in a little sesame oil. Served over brown rice. Hubby loves beef, cabbage, rice, and anything involving soy sauce so he was a happy camper. :)
I doubled the hamburger and cabbage, used one green pepper and one onion, doubled the soy sauce and used the same amount of hoison sauce since I had it on hand and they say the secret to great Chinese is lots of sauce. Very yummy! Would even be great without the meat for a nice vegetarian meal.
This is like Japanese dish called Sukiyaki, but that dish uses thinly sliced beef steak, cooked in hot wok, set aside, then veggies are stir-fried, a few at a time, and kept hot. Beef is then dipped in beaten egg while hot, before eaten, and veggies with sauce served over hot fluffy rice. My husband made this while stationed in Japan, brought recipe home from there. Good dish
This was very different from what my family usually dines upon; but they loved it. (Except my 3 year old turned up her nose w/out a taste, so her opinion doesn't count.) My husband said it looked like Hamburger Helper but he raved about the taste. I made extra sauce, served w/ white rice and Hawaiian bread. This is a great CHEAP recipe! Thanks!
Wow, this was more interesting than I thought it would be for such a simple recipe. I sautéed the garlic in a mix of olive oil, sesame oil and spicy chili oil. I added some onion with the cabbage, and a beef bullion cube with the water and cornstarch. I served the whole thing over rice. The veggies stayed crisp, a nice mild mix of flavors. Next time, I might punch it up with some red pepper flakes. One review mentioned trying it with strips of beef instead. I initially thought a stir fry with ground beef sounded strange, but the beef really blends in with the flavors well. I would recommend trying it with the ground beef at least one. I was pleasantly surprised.
Rating: 4 stars
02/16/2006
I made a few adjustments like others did. I used sliced sirloin filet which I marinated in mushroom soy sauce while I prepared the vegetables. I can't say how much, I just did it to taste, MAYBE about 3tbsp and a few shakes of garlic powder (in addition to the cloves of garlic). My boyfriend doesn't like peppers, so I used onions instead. I think fresh sliced mushrooms would have been great in it if I had any on hand. Kept everything else the same. Everything turned out great. This dish is similar to a dish that my mom makes. She uses kale though, so I think kale would be a great substitute for the cabbage. Only gave it a 4 though because even with all the changes and was great, it still needed something extra for oomph in flavor. Mushrooms may make it a 5 for me. Will definitely try again.
Good and easy dish. I added onions, lots of seasonings and a bit of chili oil to spice things up a bit. I also used soy and teriyaki sauce. Hubby loves cabbage so this was a definite hit. Thanks Pearlie!
Really good as is but I made a few changes for our taste. I used top sirloin cut into strips. I added 1/4 t. red pepper flakes, and for the sauce, I mixed 3 T. soy sauce, 1 T. rice vinegar, and 2 dashes hot chili oil together and poured it over all. We like it a little spicy. I only needed to use 1 t. cornstarch mixed with 1 T. water. Thanks for a great recipe Pearlie!!
yummy yummy! family loved it, husband took leftovers to work. following advice we used sirloins strips in place of ground beef and, in spirit of haluski, served with egg noodles instead of rice. noodles sucked up juices overnigt for fantastic leftovers. so glad to find this recipe absolute keeper!
Actually, I thought this was pretty good, and healthy, too! Not sure what the others who hated it so much did wrong. My veges weren't soggy, either. If you know how to stir-fry, they should still be crisp when served. I used an orange bell pepper and everything was yummy! Also, as I am on a very strict diabetic diet, this was good because I could eat all of the ingredients. Thanks!
YUM!! There is nothing like a good kick of ground black pepper in a good old stir-fry, so this really hit the spot for us! I passed on using the veggie oil as the ground beef has plenty of its own grease. I just browned the beef & added the garlic to it a couple minutes before adding the bell pepper & cabbage. I used 1/4 of a onion (sliced) that I had on hand and I would do that again. The cooking time is a little longer than stated but still pretty quick - just stir-fry until your veggies are to your tenderness preference. Everything else was perfect amounts & we enjoyed this dish with steamed jasmine rice and a side of egg drop soup. Thank you for this recipe! :)
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2004
I love, love, love this recipe! This is fast and easy and really versatile. The only thing I've noticed is that I've had to bring the amount of pepper way down, but that's because we don't like super spicy/hot foods. I've used this recipe more than once and it's a regular in my menu now. I never knew homemade stir-fry could turn out so good!
One of my absolute favorite recipes on here! Even friends that "don't really like cabbage" love this when I make it, I make mine a little saucier by increasing the corn startch mixture & soy sauce (I don't measure when I cook so can't give exacts). This dish is DEEE-LISH!
My mother-in-law is Japanese and she made this for my hubby's family all the time. I simply cook the beef and onion with a minced head of garlic, drain off excess grease, then add the cabbage and some soy sauce. I always serve it over rice. I have tried to play with the recipe by trying different seasonings but my family seems to prefer it the same old way. It is a great stand-by when I do not know what to cook and do not have alot of time.
I was heistant about making this dish and kept eyeing it. Finally tried it tonight. Very good! I used carrots, snap beans, celery, cabbage and red bell peppers. I stirred in 3 cups of brown rice to the cooked dish and served all together. The veggies were still crunchy and everyone seemed to like it a lot. My only concern was that it was too salty (not for the kids), but I'm sure that was my fault for not measuring the soy sauce. I'll definitely try this one again (and measure the soy...LOL)
We love this, could not get the kids to try it but my husband and I love it. Just the right amount of pepper to give it spice. I boil up some oriental ramen noodles, drain the water and sprinkle the seasoning packet on the noodles then toss with the hamburger/cabbage mixture.
I was sort of let down by the outcome of this recipe. I thought it was real bland, even though I added more soy sauce. I would also recommend cooking the bell pepper first for a few minutes and then adding the cabbage because it takes longer to cook. The cabbage ended up being wilty and the whole meal took to long for what it was worth. It was edible, but would not make again.
My friend told me to try this recipe and it turned out great. I sauteed a sliced small onion with the garlic, then added the beef with siracha sauce and crushed red chillies. I also added a chicken stock boullion.
I think this recipe is great! I would have never put ground beef in a chinese dish, but it was good. The first time I followed the recipe the next few times I had to improvise and now I use brown gravy mix in stead of cornstarch, and double the sauce. I also add some chinese hot sauce for more kick. Tonight I used ground turkey and it was really good. I will cook this again! Update-Jan 2012--once again loved this recipe!! Even my son that normally wouldn't look at Cabbage, loves it!
I thought this was great, but I did make some adjustments. I added 1 Tbl. minced fresh ginger with the garlic, which was key to the authentic flavor. I used 1 pkg. thin strips of beef instead of ground beef, as others suggested. I used a bag of chopped cabbage as a timesaver (would definitely do that again!). Next time I will marinate the beef overnight in some oil and soy sauce to make it more tender (it was still tough even thought it was wafer-thin, and I didn't over cook it). Just as a personal preference, I will double the sauce. Thanks for the recipe!
very tasty stir fry... I am not sure if I really like using ground beef in a stir fry but this still turned out good... very cheap and easy to make.. I doubled the recipe... and added an onion instead of a a second bell pepper... also I used beef broth instead of water.. next time I might try using thinly sliced beef instead of hamburger... very peppery... good flavor..
Outside of using yellow pepper and adding 2T. oyster sauce we followed this completely and while it was good and will be used again, it was a little bland and slightly greasy. Next time we'll try adding sesame oil instead of oyster sauce and will drain the beef before adding the vegetables. Thanks for the recipe!
Yum! Doubled the recipe - did not use the cornstarch. This is a good base recipe. You do need to ADD some additional seasonings - like ginger, chinese allspice, paprika, etc. Also, don't be afraid to add more cabbage, mushrooms, etc. This turned out great for us and makes a ton. Will make again and again. Thanks for sharing!
I added a spoonful of hoisin sauce and some chili/garlic sauce for some zing. 1 lb. of ground chuck and a pre chopped package of coleslaw mix. Put the cabbage at the end of recipe to keep some crunch. Will be making this one again.
Cabbage is always good stir-fried, but the original recipe needs more flavor. I used some grated ginger and red pepper flakes instead of black pepper. It's more interesting-looking if you use red cabbage or yellow bell peppers.
When asked "what's for dinner tonight?" I responded ground beef stir fry...WHAT??? was the response. This is a really fast and tasty dish. I did add half an onion, vertically-sliced, but followed the recipe otherwise. I had some concerns about 1 tsp pepper, so I started with 1/2 tsp, but after tasting, added the additional 1/2 tsp, just the right amount of pepper for us. I had a package of noodles from the oriental market that had been sitting in the fridge for a while, so I used that instead of rice. Next time, I'll definitely use the rice. Great Friday night meal, thanks!
I thought this was very good. I doubled the meat seasoned with a little onion powder, salt and pepper and added cooked rice and garlic in with the meat mixture. I don't like peppers so left that out and it was still tasty. Next time I'm going to substitute elbow mac instead of rice. Great easy meal to make during the week and bring leftovers to work for lunch.
Love this recipe! I doubled it using a lb. of ground turkey and a whole small head of cabbage, shredded. I omitted the red pepper because I didn't have any on hand. I substituted julienned baby carrots, diagonally sliced celery and some chopped onion. Really great taste... our family of 4 ate it all in one sitting! :) Thanks, Pearlie!
This is not the most beautiful meal, but it tastes great. I gave it 4 stars because I didn't totally follow it. I added a soy garlic sauce made by Iron Chef. This was a great addition, it added more flavor. I definately would make it again as there were no leftovers.
I love how easy this recipe was to make! Even my chef boyfriend was impressed. The original recipe is too bland for my taste, so I added a little more salt (to taste) and then added 2 tsp of chili garlic sauce (find in the Asian aisle). If you like it spicy, the chili garlic sauce gives it a nice kick. I will definitely make this recipe again. I like to use extra lean ground beef to keep the recipe healthier. YUM!
good enough. But l added some carrots, mushrooms, beans sprout and diced onion. And omitted the oil. l used my nonstick pan instead of my wok. Thank you for sharing..even l don't usually need recipe of stirfrying just for try its worth it.
I found this recipe to be 100% authentic as if I were eating it in China. I don't mean americanized Chinese. I mean real Chinese. One thing I did differently, I added a whole head of cabbage as opposed to 1/2 since I wanted more veggies. I also added top round steak instead of ground beef. Overall, 4 out of 5 stars. =)
I did like this recipe but found it lackluster ... Second Round: added a TBSP of fish sauce to the meat (1/2 ground Pork 1/2 beef) before frying ... added 1/2 tsp ginger with garlic after browning meat and instead of water broth. A hit of sriracha at the end and that brought the rating up to 4.5 and made it a keeper ...
I, also, added some things to spice this up, and it went from a 3 to a 5-star. I added green onions, sesame oil, ginger root, chili garlic sauce, and extra cabbage (shredded semi-finely) I served over jasmine rice and my husband loved it!
Yummy! Husband and I really enjoyed this--definitely a "make again" recipe. I made it with zucchini and carrots instead of bell pepper and it was great. Also, I didn't have any cornstarch on hand and left it out. After the meal, I mixed the leftover stir-fry and rice together. We had to add more soy sauce, but it tasted good that way as leftovers, too!
I doubled the recipe but put in much more black pepper than called for as I didn't think the amount in the recipe was enough. With that tweak and adding a little sweet soy sauce, it was a tasty and simple dinner for a busy weekday night.
This was a great easy recipe that really makes a lot so for those who have people who like seconds, this is the recipe for you. Italian sausage made with venison and a green pepper were the only substitutes that I made. We ate it for two days and the dish still held up. My kids are particular when it comes to peppers, but they didn't seem to mind. This is a comfort recipe.
I made this with 1 bag of coleslaw mix already shredded and a bag of frozen stir-fry peppers. Also used 1 1/2 lbs hamburger so the recipe came out to about double portions. I used beef broth instead of water with the cornstarch and used twice the amount with 2 TB cornstarch. Also I thought it needed more pizazz so added ginger, cayenne pepper, and hot sauce. Turned out pretty good.
I usually don't write reviews, but this was absolutely wonderful. I will put this on my menu rotation. The only thing I changed was that I doubled the recipe and added half of an onion cut in strips. Yum yum!
Good simple recipe but remember that in oriental cusine one should also use a little sliced onion with the garlic and grate in some fresh ginger root it will add another depth of flavor without calories.
This one is a keeper. Not only is it quick, but it is very tasty. The only change I made was to use beef broth instead of water with the cornstarch. I also tossed sliced scallions in just before serving. Thanks for a quick and delicious weeknight meal.
This is relatively tasteless until you tweak it. I added onion, beef broth, salt and chili garlic sauce as recommended, and I thought it still needed something. Not sure what though. I served it over brown rice that I cooked in beef broth. Has potential, but just ok for me.
I always check the reviewers comments but this time I was in a rush and didn't. Mistake! This was a VERY BLAND DISH - we ended up shaking more soy sauce on it when we ate it to give it some more flavor. Had I followed the reviewers suggestions - I would have added onion, mushroom etc. to this dish. I am giving it a 3 rating but with some changes this could be a better dish.
Very Good! I left all pepper out of my toddler's bowl and added crushed red pepper flakes to my husband and my dinner. Everyone liked it including the little guy who shoveled it in his face with both hands saying "mmmm".
Nice, easy dish to make. I served it over Jasmine rice and topped with Sriracha hot sauce (it was a little bland but I like spicy food- get your hot sauce out if you are like me). Next time, I'll try a little sesame oil and maybe some Oyster sauce or the spiciness of fresh ginger might be nice.
I stumbled upon this recipe while looking for a way to use up ground sirloin. I substituted green beans for the cabbage, doubled the soy and added chili paste. The flavor was good, but the texture reminded me of boxed dinners...will try again with sliced beef and not ground.
This a definite keeper! My 12 y/o son loved it. I used a pound of ground beef but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Very quick and easy. It had a nice thick rich flavorful gravy. I'll be making this again soon. Yum!
Don't know if I should have given this recipe 4 stars because a few changes were made. Based on suggestions from other reviews...add onion, mushrooms, bean sprouts & beef broth instead of plain water. It turned out really good! We had it over rice and it would probably be even better over ramen noodles...thanks for the recipe, we'll make again.
OMG This was so good! The only thing I changed was to make w/left over pork instead of the burger. Easy, good, and bonus the kids ate it right up! I am actually going to make again tonight w/ steak... can't wait!
This was fabulous! It had great Chinese flavor, and was more economical than the recipes calling for pepper steak. I added an onion with the garlic and used a mixture of ground beef and ground turkey. It's great over rice. Thanks for a winner!
This was definitely good, but not wonderful. Certainly easy, with very simple ingredients, but it lacked some flavor that I just can't quite identify. Husband suggested ginger could improve it, but I don't think that alone would elevate this recipe from okay/good to super/delicious. I'll probably experiment with it again, because of its simplicity, but it wasn't what I'd hoped.
This was really easy and tasty. My husband, 7 and 3 year olds ate it up in no time. I used red cabbage instead of green and added onions and celery as well. Didn't do the cornstarch and water at the end and it was fine.
