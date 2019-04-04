Homemade Crispy Seasoned French Fries

896 Ratings
  • 5 582
  • 4 195
  • 3 67
  • 2 24
  • 1 28

My family loves homemade fries and with 4 children the bag fries from the store just weren't enough and became too expensive. So I tried batter — after all, it makes chicken, shrimp, and onion rings crispy so why not potatoes! Now even my husband can't get enough of these French fries. They even stay crispy when you reheat them in the microwave.

cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice potatoes into French fries and place them into a large bowl of cold water to prevent them from turning brown.

  • Heat oil in a heavy saucepan or large skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • While the oil is heating, sift flour, garlic salt, onion salt, paprika, and salt into a large bowl. Gradually stir in enough water to make a slightly thick batter that can be drizzled from a spoon.

  • Drain fries and pat dry; dip into the batter one at a time and place in hot oil to prevent them from clumping together. Fry until golden brown and crispy on all sides, about 7 to 10 minutes; drain on a paper towel-lined plate.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 3.1g; sodium 751mg. Full Nutrition
