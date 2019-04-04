Homemade Crispy Seasoned French Fries

My family loves homemade fries and with 4 children the bag fries from the store just weren't enough and became too expensive. So I tried batter — after all, it makes chicken, shrimp, and onion rings crispy so why not potatoes! Now even my husband can't get enough of these French fries. They even stay crispy when you reheat them in the microwave.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
193 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 3.1g; sodium 751mg. Full Nutrition
LILSPINSTER's review was really helpful! I baked them the way she suggested (but for 45 minutes at 350 in my oven though... watch the fries after 30 minutes), and they turned out great. Great variation for those who don't like to deal with being splattered by oil or those who are watching their weight. They turned out scrumptious, by the way-- no more McDonald's for me!
Thse were just ok to me. The batter made nice texture, but I had to add a lot more seasoning before I really tasted anything. Maybe it's just me, and I like bolder flavors, or maybe I did something wrong. As for the batter and the technique, it's pretty good. To anyone wondering what these are like when they're finished: I would play around with the seasoning, but the batter is exactly like the beer batter they put on fish.
WOW! These fries are literally the very best I have ever had in my life! Absolutely NO exaggeration! I was a little uneasy when I added water to the flour mixture, and I needed far more than 1/2 cup of water to make it liquid, so do not be worried if you end up with what looks like tartar sauce, because it ends up to be absolutely PERFECT!
These were delicious! My best friend's husband actually told me I would have to come live at their house so I could make them whenever he wanted them...lol...I made them with the Easy French Dip Sandwiches from this site and everyone loved them! They are a little time consuming, but worth it. I did do it slightly different though. I made the wet batter and then made a dry version of it and coated each fry in each. This made it so that the fries didn't stick to each other. I also used our Fry Daddy instead of a pan. *UPDATE* So these were tastey the way the recipe was written but I wanted a more tender fry so went on the search and found that if you par-fry them first and then batter them you have a crispy AND tender fry! You peel and cut your potatoes into fries and place into water and refrigerate for 30 minutes or longer (up to 2 days), get your oil ready and place fries into the oil shortly (until tender...not brown). Take the fries out and drain on paper bag or towel, allow to cool enough to handle and then dip into batter and fry again. YUM
My daughter asked for homemade french fries. I wanted to try this but she insisted she liked plain fried potatoes better, so I did both. Hers were soggy and bland. These (i added a dash of cayenne and a dash of black pepper and didnt measure anything) were tasty and crispy. I also put them on a cookie-cooling rack over a plate, and 2 hours later they were still yummy, whereas the others were nasty! It does certainly take more time than buying the frozen ones . . . thats the whole point of making home made -- the flavor, the experience -- if you want convenience, buy convenience food . . . if you want yummy home-made fries, try these!
everyone really liked these fries, but they took a long time to make, 8-10 minutes per skillet-full and you can't put too many in to cook at one time or they end up stuck together. I was at the stove for almost 2 hours to make enough for my family of 13. I also discovered that it took more than double the amount of water the recipe called for and don't forget to pat the potatoes dry before dipping or the batter just slides right off. I will make these again if I can figure out a way to speed up the process.
These were great! I did add alot more seasoning to the batter because I could tell it needed more. I added some garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper and regular pepper to it. These turned out so crispy on the outside and soft in the inside. It doesnt say how long or what temp to cook these at...so for an example I set my deep fryer to 350 degrees and fried them for 6-7 min. My boyfriend loved these and said they was better than the bagged kind!
I just made this for dinner and we loved it. I used the batter with 3 potatoes and two chicken breasts (for buffalo chicken sandwiches, I just coated the chicken with hot sauce after frying). Yummy. So yummy my husband finished off mine when I wasn't looking. Some people mention not being able to cook enough fries at the same time. I would just use two pans to cook all the fries at once rather than finding a way to keep them crisp.
I just tried this recipe and WOW!!. Both my boyfriend and I loved it. I didn't have the paprika, but it didn't matter. This is a very tasty way to make fries. This is one recipe I shall keep. I'd been trying to think up a way to make my homemade fries crispy. Thank you Cassie for posting this recipe.
GREAT!!!!! Just finished making 5lbs of these fries and the first three batches didn't make it to the dinner table!! I did add a few extra seasonings, but basically follwed the recipe and the family LOVED them! ***I had to make a run halfway through cooking and notcied that the fries made AFTER the batter had sat for 30 minutes were much, much more crispier than those made immediately after it was mixed!*** Thanks for sharing!!
The trick with this and it is more time consuming: batter the fries and lay on a cookie sheet lined with waxed paper. Put in freezer for 10-20 minutes. the batter will stay stuck to the fries and the fries dont stick together as was a problem. This is a great recipe though. Would be worth it to make a big batch and keep them in the freezer.
These fries were awesome! I was in quite a hurry when I made them the first time, and didn't read the full recipe. So rather than creating a wet batter with the water, I used only the dry ingredients to coat the potatoes. I put the ingredients into a ziploc freezer bag, added the cut potatoes, and shook away! The only difference that I might recommend, would be to slightly blanch the fries in boiling water for about three minutes prior to coating and frying them. This technique cooked them ever so slightly before I fried them, allowing them to crisp much quicker on the outside and still be extremely tender on the inside. All in all, this will be how I make homemade french fries from now on!
This is a simple, easy way to make seasoned fries and my husband loved em. I decided to try to bake them, as another suggested, and it worked out great. I also just used seasoned salt instead of the individual salts. I did a 50-50 mix of oil and water to add the the flour mix. Sprayed 2 baking sheets with non-stick, coated the fries and lined them up in a single layer and baked in the oven at 415 for 25-30 min, flipping half way through. I cut mine into shoestrings, so they may need longer to bake if they are thicker. Simple, crispy, and easy!
These were great... I let the fries sit in ice water for 30 minutes and dried. Then, mixed up flour/paprika/garlic and onion powder plus some chili powder - added water to get pankacke batter consistancy. Dropped in the fries and shook'em around like buffalo wings and used tongs to drop them in the oil for 2 minutes. Drained them and let them cool for a few seconds - then returned them to the oil for 5 more minutes. Came out perfectly crunchy and lots of flavor.
Family loved these fries. The water amount is sightly off. It took about 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 cups of water to achieve the correct consistency. I also thought there was way to much salt so I used 1 teaspoon onion salt, 1 teaspoon of Crazy Jane's salt and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder plus the suggested paprika. My daughter told me that my son really loved them and that he ate two plates of fries. Thank you so much for posting this recipe.
OK, these are amazing. They really are. As I began eating them while I was still making them, I was thinking, "The creator of these is a genius!" The only changes I made were to use 1 tsp each of onion and garlic powder instead of salt because most things are too salty for me. I still used the 1 tsp of salt & paprika. But they needed more salt so the recipe as written is probably perfect! I sprinkled more salt on while they were fresh out of the skillet & greasy. I used cast iron & peanut oil if it matters. And ate with ketchup.
The crispy outside of these fries tasted AMAZING! I doubled (maybe even trippled) the amount of paprika though because I have never been able to taste paprika very well. I also made sure to pat the potatoes dry before dipping them in the batter to make the batter stay on better when frying. And I used self-rising flour which made the fries "puff" up a lot. We liked the fluffy crunchy texture of using the self rising flour. The only way this recipe would be better would be if you added extra salt on them at the end of frying while their nice and hot. And it was SUPER easy to make. Love this recipe. I will be using this often thanks!
These fries are delicious. I did not deep-fry them, to avoid the calories, instead I baked them at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes, turning them over once. They all kind of stuck together but they tasted sooo good no one cared. Perfect by themselves, did not want for ketchup. Thanks for the recipe
This was a good recipe. Relatively easy to make and the result is a nice, crispy, home made fry. I tried the batter both thick and thin (as called for in the recipe) and my husband and I liked the thin batter better. Cooked these in the deep fryer at 375 for 9 minutes. Very versatile base recipe that can be spiced to taste. I could see using this on any type of vegetable to deep fry. It's very popular in restaraunts these days to serve battered fried green beans, cauliflower, broccoli and even asparagus! I think this would work well for all. Thanks, Cassie!
These were absolutely delicious! It can be a bit difficult to tell when they are done, but I quickly realized that the crispier the french fries were, the better they were! It took about 5-7 minutes for mine to be done the way my husband and I liked them. This is an excellent recipe that we will be using multiple times!
I tried this, so good, make sure the batter isn't too watery or there will not be any on the fries, I realized it look quite long at medium heat, so I put it on a bit higher. They didn't even taste like fries, they tasted tastier, also the cold water trick is really good, it last for up to 2 days.
These were okay for me, good batter and stuck to the fries real good and all, just a little bland like they needed some extra seasonings..will make again but with a few extra seasonings next time, maybe something with a little kick to it..thanks for the recipe!
Since I dont have russet potato in hand, I use frozen french fries instead and nevertheless it was awesome but I did add some more spices and more water to make the batter thinner. Sure will make again. Thanks.
These taste wonderful, however, they are a bit messy to make and they need to be stuck into the deep fryer one at a time to avoid getting a giant clumb of frys. Even when putting them in one at a time they still stuck together some.
I have made this a couple of times in the deep fryer. For those that have bigger families, I suggest a bigger deep fryer or 2 of them if you fry on a regular basis. I did 2 batches in the fryer for my family of 5, including 2 guys that are big eaters. I have even tried this substituting steak seasoning because it has black pepper and garlic and other stuff in it. It is spicy and yummy with ketchup or ranch dressing. This batter works great with fish, chicken or butterflied shrimps.
My husband showed me this recipe and I was very skeptical about it. As he was adding ingrediants I was giving that look that "Are you serious?!". But I was pleasantly surprised, it was simply delicious! I only want my fries this way now! Dipped in ranch dressing stepped it up to a whole new level!
VERY GOOD BUT IT TAKES A WHILE IF YOU ARE MAKING A BUNCH
We made this last night and MAN they are good. I used a deep fryer because I didn't want the spashes all over the place (plus my 7 month old was wandering around lol). I took my time putting the batter dipped fries in the fryer, but in the end, I just started throwing them all in there, and 'stirring' it with a spatula to help them from sticking together. It helped, and they ended up not sticking together at all. Great recipe!! Love it!
Excellent! I made this pretty much as directed, though I didn't have onion salt, so I substituted seasoned salt. It was easy and very tasty! I have a narrow frying pot and they did tend to clump together, even putting them in one at a time, but it didn't matter; they still cooked well. Didn't have any left to try them in the microwave! This one's a keeper!
I don't mean to be a kill-joy but I agree with the person who said baking them was a disaster... the batter came off all the fries and all I ended up with was a baking sheet that needed a lot of soaking. Maybe next time I'll put the fries on a rack or something and try it that way. There is no way I would hand dip and individually place fries into a fryer unless I was only eatting them myself... I have 5 people in my family and I'd be starving before I got to eat anything. Gotta be a better way...
The best fries ever!!!!!!!!! I don't think I have ever had such crunchy yummy fries, only change was that I didn't have paprika and I left out the salt. When they where done I topped them off with season salt. Dipped in Ken's Honey Mustard :)
The first time I made these I skipped the water soaking step because it didn't seem necessary, and they turned out great. Later when mom visited I handed her the recipe to make while I BBQed the main course. She did soak in water and the batter didn't stick very well. So skip the water and enjoy!
Good if your pressed for time I suppose, but they are realy tough and I didnt even over cook them, some of them were under cooked to find out if I WAS over cooking and that was the result of the toughness.. They lacked on taste aswell. I even tried adding parmesan and cheddar cheese to spice up the next batch. I was disapointed with these and I am a big fry eater.
My experience with homemade fries up to this point had been unexceptional to say the least! THESE are absolutely the best fries I have ever had. My husband said they were really great, too, and he usually has little to say--just eats! This is in my recipe box and I will make them for my daughter and granddaughter for their next visit. I'm still raving about these "fur-fur pots" (childhood nickname for French fries).
These were very yummy. I doubled the seasoning and put 1/2 aside and mixed it with ranch dressing for dipping. I stacked these on a plate and sprinkled cheese and green onions all over and zapped it in the microwave till cheese was melted. Yum!
Wonderful seasoned fries. It was a little messy but the kids loved them. I used some seasoned salt in place of onion salt because I didn't have any and I added onion powder too. I fried them in Canola oil instead of vegetable oil. My daughter is still coming back for more. All I could hear was "yummy"! Thanks for a great recipe Cassie! :)
I just tried this recipe tonight and to be completely honesti wasnt impressed. I followed this down to the t and at the end a teaspoon of the spices wasnt enough for all the flour so the fries tasted like fried flour. also I found that it took quite long for the fries to get cooked let alone gold and crispy...all in all the end result was not worth the trouble BUT it was a good concept, I think with a little tweeking everyone can find their own tasty way
These are absolutely FABULOUS! I made them last night and we ate the entire amount at one sitting (oink, oink!). I did substitute onion powder for the onion salt, and added 1 teaspoon Lawry's Seasoned Salt to the mix. I also wound up using probably an additional cup of water to get the consistency just right. I did drop them into the hot oil one at a time, but they still clumped, so I let them cook for a couple of minutes, then gently separated them with a long metal spoon. I wish I could give this recipe 10 stars - they are that good! They don't even need ketchup! Thanks, Cassie!!
Easy, fast recipe. Better alternative to frozen fries. Batter makes fries crispy and flavorful. Fried mine in a deep fryer with vegetable oil at 350 degrees until golden brown. Salted some more after fries were done. Had bits of light crunch, not too greasy and tasted like soft potato in the middle with crispy outer crunch.
These were the best home made fries. I made the mistake of putting in my deep fryer basket at first and they all stuck to the basket so then I moved to the pan and they came out perfect. My husband said they were better than any restaurant fries.
These did not work out at all. The "batter" was so thick with just the water called for, so I added some more until it could be drizzled from a spoon, like said in the directions. Problem? The batter wouldn't stick to the potatoes at all! It all came off, and I ended up with greasy soggy potato sticks, and a bunch of oil.
Cut in rounds and this was SO good! Need to up the water to 1 and half times what it says. 4-5lbs is right for our family but takes around 2 + hours to fry. Second time, followed second reviewer's advice for baking and these are GREAT! The fried version is far and away better but the baked version is a good substitute. :)
really liked this recipe a lot. husband liked it also. you don't need to add that much water to the mixture. the water from the potatoes makes it plenty runny. I might add a few other seasoning next time. really liked it.
I added a tsp of bayou cajun seasoning and these were delicious! I also added just enough water to the flour mixture so that it resembled a thick paste. Then I drained the cut potatoes from the water and added all of them to the paste and mixed it up. The batter thinned out because of some of the remaining water on the potatoes but if it's not enough water then just add more a little at a time. This was a lot faster than dipping them one at a time. I used tongs to put them into the fryer. Sometimes I got lazy and added the fries in clumps and just poked them apart once inside the oil (be careful!) and they still turned out great :)
I did something really wrong here! Believe it was my batter. It was quite 'liquid' and instead of coating just puddled around them. I baked them as suggested and they took over an hour at 350 and eveything stuck in the process. No real flavor at all. Again, I'll accept the error was mine but what I ended up with was frankly just awful. :(
My super picky son finally agreed to try making french fries at home. I made the mistake of trying to bake these instead of frying (like a couple other reviewers suggested). Sadly, they adhered so badly to the pan that they could not be removed from nonstick pan and were rendered inedible. So, strike one with this recipe...maybe I should have greased the pan? HOWEVER, I did use the leftover batter (there's lots) on some sweet potatoes, and fried them. HEAVEN! Next time will try a)frying them, b)oiling the baking pan, and c)with green beans.
DELICIOSO!!! Thank you so much for sharing - I made hamburgers tonight and didn't want frozen fries so I bought some potatoes and planned on just frying them and then sea-salt - Not after I found this quick and delicious recipe! It did take 10+ min per batch but that was totally worth it! Gracias!!
For everyone rating this recipe low because they baked instead of fried, read the directions! The fries need to be fried!!! If you baked them and had a horrible experience, don't knock the recipe. You made them wrong. I've been using this recipe for several years and I've had nothing but compliments on how good these fries are when made according to the recipe.
These were the best fries ever and really easy to prepare and cooked up fast too. I also used the batter to fry up some pickle slices and they were wonderful! I used garlic and onion powder and Tony Chacheres for seasoning. These are awesome.
AMAZING!!! I added way more seasoning to the flour though, used garlic and onion powder not salt. Added seasoning salt and cayenne pepper also!! Had visitors and even my own mom didn't believe me I made them.. I had to prove by the mess in the kitchen ;) will be making these all the time now!
Seemed way too salty for our tastes, even without the onion salt, and my husband is a salt-a-holic! I think if I were to make this again I'd definitely cut the salt content by half at the least. The fries were very crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, however.
I tried the baked version like some other readers suggested but mine just turned into a big mess. I think these would work best with a deep fryer, and I would avoid using the batter in future baked fry recipes. Can't wait to try the fried version! Thanks
Wow, these were fantastic. I used this recipe for sweet potato fries. I made the batter a bit thinner than the recipe called for by adding about 1 more tbsp of water mixing up the batter and then put the whole cut up potato in and mixed them around. Then I took out one fry at a time with tongs and put it in the hot oil. It took a bit of time to cook them so they wouldn't stick together but it was worth it. I've been looking a long time for a sweet potato fry recipe that was crisp and these are. They aren't skinny fries but if you want crispy fries I don't know how to get them without frying them. Thanks for sharing this recipe. Next time I will use a regular potato.
These fried up beautifully. Nice and crispy. Looked like they could have come from a restaurant. I used 1/2 the dry ingredients but did use a full 1/2 cup of water and it was perfect for the two potatoes I peeled. I used onion and garlic powders because I thought with all that salt it would be a bit much, plus I only stock the powders. But when all was said and done they did need a bit more than the one teaspoon salt I had added. So I seasoned the finished fries with season salt. Yum!
I'm in a coma these are so good yet so simple. Have you been trying forever to make perfect crispy fries but they always turn out soft and oily? I did this with water and Beer and kept adding Beer until I liked the batter, added my fav spices and threw the fries in the batter to soak while I got the grill going. Dropped them in with tongs, some stuck some didn't and they are the best fries I have ever had in my life and my new regular - yum! Thanks Cassie
These are great! It is a little messy but well worth it! I seem to always make a mess anyway... I used a frying pan and drained the fries on a rack over a sheet pan so they wouldn't get soggy. My hubby never eats fries but ate most of these while I was still fixing dinner. Thanks Cassie - you are a genius!
My family and I loved these fries. They were nice and crisy on the outside and tender on the inside. I did have to add about twice as much water. I also used fresh ground sea salt to the batter and a little on top as I took them out of the pan. Yummy! Will definitely use this recipe again.
lovely. very crisp, very yummy, very tastey! i think it's the garlic that makes them so great. at first it seems like the batter's too watery, but the fries DO come out perfect. i made the wedges thick... next time i'll try real THIN so they can come out CRUNCHIER!!
These came out really good, but I have one word of caution for those of you making this for the first time. Make sure the batter is very thick. I believe that having the consistency of the batter to be able to "drizzle" it like the recipe says is too thin. Mine was kind of like pancake batter, and that was still a little too thin because most of the batter dripped off the side of the fries while they were cooking. Next time, I'll make sure it's nice and thick so some of the batter will remain on the fries. Otherwise, very tasty!
These are very tasty fries. All of the kids loved them. I did too, but found them a little time consuming. Of course I have to make a ton of fries to feed my family! I will make again, but prob not on a regular basis due to time. The taste is awsome though! Thanks for sharing!
HOLY COW, these are great! Even my "once in a great while" (meaning he will eat 1 or 2) french fry eating husband ate quite a few. A little time consuming without a fry daddy, but WELL WORTH IT!! Thanks so much Cassie, we enjoyed these!
Holy Cow ... love it. Used the beer idea instead of water and used a deep fryer (one fry at a time). Added some crab pot boil seasoning. Takes time but if you have the time ... these are awesome. I also cut them a bit large without skins.
