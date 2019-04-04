Homemade Crispy Seasoned French Fries

These were delicious! My best friend's husband actually told me I would have to come live at their house so I could make them whenever he wanted them...lol...I made them with the Easy French Dip Sandwiches from this site and everyone loved them! They are a little time consuming, but worth it. I did do it slightly different though. I made the wet batter and then made a dry version of it and coated each fry in each. This made it so that the fries didn't stick to each other. I also used our Fry Daddy instead of a pan. *UPDATE* So these were tastey the way the recipe was written but I wanted a more tender fry so went on the search and found that if you par-fry them first and then batter them you have a crispy AND tender fry! You peel and cut your potatoes into fries and place into water and refrigerate for 30 minutes or longer (up to 2 days), get your oil ready and place fries into the oil shortly (until tender...not brown). Take the fries out and drain on paper bag or towel, allow to cool enough to handle and then dip into batter and fry again. YUM