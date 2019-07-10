Ultimate Chicken Salad a la Jake

Best chicken salad I ever had- a little homemade Aioli mayo with chicken, sun-dried tomato, olive and thyme. Great on sandwiches or on romaine lettuce. This recipe adapts to various tastes well- for instance, it goes great with crumbled bacon, minced red onion, touch of sage, or red wine vinegar instead of the aioli.
Wonderful change from plain old chicken salad. I never follow a recipe exactly and I added a few things to this one and it was excellent. I've made it 3 times in 5 days and it's been eaten on sandwiches, as a side dish and mixed with pasta.
I had a bit of chicken left over from a Costco rotisserie that I picked up earlier this week, and decided to give this recipe a try. I have to say, that I was quite surprised! I made half a recipe, and used a Mediterranean black olive (not the black olives you get in a can), and the flavors really worked! I had this for lunch, served on toast. I have a feeling it's going to taste even better tomorrow, after sitting in the fridge overnight. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
