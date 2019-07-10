Ultimate Chicken Salad a la Jake

Best chicken salad I ever had- a little homemade Aioli mayo with chicken, sun-dried tomato, olive and thyme. Great on sandwiches or on romaine lettuce. This recipe adapts to various tastes well- for instance, it goes great with crumbled bacon, minced red onion, touch of sage, or red wine vinegar instead of the aioli.

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken breasts into a saucepan with enough water to cover them. Bring to a boil, then cover, and simmer for about 20 minutes, or until cooked through. Drain, and set aside to cool.

  • While the chicken is poaching, whisk together egg yolks and garlic until light colored. Whisk in olive oil in a thin stream until fully incorporated. Flavor with lemon juice and salt to taste. This is the aioli sauce.

  • Shred or cut chicken into small pieces, and place in a salad bowl. Toss with the olives, sun-dried tomatoes, and thyme. Stir in 3/4 cup of the aioli until everything is evenly coated. Taste and adjust seasoning if desired. Refrigerate, or serve immediately. Make a pleased groaning sound as you eat it.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
732 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 65.3g; cholesterol 168.3mg; sodium 462.8mg. Full Nutrition
