Parmesan Tomatoes

I'm giving this 3 stars as the 1st time I made it, my husband thought it was too heavy because of the mayonnaise (& I'd used light mayo). The 2nd time I made it, I substituted some olive oil for the mayo and eliminated the oregano, due to family preference. We thought it was better with the olive oil. You may want to experiment with how much olive oil to add, if you want to try this substitution. With half the recipe, I'd say 1 tablespoon or possibly a litle more would be OK so the mustard is spreadable. I may try it another time just with brown mustard as my husband likes that better. As I usually have the ingredients in the house, I thought it was worth a little effort to tinker with this recipe.