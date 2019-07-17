Parmesan Tomatoes
Baked sliced tomatoes covered with a cheesy, spicy topping.
Baked sliced tomatoes covered with a cheesy, spicy topping.
I have made these tomatoes for years. Make sure you slice the tomatoes thick and try just broiling them for a few minutes till brown and bubbly rather than baking them. The tomatoes stay firmer and not so mushy as the baked ones. I also always add oregano and omit the mustards. Sometimes I even add a little garlic.Read More
I made this recipe for a party. Most of the people thought it was good but we all agreed that it had too much mustard in it. I think I will make it again and put 1/2 the mustard and add some fresh chopped garlic.Read More
I have made these tomatoes for years. Make sure you slice the tomatoes thick and try just broiling them for a few minutes till brown and bubbly rather than baking them. The tomatoes stay firmer and not so mushy as the baked ones. I also always add oregano and omit the mustards. Sometimes I even add a little garlic.
You know, this isn't a complex dish and the preparation is simple and basic. But that doesn't mean it isn't worthy of five stars and in my opinion, this is. What a dressy alternative to just sliced tomatoes! I prepared this with the two mustards just as written and it proved to be a winning combination. The tang of the mustard and Parmesan was the perfect complement for the mellow mozzarella. I used fresh rather than dried oregano as I'm lucky enough to have it in my garden. A quick finish under the broiler browned these up nicely. This is easy, uses quality ingredients, is pretty on the plate and, most important, is full of delicious flavor too.
This was really yummy!! The kitchen smelled so good while it was cooking!! The changes I made were as follows: omitted brown mustard, used fresh basil instead of parsely,sprinkled the s&p directly on the tomatoes & I used garlic mayo.I also broiled them for a minute to brown the top.Will deffinately make again!!
Wow! These are so tasty! They can be a meal in and of themselves. This is nice because it can work as an appetizer or a side. Quick and easy, but tastes like you spent a long time. I cut back on the mustards - basically using half of each which gave it just the right amount of pizzaz. After they came out of the oven I sprinkled the tops with fresh basil vs. fresh parsley. Great blend of flavors! This is a definite keeper especially with fresh garden tomatoes over the summer months.
I adjusted this recipe a bit towards my tastes but it is a good recipe all by itslef. I added mushrooms, red onion and ricotta cheese because I had them on hand. Instead of putting the tomatoes singly on a baking sheet, I put them in a glass pie plate (sprayed with PAM) and spread the mayo mixture over it to bake. Magnificent!! The ricotta cheese was the best addition, by far!
definately add some garlic, and don't slice the tomatoes to thin or they will fall apart -- We like about 1/4th to 1/2 inch thick.
5 Stars Plus! What a fantastic recipe for summertime, when tomatoes are plentiful. I made this for a casual BBQ yesterday and everyone loved them. I did switch from Bake to Broil at the end to get the mozzarella cheese brown and bubbly. Everyone went back for seconds! Ii will absolutely make this recipe again and again and again.
I was surprised how yummy this simple recipe was when I used it on some overly ripe tomatoes. I added some olive oil & left out the brown mustard (I only had dijon on hand). Next time I would halve the amount of mayo used - was just a little too strong. Thick slices worked well - it didn't end up too watery for me.
Wonderful! I omitted the mustard. Used lots of Italian seasongs; basil, oregeno, etc. Got the biggest tomatoes I could find for this recipe (now that is all I buy, they are so good!) Hubby said this is like eating at a gormet restaurant! Thanks Natalie
Easy and fabulous. Must rate this 5 stars as it is easy, with ingredients normally on hand and wonderful. We've made this regularly with the abundant tomatoes from our garden...and even in the winter as it spruces up not so great tomatoes.
These are FABULOUS! I love the mix of baked tomatoes and the mustards and cheese. Exactly what I was looking for to go with the "Tasty Chicken Bake"!
I made this recipe for a party. Most of the people thought it was good but we all agreed that it had too much mustard in it. I think I will make it again and put 1/2 the mustard and add some fresh chopped garlic.
This is one of my all time favorite things to eat. I've made this so many times! I triple the recipe because we like a lot of topping. The only change I have made is to half the mustard. Rather than baking, I just put them under the broiler for a couple of minutes until they brown. This keeps them from getting soggy. Cut your tomatoes at least a quarter inch thick and dry them well after slicing as it helps the topping spread on better. I also wanted to mention how fabulous this topping is on portabello mushroom burgers (or any burger!) with homemade roasted red peppers. Unbelievable!
This dish is wonderful! I used roma tomatos, because they are meaty, chopped them and mixed all the ingredients together. I used fresh mozzarella cheese. After everything was thoroughly mixed, I spread it in a shallow casserole and baked per the directions. Even my tomato hating son liked this! It works well as a topping on a bagel or pita bread.
Really good accompanyment for many different entres. I have done this for years with halved romas. An added touch which helps stablize the product on a sheet pan is to cut 1/2 inch slices of yellow squash, remove pulp, and rest tomato inside. Using the halved product also reduces the loss of juices. The presentation is artfull while simple.
I originally served these with "kicken london broil with blue cheese butter", (also from this site), and they really complimented each other. My husband loved the tomatoes so much that he ate the leftovers for two days straight. We used the leftover london broil to make sandwiches and the tomatoes were great, because they already had the mustard, mayo, and cheese on them. He even topped his cheese omelets with them. A great way to use your garden tomatoes!
These were a big hit at my family's annual Lake Tahoe trip. Everyone loved them. I followed all the directions, but broiled them for about 10 minutes instead of baking. I didn’t want them to get too soggy. I also used shredded Parmesan. I will be making these regularly. Great recipe.... Thanks!
This was very good but not something I'll cook again.
mmmm these are freakin amazing!! i broiled for about 5 minutes instead of baking for 15- nice and bubbly. i also added a sprinkle of garlic powder. wish i'd doubled the recipe they flew off the tray! thanks for the recipe =)
very nice side dish...its a keeper. I think it would be a nice addition to any bbq.
I just halved the tomatoes and pulled out the pulp. Used light mayo, used all dried herbs and added basil. Also, I just put them under the broiler instead of baking. The next time I might add some bread crumbs to the top along with the mozz
I should have sliced my tomatoes much thicker. They got a little soggy during the cooking. I also didn't have brown mustard, but they turned out just lovely with extra Dijon! I used grated parmesan cheese, as it didn't really specify. Yummy snack/appetizer! :)
Surprisingly delicious! I made these as written, though it took about 25 minutes at 350 to brown them. I used a coarse-ground brown mustard, loved the flavor with the tomatoes. I would probably broil these instead of baking next time, as other reviewers suggest. Thanks for the recipe!
Thanks Natalie. This recipe is terrific. My husband and I fought over the leftovers. I did change one thing. I substituted garlic salt for the regular salt. I passed the recipe on to my neighbor who has been sharing his wonderful home grown tomatoes with us.
Excellent taste! My family a crew of professed tomatoe hater loved this recipe. I gave it 4 stars because it gets soggy quickly. Don't use this recipe if you want leftovers.
These were very good. But they are not so good after you put them in the refrigerator and if you eat them cold. This is a nice vegetable choice and is fun to make because a single vegetable has the spotlight. The finished appearance is thus simple. The mellowness of the yellow mustard dressing surprised and satisfied me. It was not spicy. The Parmesan takes an equal stance with the mustard taste-wise. The Parmesan also gives the yellow sauce a nice thickness. I used solely brown mustard, no Dijon, and the flavors worked. I think the oregano spice is very important, it definitely altered the sauce's taste. It was more rounded. My boyfriend wanted more cheese on top. The tomatoes were not watery and flimsy after baking. I did not use parsley. And used reduced fat mayo.
This is good. Even better if you put it all on top of a sliced bagel,then put under the broiler until browned.
This recipe is as pretty as it is good. Fix and enjoy.
Very good and tasty- a great way to use tomatoes. I only used about one TBS. of mayo and a little bit of olive oil.
Very tasty, I cut bak a bit on the mustard though.
eh, ok. Coudn't taste all those other flavors like the mustard and so on, and much of the cheese kind of slid off. I was dissapointed.
These were an interesting new side dish. A lot of different flavors in one bite. I didn't have dijon or brown mustard, so I used a deli honey mustard. I also used fresh basil instead of parsley because - c'mon: tomatoes and basil. Broiled on a greased baking sheet for ten minutes until the cheese was browning and bubbly. Yum!
This recipe was very good - it was sloppy but it's worth it! It was nice to use up the extra tomatoes that my neighbor gave me. Thanks, I will make this again.
I had 2 tomatoes that were ready to go bad. Said I am not wasting as I saw your recipe. Tomatoes and mayo, yes, tomatoes with mayo and mustard that is stretching it in my book but I had everything in house and I half the recipe. I am one person now I had 2 tomatoes baked, tasted and was in heaven.. I eat half of them. Saved the other and put back in oven the following night to reheat. My friend is bringing fresh tomatoes (not that store sawdust kind) for July 4th.. we are going to make again.. Thank you Natalie.. have forwarded this recipe to all my friends.
I'm giving this 3 stars as the 1st time I made it, my husband thought it was too heavy because of the mayonnaise (& I'd used light mayo). The 2nd time I made it, I substituted some olive oil for the mayo and eliminated the oregano, due to family preference. We thought it was better with the olive oil. You may want to experiment with how much olive oil to add, if you want to try this substitution. With half the recipe, I'd say 1 tablespoon or possibly a litle more would be OK so the mustard is spreadable. I may try it another time just with brown mustard as my husband likes that better. As I usually have the ingredients in the house, I thought it was worth a little effort to tinker with this recipe.
I will do this often. Quick, easy, and delicious.
Not bad! I think I could crave these every now and then. I just don't think I am a fan of warm tomatoes on their own (as in not in pasta, etc.). Once I have the dijon mustard I'll try again. Here are the things I did differently . . . 1. Cut the recipe in half and only used 2 tomatoes. 2. Didn't have dijon mustard so I used regular mustard with about 1/4 tsp horseradish. 3. Added 1/8 tsp garlic powder. 4. Used dried parsley (didn't measure, just used what I thought looked good). 5. Baked at 350 for 8 minutes and then broiled for about 1 minute (check to see if cheese is browned). *EDIT* So I just ate one this morning (cold) and really enjoyed it. Although some people may not like the texture of the cold cheese, I really liked these when the tomato wasn't warm.
I really enjoyed these tomatoes - but only four stars because my kids were not crazy about them. Not for those that don't like mustard!
Pretty good. I like the topping and the fresher the tomatoes, the better. Good recipe - thanks!
The mayo imparted a strong flavor that to me was kind of odd. I would suggest serving this only as a side dish and not as an appetizer because it is awkward to eat.
We were really divided on these. The mustard seems to overpower everything else. Next time I will try cutting both of the mustards in half and see if that helps.
delish! I didn't change a thing.
I have made this recipe several times. Anytime I find myself with extra tomatoes, I make this. Great Recipe!
very easy and very yummy! my family was impressed (my daughter said "are you making baked tomatoes for dinner??? why? we could have a salad!!" but then she gobbled them up!). I went easy with the mustard, because I didn't trust them to like it much, but even halving the quantity it was enough to give it a nice edge and personality. I also had no mozzarella and substituted it with soft provolone cheese.
These were very easy and tasty! Great recipe!
DH liked these but I thought they were too "tangy" for me.
These tomatoes are to die for!!! Excellent and so simple. I wouldnt change a thing -- thanks Natalie. Many compliments from my Christmas Eve guests.
Husband said they were really good and would like to have them again. I don't eat cooked tomatoes so I can't give my opinion. I made as instructed except scaled it down to one tomato and didn't add any fresh parsley.
The first time I tried this recipe the tomatoes came out soggy. The 2nd time I used halves of tomatoes and sprinkled with salt and set on paper towels for 30 minutes to get out a lot of the juice. They weren't soggy at all, and I like the thickness of the tomato better. Great recipe. Thanks
Very Good! I needed more topping for my 4 tomatoes. Next time I will make a bit more.
So easy and delicious. I only added a small amount of the mayo to the tomatoes and it wasn't as heavy. My boyfriend, who doesn't love tomatoes especially when cooked, couldn't get enough!
i was missing 1 of the mustards the day i tried it so i swapped out with reg yellow for the missing one it was pretty good i know that following your orig. recipe is 10 times better
This is really good!!! I took the advice of some of the earlier post and salt and peppered the tomatoes before I topped the tomatoes with the mixture. I didn't measure the ingredients, just eyeballed it and then just put the tomatoes under the broiler until the cheese just started to melt - not totally melted. I didn't bake them so that they wouldn't be all mushy. I will do this again!! REALLY tasty!!!
I've made something similar to this for years. They are always finished the first night I make them! I've recently started using Dijonnaise as it's easier. I also add 2 tbsps each of very finely chopped red onion and celery and 1 large can of tuna mixed in as well. I top each slice with a mixture of shredded cheeses (whatever's in the fridge!), a splash of balsamic vinegar and a slice of Havarti cheese, and I bake them for 15-20 minutes and then broil for 1 minute to brown the cheese. YUM YUM YUM!!! A great light summer dinner served with fresh corn on the cob!
Wow, so simple and quick. These tasted so much better than I was expecting. I left out the mustard, cause that's just my taste preference. Made this as a side dish with grilled sea bass. Even my husband who isn't a fan of anything veggie went back for more of these. I might try some slightly under ripe tomatoes next time and see if they stay a little firmer after baking. Thank you, thank you for sharing this recipe!
These were very good. The topping is a little on the tart side. I did not have brown mustard, so had to leave that out, but otherwise, these were made as written. Next time I make these, I may cut down on the mayo, as that might be what I am finding takes this a bit over the top.
My tomatoes were pretty small, (a little smaller than a tennis ball) so I cut them in half and seeded them. I used the amount of mayo and parm called for and then added dijon to taste. We liked it!
I loved these tasty little tomatoes, hubs did not, not at all. I used small Campari tomatoes and baked them in the toaster oven. Baking did make the tomato softer than I would have liked, so next time, I'm going to pop them under the broiler. The topping had wonderful flavor and they presented nicely on a plate. I will be making this again, but apparently just for myself.
A little too mushy for my taste. May try to do the broil method rather than baking for 10 minutes and broiling a few minutes at the end to brown the cheese.
We really liked this. I didn't have dijon, added bread cubes. I think cooked bacon would be a good addition.
Very good! Next time I will slice the tomatoes a little thicker and maybe use some fresh basil.
Not what i wanted
Very good, but messy.
I had some large round tomatoes from the produce co-op and was making a simple oven meal, so I decided to give this a try. It was very easy, but it isn't a dish that I'll prepare again. . . It reminded me of a recipe I've used for baked tilapia.
The tangy flavor of the mayo was too much for me. I wanted to love this recipe, but it was just ok.
Not that great to me. I made them and I feel that Parmesan wasn't the best cheese choice!
Great recipe! Took these to a family get-together and they were the first things to go.
'Not bad, but not too impressed either. Kinda tasted like warm tomatoes with mayo & parmesan on top. 'Glad I tried 'em, but I won't make again.
I love the way this turned out! I served the tomatoes over a bed of rosemary rice, it was delicious!
A delicious way to use an abundance of tomatoes.
gotta love all that cheeese Mm. It was really quick esay to make. The tomatoes were a little mushy, but next time ill cook them a lil less. about 8 min only. maybe that will work. Def do broil for the last min or 2. great way to get your vegies in. YUM.
I love this recipe,a little oregano is great, and for an extra twist I added thinly sliced black olives over the top before the final layer of cheese. everybody is right, the thicker slices work better.
These are very good and a delightfully simple side dish. I used a bit less mayo and left out the brown mustard. Instead of slices, I cut the tomatoes in half in a zig-zag fashion and pulled apart to make a pretty tomato cup.
I changed it up a bit. Omitted the mustards and added Pepperidge Farm bread crumbs. Also added 1/2 tsp garlic. I don't even like tomatoes, but this was GOOD!
God, my husband LOVES these! He said it was "the best new recipe I've tried all year!" (and, thanks to allrecipes.com, I've tried QUITE A FEW!) I make these quite often in the Summer. It's an EASY sidedish, which most people haven't seen/made before, (and they end up loving them!) OK, for my husband & me, I only make 2-3 tomatoes at a time. So, I use 2 T. Honey Dijon mustard (& NO brown mustard) and extra shredded mozzarella (or even shredded Cheddar, if that's all you have!). Only need to bake 10-12 minutes (watch carefully so they don't burn!) Sprinkle with parsley AFTER they've baked. So simple, but the baking really enhances the flavor of the tomato (& I don't even like tomatoes!) They're good.
This was an easy recipe, I thought it was very good. but my girlfriend didn't like it, she said it tasted like warm ketchup.
These tomatoes were yummy! I omitted the Dijon mustard because I didn't have any. I also added some garlic powder to the mix. I cooked these on the grill. The cheese didn't brown before the tomatoes were soft. I will try them in the oven next time. Thanks!
Defiantly has too much mustard. I wont me making this one again.
I topped mine off with Panko breadcrumbs. Yummy!
We gobbled them down because they were there, but they were really just ok.... Easy and looked really pretty though.
Love it! First time I sliced the tomatos too thin and the topping masked the tomato flavor. But by the third time I got it right.
Very tasty! I omitted the brown mustard though. Sloppy to eat but taste is worth it.
The mustard taste was overwhelming and strange combined with tomato. I won't make this again.
Pretty good. Nothing completely special, but good way to use up some tomatoes.
Quite tasty! I halved the recipe, but was still a little short on mayo, so I used some olive oil. Worked just fine. I also added a clove of garlic to it because my husband and I are big garlic eaters. In addition, I added a fresh basil leaf and mushroom on top of the mixture before putting the cheese on and it was great. I ended up eating my son's share because he's 4 and thought they were too "spicy," but I would have eaten more!
These are awesome!
With tomatoes sliced thick, they did nto fall apart at all. I didn't use brown mustard, I didn't have any. I broiled them at the end for 2 minutes to get the mozzarela brown and bubbly, and they were fantastic!
This is SO much better than I expected! It tasted like something from a restaurant. The only thing I did differently was to use lite sour cream instead of mayo and pepper jack cheese instead of mozzarella. Broil for a couple minutes for an amazing veggie appetizer!
A good idea but the mustard was a bit overpowering. I'll definitely use the basic outline in the future though.
This time of year I am always looking for ways to use wonderful summer tomatoes, which is what led me to this recipe. I did make some changes based on personal preference. I omitted the mustards and used an Italian seasoning blend instead of the oregano. I also put the mozzarella and parsley in the mayonnaise mixture before spreading on the tomatoes. In addition I halved my tomatoes, rather than slicing them and broiled them, instead of baking them. After a few minutes under the broiler, my tomatoes were slightly warm throughout , but still firm, and not mushy at all. We enjoyed this!
A geat way to use those beautiful red summer tomatoes - DELICIOUS!
These are delicious, and you can substitute whatever cheese you have on hand for mozzerella. These are also excellent the next day paired with some salami and crusty, sturdy bread in sandwiches.
maybe a thinly sliced onion under the cheese next time
YUM! Made exactly as written. Perhaps the mustard is too strong for some but I liked. Maybe try less next time. Yes - broil on high last couple minutes! I appreciate there is not bread crumbs or bulk added in.
Yummmmyyyyy
This was a great variation for a tomato side dish. It was quick, easy & delicious!
Loved these, will make again.
good, very messy
One of my favorite side dishes! Too bad my kids don't care for them.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections