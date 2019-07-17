Parmesan Tomatoes

Baked sliced tomatoes covered with a cheesy, spicy topping.

Recipe by NRWILSON

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Arrange tomato slices in a single layer on a baking sheet. In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, parmesan, Dijon mustard, and brown mustard. Season with oregano, and salt and pepper to taste. Use a spoon to top each tomato slice with a small amount of the mayonnaise mixture. Sprinkle with mozzarella , and then top with parsley.

  • Bake in preheated oven for approximately 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 14.2mg; sodium 649mg. Full Nutrition
