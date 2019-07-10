Friday Night Special

Best martini in the world ... James who?

Recipe by Gregg McGowan

5 mins
5 mins
1
1 serving
  • Pour the vodka into a shaker, cover, and shake well. Pour the whiskey into a well chilled martini glass, followed by the vodka. Squeeze in a dash of lemon juice. Enjoy and savor.

142 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 0.4g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 0.6mg. Full Nutrition
