One day while I was cutting up some celery for my kids snack I realized that no one ever serves celery cooked for a side dish. I was curious and began looking for a recipe to try and was lucky enough to discover this one. I made it for my husband and me to go with our dinner that night and it was WONDERFUL. The celery was so tender and flavorful even my husband RAVED about it (and I was a little leary serving it to him to begin with). I know the thought of braised celery doesn't sound very exciting, but try it when you are in the mood for something different! It's delicous. I wish there were more than 5 stars!