Braised Celery

A simple but flavorful side dish I often serve with spicier grilled or roasted meats.

Recipe by Rayna Jordan

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
4
  • Arrange the celery in a single layer on the bottom of a large skillet. Season with salt and pepper. Dot with butter. Dissolve the bouillon cube in boiling water, and pour over the celery.

  • Cover pan, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low, and simmer for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley before serving.

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 15.4mg; sodium 730.9mg. Full Nutrition
