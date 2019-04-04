Braised Celery
A simple but flavorful side dish I often serve with spicier grilled or roasted meats.
This side dish was easy to make and flavorful, the only thing I suggest is to completely omit the salt since the chicken broth already contain plenty of sodium. Mine came to salty because of that(and I used very little salt).Read More
I recommend for if there is a lot of celery left over and you need to eat it. But I will not go out of my way to make this recipe.Read More
One day while I was cutting up some celery for my kids snack I realized that no one ever serves celery cooked for a side dish. I was curious and began looking for a recipe to try and was lucky enough to discover this one. I made it for my husband and me to go with our dinner that night and it was WONDERFUL. The celery was so tender and flavorful even my husband RAVED about it (and I was a little leary serving it to him to begin with). I know the thought of braised celery doesn't sound very exciting, but try it when you are in the mood for something different! It's delicous. I wish there were more than 5 stars!
excellent! I usually find the taste of celery too outspoken. This recipe makes an excellent side dish of celery with a very smooth flavor. I added some lemon juice to it which made it even better. I often serve this with fish.
I really only tried this recipe because I had a bunch of celery left over after making soup. I was pleasantly surprised. It's nothing exciting but it's a nice, light & mild side dish to go with a meal, esp. of a spicier meat. I would definitely make this again. * I did sprinkle a little parmesan cheese over it before serving.
The only fresh vegetable I had was celery so right before dinner time I did a search and came up with this one. I am so happy I tried it! My husband and I have had it twice in the past week and both really enjoy it.
LOVED this!! I'm always left with so much celery that just goes bad, but this was a great way to use that up! I would definitely emit the salt next time, since the bouillon is so salty. But even so, 5 stars!!
This is great! I used low sodium chicken broth and lowered the butter amount. Celery is said to lower blood pressure if eaten everyday, so for my husband's diet I have been trying to find recipes w/ lots of celery. This is the best one!
This was excellent! I am not a huge celery fan so I wasn't sure about making this, but my husband is on Atkin's so I thought I would give it a try. The celery came out so soft and flavorful! Even my 20 month old loved it. Great, easy recipe.
I am always looking for different side dishes to add variety to my meals, and this is one of the best I've found. My husband and I are doing the low-carb thing, but I have decided that even if we weren't, I would still make this dish. It is simply delicious.
What a life saver! Being on a diet and having few choices for vegatables right now was becoming boring... Tried this with curry, no margarine but everything else made it soooo good.
I was nervous about this recipe since the ingredients seemed to be lacking flavor, but it came out really well. My husband even liked it, which is amazing since it's green. :) I'd pass on the salt next time though, or substitute stock for the bouillon.
This was a good side dish. Instead of just salt and pepper, I added DASH and salt for seasoning.
Thanks for posting this recipe. I tried it and it turned out so good. My hubby liked it. fast and simple. I will try it again. Thanks.
I didn't mind this dish, but the three other people at the table wouldn't eat it after trying a piece. One person said it's like soggy celery... eww
Not a recipe I would make again. Rather bland although it is a way to use up celery.
This recipe was easy, and an especially helpful as a side dish for those on those low-carb diets! It tastes much like celery out of chicken soup, which is, of course, expected and always delicious!
Like others have previously mentioned this was a great way to use celery. I found it surprisingly delish, but next time I won't add the salt and will use 1/2 as much bouillion because I found it too salty! I'm going to add other veggies to it to dilute the saltiness. I also squeeze fresh lime over it and it makes it even better.
I had 4 full stalks of celery from my garden that I needed to do something with. This recipe was perfect because it uses a lot of celery. These tasted better than I expected. I agree with one of the other reviews that unless you use low sodium chicken broth, don't add salt. I used "Better Than Bullion" and it was almost too salty. I still loved it and will definitely make this again.
The family loved this, even my picky father-in-law. Easy to do
Wow, I was really impressed by this! I usually don't love celery, but this made it savory and delicious. Really easy to make also. This will be a regular for me.
Very good and tasty. A different change of pace from side dishes.
Not bad - i was expecting something more, for some reason, when i read this, but it was pretty good.
I think I would cook it longer next time because I didn't like the texture.
I made this at Thanksgiving this year for the first time. I had put this recipe on my favorites list a long time ago and never had an opportunity to add it to a menu. I did make a change, I used chicken stock instead of boiling water and bullion cube and I added a little more salt and pepper. I think in the future I will also cook it for another 10 minutes to make it even softer and draw out more of the bitterness.
Delicious. Give yourself enough time, as you want the celery to be soft. I did this with snow peas and it was a nice combination. My ten and seven year olds even ate it!
So easy and delicious--great to make if celery is on sale! Use a veg bouillon to make this vegetarian.
I didn't think this would be good but had celery that needed to be used. Its so good! I will be making this again for sure.
I tried this recipe as presented because I had a load of celery. I gave this 5 stars because it's not really the recipe at fault it's my preference that was reinforced......I still prefer celery as an ingredient for flavor, chopped up in stews and soups or for crispness in Tuna or chicken salad. I love it as a crispy cold snack not hot and limp.
A nice change in the everyday vegetable side dishes. I added frozen peas at the point of adding chicken broth. It tasted good and brightened the color.
not bad for leftover celery. used chicken stock instead of bouillon for less salt
made as directed. Very satisfied with results. Will make again.
This side dish is easily prepared and a delicious side dish to any meal parings. since I’m salt sensitive ..and switched to salt-free chicken broth for the recipe.
Tasty!
Very simple and tasty!
This was average.
Superb. Best with organic celery of course.
I had forgotten how good braised celery is. If you’ve never made this before follow this recipe. Simple, basic ingredients and delicious.
Not very flavourable. Not worth using an element for.
Love this, it taste delicious!
This was slimy and didnt really have any flavor... big disappointment.
This turned out amazing! I normally don't like celery, and I was looking for something that I could eat. This recipe kicked the ball out of the park. I'm rating four stars for unclear directions and recipe changes. I went with another review and omitted the extra salt (good choice!). The recipe doesn't say at all what to do with the 2 Tbs of butter, and in fact says "do not butter." So, I don't know what the original author intended. I ended up melting the butter in the chicken broth and stirred in the parsley too. Dumped that all over the celery. I cooked this as a side dish to the Slow Cooker Pork Chops II by ERINVDIX and the flavors went wonderful together. Will make again!
Where did I go wrong ?! They had no flavor what so ever !! In a desperate Move I added chili flakes but nooo-Thing !!! Not Making them Again
