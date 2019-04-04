French Spring Soup

Wanted to use some fresh asparagus that was given to me by a friend. Asparagus is not on my husband's favorite list. Coming across this recipe in my search, I thought it might work. It did. My husband thought it was very good. Of course I didn't have all of the ingredients. I didn't have leeks or spinach. I added fresh chives from the garden with the cream. I happen to have cream, but next time I think I will try EVAPORATED MILK as another reviewer said. I think the CREAM OF ASPARAGUS SOUP idea also sounds good, but that might be pushing it with my husband. If you like your soup thicker, there is a Reduced Fat Potato Soup found on this site that uses a package of orignal COUNTRY STYLE GRAVY MIX. It thickens potato soup real well that you may even have to add either a little milk or water to desired consistency. I do like creamed soups. I may try adding CHEESE also. There are so many possiblities. I also had to use instant brown rice. Ten minutes is long enough to cook the vegetables in this recipe as long as they are diced small, and it isn't going to hurt the rice if it is cooked longer than ten minutes. I agree that more rice could be used if desired as other reviewers stated. Very good recipe Luanne.