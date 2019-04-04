French Spring Soup

I make this during asparagus season when my husband's patch is producing a lot. It is very fresh tasting, and the longer it sits, the better it is.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in the leeks and onion, and cook until tender.

  • Pour water into the pot. Mix in potatoes, carrots, asparagus, and rice. Season with salt. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer 30 minutes, until vegetables and rice are tender.

  • Stir spinach and heavy cream into the soup mixture, and continue cooking about 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 44.8mg; sodium 1014.2mg. Full Nutrition
