Spicy Pork Tenderloin

This is so easy and delicious to use on your meat, even a 15 year old can use it! Trust me, I am one. Last week my mother was busy working and the rest of my family was gone, so I took it upon myself to make dinner. It was a sad sight to find only ramen noodles and assorted cans of food spread throughout my house, but in my freezer I found salvation in the form of a pack of pork tenderloin slices. I let them thaw, then I whipped up a batch of this rub and rubbed it into all of the tenderloin, and let me say, it wasn't a disappointment! My family all enjoyed it, and mom even asked me to make it again sooner than later! I enjoy cooking, but I will admit I mess up while experimenting with new recipes just as much as succeeding, so this was a pleasant surprise! Stop waiting around and make some of this great stuff!