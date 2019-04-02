Spicy Pork Tenderloin
A flavorful, fast, and easy recipe for grilled spicy pork tenderloin. The spice could also be used on chicken or ribs!
Both my fiance and I were big fans of this rub. I had the pork wrapped in saran and marinating in the fridge for about six hours before I baked it. We only used one tenderloin, baked at 325 for about half an hour (turning halfway). I modified the rub for one by halving the chili powder and salt but keeping the remaining spices the same. I also added a 1/4 tsp garlic powder. There was enough of the rub to create a good coating all around the outside of the pork. Tasty stuff!Read More
We found this recipe quite boring and bland. At first I thought that 2 tbs chili powder would be too much but there was not any heat at all on this pork. We could not taste the Ginger either. Very boring and I won't make this again unless I kick up the flavours a bit more.Read More
Wonderful flavor! While this is called "spicy," it is not "hot." The spice flavor was fantastic- so much better than the pre-seasoned pork tenderloins that are so popular in the grocery stores nowadays. When it was cooking, I could really smell the ginger and was a bit worried that it would be overpowering, but it was not. I cooked half of a 3-pound tenderloin in the oven at 400 degrees for about 50 minutes. It came out perfectly moist and delicious. This will definitely be our go-to pork tenderloin recipe. Thanks!
this was a great recipe I didn't have ginger and subbed garlic for ginger try it this way also very good signed Dragon
Hubby and I gave this an enthusiastic 5 stars. This was yummy and so easy. The only changes I made were to add 1 tsp of garlic powder (just 'cause I like garlic) and to bake it, wrapped tightly in foil, at 350 degrees until it was done. It came out tender and juicy and the "gravy," as my husband called the rub-seasoned drippings, made a fabulous au jus. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was pretty good! I didn't think I would be crazy about the chili powder, but it works! I did cook the tenderloins in foil sprayed with Pam, lighted one side of the grill, put them opposite the open fire, and cooked slow about 1 hour, because I was concerned about them getting dry. Also, I added a little garlic to the rub. Thanks Shelley!
Grilled pork tenderloin is becoming a real favorite and this rub was wonderful! I did add both garlic and onion powders. We are finding that really flavorful dry rubs work better than marinades on chicken, steak and pork.
This reminded us of a Bobby Flay recipe that we love so much but was a lot less work. We used 1T chile powder and 1T ancho chile powder and substituted garlic powder and onion powder for the ginger or to make it taste more like Flay's you could use cinnamon instead of ginger. Cooked it on the grill until the internal temperature reached about 145-150. Fantastic!
My family loved it. I cut the tenderloin into slices before I cooked it. Even my picky eaters ate this up!!!
it was fine - quick to make. Cut in half for one tenderloin, but needs more ginger, more thyme and a pinch of cayenne pepper b/c not at all spicy as is. tastes good though.
Instead of rubbing, I added the rub mix to a gallon bag and added the pork and shook, then rubbed it in that way (thoroughly), much less time consuming and messy. It was a bit too salty and not spicy enough for me, in the future I will add some cayenne and cut back on salt. I let my rubbed pork set from morning until evening and the flavor never permeated the pork, so I would pierce the pork in the future. Overall, the flavor was good. It was a bit dry and I did not overcook. Perhaps it was my pork as it was very lean. I would use this recipe again but I would modify it somewhat.
I read quite a few reviews on this recipe and actually incorporated a few of them. I added garlic salt to the spices in the original recipe. Cut back on the ginger slightly. I actually put the spices in a bag and then added my 2 tenderloins and shook them and them pushed whatever spices were left onto the pork. I did marinate for about 3 hours. I used the oven, not a grill (weather challenges) and they came out amazingly moist and tasty....had more of a bite to it than being "hot"....served with side of my slightly sweet fried rice and broccoli....great combination...husband asked when I would be making it again!
Excellent flavour.
I have been using this rub for about a month now. It is delicious. My husband and I went out to dinner, he ordered the pork tenderloin but was disappointed saying that this recipe is so much better. We all love it!
VERY good and quite easy. Didn't change a thing.
changed alot of thing but a real good base.
This is so easy and delicious to use on your meat, even a 15 year old can use it! Trust me, I am one. Last week my mother was busy working and the rest of my family was gone, so I took it upon myself to make dinner. It was a sad sight to find only ramen noodles and assorted cans of food spread throughout my house, but in my freezer I found salvation in the form of a pack of pork tenderloin slices. I let them thaw, then I whipped up a batch of this rub and rubbed it into all of the tenderloin, and let me say, it wasn't a disappointment! My family all enjoyed it, and mom even asked me to make it again sooner than later! I enjoy cooking, but I will admit I mess up while experimenting with new recipes just as much as succeeding, so this was a pleasant surprise! Stop waiting around and make some of this great stuff!
I thought this was very good and even better the next day. My husband didn't like the dry rub's grainy texture. Followed the directions exactly... I wouldn't call it spicy though!
great recipe! Will do it again
Excellent! Just the perfect amount of spice.
Wow loved this dish. The pork was tender and great flavour. Just a note here is to please remember to check the label of your chili powder. There are several different kinds out there. I used a Mexican Chili Powder and I have had an Aldbo chili powder which is very strong. Will be making again.
This was so delicious. It was spicy but not hot. All the flavors went so well with the pork. This is a keeper, Thanks!
It was tasty and moist although I didn't really taste the ginger. I added 1 tsp garlic powder and 1tsp minced onion to the rub. It was flavorful but not too spicy, my kids even liked it!
Very good! Like Wilemon, I was nervous about the chili powder, but the rub added a nice smoky flavor (this could be because the outside of our tenderloin got a little dark). Not too much heat. My husband grilled the pork until just done, and it stayed nice and juicy.
I loved this recipe. I made it exactly as directed, but only used 1 1lb Tenderloin. Will definately make again.
I baked this in the oven and my family loved it!
I printed this recipe out a long time ago and finally just made it. This was a hit with my BBQ guests. Will make again.
This was outstanding! We made this with the substitution of garlic instead of ginger, which is delicious! I will definitely be making this again!
Winner! Winner! Winner! Ding ding ding ding ding! No, it's not really "spicy" but it has just enough flavor that it can be eaten as is. I really liked this recipe, my husband did, too.
My family loved it. Took about 45 mins on the BBQ at 300 degrees for a 1Lb roast. This was the first time cooking a roast on the BBQ. I was happy with the result.
I make this every week for my meal prep. I season it the day before put it in a ziplock and stick in fridge. Then when ready I heat up the bbq on med and place it on hot grill. Flip it various times so it's got nice color all around the separate it for the week. Taste great every time. Thanks for the reviews and recipe.
It was my first time using this recipe it was really yummy jus wish I used more spice
Flavorful? None at all. It had some "heat" from the chili powder but that was it. Given the limited ingredient list, I can't say I was surprised but I was hopeful based on the myriad of good reviews.
This is amazing... I used more spices than the recipe called for in order to almost blacken it. I surrounded it with sliced onions and baked it in a cast iron pan until it reached 170F. Then removed and let it sit for 15min....delicious!!
I was surprised how delicious this was for the simplicity. Will make again.
Excellent!!!
Made this with a creamy sauce and homemade sauerkraut on the side. The whole family liked it so much!
This was very good. Quick and easy and timing was perfect at 1/2 hr thank u!!
Made it as written. Very good! I might add a small amount of sauce next time. I might have over cooked it too, it was slightly dry but not tough.
Very nice... I ran out of chili powder so used half chili powder, half paprika... still tastes very good...
I used hot Red Chile from Hatch, NM and this was awesome!
Excellent seasoning, although not something I'd consider spicy. If you want it spicy, add in some cayenne. The only thing I would change is to adjust the cook time. 30 minutes for tenderloin is too long. If you like your pork medium-well with a bit of pink, grill it 13 to 15 minutes. If you like it well done, go 18 to 20 minutes. At 30 minutes it’ll be dried out. From the sounds of it, those cooking for longer temps are using a pork loin, not a tenderloin - big difference in size and cooking times.
Fine in a pinch but there's definitely better out there.
I added some garlic powder, a few red pepper flakes, a little more thyme than called for, and some honey to add some sweetness. It was good flavor. I baked it in the oven at 350 for 50 minutes.
I added 1 t.cumin. oiled the tenderloin with olive oil before rubbing the spices on it.
