Spicy Pork Tenderloin

A flavorful, fast, and easy recipe for grilled spicy pork tenderloin. The spice could also be used on chicken or ribs!

By SRYAN1

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together chili powder, salt, ginger, thyme, and black pepper. Rub spice mix into pork tenderloins. Place meat in a baking dish, cover, and refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours.

  • Preheat the grill to medium heat.

  • Brush oil onto grill grate, and arrange meat on grill. Cook for 30 minutes, or to desired doneness, turning to cook evenly.

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 1.6g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 84.4mg; sodium 471.8mg. Full Nutrition
