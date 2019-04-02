Vidalia Heaven

1 of 53

Rating: 4 stars I do one like this with an exception - since my husband and I are on Weight Watchers I substitute balsamic vinegar for the butter. Makes a heavenly match with the onion and the bouillon! I also usually use a teaspoon of granulated bouillon instead of the cube. Husband LOVES this one! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Wow!! I didn't have a vidalia or even better a Texas 1015 onion on hand so I just used a generic yellow onion. I followed the advice of another poster and used good balsamic vinegar instead of butter because we were going to have mushrooms sauted in butter w/ our grilled ribeyes. I also added minced garlic w/ the beef cube because nothing is done w/o garlic! Ha! Ha! I double foiled it so no juice would leak. It was heavenly!!! Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars Delightful. Baked in oven at 400 for 1 hr. and upped it to 450 for an extra 15 min. Did two Vidalia onions 1 w/ butter per recipe and the other w/ balsamic vinegar substituted for the butter as suggested by at least two reviewers. Follow the recipe for a richer tasting dish and it receives a 5 rating. The one w/ balsamic vinegar gets 4. I experimented w/ Tiger Sauce on a portion and next go round may add that in the cored out center w/ a pat of butter. If you like caramelized onions give this a try! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good. I did add 2 whole cloves of garlic (that I crushed). I liked the addition of the beef bullion. I don't think it tasted like French Onion Soup (like others mentioned) but it was delicious. Had a guest and they said it was good. Thanks for the post. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I used only two onions sprayed the bottom of the foil with Pam and added some minced garlic. I poked some holes in the foil to allow steam to escape. Delicious - tastes just like french onion soup. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I make these onions at almost every cookout. I have modified the recipe to add a little brown sugar and to add different flavors such as garlic chicken boullion crushed red pepper etc... These are SO easy and if you have an onion lover in the house they will do anything for you if you would just make those grilled onions again. A smash hit at any dinner. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars NUMMY NUMMY NUMMY...I'VE MADE THESE SEVERAL TIMES-GREAT JUST AS THEY ARE AND EASY TO DRESS UP DEPENDING ON WHAT YOU'RE HAVING THEM WITH-A DICED GARLIC CLOVE ADDED IS ALSO DELICIOUS OR I HAVE EVEN WRAPPED THEM IN BACON TO COOK THEM!!GREAT RECIPE-YOU CAN'T GO WRONG(ALSO 1 LG VIDALIA FOR ME DID GREAT AT THE 60 MINUTE TIME FRAME) Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars WOW What a hit. Served it with Grilled Beef tenderloin from this site. Very good. thanks Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars use much less bouillion Helpful (4)