Braccialoni

12 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a Sicilian rolled and stuffed roast, simmered in spaghetti sauce. The name as I heard it is pronounced broo-zha-lee-nee. This can also be made in a large slow cooker.

By DeeJay

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs
additional:
15 mins
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 Servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pound meat as thin as possible, hopefully 1/4 inch thick. Drizzle or brush with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, then sprinkle with a thin layer of bread crumbs. Layer the prosciutto over the crumbs, and sprinkle with remaining bread crumbs, and chopped hard-cooked eggs. Roll the meat up into a tight spiral, and secure with kitchen twine.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large saucepan, or stock pot over medium-high heat. Sear the outside of the roast on all sides. Pour spaghetti sauce over the roast, and reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer for 2 to 3 hours, stirring occasionally.

  • Remove meat from the sauce to a serving platter, and let stand for 15 minutes. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add spaghetti, and cook until tender, about 7 minutes. Drain.

  • Carve the meat into slices about 1/2 inch thick. Serve with spaghetti and sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
667 calories; protein 40g; carbohydrates 62.5g; fat 27.2g; cholesterol 133.8mg; sodium 1190.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022