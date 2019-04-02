Braccialoni

This was pretty delicious! I tell ya, it's a great feeling when you slave for two hours over a meal that you've never heard of in your life and your man loves it so much that he states he "might just cry" when it's all gone. It didn't take two hours for me to cook, but it could be because I bought really thin beef rounds. It took me about a half hour or so to prepare, then an hour and a half to cook in the pan. Whatever you do, don't forget to find something, anything, to keep the meat rolled. I spaced on kitchen twine at the market and didn't have any toothpicks around... I ended up extracting the metal from twistie ties and using those. Very good meal! Give it a try.