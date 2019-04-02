Braccialoni
This is a Sicilian rolled and stuffed roast, simmered in spaghetti sauce. The name as I heard it is pronounced broo-zha-lee-nee. This can also be made in a large slow cooker.
This is a good recipie, however, adding some rosemary to the bread crumbs is recommended. Also, rather than use prociutto, pancetta, an Italian bacon delivers even better results. Personally, I feel that dried out store bought bread crumbs are tasteless. Just pop a couple of slices of italian bread with seasonings including parmesean cheese in a food processor, and you have a much, much better result. Also, commercial spaghetti sauce, unless of good quality, tends to be salty and pungent. Make your own...
This was pretty delicious! I tell ya, it's a great feeling when you slave for two hours over a meal that you've never heard of in your life and your man loves it so much that he states he "might just cry" when it's all gone. It didn't take two hours for me to cook, but it could be because I bought really thin beef rounds. It took me about a half hour or so to prepare, then an hour and a half to cook in the pan. Whatever you do, don't forget to find something, anything, to keep the meat rolled. I spaced on kitchen twine at the market and didn't have any toothpicks around... I ended up extracting the metal from twistie ties and using those. Very good meal! Give it a try.
Excellent recipe. Made this on a Sunday. I added some pine nuts (just because I had them around with no other use in sight), along with the breadcrumbs, prociutto and egg and simmered the roasts (I made 2 smaller roasts) in homemade sauce along with pork ribs while I did some housework. A couple hours later I prepared a salad and cooked some ziti and dinner was served. Boyfriend loved it and so did I. I've made rolled stuffed roasts before but they've turned out pretty bland - this was great, really flavorful. Thanks DeeJay!
I thought this sounded wonderful, but I was disappointed in the blandness of the roast. Even the lowest stove setting was too much for the sauce and ruined it, causing the sauce to become too strong and drowned out the flavor of the roast. I think I'll try cooking it 1 more time in a bit of broth instead, and add the spaghetti sauce later. I also think this would work better in a crockpot after browning the meat, rather than doing all the cooking on the stove.
I thought this was a very good, easy dinner. I will certainly make this again. I deleted the egg because I have a boy with egg allergy and I did not miss it. I also used cracker crumbs in lieu of bread crumbs and put Italian seasoning and a salt free herb and garlic seasoning on the crumbs. I put it in the slow cooker and it was so tender. I made this again and used up some ham lunch meat. I think I liked it better than the bacon.
Tasty. Would reduce temp even further and reduce cooking time to slow down the meat from cooking so fast. I added pine nuts, fresh rosemary, fresh oregano, fresh parsley, roasted garlic and parmesan cheese, served over linguini. Yum!
really liked this one I am from Australia and do like to try different recipes.I served it with mashed potatoes ,broccoli and carrots yum
This was good! I used some very thinly sliced pork scallopini instead of beef, which always works wonderfully. I browned them in a pan and put them in a casserole dish, covered w/ sauce, covered w/ foil and baked @ 350 degrees, until they were done. I did add some parm., garlic powder, salt and pepper to the breadcrumbs, and that helped to enhance the flavors a bit. I do wish I would've used more proscuitto, b/c I really couldn't taste it in there. All in all, these were tasty, and I would make them again! Thanks for sharing. :)
