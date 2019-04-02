Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

Grilled PB& J sandwich?! Are you crazy?! Who thinks of these things?! I face palmed myself when I saw this... I ran to the pantry and fridge and grabbed what I needed. Must try this now! So I was standing over my pan while it was heating up trying to determine how I could put PB on one side of the bread and butter on the other without making a HUGE mess when I thought (insert another face palm) "melt the butter in the pan instead of spreading it on the outside". I can be a genius too sometimes! Did a quick spritz of nonstick spray just to make sure nothing stuck just to spite me, melted the butter, one slice of bread with PB on it went in, slice with jelly topped it-- waited impatiently to flip-- slid spatula under sandwich and melted more butter into the pan and then flipped the sandwich back into the pan jelly slice down. It is done now and I am waiting for it to cool slightly. Though I have a slight headache now, I am sure the cold milk and AWESOME sandwich will make me feel better. **mental note to self** Needs more PB & J (bread absorbed a lot of it)!