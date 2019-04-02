Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

436 Ratings
  • 5 315
  • 4 81
  • 3 21
  • 2 8
  • 1 11

This is peanut butter and jelly with a twist. The kids will thank you for them.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
39 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
13 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 sandwich
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat griddle or skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Spread peanut butter on unbuttered side of one slice of bread, and jelly on the other. Place one slice, buttered side down on the griddle. Top with other slice, so that peanut butter and jelly are in the middle. Cook for 4 minutes on each side, or until golden brown, and heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 21.5mg; sodium 427.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/23/2022