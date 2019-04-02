Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich
This is peanut butter and jelly with a twist. The kids will thank you for them.
Good sandwich that I've been making for years but to save calories and trans fat I use peanut butter that's made w/o hydrogenated oil (there isn't a difference in taste), and use one of those $10 sandwich makers. It doesn't require butter because it actually toasts the sandwich. It melts the peanut butter and jelly and tastes so good that you won't notice that there isn't any type of butter on the outside. And, you'll feel good because you saved yourself a few extra calories.Read More
I made these thinking they would be terriffic - after all, I love any type of grilled sandwich. I was disappointed. The peanut butter and jelly oozed out and warm jelly just didn't do it for me. Hubby was equally unimpressed. I guess I like the original plain old PB&J's. Thanks for posting anyway, Chasity.Read More
Oh man, you guys are killin' me out there! When one is a peanut butter junkie and is also trying to diet, one should never, ever read any kind of review that contains this creamy indulgence. My first mistake was reading the recipe itself when I came across it. My second mistake was then reading the reviews! Up until then it was "do I, or don't I"? Thanks to "MC MA of 3's" review (the woman's a bad influence on me) I just couldn't resist! Before I knew it, I was in the kitchen grilling this baby up. I must say though, that after inhaling it, I felt absolutely no remorse! Chastity, I don't know whether to thank you or not for submitting this amazing little sandwich recipe because now I know I'll never get back to my diet! DELICIOUS!!!!
Don't know why I took a Home Ec course in 7th grade in 1965...guess I wanted something easy just for the credit as I had been cooking and baking for several years already and didn't need this basic instruction. So the class, as I suspected, was boring (but fun) for me. We made some pretty basic recipes, none of them particularly memorable. But it speaks volumes that this simple twist on a basic PB&J sandwich left such an impression on me after all these years. I will NEVER forget that first bite... As with many other things in life, the more simple things are often the best.
Love it!! The only thing my son can cook and he made this JUST yesterday. I had to laugh at the reviewer who subbed the peanut butter with turkey and the jelly with cheese. That was the funniest review I've ever read.
I'm an admitted peanut butter addict and love to find new ways to eat the stuff and boy was this good! Sometimes the simplest things in life turn out to be some of the best and this was no exception. If you love peanut butter and jelly sanwiches give this a try, you'll be glad you did. Definitely have an ice cold glass of milk handy...
This is good but it's only a hot peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Are you kidding me?? Who thinks of recipes like this? I never in a million years would have thought of toasting my PBJ sandwich. This was absolutely delicious with PB just dripping right out of it! I'm not sure I could ever eat a regular one again!
A good way to turn "same ol'" into "sinful." I highly recommend using tablespoons instead of teaspoons for the measurements of peanut butter and jelly. If you're watching fat intake (if you are, why are you eating peanut butter anyway?), you can get good results by leaving out the butter and grill and just popping the sandwich into a toaster oven.
This was pretty yummy, but I used my foreman and it all fell apart on me :( Next time I will try on a griddle.
As it stands these sandwiches are great. And yes it is a recipe because I personally had forgotten how good these are. Stop rating recipes if you aren't making them. I know it pesters a lot more allrecipe members other than just myself.
MMMMM-a nice twist on an old stand by. When I was pregnant with my daughter I craved PB&J on toast and ate it EVERY day...why I didn't think of this is beyond me. I added sliced bananas on top of the pb. Very rich, but very good thanks Chasity.
We love grilled peanut butter and jelly, but if you replace a few chocolate chips for the jelly, you will be the best mom or dad in the neighborhood!!! It is melty peanut butter cups for dinner...yeah!!!! try it and you will never go back!
My sister-in-law just told me about these about a week ago. So easy and SO good!
WOW! What a surprise. Just thought I would try it, and it was good. My nine year old wanted nothing to do with it (She wanted just a regular sandwich), so I made it for my 3 year old. He liked it, so I asked for a taste. Yum! Then my, nine year old daughter wanted to taste it. She liked it too, and wanted a grilled one too. But we were out of peanut butter. Now she is upset that she has to wait until tomorrows lunch to have one. I will make again. I didn't follow ingredient amounts, just buttered and grilled my regular PB sandwich.
Holy mother of....!! this is truly fabulous. I never knew a sandwich could be like this. I made mine with peanut butter on both slices and sliced banana in-between. If the butter's hard like mine you can just put a little pat down on the pan and turn the sandwich to cover the bottom. Had with a glass of cold milk. So good I had to call my boyfriend in the middle of the day to inform him I'd had a religious experience.
Absolutely delicious. I took this decadent recipe one step farther and used raisin bread instead of the usual white or wheat. Absolutely wonderful. This is also very good with cream cheese and jelly on raisin bread. Thanks for the inspiration.
This is a really great sandwich - just the way the recipe calls for it. I understand some people adding cinnamon or raisin bread or whatever to suit their own taste. It's not like this is something you eat every day. It's a treat - a "once-in-awhile" treat. Enjoy it, for goodness sakes. Why suffer through the drab greasy taste of Pam when you can have the bright creamy taste of butter. It's only a dab or two!! Relax and enjoy!!
We love peanut butter and jelly sandwiches but wanted something slightly different. This was great twist. I used Skippy’s Creamy Peanut Butter with Strawberry Jam and some with Guava Jelly. Oh my goodness! Who would have thought that just buttered and grilled PBJ sandwich would be so scrumptious. It was just warm, creamy, ooey, gooey, sweet and delicious! So simple and yet so satisfying! This was great with a cold glass of milk but I would most likely make this again with tomato soup to make it more of a complete meal.
Even though I was sure at age 10 (40+ years ago, ahem. Yes, I am old haha) that I had "invented" this recipe, I had to give it five stars because I know how delicious it is! :) If you're worried about calories; use no sugar added jam, and all natural peanut butter, then spray the bread with pan spray instead of butter. It's not *quite* the same, but still pretty darn good!
THE BEST THING EVER!!!! I don't know why I didnt think of this sandwhich before but thank goodness someone did! Hubby and I have had these twice in three days! These are AWESOME, thank you for sharing !!!!
I must say that this was very tasty, and something that I had never considered doing before. It wasn't incredible or anything that special, though, to warrant five stars. It was fun to make it once, but my daughter and I could both care less whether or not we ever make them again. Basically, it's just a peanut butter and jelly sandwich made into something a little bit more special. Thanks for posting it.
My mom has been making these for 50 years! I didn't know she was so cutting edge. I always heard that this was Elvis' favorite food, so we called them Elvis Sandwiches.
It took me 67 years to discover this. sandwich THANKS,I used orange marmalade instead of jelly try it you will love it
We used to make these years ago when camping. We always use whole grain bread though & they are really good made with cinnamon raisin bread for a breakfast sandwich for the kids.
I've been making this sandwich for myself and whoever I could convince to try it since I was a teenager. YUM YUM YUM!!!!! If you love peanut butter and jelly, you MUST try this. Words can't express the deliciousness that is "Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly".
you can make it easier, by just toasting your bread in the toaster... and applying the peanut butter right away while your toast is still hot. It gets all melted and gooey, quickly... add your jelly if you want and eat while it's still warm. Delish! Just thought to share a toasted PB&J that I have been making since I was a kid, and now my girls do the same. **because I did not actually make this recipe/grill my sandwich, and I have to rate it, I gave it a 3**
As a child, this was one of our favorite sandwiches. I still get a craving for one now and then. Just remember to be careful when you take the first bite, because the jelly gets very hot.
Oh baby! I make these all the time and it's the only way I eat this sandwich. I use wheat bread and strawberry jam. When I'm too lazy to use a pan,I use butter flavor spray on top of the bread and pop it in my toaster oven. Also great with a banana if you don't have jam. Gotta have this with a glass of milk.
I'm A PB&J Type of Girl, And This Recipe Just Made Me Love 'Em Even More!
i like to use fresh fruit like thin sliced strawberries, any other kind of bush berry, banana, thin slice apple... the grilling makes it like a peanut butter- fresh fruit pie!
Tasty and filling
one word DELICIOUS!!!!
Pure indulgance! Used apple jelly and real butter, fried till crisp. Then spread another thin layer of pb on top. Served to my daughter and hubby with cold glasses of milk. Won me mommy of the year award! Next time will try adding bananas =D
Bummer, you put up this recipe before I could! The only thing I suggest is if you like this, try a grilled peanut butter and banana sandwich. They are both AMAZING. Just make sure to use the spatula to squish the sandwich down, it makes a world of difference. mmmm.
Why did I never think of this??? It was a great change from the basic cold pb&j, which I also LooOoVe! Very yummy twist to the old fave. Thanx.
Wow, I actually didn't really like this. I love grilled pb and banana sandwiches. I love regular pb&j sandwiches, but something about the hot jelly on this kind of grossed me out. I think part of it is that the recipe calls for twice as much jelly as peanut butter. It'd probably be better to reverse that. I'm sure this is just a matter of taste that I didn't like this so don't let my review scare you off...plenty of other reviewers seemed to enjoy this quite a bit. Thanks for the recipe anyway!
We have been doing this for years, in the pancake side of a griddle (squashed flat). Only instead of jelly we put in chocolate chips, and sometimes marshmallow fluff. Yum, Yum.
I have also made a PB&J and dipped it into egg batter and made it like french toast. Cut into strips and dip into syrup. My kids love both ways!
Awesome! Made this with whole grain bread, Jiffy PB and blueberry preserves...excellent!
These were a nice change. Something intresting for a quick lunch. My daughter is home schooled and like this as a different lunch then the normal grill cheese
It's like toast, except it takes longer and smokes up the kitchen.
Very easy and turns a bland PB&J into super yummy deliciousness that you actually want to eat!
The hot peanut butter and jelly run out all over the place and burn my fingers and make a mess. I'll just have my PB&J on toast if I want it hot.
Oh dear. I feel sorry for everyone who has to watch their weight and calories, I really do. Due to lives of moderation and eating healthfully, my kids and I were able to really enjoy this treat without any guilt whatsoever. We thought it was delicious, and will make again. I will just say that for me, four minutes per side was too long ... maybe I had the heat up too high (was at medium).
This is sooooo goood comfort food! PB&J Pizza is good too!
I can't say there was anything wrong with this but I don't think it was for me (just a matter of taste). I baked my sandwich since I don't have a good grill anymore. Watch out for hot jelly - hot sugar is super hot! Thanks for the idea. I made this and ate it on National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day.
Love this recipe and so does everyone i've made it for...making it this way gives a totally different texture and taste...its really good!
Oh my gosh! So delicious! Here's a tip- instead of using butter, just use no stick spray to spray onto the backs of your sandwich for an easy alternitive. But this was one of the most simply delicious things I've ever tasted!!! I could eat it again and again and again...and again!
The only improvement I can think of (it doesn't really need any) would be to make this with raisin bread. Yum.
This is the best way to eat PB&J - instead of cooking mine on a grill however, I put it in the toaster oven - a few minutes on one side, flip, then a few minutes on the other. Saves using the butter, dirtying a pan and tastes just as yummy.
DH is a peanut butter & jelly fan. I told him about grilling it. He gave it a try and must of liked it because he's on his second sandwich. He said he would make ut again. Thanks Chasity for the recipe.
It was delicious! I melted the butter in the skillet instead of spreading it (like I do w/ grilled cheese) on the bread...worked just as well. Also, I had it with extra crunchy peanut butter and it was great.
sooo good but i've got to let out another secret: I grew up on grilled peanut butter, no jelly and let me tell you, it's amazing as well!! whole wheat bread, lots of gooey peanut butter, grill 'er up and enjoy!
One of my all time favorite sandwich! It has been around since the dinosaurs, but continues to hit the spot with kids and adults! Great way to perk up America's favorite!!
I have been making this sandwich for YEARS! All of my friends think I am crazy when I mention this being one of my faves. I am so glad to see it posted. Just to add a little twist to this sometimes I add a little red onion. Don't judge me, try it!
Wait… what?! You can grill peanut butter and jelly? I am not sure if I can ever go back to a regular peanut butter and jelly sandwich after this. It was so simple and delicious!
This was too weird to me. I didn't care much for it. It was like combining the taste of a grilled cheese sandwich and a pb&j together. I even followed the exact amount of peanut butter and jelly, as little of an amount as the peanut butter seemed. I bet most kids would love it though.
my 10 year old nephew "invented" this when they found out he was alergic to milk. he was a grilled cheese junkie and needed a replacement. he like it with bananas and no jelly but LOTS of butter for grilling. reminds me of Elvis.
Awesome !!! I made peanut butter and honey sandwich though because I prefer honey over jelly any day...Might try Monte Christos style next time put the peanut butter and honey in an egg wash before frying them
Super Yummy! The buttery crunch of grilled cheese with the deliciousness of peanut butter and jelly! I find it easier to assemble a regular PB&J sandwich, butter one side and put in on the skillet, then butter the other side. Then the butter doesn't get all over my plate & hands. Great recipe!
There is another version of this (equally yummy). Instead of buttering the outside of the bread....just make the peanut sandwich like you normally would, and then dip the whole sandwich into an egg and milk batter that you would dip french toast into. Then brown on a griddle like you would french toast. Of course, with pb&j you cant go wrong.
You would not believe how DELICIOUS something so simple could be! This is so easy and quick, but it is AMAZING. The peanut butter really gets a crispy taste and fantastic texture. Try it out, you've got nothing to lose!
I like peanut butter, sliced bananas, and honey...yum!
My mom always made these for us, and I've converted several naysayers over the years myself. Just be careful and let it cool a bit before eating, because the hot peanut butter and jelly tends to become like burning hot lava. But really yummy burning hot lava, at least.
Mmm! I won't eat a PB&J any other way! This also grills up nicely with "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter" spray if you'd like to save some calories.
I add powdered sugar on the top when done, tastes great!!!
Why did I never think of this? It's so simple and delicious. Everyone in my family loves them. Sprinkled with a little powdered sugar they taste like pastries. Everyone must try this!
Things that I always do when making grilled PB&J 1) mix cinamon with the butter before spreading it on the outside of the bread. 2) use the peanutbutter with honey in it, and mix cinamon with that. 3) dust it with powdered sugar after grilling it. Sometimes, too, i make it double layered. Which. Is. AMAZING!
I decide to do this...I'm thinking i would love this because I love peanut butter and all grilled sandwiches but this...never agian
Great sandwich, where has it been all my life. Growing up on PB & J sandwiches but never thought to grill them. I am sure there are numerous ways to change up this sandwich. I prefer them with bananas in the middle.
It tasted like toast with a classic pb and j.
I love it and the kids say,they will never go back to plain peanut butter and jelly. The only reason I didnt give it five stars is because when I added bananas to it thats when it took the sandwich to a five star level
Grilled PB& J sandwich?! Are you crazy?! Who thinks of these things?! I face palmed myself when I saw this... I ran to the pantry and fridge and grabbed what I needed. Must try this now! So I was standing over my pan while it was heating up trying to determine how I could put PB on one side of the bread and butter on the other without making a HUGE mess when I thought (insert another face palm) "melt the butter in the pan instead of spreading it on the outside". I can be a genius too sometimes! Did a quick spritz of nonstick spray just to make sure nothing stuck just to spite me, melted the butter, one slice of bread with PB on it went in, slice with jelly topped it-- waited impatiently to flip-- slid spatula under sandwich and melted more butter into the pan and then flipped the sandwich back into the pan jelly slice down. It is done now and I am waiting for it to cool slightly. Though I have a slight headache now, I am sure the cold milk and AWESOME sandwich will make me feel better. **mental note to self** Needs more PB & J (bread absorbed a lot of it)!
My goodness! I made this an added marshmallows and bananas. Holy smokes! Smokes, so tasty!
My 7 yr old loved this. Im sure I'll be making this again for her.
Turned out to be great! (Despite my expectations)
omg! my new fav go-to sammy! i use natural almond butter and homemade low-sugar no-cook raspberry freezer jam. it's wonderful on killer grain bread but is elevated to a new level when grilled. thanks for reminding me of ways to spiff up an otherwise ordinary sandwich.
Wow! I've been making these for about 40 years! I didn't realize that there was a recipe for them! They are delicious!!!
I have used this recipe for years, however, I use JAM rather than jelly and recently I've started 'buttering' the bread with real mayonnaise instead of the butter-much more even browning. A word of caution: THE JELLY OR JAM STAYS HOT FOR A VERY LONG TIME-- BE CAREFUL WHEN SERVING THIS SANDWICH TO CHILDREN.
I grew up eating these, but we do it like this at my house... toast the bread and spread each piece with jam and pb, press together and eat. Much easier than grilling in a skillet.
For a peanut butter lover like me, it cannot get simpler or better.
This was so gross! I couldn't get my little boy to eat it. He tried it and wouldn't touch it again. So I thought I should give it a shot and see if he was just pulling my leg and it was so disgusting, I wanted to gag. I did, however, also make a grilled PB & honey sandwich and it was really, really good.
Gee, where has everyone been? I have been making these for the last 40 years, I figured if I could grill cheese sandwiches, I could grill pbj's also.Much better than just toasting them! Sandy
This was just great. I never thought of grilling a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. I did a whole papering in college on peanut butter and jelly sandwich .And I didn't see this recipe before. I didn't use butter, I used "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter" spray.
This is one of my very best favorite go-to sandwiches and has been for years. My daughter & 15-year old grandson like it as is. BUT...my 11-year old granddaughter and I add a slice of 2% Kraft American cheese. I've also used Velveeta, too. You just have to be careful as both the peanut butter and the cheese can burn your mouth.
Sure there isn't a mistake in the amt. of peanut butter and jelly in the recipe. Can't imagine being able to spread 1 teaspoon of p.b. and 2 teaspoons of jelly on two slices of bread. Haven't tried it yet, but I am a peanut butter lover and know even a tablesppon doesn't go very far! Someone comment, please. With all those 5 star reviews it must work. Or they used more.
Love it, it's everything a PB and J should be!
i am a pb and j fanatic...SO DELICIOUS!
This bad boy is really good! I had issues with my peanut butter and jelly squirting out every time I bit in to it though. So I had some flour tortillas laying around, spread the pb&j on it and popped it into the microwave for about 8-10 seconds and rolled it up (also rolling up one end). Tastes just as good and all the ooey gooey pb&j stays in!! Edited to add that I used MUCH more than the tsp of peanut butter and jelly.
Never thought to do this, but its good.
I've been making this for my son for a while now, one note though. If you will put a thin coat of peanutbutter on each piece of bread and then put the jelly on one side it kinda keeps the jelly from leaking through the bread.
My kids and I LOVE these!!! They are soo yummy, just be careful with young kids because the jelly gets very hot!
I did not care for this recipe. A normal pb&J is much better.
Back when I was a teenager, I found a recipe similar to this one that I used to make for my younger sister. However, we wound up modifying in a way that made it even more yummy--WARNING, though, it is NOT a healthy recipe. Spread peanut butter on one slice of bread (I would use more like 1 TB); top with your choice of 2 tsp jelly (I like the classic grape). Butter the other slice of bread and then sprinkle with approximately 1 tsp. sugar and 1/4 tsp. cinnamon (or a cinnamon/sugar blend). Place the two halves together, PB&Y touching cinnamon/sugar mix. Then, lightly butter the outsides of the sandwich; grill until nicely browned. DELISH! You can do a little better calorie-wise by using a healtier peanut butter (I like Smart Balance) and reduced calorie butter or margerine, such as Olivo Butter Spread. Enjoy!
One word: YUMMY! The only way to eat PB&J. I prefer it with a whole grain bread, crunchy peanut butter and a good jam. Decadent!
Excellent. I find it to be easier to butter the pan, as putting the PB/J on the bread with one side buttered is messy. Very good, though. I have frequent cravings for it.
I don't know what all the hype with this is about. It was a warm peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Not a favorite of ours.
My teens liked it. It made me cringe.
