Asian Ginger Dressing
Terrific salad dressing for all salads - especially great for use on cabbage salads. Everyone who has had the dressing wants the recipe.
I changed this dressing to give it more of an authentic Asian style flavor by substituting sesame oil for the olive oil and it ended up tasting GREAT!! I also added some pepper for a bit of a kick along with chopped green onions...what a delicious flavor!Read More
The amount of soy sauce called for in this recipe is way too much!! Either reduce it dramatically or triple the honey. I used ground ginger and red wine vinegar. Don't think I'll make this again. Thanks anyway.Read More
The only reason I didn't give this recipe five stars is I made the recommended changes that other reviewers posted. I cut the soy sauce to 1/4 cup. I used 1/2 cup olive oil and 1/4 cup sesame oil, and since my carafe was too small I didn't add the water. I did however have to stop myself from eating the dressing with a spoon. This stuff is great. Only additional change I would possibly make is to add more vinegar or less honey, I found it a little too sweet.
My wife loves the ginger dressing you get at japaneese restaurants! When I made this she flipped! It was great. I did however take the suggestion of half the called for soy sacuce.
This is a fantastic recipe and will make it again! I did make a few changes that everyone has loved: I omit the water, and use 1-2Tbs. sugar instead of honey. Instead of olive oil, I used half vegetable oil and half sesame oil. I also added 2 Tbs. fresh lime juice, and chopped green onions, then blended with food processor/blender for the right texture. I have made this dressing a few times and with the little adjustments are always a hit with everyone.
I love the ginger dressing at my favorite Japanese Steakhouse, and this is close. I cut the amount of soy in half, and substituted half of the olive oil with sesame oil. It was very good in salad with grilled chicken and mandarin oranges. I have even marinated my chicken in the dressing, and it makes great marinade.
This is exactly what I was looking for, and it tasted fantastic on the Almond Mandarin Salad also on this web site. I did substitute half the olive oil for sesame oil & left out the water, which I think made a really big (and positive) difference.
Our favorite dressing! We use reduced sodium soy sauce and agave instead of honey sometimes and it's still delicious! Another great tip to avoid wasting ginger - peel it, stick it in a freezer bag and freeze it! It's actually easier to grate frozen anyway.
I cut down on the soy sauce and added some sesame oil in place of half of the olive oil. I also toasted a few spoons of sesame seeds and added them as well. I used this as the dressing in both a garden salad and a chinese chicken pasta salad. I let the pasta salad marinate in the mixture overnight and it was really good.
This was very good, it was exactly what I was looking for. I tossed it with red leaf lettuce, shredded carrots, chopped green onions, grape tomatoes, and sesame seeds; it was wonderful!
Good recipe! I followed the other review suggestions and only used 1/2 cup of soy. I realized after making the dressing that I had forgotten the water, but it didn't matter! I liked having a creamy, tangy dressing with bite! My two friends that I shared it with said they could drink it straight!
This dressing is flavorful with a lovely hint of ginger sweetened with honey! I scaled this down to only two servings, cutting back on the amount of olive oil plus adding a little sesame oil. I grated fresh ginger (thumb size), added 2 garlic cloves, minced, little rice vinegar, to taste, and about 1 T of honey. I added fresh ground black pepper and one stalk of green onion, minced, to the dressing. I used low-sodium soy sauce (Aloha brand), to taste. I omitted the water. With the adjustments I made, I give this dressing a 5 stars. However, because I added the sesame oil and green onions I'd have to give this a 4 stars. There is room to adjust the amount of honey and vinegar depending on how much sweetness or tartness you prefer. If I were to make this dressing again, I would definitely cut back on the amount of olive oil. I do think this dressing is tasty. And with the addition of the sesame oil and green onions it gives this the "Asian" flair that I was looking for in a dressing! I drizzled this over a bed of fresh organic mixed greens and ate this with, "Sesame Seared Tuna," and "Sweet Pepper Rice," also from this website.
I added 1/4 cup peanut butter which made it delish. I also put it in the blender to emulsify because the garlic and ginger were dropping to the bottom. Love this dressing, but I think the peanut butter just tops it off!
Pretty good, just like the one of the brands sold here in Japan. Will let it age a bit and see if the flavor improves, otherwise I'll add more ginger next time.
This was delicious! I used 1/2 c. olive oil 1/4 c. sesame oil and followed some of the others advice. 3 scallions, 2 tbls. fresh lime juice, no water and used 2 tbls. honey and only 1/2 the soy sauce called for...wow! Put it over greens, red cabbage, red bell pepper, chicken and chopped peanuts. Huge flavor!
Mmmmmm!! We have a dressing almost exactly like this one at the restaurant I work at and I always wanted to copy the recipe but this one does the job. As recommended by other reviewers I did half olive oil, half seseme seed oil and halved the amount of soy sauce. I realized at the last minute I had white wine vinegar, not rice vinegar but it worked just the same. As a personal touch I toasted about 1/2 tsp seseme seeds and added them. They add so much flavor and are so easy, just lay them on some foil in the toaster oven at 450, watch them closely because they only take a minute or two, every second counts! I let it sit in the fridge several hours before hand, it came out delicious. My only change would be to add a little more vinegar to make it more like the version at my restaurant.
Take everyone's acvice and cut the soy in half and replace 1/2 the olive oil with sesame oil. I love garlic, but 3 raw cloves in this dressing was a bit much, so I reduced that too. I also skipped the step with the honey and the water. I do enjoy this dressing a great deal and it does remind me of that ginger dressing in Japanese Restaurants!
Too much soy. Put in half or less, add a bit more rice vinegar.
This is really good- I don't know how close it is to restaurants- seems to be right on to me. This is the first dressing I have made myself and it is very easy and very delicious. I even use it to liven up pasta- I toss it with pasta and diced chicken, a little green onion, some peanuts and voila dinner.
This is fabulous dressing. I didn't have time to let it cool, so instead of adding the water before microwaving it I just threw in a few ice cubes afterwards to cool it off. Shake it up and you're good to go. So refereshing and delicious!
Great sauce. My husband enjoyed it!! I used the advice and used less soy sauce. Tasted just like the restaurant style, except the consistency was a little watery. Used this sauce in a Chicken Salad, with tomatos, cucumbers, red pepper, and salad mix. Excellent-- if you love ginger dressing!! Will make again!
I thought this dressing was ok, but it called for way too much soy sauce, therefore making it really salty. I also tried using half olive oil and half sesame seed oil to make it more authentic. That part of the dressing was good. If I were to make this again, I would cut the amount of soy sauce in half.
This was so good! The ginger really gives it a nice zing. I will definitely make this again.
This was really really tasty. My aunt said it tasted really good on the ham I made as the main course, but it was awesome on the salad, thank you.
It was a great addition to the asian themed dinner I made last night. My mom thought it was perfect... not to sweet, not too bitter. My sister thought it could have used a tbsp more honey and I agree. i thought that with the striking asian flavors of the pad thai with peanuts and shrimp and the chicken fried rice, a sweeter ginger dressing would have worked even better. so I would add one more tbsp of honey :) other than that, WONDERFUL!
Really liked this. I changed this based on other comments: vinegar (1/4c), soy sauce (1/3c) and olive oil(1/2c), ginger 2 tbsp, 2 tbsp honey and I cut out the water. I also added 1tsp brown sugar to sweeten this some more. Hint: Store the ginger in your freezer, this way you can just grate it into recipes..works great, lasts longer!
Very good dressing. Made it exactly as given with no change. Thanks a lot.
Actual I was a little concerned about how much soy sauce was being used, but I added a tbsp of ground ginger powder and a red habenero pepper to the batch and couldn't get enough of it!!
An excellent salad dressing. We used the rest as a very tasty gyoza dipping sauce too.
Really enjoyed this dressing. It was exactly what I was looking for. Also used it on the Almond mandarin salad.
If you like ginger, this dressing is excellent! My family uses it on lots of other things also-a favorite over white rice.
This is a tasty marinade. But a little overbearing for salads. Overall a great recipe. Thank you!
Okay...but I've given it a couple tries now and I don't think I'll make it again.
Every one I serve this recipe to wants to have it. I did make the recommendations from others about using sesame oil and reducing the soy sauce. Delicious!
Yuck. This was nothing like what I thought. Maybe after it marries for a few days it'll taste better. The watery consistency was completely wrong. My husband liked it, though.
I wanted to preserve the flavors and nutrients and, so, opted not to cook/heat the dressing. I blended all ingredients with two small carrots (for color) and this was excellent! :)
Delicious. I would have given it five stars if it had sesame oil (which I added myself).
I added a teaspoon of sesame seeds.
Excelente@
I actually used this as a stir fry marinade by cutting down on the oil (used less than 1/4 c.), soy sauce, vinegar, etc. I didn't add any water. Dumped it in the veggies in the wok and WOW! They came out great! Will definately use again, great flavor. Thanks!
Love this recipe! REduced soy and replaced half the oil with sesame oil I put it on everything, especially thinly sliced cucumbers.
this was delicious---i tossed with romaine, red cabbage, julienned carrots and cucumbers and chopped peanuts. VERY GOOD!!
Loved this dressing! The only thing I did differently is to use my immersion blender for mixing instead of shaking. This made the dressing creamier in consistency.
Loved it! Everyone wanted the recipe! I will make it again.
Wrong consistency - doesn't taste anything like the dressing in Japanese restaurants.
Really good recipe, with a little changes, I used less soy sauce and since I couldn't find rice wine vinegar, I added red wine vinegar. Still turned out great! Everyone wanted the recipe!
Delicious! This is the second time I've made this and it's wonderful. I didn't use olive oil this time, as this recipe had flavor enough to override that oil. I used canola. I also added about a tablespoon of sesame oil for flavor. This is definitely a keeper.
I am very impressed with the flavors of this dressing! I followed the suggestions of others who added sesame oil, and reduced the soy sauce and it was perfect. The sesame oil adds so much more depth. This has become my new favorite salad dressing!
Did you know that heating honey in the microwave kills all the good nutrients?? Add the honey AFTER the rest has been heated let sit for a minute to melt the honey then continue as usual.
Excellent salad dressing for any type of salad (not just Asian). If I'm entertaining, my family "special-requests" that I make this dressing (they don't care about the entree). For variety, I sometimes substitue carrot juice for water.
This was extremely tasty, but I wish I did not follow some of the popular reviews and changes. I did change it to 1/2 EVOO and 1/2 sesame oil - I think the ratio of sesame oil was too much - kind of last that chalky aftertaste that sesame oil sometimes creates. I halved the soy sauce initially, but found that I need to put the other half in to create the right flavor. Regardless, the taste was incredible of a mandarin orange salad, and I will definitely make again - but as written!
Really great. I reduced the amount of soy sauce and increased the H20 to cut back on the sodium.
This is the flavor I was looking for when trying to match the asian restaurant dressings that I love. I just eye-balled the measurements and it came out great. Taste it before you serve it to see if it has the sweetness level you hope for. You can also add this dressing to cooked Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Almonds and Rice to make a delicious Asian Chicken Salad!
Good..but next time I will use half the soy sauce
Amazing!!! I didnt have fresh ginger so i just used a couple shakes of the powder stuff... I could drink this dressing :)
This is a great dressing, I used peanut oil, a bit more honey and half the soy sauce. I also put it together in a processor, gave it a creamier substance. Excellent stuff..
Excellent. Subbed Splenda for Honey (6 tbs - b/c I don't think splenda is as sweet as the honey), used 4 cloves of garlic and garlic flavored rice vinegar (I loves me some garlic!). Hubby didn't like it - but he doesnt really go for Asian cuisine anyway. This is great as a marinade or sauce (just add a little corn starch) and fabulous as a salad dressing. Yum!!
I made this recipe as written. Good thing I tested it before I put it on salad...it was not good. I forgot that I was going to take reviewer's advice and use half sesame oil. I added some along with some crushed red pepper, microwaved it again and shook it. After that, it was so good! It really needs that sesame flavor in there. Otherwise it just tastes like oil and soy sauce.
Great Dressing! 2 garlic, 2 TBS Ginger, 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup sesame oil, 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1/3 cup rice wine vinegar, 1 TBS honey, 1/4 cup water!! ENJOY!!
Great salad dressing. As suggested by other reviewers, I decreased the amount of olive oil and added some sesame oil.
I doubled this recipe as is and used it to marinade (overnight)and barbeque chicken thighs (skin and fat removed). I then reduced the marinade on a stove top with a 1/2 cup of brown sugar and used it to based the chicken.. turned out perfect! Will try again with Turkey thighs.. We love dark meat and they grill perfect.Thanks
Not bad, but I would use less soy sauce, and more ginger.
amazing...try adding 2 T sesame seeds, used 2 t. ground ginger for the fresh
This was just like you find in a restaurant. But one batch is too large for a single gal. I suggest cutting it in half so it doesn't spoil before it can be finished.
Pretty good. Just one serious FYI: if you make this as is, unless you only use a small amount, this does not make 20 servings. If you use only 2 tbs that's 16 servings. If you use more, it will be even less. That aside, I do like this recipe. Because I felt like it was missing something, I added about 2 tbs chopped onion and ran the whole thing through the blender. I used 1/2 olive oil and 1/2 sesame oil (which works out to about 1/3 cup each) due to my budget limits and decreased the soy to 1/4 cup. Oh and I also decreased the water to 2 tbs and added 2 tbs ketchup. That seemed to do the trick. Loved it that way and will keep that recipe.
Very good flavor!
This was delicious! I used a food processor to make the ginger and garlic really tiny. I will be making this again!
I cut the olive oil with sesame oil (1/4 sesame and 1/2 olive oil) and only used 1/4 cup soy and 2 table spoons honey. I also added 1 tablespoon chinese mustard.
I used ground ginger and garlic powder, and added ~1 tsp sesame oil. YUM!!!
Oh my goodness! What an incredible yummy salad dressing. So easy to prepare. I substituted Agave for the Honey, it disolves quickly, no need to heat in microwave and I also added a splash of sesame oil because I like the flavor or sesame. So glad I found this recipe
I used the changes as some listed but I used 1/8 cup of rice vinegar + 1/8 cup of fig vinegar , 1/4 cup soy and only 1 tb. honey, 1/8 cup olive oil + 1/8 cup sesame oil , added 2 tb. fresh sallots and only 3 tb. water. I like the fact that it was lighter in oil.and the fig vinegar gives it a bit of sweetness so less honey is needed, used an imulsion blender in the jar and WOW!! what a dressing!! friends just love it .
Excellent flavor. But the olive oil solidifies in the fridge.
I had salad every day for a week with this dressing. I will keep making it. It is currently my favorite. Love the ginger in it. Thanks
I've made this twice now and boy does it go fast! I cut the soy sauce in half and use a blend of sesame oil and vegetable oil. I also omitted the water the second time. Great stuff!
Yummy! I add a splash of lemon juice and sesame oil, extra ginger and no water. I ran out of rice vinegar one time, so I used RAW apple cider vinegar, still great! I also do roughly equal parts; vinegar, soy sauce, and oil. (I like it strong and bold!) I just keep tasting and adjusting it till I get the flavor I want; it depends on my mood. This is great on a salad topped with mandarin oranges, slivered almonds, shreaded carrots, edamame, etc..
My daughter in law made this last night and I couldn't get enough! It was delicious. She did not put any ginger in, but replaced it with 1-2 TBS sesame oil. I also decreased the soy sauce. But I will keep this in my frig all the time.
i added sugar instead of honey, because thats what i had available. and it tasted awesome! next time will try with honey. Poured it over noodles, with cilantro, green onions, carrots and peanuts. YUM!!
I am stingy with 5 star ratings, but this dressing deserves all 5 stars. I wanted to drink this stuff! I am pregnant and have been having ginger dressing cravings but going to the local Japanese restaurant means I have to tempt myself with sushi I'm not really supposed to eat. Now I can easily make my own at home. I followed the recipe exactly and it was very similar to the restaurant dressing I love. I'll be making this often from now on.
i love this dressing! i added toasted sesame seeds,finely chopped gr. pepper and scallions. i took the advice of other cooks and used the food processor to combine the dressing. i also didn't add the water. i used a little lime juice instead.
Excellent recipe.....I added about 1 tablespoon of toasted sesame seeds and it was absolutely wonderful.
I ommited the water, and used half sesame oil, half canola oil for a more authentic flavor. this recipe is sooo good. I use it for slaw, cucumbers, and chinese chicken style salad. Very good.
This recipe is just fabulous. I promise, you won't be disappointed. It feels like a lot when you're making it, but wow, you're going to eat a lot of salad...it's just that good. I used chinese cabbage, yellow peppers, orange peppers, cucumbers, cranberries, black sesame seeds and steam fried chinese noodles. It almost hurts it's that good.
Made just as the recipes states. Very tasty on an Asian/Mandarin salad. Will definitely use again!
Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly except for half sesame/half olive oil as suggested by others. But I did NOT omit the water, because I watch what I eat and the water thins out the dressing without sacrificing the taste. I can't believe I've always bought dressing when these ingredients are always in my pantry, thank you!
Excellent, I made this last night to go over a Green stuff only salad.I took the advice of another reviewer and used 1/4 cup of sesame oil. I have been looking for a recipe that was as good as the dressing used in the chinese noodle cabbage salad, but with out all the sugar most of them call for. I used low sodium soy and it worked fine.This fits the bill. Thank you
This was a very interesting dressing which we liked, I used fresh ginger for a truer taste. Will definately make this one again, will try it as mariade as suggested.
Wonderful salad dressing! Fragrant and so full of flavor! This recipe can easily be tweaked to individual taste buds and is not have an error. I can see the possibilities as an excellent marinade. Our new favorite! I threw in some seasame seeds. It looked pretty and added to the asian effect.
This is a great dressing, but I did have to cut back on the soy sauce (used about 1/2 the amount) b/c I could tell it would be way too salty for me if I used all of it. The fresh ginger is a must and I think sesame oil gives a better asian flavor to the dressing than olive oil. Thanks for the recipe!
Even though I had to make some changes I am giving this dressing 5 stars. My husband and I both agreed that this is a delicious Asian dressing. Instead of olive oil I used peanut oil and sesame oil because that is what I had in my pantry but wow did it give this recipe a big tasty kick. Will make this again!
Very nice salad dressing! I combined 3 recipes from this site to make a restaurant quality salad. I made the Oven-Roasted Vegetables, the Asian Ginger Dressing and the Seared Ahi Tuna Steaks and put all the above on Romaine Lettuce. Will definately make all 3 again!
Excellent. Initially I was skeptical because it was very thin and I expected it to be thicker, but it was delicious. I used low sodium soy sauce and still cut it in half. I added extra ginger and a little bit of sugar as well.
SOOOOO Good. Could eat it with a spoon!
Very tasty! Definitely use both sesame and olive oils, though - I used only olive oil as that was all I had, and it came out tasting a bit too strongly of soy sauce. With 1/4 cup sesame oil, this definitely becomes a 5 star recipe!
I marinated tuna steaks with this and it was WONDERFUL!! I recommend this recipe to everyone!
This is delicious and simple! I will make it again and again.
Ok I am with the person who had to stop herself from eating this dressing with a spoon! I served it over mixed baby greens & mandarin oranges with a few toasted almonds and sesame seeds sprinkled on top! This is my new favorite summer salad dressing.
Delish! Followed the less soy sauce, sub some sesame oil for the olive. Loved it!
I tried the suggestions of halving the soy sauce and using sesame oil as well as olive oil. I definately wouldn't recomment the latter unless you're a big fan. I found the flavour overpowering. I would suggest instead adding sesame seeds to the dressing to give a hint of flavour.
Fast light- I really like it!!! Now a fave!
