Asian Ginger Dressing

Terrific salad dressing for all salads - especially great for use on cabbage salads. Everyone who has had the dressing wants the recipe.

Recipe by DIETER_WEBER

Recipe Summary

prep:
9 mins
cook:
1 min
total:
10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 Servings
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a 1 pint glass jar or larger, combine the garlic, ginger, olive oil, rice vinegar, soy sauce, honey, and water. Cover the jar with a tight fitting lid, and shake well. Remove lid, and heat jar in the microwave for 1 minute just to dissolve the honey. Let cool, and shake well before serving. Store covered in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 8.1g; sodium 361.3mg. Full Nutrition
