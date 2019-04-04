Asian Ginger Dressing

This dressing is flavorful with a lovely hint of ginger sweetened with honey! I scaled this down to only two servings, cutting back on the amount of olive oil plus adding a little sesame oil. I grated fresh ginger (thumb size), added 2 garlic cloves, minced, little rice vinegar, to taste, and about 1 T of honey. I added fresh ground black pepper and one stalk of green onion, minced, to the dressing. I used low-sodium soy sauce (Aloha brand), to taste. I omitted the water. With the adjustments I made, I give this dressing a 5 stars. However, because I added the sesame oil and green onions I'd have to give this a 4 stars. There is room to adjust the amount of honey and vinegar depending on how much sweetness or tartness you prefer. If I were to make this dressing again, I would definitely cut back on the amount of olive oil. I do think this dressing is tasty. And with the addition of the sesame oil and green onions it gives this the "Asian" flair that I was looking for in a dressing! I drizzled this over a bed of fresh organic mixed greens and ate this with, "Sesame Seared Tuna," and "Sweet Pepper Rice," also from this website.