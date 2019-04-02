Pinto Beans Muy Facil
Pinto beans muy facil (very easy). Put them in a slow cooker before you go to work and they should be ready that evening.
These are very tasty, but the cooking time is off...I don't know if there is a typo or what, but these beans were no where near done after 5 hrs. on low...I ended up putting it on high to finish. Next time, I will just cook them on high. The house smelled amazing while these were cooking, and they were very flavorful (you do need to add a good bit of salt). Would make these again! Thanks for sharing. :)
Delicious after I added garlic with the onions.
I really liked this recipe. I did think it could use more jalapeno though. We like things hot. Next time I think I will add an extra jalapeno.
I'm picky about beans and these are delicious. I've made them as per the recipe and with the addition of chicken broth. Either way is fantastic. My wife loves them and I make 'em often. Thanks for sharing...
The only thing I did different is I mashed the beans! but this recipe is PERFECT!!
This recipe works well. I used habanero peppers instead of jalapeños. Thank you for the recipe.
I did calculate Weight Watchers Points Plus Value, which is 4 PPV per serving by following this recipe. Of course, if you change/add anything, the PPV will change.
These were good, very easy to make. I also topped with some crumbled smoked bacon. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good
