Pinto Beans Muy Facil

12 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Pinto beans muy facil (very easy). Put them in a slow cooker before you go to work and they should be ready that evening.

By Riley

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
12 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place pinto beans into a large bowl and cover with several inches of water; soak at least 8 hours and up to 24 hours. Drain and rinse before using.

    Advertisement

  • Place soaked pinto beans, onion, garlic, and jalapeno peppers in a slow cooker; pour enough water over mixture to cover with several inches. Cook on Medium-Low, 4 to 6 hours. Season with salt and black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 0.9g; sodium 2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022