Spinach Saute

Two of my children really enjoyed this after I added some nutmeg and sugar, but my husband, my other child, and myself could pass on this. I'm not typically a big fan of lemon without some sugar, so I guess I shouldn't be surprised that this isn't quite my cup of tea (e.g. - I don't like lemon chicken, or didn't, until I noted a recipe which added a touch of sugar, not much, just enough to take the edge off....), so when this wasn't to my taste at all, I added the sugar, and it was okay. ?Perhaps if I had grown up with this dish, it would be especially yummy to me? As it is, I'm glad two of my children enjoy it, so I might make it occasionally (since we have access to a LOT of spinach), but I'll probably usually use other recipes for our spinach.