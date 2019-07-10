Spinach Saute
This recipe, as are most I have, was given to me by my mother, and is really simple and very tasty as a creamy citrus addition to fish or chicken.
This recipe, as are most I have, was given to me by my mother, and is really simple and very tasty as a creamy citrus addition to fish or chicken.
Delicious! I didn't have cream cheese so I substituted 1/2 cup parmesan cheese and added 1/2 tsp. minced garlic. It was delicious alongside baked cod.Read More
Reviews were mixed in the family. Way too much lemon, 1 tsp should be plenty. Definitely needed more salt but left that up to everyone else to add to their preference. 1 BUNCH is not a good quantity description and you really need more than that as fresh spinach cooks down tremendously. It would be better to make the sauce on the side and allow everyone to add how much they want on to their individual portions. WIth those changes it would work better. It still lacked flavor for the majority of us. I like the concept but it needs tweaking. Will not make again as the recipe is.Read More
This really couldn't have been any easier to make and a great way to use up lots of extra fresh spinach since it cooks down a lot. I added some garlic and it really wasn't necessary at all. The lemon juice made it taste really bright and clean, and reduced fat cream cheese made it taste indulgent. I served it with brown rice and grilled chicken. I had enough extra sauce that it tasted great over the rice. This isn't a really pretty side dish, but a completely delicious one to accompany a super quick mid-week meal. From pulling ingredients out of the refrigerator to sitting down to eat this was done in under 15 minutes including grilling the chicken.
I had a 10 oz bag of spinach on hand and was looking for a new recipe, so I thought I'd give this a try. As written, it is very good, but the next time I tried adding one clove of pressed garlic with the water, and used garlic salt instead of the the plain salt. With the addition of the garlic I would definitely rate this as a "5 Star" recipe. Also, I have to double this recipe when I make it, because we can't get enough...even my picky 12-year old loves it!
i didnt have any fresh spinach so I used frozen (good but will defiently use fresh next time) added 1 tsp of garlic and cut the lemon juice and cream cheese in half (though I would like to play with thoes measurements a little more) over all great recipe even my picky eater was happy
I was looking for a quick side dish recipe that would use up a box of frozen spinach & this was it! I defrosted the spinach with 1/4 c. water in a small saucepan, then proceeded as directed. I did reduce the lemon juice slightly, as suggested by previous reviewer, though not by half - maybe halfway between 1/8 and 1/4 cup. Also added about 1/2 tsp. white pepper and a tiny pinch of nutmeg - just enough to cut the tang a bit. The dish was still very lemony & my husband LOVED it!
Loved it and so quick and easy. Made it twice this week. Love the taste of lemon in it. Thanks submitter.
This is a yummy addition to any dinner. Quick and easy to prepare. This is a new family favorite in my house. Does not present well, but once you taste it you are hooked.
This was an absolute hit with my family and guests. Everyone who ate wanted the recipe. It has become a staple in my home. We eat spinach, now, once or twice a week. If I could give more than 5 stars I would.
I used both fresh and frozen spinach with this recipe because I felt that I did not have enough fresh spinach after steaming it. This is VERY citrisy. If that is what you are looking for, try this recipe. Next time I will cut the lemon juice in half though.
This was a tasty side dish - nothing spectacular to warrant 5 stars. I used 1/4 cup cream cheese, 4-5 cups fresh chopped young spinach, 2 T fresh lemon juice and 1 tsp lemon rind, and added 2 T grated parmesan cheese. The lemon flavor was just right for the dish - as I prepared it. I served it with shrimp stuffed flounder and a salad. For those on WW - this is 3 points per serving (based on the way I prepared it - using less cream cheese and more spinach).
I love spinach, and this is now one of my favorite ways to prepare it! This was very creamy with a bit of tang from the lemon juice. I added a little garlic powder and pepper too, and that really rounded out the flavor. Yum! - Update- I've made this many times now, and sometimes I throw in some chopped tomato, red pepper flakes, and pine nuts for a different twist. That's delicious too!
This was VERY nice. I served it with the Rasberry Vinegar Chicken, wonderful match.
1 bunch of spinach shrinks down to nothing. Therefore, it was too much cream cheese and way too much lemon juice. I will try several bunches of spinach next time for that quantity of cream cheese & lemon juice.
Was super quick and easy!! My husband really enjoyed it and he is not easy to please.
My family did not like this at all. We felt that it was just plain and blah.
This recipe was really good; light, fresh and tangy and an unusual taste. I added the garlic as well as using 2 bunches of spinach. A nice change from the ordinary!
Really good. Not your average vegetable side dish. I only used 1-2 tsp of lemon juice. Use 1 or 2 tsp and then taste before adding more.
I was looking for a different recipe for spinach and found this one. We really enjoyed the flavors. The only thing I did differently was saute 1 garlic clove (chopped) before adding the water and spinach. Oh, and pinch of cayenne never hurts! Yum
I liked it but my husband thought it tasted weird and wouldn't eat it.
This was wonderful! This recipe will make you want spinach all the time. Other reviewers said its too lemony, so I added half the lemon juice and added more until it suited my taste.
I used frozen, shredded spinach (2 cups) instead of the fresh. I likely used a bit more cream cheese (roughly half a block), reduced the lemon juice to roughly a tsp., added garlic powder/onion powder/nutmeg/white pepper and a dash of milk for consistency reasons. Combine this with 'Rice with Herbes de Provence' (from AR) and you have a winning side.
Added Garlic - Yummy
This was my first experience cooking fresh spinach, so it's very possible that I did something wrong on this one. I used a whole bag of fresh spinach and still thought there was way too much cream cheese. My husband thought it was just okay, but I really didn't care for it. Thanks for the recipe anyway...
Two of my children really enjoyed this after I added some nutmeg and sugar, but my husband, my other child, and myself could pass on this. I'm not typically a big fan of lemon without some sugar, so I guess I shouldn't be surprised that this isn't quite my cup of tea (e.g. - I don't like lemon chicken, or didn't, until I noted a recipe which added a touch of sugar, not much, just enough to take the edge off....), so when this wasn't to my taste at all, I added the sugar, and it was okay. ?Perhaps if I had grown up with this dish, it would be especially yummy to me? As it is, I'm glad two of my children enjoy it, so I might make it occasionally (since we have access to a LOT of spinach), but I'll probably usually use other recipes for our spinach.
Very good! I used 3 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice and it turned out perfectly. A delicious and easy way to enjoy spinach.
this went over fabulously with crusted tilapia!
Pretty good. Definitely easy and quick to make. I'm a meat lover, so next time I am going to try it with bacon. It could also probably use some garlic.
Not sure what I was thinking. Lemon Juice should be 4 tablespoons! If you don't like a really lemony flavor back it down to 3 taqblespoons. Please note: You will have a ton of fresh spinach to start with but it shrivels down to almost nothing after the dish is finished cooking.
This made my whole family eat spinach and be happy doing it! Thanks! We will use this again.
I had spinach and cream cheese that I needed to use up, so I tried this and it was surprisingly good. My husband and even my kids, 2 & 3, wanted more when it was all gone. I did cut down on the lemon juice a bit, but I don't think it would have been bad with the original amount Thanks for a great recipe!
Really good! Put it on top of some baked fish. Perfect!
This was okay. It was super easy, but I think it needed a little something else, maybe some parmesan. I served it with the "broiled tilapia parmesan" from this site.
We were making chicken breast and wanted to add a quick sauce to mix things up a bit. This was yummy, and I loved it. My husband thought it was just ok, nothing special. I would definitely make it again with less lemon juice.
I cut back to just a tsp of lemon and next time will cut back the amount of cream cheese probably to 1/4 cup. I think with both those changes and maybe adding some garlic it would be perfect!
I wish spinach didn’t shrink so much. I made this...put as much spinach in my pot as I could. I ended up adding some grated Parmesan cheese to it. I think it really needed that. It’s very good. If I had a cast iron skillet, I’d probably throw some bread crumbs on top and bake it for a crispy crust.
I used veggie cream cheese and added some garlic. It was delish!
fantastic. we loved all the lemon! really jazzed up the spinach.
So good!
I would double (maybe triple?) the amount of spinach used and cut the amount of lemon WAY down.
Super yummy and easy! I made it with frozen spinach and it was delicious. Will definitely be making this again!
Just the recipe I was looking for. I used frozen spinach and didn't add water and it turned out great. Thanks!
A very quick, tasty alternative to just plain cooked spinach. I used about half as much lemon juice and a dash of nutmeg.
This tastes like a creamed spinach recipe that I make and is so much simpler. Loved it
I didn't think this was all that great. I was disappointed with the flavor. The cream cheese did nothing for me. Another reviewer used parmesean cheese so I will try that next time. This wasn't horrible, just not my taste.
Excellent and easy dish. Used it under a great piece of fish.
This was wonderful! I did add garlic powder and a little Parmesan. The best part about it was that my 4 year old had seconds and it's the first I have ever gotten her to eat spinach! We'll be making it often!
My husband and I found Spinach Saute to be wonderful. We are both Diabetic. With using fat free cream cheese and adding a little fresh garlic this is a keeper for us! This is the 1st review for me and that means it is a great recipe!
Surprisingly good. I did start with only 1-tea of lemon juice, and will use 2 next time. My wife loved this however I thought it was good and easy to make but prefer the flavors of more traditional cream spinach. This very good and would also work with peas, beans, or any vegetable you may like with the cream.
Too much lemon, but otherwise good. Next time I will probably omit the lemon juice and add some garlic or garlic salt. 5-13-2016 update, made it again but tried it with kale and I thought it was great. I halfed the lemon juice and added some garlic powder and heavy cream.
I did not make any changes. Very easy to make and tastes great and quick to make. We used it as an side dish to a fish dinner.
This recipe was fast and easy to prepare. A 9 oz bag of spinach cooks down to very little, so adjust accordingly. I took the advice of other reviewers and sauted a large clove of minced garlic before adding the water. I also added about 1/4 cup bacon bits. Delicious! My husband loved it!
This is wonderful!!
I used fat-free cream cheese to make this a declicious low-fat/low-calorie side dish. This would also be a great way to get kids to eat their leafy greens. The dish is fast, simple, and healthy!
