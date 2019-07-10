Spinach Saute

This recipe, as are most I have, was given to me by my mother, and is really simple and very tasty as a creamy citrus addition to fish or chicken.

Recipe by Larry Jamison

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
18 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring the water to a boil in a skillet over medium heat. Add spinach all at once, and reduce heat slightly. Cover, and let cook for about 3 minutes, or until spinach is not quite tender.

  • Stir in the cream cheese and lemon juice, and season with salt. Cook, stirring, until the cream cheese is melted and well blended. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 7g; cholesterol 21.3mg; sodium 317.4mg. Full Nutrition
