Sour Wiener Gravy

This is an unusual kind of gravy with sliced wieners that is served over mashed potatoes. The first time I had this was at my sister-in-laws over twenty years ago. I've changed the ingredients just a bit, but since then it's been among our family's favorite. Now our daughter Jenny prepares it for her family.

Recipe by Domestic Goddess

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large deep skillet, combine the cold water, onion, and gingersnap cookies. Stir gently until the cookies have dissolved. Add the vinegar and sliced frankfurters. Heat over medium-low heat until simmering and somewhat thick. Serve over hot mashed potatoes.

Cook's Note:

Do not use homemade ginger snaps.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 32.1mg; sodium 740.3mg. Full Nutrition
