Sour Wiener Gravy

I wanted to edit my recipe, but since I am not able to do so under my previous name, I found I am able to under my new name. When making this dish, I highly suggest using the following gingersnaps... Rippin Good, Stauffer's, or Lil' Dutch Maid. (Lil' Dutch Maid are the least expensive, and I purchased them at the Dollar Tree.) And as for the amount of cookies I use, I now add 33 cookies. I also find it's best to use a good quality brand of all-beef wieners (rather than hot dogs or fanks). I now prepare this dish in my chicken fryer, and cook this over high heat, until it comes to a boil and the gravy has thickened up (in about 10 minutes) and after that, I lower the heat to a simmer, and cook/simmer the dish just a bit longer, for another 10-15 minutes. One more thing I wanted to add... for recipe use a small to a medium size onion. This recipe actually yields: 12-14 servings.

