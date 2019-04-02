Breakfast Pies

1 of 768

Rating: 4 stars These were good, however it turned into a FIASCO! What ever you do, do not use "Grands" as your biscuit dough. They rose so much that the egg mixture spilled over the sides & burnt on the bottom of the oven. I love the idea, and next time will bake them in individual remikins. Thanks Jeanne! Helpful (893)

Rating: 5 stars LOVE THESE! I appreciate how customizable this recipe is. After reading other reviews, I decided to try using my own biscuits versus the refrigerated type. I’d never done this before, but I mixed dough for one batch of biscuits using a ready-made biscuit mix. I kneaded it together in a big lump, rolled it out, and tore off 11 palm-sized chunks-I rolled them into balls and then flattened them into the cups on my muffin pan, using a spoon to create sort of a well inside my dough cups. I decided to use sage sausage as my sausage mixture without the other veggies-and made the rest of the recipe per the instructions. Used a glass pyrex measuring cup to pour eggs into the muffin cups. Turned out beautifully! We’ve refrigerated the leftover pies and discovered that a 10 second zap in the microwave does the trick for those. Fun, delicious recipe, thanks for sharing! Helpful (553)

Rating: 5 stars These are pretty good! I made them for my husband and I to have something quick in the morning before he heads off to work. It's nice to be able to have something hpt and hearty tasting without the mess of cleaning up breakfast dishes first thing in the morning! I made mine with a smaller amount of hot italian sausage (maybe 1/4 pound) to cut back on the fat and calories and I used a tube of eight "flaky layer" biscuits and used only about 3/4 of a biscuit rolled out for each one so I ended up with 12 "pies", and increased the eggs to 4. I also omitted the onion and green peppers and added a little black pepper and onion powder to the egg mixture. They turned out great!! This a great recipe because you can custom make them however your family likes their eggs! A sprinkle of tabasco sauce on top, and we've got breakfast! Helpful (532)

Rating: 4 stars I love this recipe and have made it several times now - different variations each time. One thing I use differently is I use croissant dough instead of biscuit dough. Depending if I use my 6 muffin or 12 muffin tin... then I will either use one croissant traingle for the 6 muffin...or cut one triangle in half for 2 of the cups in the 12 muffin tin. I have also used egg beaters several times and those turn out great too. Helpful (218)

Rating: 4 stars I made this tonight for my MOPS group tomorrow morning and I almost thought I was going to have to pick something up from the grocery store! I followed recipe exactly and the muffins spilled over to the bottom of my oven and my whole house filled with smoke! My husband and I split one and I will be taking them tomorrow morning. If I do make these again, I might try using pie crust. It won't puff up as much and spill out all the egg. Helpful (211)

Rating: 5 stars I would like to give this recipe at least 5 stars for "Kid Friendly" My daycare kids loved these. I did change the recipe since kids usually don't like onions and peppers, I used bacon, ham and sausage. Yummmmmmm!!!!! Helpful (176)

Rating: 5 stars I make these every Easter for brunch, and they are a huge hit! Leftovers reheat nicely too. I recommend using the larger muffin pans (the kind that you make 6 jumbo muffins in). That way, they don't overflow and you can add in extra toppings. You will need to increase bake time though... Thanks for a wonderful recipe! Helpful (156)

Rating: 4 stars Basic concept is great. The biscuits tend to get tough when rolled out again - but my 15-month-old loved gumming them. I used leftover ham from Christmas dinner with green onion and spinach as a filling (ANYTHING to get her to eat some vegetables). She LOVED it. I had two for dinner and I froze the rest for her. I would suggest either making the biscuit dough from scratch to keep the texture soft or using pie crust instead. Helpful (143)

Rating: 4 stars Thanks Jeanne, these came out very nice. Helps to let the biscuits sit out a couple minutes so they're easier to work with. Helpful (103)