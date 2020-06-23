Chilaquiles III

Rating: 4.5 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a mixture of eggs, corn tortillas and chiles. It is a favorite breakfast dish. Serve hot accompanied by some refried pinto beans and flour tortillas. Enjoy!

By VCMARTINEZ

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat, and fry the tortillas until lightly browned and crisp.

  • Mix the onion, tomato, and serrano chile peppers into the skillet. Season with salt and pepper. Continue to cook and stir until onions are tender.

  • Stir the eggs into the skillet, and cook until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
205 calories; protein 11.3g; carbohydrates 14.7g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 279mg; sodium 118.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (37)

Most helpful positive review

HOLLISBDOLLIS
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2008
Delicious! We used stale tortilla chips rather than frying tortillas, and added them right at the end just before the eggs were fully cooked. No cheese needed--this is tasty as is! Read More
Helpful
(32)
Michelle
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2008
My family loves these. I've torqued the recipe depending upon what I have in my fridge. Instead of a fresh tomato, I've used a half a can of cut up tomatoes. Instead of fresh chiles, I've used a can of diced mild green chiles or diced jalapenos. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(28)
SARAHT55
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2004
We just made this for brunch with friends and everyone loved it! Easy great and no leftovers. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Topher
Rating: 5 stars
01/26/2008
Great recipe very authentic tasting. I don't use serranos very often because others in my family think they're too hot. I also like roasted peppers with my chilaquiles so I roast jalapenos or buy canned chipotles. I throw in a large minced clove of garlic with the onion and tomato and add the peppers just before the egg at which time I also add roughly chopped cilantro. Just before the eggs are finished cooking I add some smoked mozzarella cut into cubes and this melts wonderfully and adds a nice smokey flavor which complements the peppers. If you don't judge the crispness of the tortillas right you may burn them while sauteing the onion. You may want to remove them from the oil dry and return them when you begin cooking the eggs. Read More
Helpful
(18)
LucyDelRey
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2006
Muchas gracias!!! This was a quick and delicious supper for the two of us. I scaled down the recipe, using 4 corn tortillas and 4 eggs. I topped with sour cream (VIEW MY PHOTO) and a side of refried beans. I will keep this in my recipe file. It's a great recipe for those folks who, like me, are exhausted at the end of the work day and need a quick and hot meal. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Janet Canedo - GO STEELERS!
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2009
I was very happy with this recipe! I followed the recipe exactly and it was excellent! My fiance is mexican and when I gave him this for breakfast he said it was better than what he was used to! Thank you for this recipe this one is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(11)
dinnersforwinners
Rating: 4 stars
08/18/2006
My mom always made something like this when I was growing up so I was glad to find a recipe that seemed to be just like what I remembered. It was easy & tasty. I added shredded cheddar and jack cheese to the top... I also added the tomatoes after that.... I liked them cold on top of the melted cheese personal preference. I didnt really like how the tortilla strips became soggy by the time I plated this but there's probably no way to avoid that. Great recipe thanks! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Rhianna
Rating: 4 stars
11/12/2009
Good in its own way (& with salt & pepper added) but I really wanted it saucier - perhaps adding some red enchilada sauce would've satisfied. To reduce the very high cholesterol I used 2 whole eggs & the rest were egg whites. By the way folks however crispy you get the corn tortilla pieces to be they WILL become soggy again as to be expected in chilaquiles. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Amanda123
Rating: 4 stars
05/05/2007
This was great. It was a little more elaborate than my usual scrambled eggs but completely worth the extra steps. I cut the recipe in half and used egg whites to make it healthier. I didn't have any fresh chiles so I used a couple tablespoons of canned green chiles. To serve it I sprinkled it with some Jack cheese and a scoop of light sour cream. I added hot sauce as I ate it to up the spicyness a bit -- the fresh chiles probably would have helped with that. It was very good the way I made it and I will be making it again. Read More
Helpful
(8)
