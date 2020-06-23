Chilaquiles III

1 of 37

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! We used stale tortilla chips rather than frying tortillas, and added them right at the end just before the eggs were fully cooked. No cheese needed--this is tasty as is! Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars My family loves these. I've torqued the recipe depending upon what I have in my fridge. Instead of a fresh tomato, I've used a half a can of cut up tomatoes. Instead of fresh chiles, I've used a can of diced mild green chiles or diced jalapenos. Yum! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars We just made this for brunch with friends and everyone loved it! Easy great and no leftovers. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe very authentic tasting. I don't use serranos very often because others in my family think they're too hot. I also like roasted peppers with my chilaquiles so I roast jalapenos or buy canned chipotles. I throw in a large minced clove of garlic with the onion and tomato and add the peppers just before the egg at which time I also add roughly chopped cilantro. Just before the eggs are finished cooking I add some smoked mozzarella cut into cubes and this melts wonderfully and adds a nice smokey flavor which complements the peppers. If you don't judge the crispness of the tortillas right you may burn them while sauteing the onion. You may want to remove them from the oil dry and return them when you begin cooking the eggs. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Muchas gracias!!! This was a quick and delicious supper for the two of us. I scaled down the recipe, using 4 corn tortillas and 4 eggs. I topped with sour cream (VIEW MY PHOTO) and a side of refried beans. I will keep this in my recipe file. It's a great recipe for those folks who, like me, are exhausted at the end of the work day and need a quick and hot meal. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I was very happy with this recipe! I followed the recipe exactly and it was excellent! My fiance is mexican and when I gave him this for breakfast he said it was better than what he was used to! Thank you for this recipe this one is a keeper! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars My mom always made something like this when I was growing up so I was glad to find a recipe that seemed to be just like what I remembered. It was easy & tasty. I added shredded cheddar and jack cheese to the top... I also added the tomatoes after that.... I liked them cold on top of the melted cheese personal preference. I didnt really like how the tortilla strips became soggy by the time I plated this but there's probably no way to avoid that. Great recipe thanks! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Good in its own way (& with salt & pepper added) but I really wanted it saucier - perhaps adding some red enchilada sauce would've satisfied. To reduce the very high cholesterol I used 2 whole eggs & the rest were egg whites. By the way folks however crispy you get the corn tortilla pieces to be they WILL become soggy again as to be expected in chilaquiles. Helpful (10)