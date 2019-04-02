Asparagus Appetizers
A wonderful appetizer to have on hand that can be made ahead of time, frozen, and used as needed.
A wonderful appetizer to have on hand that can be made ahead of time, frozen, and used as needed.
Fantastic. I actually made these last Wednesday and froze them for a party I had last night (Tuesday). It was a small girls night out gathering with only 4 small appetizer dishes. This was the only dish that had no leftovers. I gave out the recipe enough that I wish I had written it down and copied it. I even used the 1/3 less fat cream cheese and egg beaters. I also reduced the butter and brushed it on instead of rolling it around in the butter. I had enough for 24 slices of bread and could have made more except I ran out of bread. I definitely reccomend you give this one a try.Read More
This might have been good were it not for all the butter. Just like the suggested cooking time, the butter was way too much!!! If I try this again, I'll brush melted butter on and spice up the cheese mixture a bit, maybe wih chives and/or garlic. And I'll only cook for about 16-18 minutes.Read More
Fantastic. I actually made these last Wednesday and froze them for a party I had last night (Tuesday). It was a small girls night out gathering with only 4 small appetizer dishes. This was the only dish that had no leftovers. I gave out the recipe enough that I wish I had written it down and copied it. I even used the 1/3 less fat cream cheese and egg beaters. I also reduced the butter and brushed it on instead of rolling it around in the butter. I had enough for 24 slices of bread and could have made more except I ran out of bread. I definitely reccomend you give this one a try.
I had an abundance of asparagus so I gave this recipe a whirl. I used whole grain bread, decreased the butter & & greatly decreased the cooking time (down to about 14 minutes but next time I will set the oven @ 375 & cook for about 18 minutes). I added chopped chives & freshly ground black pepper to the cream cheese mixture & took the suggestion to sprinkle sesame seeds onto them after rolling them in the butter...very nice addition to the recipe. I used gorgonzola cheese & neufatchel cheese & because of previous reviews, spread it a little thicker (but not too much) than I would have...which was a good move. It'll be nice to have homemade appetizers ready to pop in the oven whenever wanted.
Yummy! Can't wait to make again. Next time I will spread the blue cheese/cream cheese on thick! We could hardly taste it. But that's only because I put a very thin layer on. I was worried it would be too overbaring. It's not. Also, I would brush on the melted butter. The bread soked it up too much.
I've been making this recipe for years and all my friends request that I bring it to our social events! Even people that don't like asparagus LOVE these! The only thing I do differently is I slice the roll into thirds. It makes it more of a "finger" food and a little easier to eat if you're serving as an hors'deuvre. Great Recipe!
I've had this recipe for years except there is no butter involved! You can cut the rolls in half, place seam side down on a cookie sheet, place in freezer til hard,remove from cookie sheet and store in a ziplock bag until ready to use. Spray the cookie sheet with non-stick spray before baking. Lots less calories and people always say how great they taste. Have extra bread on hand because I always end up with more filling than 20 pieces will hold. Enjoy!
Took a little time to assemble; completely worth it! Was told by a discriminating guest "hors d'oeuvres were over the top!" My batch made 30 full pieces (limited by the number of slices in a loaf of Pepperidge Farm Thin-Sliced Sandwich Bread), so I got 60 bite-sized pieces; there was enough cheese mixture to make at least another 10-15 pieces. I poured half the melted butter onto a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet, arranged the assembled pieces on the sheet, & poured the remaining butter over everything -- much easier than trying to roll things around to coat!
This might have been good were it not for all the butter. Just like the suggested cooking time, the butter was way too much!!! If I try this again, I'll brush melted butter on and spice up the cheese mixture a bit, maybe wih chives and/or garlic. And I'll only cook for about 16-18 minutes.
I thought this was very tasty! I did 3 ozs of the bleu cheese b/c I didn't want it to be too strong for the kids at a family function. I also forgot to add some spices to the cheese mix (as recommended by other reviews) and so sprinkled garlic powder and sea salt on top before baking. In my taste batch using variations of spices on top, this was by far the best combo. I also tried both the brush method and the rolling method with the butter, and the rolling method won hands down. I just used a pair of tongs to give it a quick roll in the pan of melted butter and still only used one cube of butter. I also skipped the toothpicks. I found that soft, fresh bread stuck together just fine with the cheese sauce and I crimped the seam a little to help keep it there. And just FYI, the ones I baked immediately without freezing were done in just 10 minutes. All in all, I LOVE this recipe, though it was a little more time-consuming than I anticipated.
It's a wonderful appetizer that will satisfy all your asparagus & blue cheese fans! Quite easy as well.
I served these to 50 at an international women's event and they were a big hit with everyone. I was a little worried that the blue cheese would be overwhelming so I spread the mixture pretty thin. I wished I'd been more liberal with it. Also, serve these hot, as they tend to lose their crispness as they cool. Still not bad though! I'll definitely make them again.
Wow! Everyone loved them on Thanksgiving and I'm making them for Christmas parties as well. The only thing I would do differently is chop up the asparagus a little because it doesn't bite well and whole spear came out in first bite. Bravo for a great and easy new appetizer find!
This was pretty good! I used some left over phyllo dough that I had from making baklava! It was def. different and I belive would be a good thing to serve to a group. I think it is missing the wow factor though, I 'm not sure what the "wow" factor needs to be though..
this was a hit! you dont have to cut them in half or remove the toothpick, which saves a little time. i wouldnt change anything,
I have had a different version of these before and they were awesome. I used canned asparagus instead..and..for those of you that don't like blue cheese, you can use feta. These are a great little appy...and so nice to have in the freezer and handy for dropper inners.
What a handy little appetizer this is to have in the freezer! I spread the cheese a little thickly and rather than rolling them in butter I brushed them with it, using far less than the recipe recommends. These tasted fresh and delightful baked right out of freezer; I will definitely make them again.
The word "blue cheese" needs to be in the title, as that is all I could taste. I'm not a wimp about strong cheese, but I didn't want to taste it so much. And there was way too much filling, so maybe just reducing it a lot would help (I had already reduced it some). However, these are great for making ahead. They froze nicely and cooked up well.
I thought that I liked asparagus when I made this recipe--but I was wrong--I only like boiled asparagus, apparently! Fresh cooked asparagus has a distinctly different taste and it wasn't too great for my palette. I also used buttermilk bread and would not recommend that as it did not blend very nicely with all of the other flavors involved. Also, I find asparagus is hard to bite off pieces from, so eating it kind of turned into a difficult mess... which could probably be easily solved by cutting them into 4ths instead of in half. ALSO I would NOT recommend freezing them to harden everything up unless you really are going to be cooking them much later on. If you are going to cook some of them same day it may be better to refrigerate instead of freeze because after taking them out of the freezer I had to let them thaw for nearly 30 minutes anyway so I could 1) cut them and 2) get the toothpicks out. Nonetheless, my husband happily ate them, so they are not a lost cause!
Delicious recipe. A friend made this the other day (leaving out the blue cheese) and they were gobbled up. Very good.
These are good. They freeze well also and you can just pop them in the oven and bake for a quick appetizer. I think they need a little more cheese than the recipe calls for, next time I will put a more generous amount of cream cheese mixture to add a little more flavor.
They were a big hit and great for keeping in freezer. Only hint: didn't need 25min.,15-18 was plenty.
I was very disappointed in this recipe. The asparagus completely disappeared; it was only a crunch; the overwhelming taste was simply toast, even with plenty of cheese spread on.
Excellent! I didn't have any blue cheese so I just omited it. I made half of the recipe with the spread minus the blue cheese and half with a slice of american cheese just to see how it would taste with a different cheese. Both were delecious but the american cheese will bubble out of the roll ups and make a mess on the baking pan. With or without the cheese, this is a five star treat. My wife really enjoyed as well. You should check after about 15 minutes in the oven so they don't over cook. Mine were perfectly browned after 18 minutes. Thanks Dale for a great recipe!
I haven't tried this particular recipe but my mother-in-law makes something very similar, however she uses canned asparagus (normally I DON'T use canned vegs but if you don't want tough asparagus I recommend using canned) and instead of blue cheese I believe she uses the chive-flavored cream cheese. It is soooo yummy if you don't like blue cheese you should try the chive it's delicious!
These are a GREAT appetizer. The crisp texture on the outside and the creamy inside is a delight. The taste is wonderful. These are a new favorite. I did use less butter for the outside, I brushed the butter on with a pastry brush instead of rolling in the butter.
Made for girls' card night. Everyone loved! I omitted blue cheese b/c not fond of, but sprinkled before baking with parmesean cheese. Cut in 1/3's for finger food. Thanks!
I thought this was a delicious recipe and the best part was making it ahead of time. I noticed some commentators complained about the asparagus. I made this recipe in the springtime when the asparagus was right out of the garden and it was perfect. I used rather thick stems before they tapered to keep a consistant shape. I also did not use toothpicks as the rolled bread stuck to itself. After rolling the dish in butter, I had about a 1/2 cup left over. I think next time, I will use less (2.5 sticks). I also think I will cut the rolls in thirds so they can be popped in the mouth as I observed some diners having difficulty biting the longer pieces. I wonder if that will have an effect on cooking time? Other raters also suggested the dish lacked a punch. I thought the subtle flavors went well together (the blue cheese seems to mellow in cooking) but additional blue cheese could add to the flavor. I served the appetizer with a good white wine and everyone raved. If served with spicier foods, I could understand how it might get overwhelmed.
These were absolutely amazing! Easy to make and very delicious. My mother absolutely loved it, asked for the recipe and left overs from the party.
I have been making these I was a teenager(30 years ago), when my sister and I catered a ladies party together. We used to use canned asparagus, but now I have been using frozen asparagus spears, which are microwavable. They are cooked but are al dente. Also If they are very skinny, I use 2 or 3 spears per bread. Cut into thirds. I make these in November before Thanksgiving, freeze them in freezer bags, and if ever I need to go to a party, or have guests over, they're ready to go! I added 4 stars, because I think the aspargus should be cooked.
Those were awesome!
I tried this recipe based on all the wonderful reviews it recieved. Unfortunately, I really don't understand all the hype! LOL I followed this recipe to the "T", and was not pleased with my results. I brought the appetizers to a family dinner, but they weren't a big seller. I tried one myself, and understood why...the blue cheese tasted very overwhelming (maybe I spread too much on?) and the rest was bland, which makes sense because it's only white bread and asparagus. I took other's suggestions as to roll them in sesame seeds, but that didn't save them for me. Sorry, it seemed like a great idea at the time, but I can't agree with the others...I won't be making this appetizer again.
I went to a party at a friends house and she had this recipe from this site, and made these for the party. I loved these so much I had to come and find the recipe to save it for myself. I am going to make these next time I am invited to a party! They are great!
This was good and easy to make.
A few minor changes and these will be TO DIE FOR! Even with the original recipe, they were fabulous! The second time around I doubled the bleu cheese, halved the butter and cut them smaller. They're in the freezer and will be baked for a shower this weekend, I'll keep you posted!
This was absolutely delicious! My teenage daughter whipped these up for a dinner party we were having and it was a HIT! It was SO EASY! If anyone had trouble with this recipe, they HAD to be doing it wrong! We did not have bleu cheese on hand, so we substituted feta crumbles. AWESOME! We LOVE this! Even my younger kids gobbled them up! This recipe is an asparagus "must do"!
This is an OLD recipe. I started making these about 30 or so years ago, and I haven't made them for at least 20 years. Since I am visiting my daughter in Germany, I was happy to find the recipe on the net. I will be making today for NYE. Thanks for posting.
These were very good but need a little more kick for flavour. I added a little garlic and pepper and didn't slather in the butter. Best served warm.
It was definitely hit-or-miss... I personally wasn't a huge fan but other relatives loved it. I noticed the asparagus can be a little tough if you use any point below the tips.
I didn't particularly care for these and I am a huge asparagus fan. They were easy to make though!
We weren't impressed with this recipe. We followed the recipe as is... Sorry! We had high hopes
oh my gosh good!
I made these for Easter 2006 and what a hit they were!! I only used 2 cubes of butter and basted them instead of dipping them into the butter. I also cut them into 3rds instead of halves for more bite sized appetizers. Luckily I brought the recipe with me because I handed out photocopies to 6 people. Very easy and delicious.
This recipe is always requested, especially during the holidays.
I've made this many times and they were a hit! I usually add a little garlic powder to the cheese mixture, skip the egg and baste it in butter just before cooking.
I have also been making these for years. I cut the pieces into 3rds to make party-nibbling a little easier. I use melted butter which I brush on top of the pieces just before baking (it uses less butter this way). I've had people rave about them who actually don't like blue cheese. A definite party favorite !!
Every time I make these, my guests can not get enough of them. I am always asked for the recipe. They are simple and delicious.
These were a huge hit Christmas Eve at our home. Not difficult, but looks fancy. I left out the egg (accidentally) and still these were delicious. Also, I found that I didn't need as much butter as the recipe calls for. These freeze great!
Great and very satisfying! I made these as a part of an hors d'oeuvres spread for a large event. I got alot of complements and many people asked how I made them. I am a blue cheese lover but I hold back a little on it to appeal to a broader spectrum of taste.
Added green onions, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder to the cheese mixture. AWESOME! People loved these guys!!
This was a big hit when I made it for the first time for a baby shower. It was easily the most requested recipe from our table - one guest said "this is as good as any restaurant appetizer". I struggled a little bit with the oven temperature and baking time in my "test run". When I baked them for the party, I went with about 15 minutes at 375 and a very light coating of butter on the baking sheet. I made them a week before and kept them in the freezer and they stored beautifully. Great recipe
I vary by using pine nut & sliced Italian bread. My friends love it
Many asked for the recipe after my big birthday party where it was one of the appetizers I served. So easy and great because you can freeze and do ahead. Now keep them on hand. May try with a grain bread next time see how we like it along with the reg. bread.
This was VERY good. I took it to a potluck and it was a true hit. I did buy a jar of chunky blue cheese salad dressing and took that to dip them in. We felt it addad a lot!
These are really good and not too hard to put together. I do think the amount of butter used is a little excessive, in fact, I think I'll try it without the butter next time.
This was OK and I like the fact that you can freeze these ahead of time. I followed the recipe exactly and had just the right amount of spread for the bread. Guess it's how you spread it or how big your bread was. I just used regular white bread and used a soda can as a rolling pin to flatten the bread out. Thanks submitter.
Yesterday got some thin tender fresh asparagus on sale I tried it and everyone liked them very much.
These were fantastic! I made them last night for new years eve and they were gone within minutes. They were simple and fast to make. I will be making these again. My new favorite!!!
This appetizer was a hit at our annual Super Bowl party. Everyone wanted the recipe.
Fabulous!! Took to a potluck not one remaining!!
Great recipe!!! I use Pepperigde Farm thin sliced bread, omit the egg, melt the cream cheese/blue cheese mixture in the microwave and to add extra flavor roll the asparagus wrap in butter and then in sesame seeds just before baking. People will think you are a culinary genious.
This recipe was simply "heavenly". everybody loved them! Highly recommend this one!
I had these for an appetizer on thanksgiving and they were soo good! I love them and will definitely be making them soon.
Did not like this at all!! Very bland!
Thought I would not like the combination....turned out great. Had a little trouble with the oven set too high, (could be my oven) so next time will use 350 degreees and see how that works. Made them, cooked up a few to try, then froze the rest for party this Satuday. Think will be a hit.
I got this recipe out of a book years ago, it's a big hit! I use my toaster oven and cook until brown (5-7 minutes). I even carry my small toaster oven to parties to make these quickly. I use slim asparagus and have even used canned out of season.
I will try to make these again-I guess I messed up when I did the butter. I didnt use enough. They were kind of soggy and I used Feta instead of Blue for the cheese. I will follow the directions really closely next time!
I am not a fan of blue cheese so much but these are out of this world! The butter is KEY. Great appetizer. There won't be any left - Trust me!
So wonderful. Made it for 2 different events as per request. No leftover ! Darn! Added garlic to cheese mixture. Brushed butter on instead of rolling in. Many requests for recipe.
My husband and I are changing our eating habits and I'm new at cooking. We both LOVED these! It was easy enough to make, even for me! After the first taste he gave me the ultimate compliment saying, "You can make these again!"
I made this for my husband's boss's Christmas party. Everybody loved it. My husband liked it, too but he is not too crazy about blue cheese so he wants me to make it with only cream cheese next time. This does have a lot of blue cheese flavor but everybody likes it though.
I enjoyed these and my church loved them. For my taste, it was a little too heavy in the bleu cheese but others really liked it...so be it.
not sure what i did wrong but it came out too buttery and the asparagus was soggy. Maybe I wont leave it in the fridge overnight next time.
I've been making these for many years and they've always been a party favorite. I like to brush the butter on rather than roll them in the butter, as well.
I made this just exactly like the recipe. Served at a happ y hour party was a hit I had to use cream cheese and pepper jack cheese as that what I had still very tasty. I am wondering how to use the rest of the spread
Yikes! I made this as stated and it was not good to say the least. First, the toothpicks stuck in the apps and needed to be pried out and still there were little splinters that had to be removed -- don't use toothpicks, just press the seam tightly. Next, the amount of butter is outrageous - one stick of butter is MORE than enough. The cooking time is way to much - these were burnt and the asparagus dried out and withered. Just cook them at that temp for 10 or 15 minutes total, turning halfway through cooking time. I'd use 2 asparagus stalks to each piece of bread so you can taste the asparagus. Bottom line - use the "Asparagus Rollups" recipe from this site - it's WAY better.
Pretty good but lacking flavor
Agree with all the previous reviews.... It's easy to make. Easy to make ahead and either make or save for future. And, everyone loves it!
My new favorite appetizer! These are amazing!
I've been making these for years. The basic recipe here is pretty yummy, but we're not big blue cheese fans, so I usually substitute parmesan cheese. It's really easy to customize the recipe by stirring in ranch dressing mix or italian seasoning into the cream cheese, or rolling a thin slice of ham up inside it.
Added garlic, cayenne and garlic pepper. Delicious. Spread the cheese mixture on the bread liberally. Def cut down the cooking time. I cut into thirds and cooked just four of them for a test batch tonight. They took ten minutes to brown. I'm guessing it will be 16 - 18 for the full batch. Oh! And I forgot the dang egg (accident). I don't think it needs it. Brush with butter instead of dipping. Oh! And I boiled my asparagus for about 2 minutes, just long enough to turn bright green but stay crunchy. I made sure they were dried off really well before wrapping.
Great recipe. I made the following changes that made lots of sense to me. 1. Melted the butter in a microwave and used a Bar-B-Que to apply the butter 2. Pulled the toothpicks after cooking 3. Inserted 4-6 Asparagus Spears in each appetizer pointed in different directions 4. Steamed the Asparagus for 2-3 min to make sure they were soft.
These were yummy, but lots of messy work. Good for a make-ahead recipe since you freeze them ahead of time.
Since my daughter is not a fan of "Blue Cheese" I substituted with Gruyere. It has a milder flavor and it passes the strick culinary standards of my daughter!
loved and it was easy to make
Interesting - people liked them.
I made these for a baby shower and they were a huge hit! Easy to make and I love the fact that you can freeze them to serve at another time. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was delicious. I did make a change and used crescent rolls, but everything else was as is. Would make this again. The blue cheese and asparagus was a great combo.
I made this for a shower with men and women attending. Everyone raved about the appetizer and wanted the recipe. I haven't tried freezing them yet, but will do as you suggest in order to have some on hand! Thank you for an easy to do recipe!!
A Big Hit! Took some time to assemble; but totally worth it. After reading the other helpful reviews, I added a parmesan garlic seasoning mix , crushed red pepper flakes & bacon bits to the cream cheese mixture. Instead of the bread, I used phyllo dough, brushed with melted butter & parmesan cheese sprinkled on top. I think crescent rolls might work too. I will be making these again, as they were a big hit!
Way to much effort for the results. Even the blue cheese was not enough to help the blandness of this appetizer
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections