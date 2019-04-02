Asparagus Appetizers

I thought that I liked asparagus when I made this recipe--but I was wrong--I only like boiled asparagus, apparently! Fresh cooked asparagus has a distinctly different taste and it wasn't too great for my palette. I also used buttermilk bread and would not recommend that as it did not blend very nicely with all of the other flavors involved. Also, I find asparagus is hard to bite off pieces from, so eating it kind of turned into a difficult mess... which could probably be easily solved by cutting them into 4ths instead of in half. ALSO I would NOT recommend freezing them to harden everything up unless you really are going to be cooking them much later on. If you are going to cook some of them same day it may be better to refrigerate instead of freeze because after taking them out of the freezer I had to let them thaw for nearly 30 minutes anyway so I could 1) cut them and 2) get the toothpicks out. Nonetheless, my husband happily ate them, so they are not a lost cause!