Dad's New Zealand Mince Stew

Hmmmmm... I'm not sure if it's chili, or stew or a shepherds pie without the crust, but there is nothing like it over some toast on a cold night, rich and hearty, just downright yummy if you ask me. We always experiment a little with our ingredients but it always comes out great. I'm thinking of going and making a pot right now, oh and it's even better the days after you make it, just go ahead and microwave some, put it on baked potatoes, roll it up in bread, use it anyway you like.

Recipe by Kat

45 mins
3 hrs
3 hrs 45 mins
8
8 servings
  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Saute onions until browned; remove from pot, and set aside. Add ground beef to pot, and cook until evenly brown. Add garlic, and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in browned onions, and cook on high heat for 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in 1 cup of water. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes.

  • Stir in ketchup, beef stock, and teriyaki sauce. Season with pepper, curry powder, garlic powder, and onion powder. Cover, and simmer for about 2 hours.

  • Mix together 1 tablespoon flour and 1/2 cup water. Stir into stew, and cook until thickened.

Nutrition Facts

474 calories; protein 21.9g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 32.4g; cholesterol 96.5mg; sodium 934.7mg. Full Nutrition
