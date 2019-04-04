Dad's New Zealand Mince Stew

I've been using AllRecipes.com for years, but this is the first time I've felt compelled to write a review. We LOVED this recipe! Kat's description planted the idea of shepherd's pie in my mind, so that's what I used the stew as a base for. I did take some other reviewers' suggestion and reduced the black pepper by 1/3, but that is the only change I made. I didn't simmer quite as long as the recipe calls for the second time. I made the stew in a large cast-iron skillet. When it was nearly done, I added a layer of sliced carrots to the top, then a thick layer of mashed potatoes to which I mad mixed in a little milk, butter, garlic powder, salt, and coarse pepper over that. I baked this, in the skillet, in the oven at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or so then added some shredded sharp cheddar to the top and baked another 15 minutes. The gravy baked up through the potatoes, which were a nice golden brown...it was SOOOO good! My husband hates leftovers, but the next day I warmed it up and made some homemade sweet cornbread to go with it, and he was very happy. I'm going to make up a big batch to freeze in smaller portions for easy quick dinners after work. I would like to see more family recipes from Kat!