Black Olive and Rosemary Focaccia

A wonderful tasting change from pizza or a great side dish to any meal. Full of flavor and delicious.

Recipe by Cheryl Leiser Harding

Recipe Summary

prep:
50 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 focaccia
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Focaccia Dough
Topping

Directions

  • Stir together the water, sugar, and yeast until dissolved, allow to stand for 5 minutes. Stir in 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/4 cup rosemary, flour, and salt until a dough forms. Turn onto a lightly floured surface, and knead until smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. Gently knead in the black olives during the last few minutes of kneading. Place into a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a towel, and let rise in a warm place until almost doubled in bulk, about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet, or sprinkle liberally with corn meal.

  • Deflate dough, and press into prepared baking sheet. Brush dough with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Toss sliced tomatoes, and garlic with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season with 2 tablespoons minced rosemary, salt, and pepper. Arrange the tomato slices over the dough in an even layer. Sprinkle with grated cheese.

  • Bake in preheated oven until puffed and golden brown; 15 to 20 minutes. Cut into squares and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 11g; cholesterol 4.4mg; sodium 446.7mg. Full Nutrition
