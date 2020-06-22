Black Olive and Rosemary Focaccia
A wonderful tasting change from pizza or a great side dish to any meal. Full of flavor and delicious.
A wonderful tasting change from pizza or a great side dish to any meal. Full of flavor and delicious.
Oh my goodness, this bread is excellent. I changed it a bit to suit my tatstes. I added sundried tomatoes to the top instead of plum and added a bit of romano into the dough. Delicious!Read More
I was expecting a fluffy, thick focaccia. This was not that at all. It was tasty but not what I was hoping for. My kitchen is pretty cold so maybe it would have risen more in a warmer kitchen ... who knows? Thank you for the recipe but I'll keep searching.Read More
Oh my goodness, this bread is excellent. I changed it a bit to suit my tatstes. I added sundried tomatoes to the top instead of plum and added a bit of romano into the dough. Delicious!
This was great! I made it in the breadmaker on the dough cycle & then rolled it out. I used all whole wheat flour in place of white flour. Also, I didn't have any olives, so instead I used some homemade tapenade I had on hand. I will definitely be making this again. I'd like to try it w/ fresh thyme either in place of or in addition to rosemary...
The perfect blend of spices and flavor. By using fresh grated Parmesan cheese, there was a nice moist layer of cheese that is very delicious. A good side to any Italian meal.
A very nice recipe...I too had not needed to change a single thing in this recipe, very fragrant tasty bread!! I served a bit to my husband straight from the oven with some fresh butter and his eyes instantly rolled back into his head, he loved it...made my house smell fabulous! With the rest I cut it up into large squares and wrapped them in plastic and stored them in the fridge over night as they where needed for a lunch the next day....the foccaccia was still great (although much better straight from the oven) Nice recipe!!!!
I was expecting a fluffy, thick focaccia. This was not that at all. It was tasty but not what I was hoping for. My kitchen is pretty cold so maybe it would have risen more in a warmer kitchen ... who knows? Thank you for the recipe but I'll keep searching.
This recipe was great. I don't care for rosemary so I substituted 1 tsp of italian seasoning and also mixed 1/4 cup of romano cheese into the dough. This turned out wonderful....sinful...irresistible. Thanks for the recipe!
Fantastic! This came out soft and very flavorful. I added some dried basil and grated parmesan to the dough, but otherwise made as written. My kids are on their second piece each already!
don't change a thing! use the best olive oil for the best bread I baked mine on a round pampered chef stone (lightly oiled) and it turned out perfectly, simple enough, and good as a meal starter with soup and salad (try the winter salad with poppyseed dressing on this site).
Really not a fan. I would prefer the olives on the top. The flavor wasn't great.
Easy to make and a real crowd pleaser. I topped mine with blue cheese and carmalized onions and it was devoured within minuets. The Focaccia recipe alone is a great base for a multitude of toppings and is even good plain with a little olive oil to dip it in.
YUM! I made this in my mixer and didn't add the olives and it was sooo good! I will definately make this again!
This is the best focaccia I have ever had. I didn't change a thing and it came out PERFECT.
I have never made bread before, but this turned out perfect! Sooooooooo yummy : )
This was wonderful. I omitted the olives b/c of the kids but was able to get my olive fix by eating mine with an olive salad mix that I bought at the deli. We also tried it with different combinations of salami, pesto and hummus. Very good with butter too! It's a keeper - thanks!
Outstanding! I love rosemary. I love olives. And, I love this recipe! :) Thanks for sharing!
I felt I had to review this because I've made it so many times. I absolutely LOVE this recipe and so does anyone who eats it. Oftentimes I use dried/crushed rosemary because that's what I always have on hand (use 4 tsp dried instead of 1/4 cup fresh). Sometimes I consider using different ingredients to make a different kind of focaccia, but I always come back to this exact recipe. The rosemary, olives, tomatoes, garlic and parmesan are perfect.
So easy and delicious! Yeast breads can be intimidating, but this was fantastic and simple. I substituted sun dried tomatoes packed in olive oil for the black olives in the dough. I also topped the entire bread with grated Grana Padano cheese. My husband and I ate almost the entire thing for dinner! Great recipe!
This recipe was delicious. The bread was light and crispy. I didn't change the recipe, but I used regular canned Parmesan cheese..fresh would have been better..my bad.
Absolutely delicious! We both loved this bread, and it will definitely be made over and over. Do use Roma tomatoes......they're not as juicy as regular tomatoes. I can see this as an appetizer fresh from the oven. I made my dough in the bread machine, and gave my olives a rough chop. A real keeper here!!
This is so good! I put everything in my bread maker, ran on the pizza dough cycle , and then let it raise for a bit. I followed the directions as stated but I did dimple the bread with the end of a wooden spoon because it's what I always do. This is a new favorite for us. It was light and fluffy and so flavorful!
HII,BEING A FOOD LOVER REALLY ATTRACTED ME TOWARD YOUR RECIPE. I^LL SUGGEST YOU TO ADD YOUR RECIPES ON KHAL.COM ,IN FORM OF PHOTO RECIPES THE PEOPLES WILL DEFINIETLY LOVE IT.
Seemed just OK to me. The bread was a bit too dense for my liking - not fluffy at all. This may have been my own fault. However, the ingredients (olives, rosemary, Romano and tomatoes) were delicious enough to make this bread palatable anyway. I'll probably incorporate them in a different bread recipe.
This was good but the bread dough itself needs some salt. I wasn't sure if I was supposed to chop the olives up or halve them? Any way I chopped them up and wish I would have halved them to get more of that big olive flavor. Seems like a lot of rosemary but it works nicely. Nice texture too!
I tried the recipe exactly as stated, I found it to require way too much rosemary. I would suggest cutting the rosemary in half (at least), because you have to put it in the dough mixture AND on top. The other thing that I found odd was that you add the olives to the batter last, but it changes the dough consistency, making it wetter, so I wasn't sure if I had to add flour to even out the imbalance? Also, you really only need one tomato. A good base recipe, but I would play with it a bit. Thanks
Rosemary and black olive lovers, rejoice! This is so good! I made and kneaded the dough in my Kitchenaid stand mixer, but I kneaded the olives in by hand. The recipe doesn't specify a particular size baking sheet to use. I wanted soft and puffy focaccia like I get a local grocery store, so I opted to use a 12" skillet to bake mine. I baked it for 18 minutes, the temperature was 207 degrees in the center when I removed the skillet from the oven. The bottom was nicely browned. Using a 12" skillet resulted in slices that were about an 1" thick, soft and slightly chewing. The burst of rosemary and bites of black olives really make this bread delicious.
i used chopped green salad olives since i didn't have black in the house . It came out great!
Fantastic recipe! Followed recipe step by step, however no olives added.
Mine came out nice and thick. The 2nd time I tried it, I used a bigger pan so it wouldn't be quite as dense. Not a huge fan of rosemary, I used it, but about half as much. Perfect! Makes a fantastic meal with soup and a salad.
Really good, came out as fluffy and light and i could have hoped, and i am not good at baking. Great Taste.
This is a great recipe! Will definitely make it again! Didn’t change a thing only added prosciutto and balsamic reduction on top and used goats cheese instead of Parmesan
delicious my entire family loved it
WOW!!! This bread was SO SO SO good! It was one of the very few things that everyone in my family has ever just absolutely raved about, from the picky younger one on up! Definitely a keeper!
I added queen olives kalamata and black olives.
Delicious
I'm just waiting for the dough to rise, but am a little worried because the olives were hard to knead into the dough, which was pretty oily when I set it aside to rise... But if it works, I'll be thrilled and will return to add stars! It worked beautifully and I served focaccia as I would pizza to friends who watched a foodie movie with us. 5 stars from everyone! Thanks for the recipe!
Turned out great. I add dried Herb de Provence instead of Rosemary and used Kalamata olives instead of black olives. I used Vegan Parmesan and no tomatoes. It’s delicious especially when dunking in oil and vinegar.
I love black olives and rosemary, so this was right up our alley. I cut the black olives in half because I was using large olives. The flavor combination was spot on so I wouldn't make any adjustments.
Loved this!! Absolutely fantastic! I used a mix of whole wheat and all-purpose flour, and dried rosemary in place of fresh. I sliced my olives before adding to the dough--and reserved some to place on top before baking. I allowed my dough to rise 1 hour for the first rise, then allowed it to rise another 30-40 minutes before baking. Turned out beautifully, and is sooo delicious! Thank you for the recipe!
Wow I had no idea making bread was so much fun and could be so easy. I have a ways to go but this recipe is great. I actually made a garlic and rosemary loaf. Highly recommend
This is one of my favorites! Very easy to make and I have made it several times. I honestly don't notice a single difference with or without the olives, except color - so i just stopped adding olives. Super easy to make just as written and comes out great every time.
I put the olives on top instead of mixing them into the dough. I also put sundried tomatoes on the top. This was my first attempt at making bread and it turned out really well. This recipe is absolutely fantastic!!
This was excellent!!!! The flavors really popped and we loved it!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections