Juiciest Hamburgers Ever

Rating: 5 stars I'm in the process of making these burgers now and just wanted to get something cleared up. Most everyone knows that the juiciest burgers come from ground beef that has a higher fat content. If you use lean beef, you're gonna get "meatloaf". 80% lean and 20% fat content is pretty much the standard. What percentage of fat do you use in your recipe? thanks, (they smell really good). I'm grilling them on a Foreman grill which are known for draining off the fat (and the moisture)from most meats.I'm waiting...waiting... I'm amazed,I watched the juices flowing out of the burgers and into the tray and thought "here we go again...hot and dry ground beef on a bun. For not the first time in my life, I was wrong. A very pleasant juicy burger. I wonder which ingredient or combination thereof keeps the juices in? A definite keeper, thank you.

Rating: 1 stars These burgers are meatballs or meatloaf in burger shape and grilled. If a tasty, juicy burger is what you're looking for, try this: Add 1 tbs of Olive Oil to one pound of ground beef (I use chuck). Then add 1 tbs Worcestershire, 1 tsp each of garlic & onion powder, salt & pepper to taste. Mix well. Add or subtract any spices you like, but make sure you use 1 tbs each of Olive Oil & Worcestershire per pound of ground beef and you will have the tastiest, juiciest burgers you've ever had!

Rating: 5 stars Excellent!! So good! I prepared them the same way I make my meatballs....soak the bread in the milk until it is soggy (about 5 min) add add to ground beef, and use only the YOLK of the egg (the whites only add water-- the yolk has the protein to help 'glue' it all together). Wonderful...thanks for sharing!

Rating: 4 stars I have to agree with some of the other reviewers who don't like bread crumbs in their burgers, I find that the store bought bread crumbs change the taste and texture of the burgers and not for the better. To get around this problem I use 1 to 1 1/2 slice of bread for every pound of meat and drizzle the bread with just enough milk to get it moist, I think its about 2 tbsp of milk. The rest of the recipe I kept the same and the burgers turned out really moist and had good flavor. Thanks for the recipe.

Rating: 5 stars I've been making burgers like this for years, minus the cayenne. Sometimes I add a 1/4 cup of minced onion to the mix. I've even found that I can mix these up, shape into patties, and freeze them raw just like this, on a cookie sheet. When they're frozen solid, I toss 'em in a ziplog bag and keep them in the freezer for up to six months. When I want a burger on a rainy day, a wintry day, or just one at a time, I mist a frying pan with cooking spray and cook about 7 minutes per side. They come out just as good as when they're freshly made!

Rating: 5 stars The best burgers I ever had. I use regular milk. My friends came over to eat and they just loved them. Will be making over and over. Thank you Jane.

Rating: 5 stars I made these yesterday for a barbeque that we had, every single guest told me how great the hamburgers were. I used 3 lbs of ground beef and adjusted the recipe accordingly also had to use seasoned bread crumbs because thats what I had on hand. Definely a keeper! Thanks :)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was quite good and juicy. I tried this for the first time on my in-laws and they loved the burgers. I used garlic powder instead of minced gloves and sauted onions for some extra flavor and the taste was wonderful. Definitely a keeper.