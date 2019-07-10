Lemon Lentil Rice

Rating: 3.29 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a complete meal with rice lentil and vegetables. This is my version of the South Indian dish 'Chithrannam' (lemon rice).

By MINIJOSH

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the mustard seeds, and cook until they pop. Once the seeds have popped like popcorn, add the carrot and green beans. Sautee them for about 2 minutes, just to mingle the flavors.

    Advertisement

  • Pour in the water, and add the rice and lentils. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes, or until rice and lentils are tender. Stir in the lemon juice, and season with salt and chili powder. Let stand covered for 5 or 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
305 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 56g; fat 4.4g; sodium 23mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (8)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Annaid
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2006
I loved this recipe! When you pop the mustard seeds be sure to have a lid handy to keep them in the pot. It turned out a little sticky but the taste was great and it was even better the next day. Next time I'm going to cook the rice and lentils separately so the rice won't be so sticky and I will double the lentils to make it a more substantial main dish. Excellent recipe; thanks! Read More
Helpful
(12)

Most helpful critical review

RED100STARS
Rating: 2 stars
04/21/2003
First off this is more of a side dish than a main meal. Either way though I wouldn't make it again. It wasn't bad it was just rather bland. Bland even after I added more spice and lemon than the recipe recommended. Also added some curry powder. Nothing could really change the fact that it tasted boring. Read More
Helpful
(15)
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
RED100STARS
Rating: 2 stars
04/20/2003
First off this is more of a side dish than a main meal. Either way though I wouldn't make it again. It wasn't bad it was just rather bland. Bland even after I added more spice and lemon than the recipe recommended. Also added some curry powder. Nothing could really change the fact that it tasted boring. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Annaid
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2006
I loved this recipe! When you pop the mustard seeds be sure to have a lid handy to keep them in the pot. It turned out a little sticky but the taste was great and it was even better the next day. Next time I'm going to cook the rice and lentils separately so the rice won't be so sticky and I will double the lentils to make it a more substantial main dish. Excellent recipe; thanks! Read More
Helpful
(12)
Aschenputtel
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2009
This is delicious; I've made it a dozen times now, and it's in my permanent rotation. It's important to use lots of fresh lemon (add the zest, too, for brightness of flavor), and be sure to add it last. Use a food processor to chop the carrots and beans--not just because it's easiest, but also because it chops the vegetables to the perfect texture. Add red pepper flakes or a pinch of ground ginger if you'd like some heat. This is a tasty, healthy side, perfect for pairing with any fish or chicken dish with citrus notes. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
MK!
Rating: 3 stars
04/11/2011
This was ok - nothing special Read More
Helpful
(5)
angel14092003
Rating: 1 stars
04/11/2004
Didn't like it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
MRFRENCH310
Rating: 4 stars
12/21/2012
On the second day I added a sprinkling of white truffle salt. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022