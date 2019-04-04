Spiced Indian Cabbage with Beans
Complex, intriguing dish. You can get the spices at an Indian shop. Also good with other vegetables.
Complex, intriguing dish. You can get the spices at an Indian shop. Also good with other vegetables.
This was absolutely amazing! I was a bit skeptical of a couple of the ingredients - namely the caraway seeds - but it all worked really well. The only changes I made were to use ghee instead of oil, jalapeno instead of serrano, and I omitted the asafoetida powder as I can't find it anywhere. I ended up adding a few more cardamon pods (some black, some green) just because I love the flavor. I made it with kidney beans as I love the color, and prefer the texture over the other suggested beans. Thanks so much, Kay!Read More
This recipe is very good. You can also use either boiled and diced carrot or potato as a substitute for the beans or even some boiled green peas.Read More
This was absolutely amazing! I was a bit skeptical of a couple of the ingredients - namely the caraway seeds - but it all worked really well. The only changes I made were to use ghee instead of oil, jalapeno instead of serrano, and I omitted the asafoetida powder as I can't find it anywhere. I ended up adding a few more cardamon pods (some black, some green) just because I love the flavor. I made it with kidney beans as I love the color, and prefer the texture over the other suggested beans. Thanks so much, Kay!
Delish! Envy of the lunch room the next day. I didn't have a fresh chile on hand, so I used 1/8 tsp (maybe more like 1/4 tsp) of cayenne pepper. I also crunched up the whole spice seeds a bit with a mortar and pestle. Oh! and I used cannelini beans (again, on hand). Definite repeat.
This recipe is very good. You can also use either boiled and diced carrot or potato as a substitute for the beans or even some boiled green peas.
A wonderful dish that won rave reviews from our guests! I served it as a side with salmon in coconut milk and naan, but this superb dish offers rich and complex flavors, and deserves to be an entree on its own -- perhaps with saffron rice; or add vegetable broth to make a savory stew. Advice to cooks: If some exotic spices are hard to find, try hard to find at least the fennel seeds and especially the cardamom pods (or seeds -- but NOT ground cardamom). One of the best discoveries I've made on AllRecipes.com!
I made this with black-eyed peas for New Year's Day, and I will definitely make this one again. I substituted bagged cole slaw mix for the shredded cabbage, which made it extremely quick and convenient.
I enjoyed this one quite a bit! I was actually looking for a recipe to use up some cabbage and fennel seeds, so I almost passed this one by as I did not have some of the other ingredients. I did not have fenugreek seeds or asafoetida powder, and used ground cumin and coriander instead of the seeds/pods, and yellow ground mustard instead of black mustard seeds. Of course, not exactly the same recipe, but still a delicious alternative to the average fried cabbage recipes. I opted for the kidney beans which made this a really pretty dish - the green/white cabbage, a bit of yellow from the spices and deep red beans. Looking forward to picking up the missing spices and making this one as stated some time!
This was a great, easy side dish. I would reduce the salt to 3/4 tsp next time, but I don't feel the saltiness ruined the dish this time. It was great served with an indian-spiced ground beef skillet dish served with peas and brown rice. An easy, healthy supper.
I followed this recipe exactly except that I used a cauliflower instead of a cabbage. I love Indian food, but there was at least one spice in there that I didn't like the flavor of. Honestly, I am not sure which spice it was because I have never cooked with many of the spices in the recipe before.
This is pretty tasty. If I make it again, I will use butter, not canola oil, as I think the dish will have a better flavor and mouth feel. I didn't have some of the spices, so I used Madras brand curry powder in addition to the ones I had, as it has them all. Next time I think I'll just use the powder alone. I also crushed/mixed all the spices in my mortar & pestle to get them to blend better.
This was good, though I have to say I didn't have all the spices. I added what I had then added some extra hot curry powder. I picked this recipe because I had some extra cabbage left over. It's a great use for that, but I don't think I'll buy the ingredients just for this recipe.
Beautiful dish. I crushed the whole seed spices a bit with a mortar and pestle. I also used ghee in place of oil.
This was excellent. im giving 4stars because i changed it a little. left out the asafoetida, cumin seed, hot pepper and lime juice coz i didnt have any. used 1teaspn ground cumin and 1teaspn chilli powder instead. i also didnt use salt but added a vegetable buillion cube. i cooked it a little differently too. fried up the cabbage first and added a chopped carrot too. then removed the vegetables from the pan and added the spices which i fried for 1minute. then i added the veg back and poured in the beans. left it to simmer for 15minutes. i served it with rice but indian bread would be good too.
I thought this was a horrible recipe. I followed it pretty darn closely too.
This is a great way to use up that half a head of cabbage you have in the crisper as well as some of those more exotic spices that you don't use much (fenugreek seeds!). I made it without the asefetida because I didn't have any. The dish was tangy and creamy all at the same time. I will definitely be making this again.
I made this for our families annual ethnic Christmas dinner a couple of years ago. This year we are doing our "best of" out of all of our previous years ethic dinners, and it was requested again. I used garbanzo beans for mine, and substitutes were maple syrup for the fenugreek, onions and chives for the asafoetida, and regular mustard for the black mustard.
This recipe is wonderful! We had it for dinner with sides of cumin-rice and spicy carrots. I made it with most all the spices subbing only olive oil for canola and yellow mustard seeds for the black mustard seeds. I cut the fenugreek & mustard seeds to 1/2 tsp as I was afraid it may be too bitter. Do leave the seeds whole, I left them whole and it's fantastic that way! I've just ordered black mustard seeds so I can make this again the right way, also trying with correct amounts of fenugreek as well. Fabulous dish, we all loved it! Thank you for this recipe!
Loved it, used beans I had on hand. I do have the Asafoetida this is also know in India as Hing, This is used to prevent gas. I found it at Spice World. Very important for me when I eat Beans or other foods. I use it all the time, smells bad but only a pinch is used and I do not find it effects the flavor. I love the spicy in this recipe. Thank you
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections