Spiced Indian Cabbage with Beans

4
21 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 8
  • 3 3
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Complex, intriguing dish. You can get the spices at an Indian shop. Also good with other vegetables.

Recipe by Kasimira C Verdi

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Sautee the ginger and serrano pepper for about one minute until soft. Season with caraway, cumin, fennel, mustard, fenugreek, turmeric, and asafoetida; cook until fragrant, about 20 to 30 seconds. Stir in the cardamom pods and cabbage. Season with salt and mix well.

  • Pour in the water and lime juice, bring to a simmer, and cook, covered for 5 minutes. Pour the beans over the cabbage, cover, and cook an additional 2 minutes to reheat. Remove the lid and simmer until the liquid is absorbed, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 8.1g; sodium 785.6mg. Full Nutrition
