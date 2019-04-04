Japanese Onion Soup

So good!!! My husband and I ate almost the whole pot of soup just the two of us. My husband said that it was pretty spot-on to our local Japanese restaurant. And for him to say that with my complete lack of cooking skills, it is a pretty big compliment. I even brought some to work the next day and it tasted freshly made. We will definitely be making this again! Our changes: We don't eat mushrooms, so none were included. Instead of fresh ginger root, we used ground ginger from the seasoning isle. Instead of chicken stock, we used 3 chicken bouillon cubes. And we added an extra teaspoon of beef bouillon, making it 4 tsp of beef bouillon. *We used a cup of the soup and all of the vegetables to make our fried rice, so that nothing was wasted.