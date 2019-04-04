Japanese Onion Soup

The basic Japanese soup that's given out as an appetizer at most Japanese restaurants. Very mild, a bit salty, and a touch of tang. It's a very improvisable recipe; most of the ingredients' quantities can be changed according to taste. Use your favorite mushrooms in this recipe.
After I read the reviews stating that this recipe is 'bland' and tasted like 'onion flavored water', I made sure I added extra ingredients to the boiled 'mixture'. I halved the recipe, but more or less estimated on the amounts of vegetables. I used a couple dried shiitake mushrooms (I had my biggest one simmer in the pot) and regular white button mushrooms. As far as bouillion goes, three cubes of beef and three cubes of chicken bouillions were PERFECT. Add a chopped green onion or two and a couple dashes of black pepper- and it's heaven. Granted, I hated waiting the 45 minutes for the soup to reduce, but it was definitely worth it.
Maybe I did something wrong here, but my roommate says it tasted like "slightly flavored water" I agree. I followed all the directions, except mushrooms, and all I got was a pot full of oniony flavored water. I thought that only 3 teaspoons of bouillon and 2 tablespoons of stock sounded like a small amount...
This was fantastic - better than our favorite restaurant. Only change, omit the chicken stock and add 1 teaspoon of chicken boullion granules. And don't bother dicing up the veggies, just do a rough chop since they are discarded anyway.
This approximated Benihana's onion soup, but didn't quite make it. Still good, though! I made mine in a pressure cooker by reducing the liquid to 5 cups (I should have done 4 cups) and adding all other ingredients as listed, except for chopped shiitakes. I just got some white sliced mushrooms from the produce section without checking their type, and poured the broth over those with some sliced green onions and french fried onions. Thanks for the recipe.
So good!!! My husband and I ate almost the whole pot of soup just the two of us. My husband said that it was pretty spot-on to our local Japanese restaurant. And for him to say that with my complete lack of cooking skills, it is a pretty big compliment. I even brought some to work the next day and it tasted freshly made. We will definitely be making this again! Our changes: We don't eat mushrooms, so none were included. Instead of fresh ginger root, we used ground ginger from the seasoning isle. Instead of chicken stock, we used 3 chicken bouillon cubes. And we added an extra teaspoon of beef bouillon, making it 4 tsp of beef bouillon. *We used a cup of the soup and all of the vegetables to make our fried rice, so that nothing was wasted.
I gave this five stars because it tastes really good, is easy to make and the recipe is flexible. I used an entire white onion, a hand full of baby carrots, 2 cloves of garlic, 3 beef boullion cubes and a teaspoon of salt. I let it boil and simmer for an hour. It was delicious. Can't wait to make it again.
I used six bouillon cubes and just let them dissolve in the water. After straining, I added some fried onions and (after letting it sit for a few minutes) it did taste just like Benihana's! Excellent and good for you. WIll make again!
This soup is fabulous. It tastes similar to what you would get in a Japanese place. I love putting French's Fried Onion on top..yummy! Great easy soup to freeze as well for when you aren't feeling well. I eat this everytime I get sick (upset stomach, colds) and it warms me. THANK YOU!
Delicious! I've been craving this kind of soup for a couple of days now and I was going to just buy it, but I decided to make it. I actually used about 2 quarts of chicken broth and only a little water (maybe 1/2 quart water). I think the amount of water is maybe why some members complained about lack of flavor. I also sauteed the veggies in a little soy sauce before putting them in the broth. Awesome and super easy dish!
This soup is WONDERFUL. It tastes just like the soup at Japanese steak houses. It does take a little while to prepare, though. I save the simmered mixed vegetables and add them to my soup, but everyone else in my family prefers the soup as described in the recipe. Thanks so much!!
This is wonderful. I don't know why some people said it didn't taste like much because it has a ton of flavor. Along with the fresh chives I also added some French's fried onions (like what you use on green bean casserole) and it made it even better!! Not much effort for great results.
This is delicious. I do add more veggies than it asks when i cook it to give it a little more flavor, but its delicious none the less. It has a nice delicate flavor just like at the restaurant. I prefer mine with extra chives and mushrooms in it too.
to those who said they ended up with watery soup...the recipe is not referring to liquid chicken stock, but a paste like concentrate that comes in a jar or plastic tub. If you cannot find it, substitute 3 or 4 chicken bouillon cubes, but the stock is definitely preferable. It is delicious and healthy!!
After reading the review re: blandness, I decided not to strain out the vegetables. It seemed also to be such a waste of perfectly nice vegetables! I left them in, resulting in a very different soup, but very flavorful and somewhat hearty. As always, I added more ginger, garlic, chives because I enjoy very strong flavors. Would make again. Was fun to customize.
It was a little bland at first, so I added a tablespoon of Miso paste and a couple dashes of soy sauce. The final product was absolutely delicious! I also recommend boiling some homemade potstickers in there for the last 10 minutes. So yummy!
This soup is a great start to a traditional Japanese/Chinese food meal. I sometimes add a little more chicken stock than the recipe calls for, but it's really a matter of personal taste. You do need to simmer for the full time; it really brings out the flavor. Overall, it's one of our favoirites!!
Made as is the soup is bland and tasteless. I added an extra cube of Chicken bouillan, more garlic, extra salt and pepper as well as a Tbsp of soy sauce to obtain some taste. I think the soup has potential with a decent amount of tweaking.
This is probably what authentic Japanese onion soup tastes like but, it just didn't taste like the same type of soup I have tasted in Japanese restaurants. The first time, I followed the recipe, just as it is written. The color of the broth was very pale and lacked flavor. The second time, I used only beef broth for the liquid and garnished each bowl with french fried onions. Magnificent!
Just like the soup served at our local Japanese place but with a little more bite. I didn't see how all the ingredients were going to work together but after simmering for the time specified they worked perfectly. Due to an extremely picky family I left out the mushrooms entirely. Luckily it still came together fine.
I thought it was incredible--but that's only because I slightly changed the quantities of the ingredients. I've never tried it in the way that the recipe calls for. Instead, I use a full stalk of celery, half of a normal onion, a full carrot (but I used baby carrots, just approximated a full carrot out of them), used a full section of the garlic, 2 cups of any kind of mushroom, and used green onions as chives--according to someone who works at WalMart, they're the same thing. When I put the combination of the ingredients into the pan, I put in one cup of the mushrooms (in my case, either portabella or whole) in it, and used the other cup of them to top the soup. I also increased the amount of green onions since I always liked it in the Tokyo SteakHouse soups.
This was not bad. It did not taste that much like what you get in a Japanese restaurant, but it was close. Watch this one as it cooks for the 45 minute period as it does reduce significantly from when you first put it on to boil. Avoid lapping in the broth as it cooks as the flavor does intensify as it reduces. I think the recipe calls for too many mushrooms but that is a matter of choice. For added flavor put some french fried onions in the bottom of your bowl and use green onions instead of chives.
I really loved this recipe! I followed a previous suggestion and used water with 3 beef cubes and 3 chicken cubes. My broth looked darker and richer than what you get at restaurants but it tasted as good or better. I was really impressed. I added the crispy fried onions to the top (like my local spot does) and that was a yummy treat. This is a good soup and it's very easy! I will certainly make it again. Thanks for posting this!
I like the flexibility & of this recipe, and its mild flavor is very good. The strength of the flavor can change greatly with the amount & type of bouillon one uses, as with the mushrooms. I prefer to use thin slivers of mushrooms for the finished product.
I loved this so much it was hard not to eat it all!!! The first time I made it, I didn't have the carrots...this time I did. I like it better without the carrots! Takes away from the flavor and neutralizes it too much.
This was super yummy. I used all beef broth. When I pulled out the veggies I put in an additional half an onion and a tsp more ginger. I also added some cooked udon noodles for a full meal. Sooo good. We loved it!!!
I'm quite surprised at all of the positive reviews of this soup. It was extremely bland so I added salt & pepper but even that couldn't save the soup. I really did not care for the soup and would not make it again. I prefer something with more flavor and why it's called Japanese onion soup when it's really mushroom soup is the real mystery.
This recipe was awesome! It was exactly what I wanted. I ended up using 2 extra large beef boullion cubes and 2 extra large chicken boullion cubes, and it was perfect. I would definately make this again.
I changed it up a little bit and it worked out great! What I did was double the recipe up by adding a whole stalk of celery and carrots. On the chicken stock I did one small can of chick broth and did 4-6 beef bouillon cubes..One thing to make it taste better is add more ginger like a tablespoon or 2... Strain it 3 or 4 times.. I strained it 2 normally and once using a coffee filter..Taking out the stringy pieces of mushroom that fall apart helps it taste better...Cook longer than 45 minutes!! Enjoy:)
This is so amazing. I've never been a fan of onion soup, but this soup is SO GOOD. I added green onions as well and I'm going to add serrano peppers (I use them in ramen and they give it a nice spice without changing the flavor). Also, I don't like mushrooms so I cut them out entirely. It is a bit watery, so more vegetables might be a good idea, too.
This is my husband's favorite soup and he asks for it often. I'm not crazy about it and think it is a little on the bland side. It is very close to restaurant style. I'm not sure what is lacking but seems to be one ingredient off to me. It will still be in the rotation. Thank you for sharing.
I think I put too many mushrooms in the stock (although I didn't add many), because it was waaay too mushroom-y. Next time I probably won't put any mushrooms in the stock, and just add some at the end. We didn't end up eating it, but I think it was fault of my own, so I didn't give it a bad rating.
Dried Shitake mushrooms have so much more flavor/more bang for the buck. I always use dried. I think great results have a lot to do with your water source, too. Chlorine is going to adversely affect any recipe, especially soups which are mostly water. Water purifier right on (or under) the sink is best, or buy triple-osmosis filtered water, or just use the pitcher kind. (When using dried mushrooms you must rehydrate first, cut off the hard stem.)
I am so happy that I found this recipe, even though I did alter it just a bit by adding more chicken stock and some black pepper for more of a bite just like at my local Japanese Steak House. Thanks so much for posting such a delicious and yummy recipe that warms the heart and soul! ♥ Cuddlebear90
Ok, I tried this recipe and it didn't quite taste right, then I remembered what does every Japanese restaurant use? Soy Sauce, put a little soy sauce in your soup. Also what does every restaurant do to extend their soup? Add water. Once I added some water the beef broth wasn't so bold and the little bit of soy sauce made it closer to Hibachi, but not quite perfect, but close.
I've been trying to find a recipe for the soup at the local Japanese steak house. This was very close. I took the advice of other reviewers and instead of chicken stock, used a teaspoon of chicken powder. Next time will do 2 or 3. Also, I used too small of onion pieces so harder to fish out. Will do chunky pieces next time. I used ginger powder instead of fresh ginger. When making that modification, you decrease the amount to a very small amount - maybe 1/8 or less of a teaspoon. Will definitely make again. Thank you!
I was worried during the stock making process, when I tasted the stock, it just tasted like beef bouillon. I was tempted to try and doctor up the stock, but decided to wait, and give the veggies the alotted time to do their "mojo". Glad I did, because it ended up great. Really the only thing I did different, than the recipe was add a few dry Japanese Peppers. I also put thinly sliced green onions, in the bowl, instead of chives. My husband and I loved it.
Made it before and it was a little bland, so I add about 1 tsp. frozen chives, and 1/4C chicken stock. The other pit I have about 1C each type mushrooms and a little finely sliced carrots and it's much better!
I have eaten at many Japanese Steak Houses/Hibachi Restaurants and this did not taste like any of them. I had to add a generous amount of salt to make it taste like the restaurant; much less taste like anything. Next time, I'll do more chicken stock (or chicken broth) and less water. Also, instead of discarding some perfectly good cooked vegetables, we cooked up a box of West End Rice with Almonds and added the veggies into it. You could just cook some white or jasmine rice and do the same. I felt much better about that than throwing the other stuff away. Loved making it and trying out something new but was disappointed without adding salt.
It wasn't too bad, great for those trying to trim down calories! I personally will use less water next time, this time to give more flavor I added Nori and Konjac noodles. I loved eating the mushrooms in place of meat, however, it wouldn't have been very filling if I had not added some tofu (even if I know this was supposed to be an entree :) )
I read the reviews before making this and decided to make the following changes based off what I read. 2 quarts equals 8 cups so instead of using 8 cups of water, I used 2 cups of water, 4 cups of chicken broth, 2 cups of beef broth and then I left out the beef bouillon. Shiitake's are hard to find in my area and not affordable so my intention was to use all portobello's but my store was fresh out of them forcing me to use button mushrooms. Hard to rate since I did not make as written but I honestly think some of the water needs replaced with more flavorful liquid.
I added actual beef- london broil- and brown rice, both to add body and make the soup a meal by itself, and found the soup filling and sustaining. I do recommend it. An almost unique combination of traditional French onion soups and beef/mushroom soups.
Very close too ha you find I in hibachi restaurants. I added two cups of the broth to avoid the watery taste some people mentioned. This seemed to completely fix that problem. Also I ommited the ginger this time around, but next time I will include it. Also look into dried shiitake mushrooms which are sposed or have mores flavor than the fresh ones.
Not bad--though I had to add extra salt. Although other reviewers said that the flavors really came out with the cooking time, I thought it was a little bland, and that an extra 5-10 minutes wouldn't have hurt. It's definitely on the right track...maybe next time I'll try adding a little more garlic. Any other ideas?
Great soup! Very similar to Japanese restaurant style. I used better than boullion and sliced button mushrooms. I think the pre-made fried onion rings are great in this as well. Important to allow the veggies to simmer and flavor the broth. You can also add dried noodles to the simmering broth for a heartier soup, but the beauty of this is the simplicity of clear soup. Loved it!!!!!
