Spaghetti and Clams

A simple, tasty, and relatively light pasta dish that can be whipped up in no time for a delicious weeknight meal or even for company. Goes great with a sprinkling of freshly grated Parmesan cheese, green salad, and good crusty bread!

By Cindy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Meanwhile, melt butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Stir in onion and garlic, and cook 5 minutes, or until onion is translucent. Add clams, stirring frequently for 3 minutes, or until clams are lightly browned. Stir in parsley, olive oil, and reserved clam juice mixed with enough water to equal 2 cups liquid.

  • Increase heat and bring to a low boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve over pasta with freshly grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
558 calories; protein 42.2g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 27.5g; cholesterol 126.1mg; sodium 539.9mg. Full Nutrition
