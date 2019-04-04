Spaghetti and Clams

A simple, tasty, and relatively light pasta dish that can be whipped up in no time for a delicious weeknight meal or even for company. Goes great with a sprinkling of freshly grated Parmesan cheese, green salad, and good crusty bread!
I would say this recipe is a keeper, however, I had to modify for what I had on hand, then still, I tweaked it a bit. First, I only used one 6.5 oz can of minced clams, but I chopped up about 3/4 cup mushrooms and added that for more "meatiness". I didn't have any white wine on hand (shame!), so I used the clam juice and chicken broth with a twist of fresh lemon juice and a splash of half-and-half to give the sauce some body. I also wanted a thicker sauce, so I thickened it with 2 tsp corn starch and 2 tsp cold half-and-half. The lemon gave it a great balance of acidity (replacing the wine). I also boiled my pasta in a broth/water combo for more flavor. Overall a very quick dish paired with a spinach salad! Perfect!
I would say this recipe is a keeper, however, I had to modify for what I had on hand, then still, I tweaked it a bit. First, I only used one 6.5 oz can of minced clams, but I chopped up about 3/4 cup mushrooms and added that for more "meatiness". I didn't have any white wine on hand (shame!), so I used the clam juice and chicken broth with a twist of fresh lemon juice and a splash of half-and-half to give the sauce some body. I also wanted a thicker sauce, so I thickened it with 2 tsp corn starch and 2 tsp cold half-and-half. The lemon gave it a great balance of acidity (replacing the wine). I also boiled my pasta in a broth/water combo for more flavor. Overall a very quick dish paired with a spinach salad! Perfect!
I made this for my husband.It was like what we get in a restaraunt.Very tasty. I will be making it again and again.Only thing I didn't do was add parmesan cheese because we don't like it.Thankyou for the great recipe!
I found this recipe very simple and quick. I used white wine rather than water, to make up the 2 cups of liquid with the clam juice. Added a touch of cream towards the end as well, and a few red pepper flakes. Served over linguine. I will definitely make this recipe again!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.