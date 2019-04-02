Pork & Pineapple Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.21 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This stir-fry is a simple, and quick recipe. The plum sauce gives it a special lift, and everyone always seems to love it. Serve with steamed rice, or fried noodles can be mixed through the stir fry for a bit of extra crunch.

By BRADTHERESA

prep:
20 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
32 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat oil in a wok over medium-high heat; add onion and garlic, and stir-fry for 2 minutes, or until onion has softened slightly. Remove from pan, and set aside.

  • Stir-fry pork strips in one or two batches for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the pork is just cooked. Remove from pan. Allow pan to reheat before cooking next batch.

  • In the hot wok, stir-fry the pork and onions with pineapple, red pepper, snow peas, and plum sauce; stir-fry for about 2 to 4 minutes, or until peas have softened slightly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 12.9g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 35.7mg; sodium 134.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (26)

Reviews:
Melissa Z.
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2009
My family really liked this recipe! I made a few changes. I had left-over pork loin so I used that. I had no fresh (or tidbits or chunks) of pineapple so I used crushed. It was good but having the chunks will probably be more tasty. I also had no snow peas so I added fresh asparagus. Yum! I also added more plum sauce than was called for. I thought about adding sesame seeds. I think that might be a nice addition. I'll save that for the next time I make this recipe. Thank you for posting!
POPPASQUASH
Rating: 4 stars
03/13/2003
Tasty and quick (I didn't cook the pork in batches). Had no fresh pinapple on hand so I used canned and added a bit of the juice. Served with steamed white rice. Kids and husband loved it!
pscott
Rating: 4 stars
03/14/2008
Very good! I added soy sauce and teriyaki sauce. Cooked garlic and onion then added pork I did not remove garlic and onion. I used canned pineapple and added cornstarch to the juice. Kids enjoyed.
lilgrasso17
Rating: 4 stars
01/30/2008
I didn't have plum sauce so I used sweet and sour dipping sauce and I followed the other review and added a tad of corn starch. Also I added a dash of tamari sauce for some added flavor. Definetly will make again!
skipper11
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2003
My husband and I both love this recipe! It is really easy to make--I also did not cook the pork in seperate batches and used canned pineapple. I was expecting the chili pepper to give it a little bit of spice but it wasn't spicy at all. So the next time I made it I substituted about 6 small serrano peppers and it was wonderful! Very sweet very spicy.
ilovetocookyummyfood
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2007
Pretty much amazing! I made this for some company so total there were four of us. I doubled the recipe so I could have the left overs for lunch today but it was completely gone yesterday!
SSHOYS
Rating: 3 stars
06/24/2003
This is a great easy recipe! I made a few changes to it because I didn't have all the ingredients- instead of snow peas I tossed in cabbage and I ate the stir-fry rolled up in a fat-free tortilla. Next time i'd definitely season the pork a little to add a bit more flavor but overall I'm thrilled at how fast and delicious this recipe is!
Lefifi
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2005
This recipe was pretty good. The only thing I did different was used canned pineapple instead. One thing I would add is maybe some cornstarch to thicken the juice a little. and also add a little bit of the pineapple juice (from the can) to it the original recipe was a little too bland for me. But I'll definatly make it again. (Just with a few simple variations.)
Michael Lenahan
Rating: 3 stars
02/05/2007
Too sweet to be called stir-fry. This recipe would more accurately be called a sweet and sour pork dish. My younger kids liked it but it was not a hit with the rest of the family.
