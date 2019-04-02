Pork & Pineapple Stir-Fry

1 of 26

Rating: 5 stars My family really liked this recipe! I made a few changes. I had left-over pork loin so I used that. I had no fresh (or tidbits or chunks) of pineapple so I used crushed. It was good but having the chunks will probably be more tasty. I also had no snow peas so I added fresh asparagus. Yum! I also added more plum sauce than was called for. I thought about adding sesame seeds. I think that might be a nice addition. I'll save that for the next time I make this recipe. Thank you for posting! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars Tasty and quick (I didn't cook the pork in batches). Had no fresh pinapple on hand so I used canned and added a bit of the juice. Served with steamed white rice. Kids and husband loved it! Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars Very good! I added soy sauce and teriyaki sauce. Cooked garlic and onion then added pork I did not remove garlic and onion. I used canned pineapple and added cornstarch to the juice. Kids enjoyed. Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars I didn't have plum sauce so I used sweet and sour dipping sauce and I followed the other review and added a tad of corn starch. Also I added a dash of tamari sauce for some added flavor. Definetly will make again! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I both love this recipe! It is really easy to make--I also did not cook the pork in seperate batches and used canned pineapple. I was expecting the chili pepper to give it a little bit of spice but it wasn't spicy at all. So the next time I made it I substituted about 6 small serrano peppers and it was wonderful! Very sweet very spicy. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Pretty much amazing! I made this for some company so total there were four of us. I doubled the recipe so I could have the left overs for lunch today but it was completely gone yesterday! Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars This is a great easy recipe! I made a few changes to it because I didn't have all the ingredients- instead of snow peas I tossed in cabbage and I ate the stir-fry rolled up in a fat-free tortilla. Next time i'd definitely season the pork a little to add a bit more flavor but overall I'm thrilled at how fast and delicious this recipe is! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was pretty good. The only thing I did different was used canned pineapple instead. One thing I would add is maybe some cornstarch to thicken the juice a little. and also add a little bit of the pineapple juice (from the can) to it the original recipe was a little too bland for me. But I'll definatly make it again. (Just with a few simple variations.) Helpful (6)