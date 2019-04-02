Pork and Pepper Stew
A spicy stew made with pork tenderloin and 4 types of peppers. A family favorite that is best served over rice.
This was SO good! I slightly browned my pork first, then put all ingredients in the slow cooker for about six hours. It was awesome. The pork was fall apart tender, and the broth was super spicy and flavorful. A new family favorite.Read More
Way too much grease and butter! I used 2T bacon grease for browning the pork and 1T butter for the onions. Add a pinch of salt while cooking the onions to help them soften and get sweeter. There is no need to use expensive tenderloin for this. Pork loin stands up better to long slow cooking. To reduce the heat, remove seeds and white membranes from the Jalapeno peppers. The tomato paste should be sauteed until it darkens and caramelizes before adding the beef broth. That removes the harsh acidic taste and adds a mellow sweetness.Read More
Delicious dish. I recommend the following tweaks: use olive oil instead of bacon grease. Skip the butter. Add garlic with onions. Add the tomato paste before the beef stock, 1 TBS at time under high heat (stirring constantly). Deglaze with the beef broth and finish in crock pot or under low heat on stove.
It was nice. Didnt have any tomatoe paste, so used some ketchup instead. Didnt use the Jalepeno's as one of us doesn't like them. Used a pinch of Cayenne pepper instead. Also we had dumplings with it. Very nice recipe, will make it again.
This is a really good recipe and I will make it again. I used one of the review suggestions and I cooked it in my slow cooker. I didn’t have any jalapeno peppers so I used cayenne pepper and I didn’t use quite enough, it wasn’t very hot. I also put the peppers in the last few hours of cooking time so they wouldn’t get all mushy and they turned out perfect.
This was a great recipe that both husband and children loved. I will be using this one for a long time!
Easy with a different sort of zing. I just served it to dinner guests. One guest was gluten-free so I omitted the flour and it was fine. I did add a splash of kirshwasser because I think that alcohol adds a special flavor to most stews.
Delicious! I will make this dish again and again!
The best. The recipe rocks. However if you want the taste of the paparika add it to the butter, paparika needs oil to bring out the flavor. I cooked the pork with 2 pieces of bacon for the bacon fat and added it with the pork, to the roux I added 1/1/2cups of beef broth. This recipe is really good. Thank you for posting. Hope this helps.
Very good!
I followed this recipe exactly except for using pork that were cut into bite sized cubes (I had frozen meat cut for kabobs and I wanted to use that up before it got too old). Anyway, I am glad I did that because the meat was falling apart after only 1 hour of cooking - can't imagine how strips of pork can hold up - also - I cut the peppers into thin strips and they just cooked away to almost nothing. By the end of cooking this for an hour - I had pork cubes in a lot of sauce and just bits of peppers. It did have good flavor though. I was going to add more beef broth thinking one can would not be sufficient but it was!
We weren't impressed. Definitely NOT kid friendly. Hubby and all 3 kids did not care for this. I did exactly as recipe said.
This was a hit with all of us, everyone loved it! I didn't use bacon grease though - I would have if I had cooked bacon recently but I hadn't, and I wouldn't use 1/4c though - we used a little olive oil to brown the meat. We didn't make many other changes - I didn't get any jalapeno peppers, I forgot them, so I used 1/2tsp crushed red pepper flakes for some heat. Also due to a misunderstanding DH added the whole can of paste, not the end of the world :) At first it seemed that it was going to be way too thick, but the 'broth' was plenty as it cooked. I served over brown basmati rice, delicious!
This was tasty enough, but nothing really spectacular. It was a good way to use up odds and ends of bell peppers though. Thanks.
This recipe is wonderful.. Even though I reduced the fat... high colesterol here...I cut out the bacon grease and cut back on the butter a bit... this turned out wonderful. I'll make this again.
I used grapeseed oil in place of the bacon grease, losing no flavor but saving the arteries. I used blended fresh tomatoes too.
This was fine. Nothing too exciting- not bland or spicy. It was pretty easy to make and easy cleanup though.
I love this recipe! I am in Jeju-do, an island off the coast of South Korea, and it's really hard to cook here because you have no oven. Everything is done on stovetop. So when I found this recipe, I have been making it at least once a month as pork is very abundant here. I cook for a week at a time so I increase the proportions but it is always good no matter what. Kudos to the maker of this one!
Had some leftover pork in the freezer to use up, and this was a tasty way to do it.
Either I used too many peppers and onions, or there was too little gravy - I didn't have enough. Also, if you have some chipotles in adobo sauce, add some of that instead of the paprika/jalepenos!
Wonderful. I did not use bacon grease, just a little vegetable oil to get the meat started. I did use the butter to saute the onions because I wanted the roux to work correctly. As for the paprika I substituted 1 TB smoked paprika for one of the 3 TBs and the result was delicious. The smoked paprika added the depth I was looking for.
This turned out amazing. It's pretty similar to sweet and sour pork. I used more beef broth because I like lots of sauce. The pork was so tender and the flavor was so good.
not a favorite. \i was skeptical about adding the peppers so early and i was right. a hour later all the peppers disintegrated. (unlike the photo) so i sliced more bell pepper added it to the pot and cooked for 30 minutes longer, finally whole pieces of pepper. still didn't like it.
Spicy and delicious! May be a little too spicy though for those that don't like spicy foods. I used a whole can of beef broth (~1 3/4 cups) because I like a lot of gravy to go over the rice.
Absolutely delicious! One of the family's favorite recipes.
I liked the combination of peppers and the long simmer time--it made the meat really tender. I also added a little cayenne pepper with the paprika and flour. My husband loved it. I think it's missing something though. Maybe I'll try a little more garlic next time.
This was really good! We have a freezer full of pork, so I am always looking for something different to make with it. I didn't have any jalapenos, used Anahiems and a couple dashes of hot sauce. I used the pressure cooker, cooked the meat w/ bayleaf, garlic, 1/2 the onions and 1/2 the broth. Made the paprika & onion sauce in a seperate pan. Open pressure cooker (take out bay leaf) then put the sauce & peppers in the pressure cooker for about 10 mins. Only took about 30 mins total! Will definately be making this again!
It was missing something. It tasted bland. Although it had heat. It needed alot more salt and alot more garlic. I won't make this again. I wanted to love it. I just don't know what to add to it to make it pop. Good luck!!!
This recipe was pretty good as is! Nice and spicy to warm the belly My learning curve/discoveries: Add the salt that it says to, I reduced thinking it was a lot...it wasn't Follow liquid directions exactly it was perfect, didn't seem like a lot of liquid at first but it was a good amount by the end Could benefit from the full 2 lbs of meat (only used 1lb thinking 2 was a lot)
Loved it! All I had was frozen mixed peppers and onions so I used those and didn't have jalapeño so I put some hot sauce in it but it was still delicious, so can only imagine what fresh would taste like. Thanks for sharing. Big thumbs up!
I had to change the ingredients. I removed the jalapeno peppers and tomatoe paste. I added ketchup instead.
Added fresh cilantro but stuck to the recipe otherwise. Really good! Will make this again!
OmG! I made this last night for dinner and it was amazing. The only thing that I changed was to add 1 more cup of beef stock (not enough liquid for a 90 minute cook).
I modified this recipe to make in the Instant Pot. Skipped the butter and flour. Used a pepper sauce instead of jalapeno peppers. Seasoned the pork with the paprika, salt and pepper. Sauteed till browned. Added the onion and garlic, liquids and everything else, except the peppers. Pressure cooked for 30 minutes, quick release. Added the peppers and pepper sauce, quick 3 minute pressure cooked. Quick released. In less than an hour a delicious dinner. Will make this again.
Good pork dish!! I thought it needed a bit more liquid though so I put in some extra beef broth, and some pineapple juice I had lingering about. I also added some chili oil. Will definitely make again.
VERY hot! Good flavor, but the spiciness can overwhelm you. I didn't devein or seed the jalapenos... if I make this again, I'll either use less jalapeno or de-seed them!
This was delicious. I didn't have fresh jalapeños so just used a tablespoon of diced canned. We added fresh avocado and cilantro as garnish which gave it a fresh taste.
Delicious! Glad I tried this one. Like most, I made a couple changes for my own taste. I used olive oil and butter to brown sausage and I added 2 can of undrained stewed tomatoes to pot of veggies. I think that helped where people were saying they needed to add more liquid. This may be overkill, but I chopped up all veggies a day ahead of time and added salt, pepper and paprika to them in a ziplock. I think that really brought out the paprika, which we love. Enjoy!
Delish with a few tweeks!!! I browned the pork in a ceramic pan which eliminates the bacon grease... sounded too heavy to me. I just put garlic salt with parsley to brown. I also used thick pork chops and sliced into strips... the meat came out amazing. I also replaced the salt with garlic salt and added some red pepper flakes. Next time I make it I think I will add a dash of lemon juice. otherwise it was perfect. I am making burritos with the pork and it is sooooooo good! I love it!
This was really good. However I'm not a huge fan of too much bell peppers so I used a couple of cubanelle's instead. They have the flavour of fresh jalapeno without the heat. I also didn't use bacon grease since the pork creates enough on it's own.
Good basic recipe, will make it again but it will get tweaked. The flavor was missing something.
Love it! Didn't want to use bacon grease so substituted coconut oil. Also used 3 tbsp. red wine to deglaze pot after cooking the pork. Will use 3 jalapenos next time instead of the 2 recommended. I was concerned about the amount of liquid but there was no need to worry, it was plenty! I served this over rice, but it would also be excellent by itself.
