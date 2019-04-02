Pork and Pepper Stew

4.3
56 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 16
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

A spicy stew made with pork tenderloin and 4 types of peppers. A family favorite that is best served over rice.

Recipe by Linda

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat bacon grease in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in the pork, and cook until evenly browned. Remove pork and liquid from the pot, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In the large pot, melt the butter over medium heat, and saute the onions until tender and lightly browned. Mix in the flour and paprika, and, stirring constantly, cook until thickened.

  • Mix pork, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, and jalapeno peppers into the pot. Stir in the beef stock, tomato paste, garlic, salt, and bay leaf. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 1 to 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 34.2g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 23.7g; cholesterol 128mg; sodium 736.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022