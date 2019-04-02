Pork and Pepper Stew

I followed this recipe exactly except for using pork that were cut into bite sized cubes (I had frozen meat cut for kabobs and I wanted to use that up before it got too old). Anyway, I am glad I did that because the meat was falling apart after only 1 hour of cooking - can't imagine how strips of pork can hold up - also - I cut the peppers into thin strips and they just cooked away to almost nothing. By the end of cooking this for an hour - I had pork cubes in a lot of sauce and just bits of peppers. It did have good flavor though. I was going to add more beef broth thinking one can would not be sufficient but it was!