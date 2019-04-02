Pheasant Phungi Perfection

A pheasant and mushroom lover's dream! The gameyness of the pheasant and the gameyness of the mushrooms validate each other splendidly! Killer! Spoon over cooked pasta or rice, and top with grated parmesan cheese.

Recipe by Sarah

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a small bowl, reconstitute dried mushrooms in water according to package instructions. Drain, and reserve the water. Chop reconstituted mushrooms into small pieces.

  • Heat olive oil in a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Saute pheasant meat with garlic and basil until lightly browned. Remove meat from pan with a slotted spoon, and set aside. Add butter to oil in skillet. Saute shallots, reconstituted mushrooms and portobello mushroom until golden brown. Stir in sun-dried tomatoes, and all but 1/4 cup of the mushroom soaking water. Dissolve arrowroot powder in water, and stir into mushroom mixture. Return pheasant meat to skillet, and simmer 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
538 calories; protein 48g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 31.9g; cholesterol 157.3mg; sodium 719.7mg. Full Nutrition
