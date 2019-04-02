Pheasant Phungi Perfection
A pheasant and mushroom lover's dream! The gameyness of the pheasant and the gameyness of the mushrooms validate each other splendidly! Killer! Spoon over cooked pasta or rice, and top with grated parmesan cheese.
A pheasant and mushroom lover's dream! The gameyness of the pheasant and the gameyness of the mushrooms validate each other splendidly! Killer! Spoon over cooked pasta or rice, and top with grated parmesan cheese.
I am always looking for new ways to make a dish and I was very happy with this refreshing way to make pheasant. My husband and I love the different tastes of mushrooms and enjoyed the flavors of these two ingredients together. I could not find dehydrated mushrooms at my grocery store so I used fresh button, Shelf, and Shitake mushrooms along with the Portabella. In place of the liquid from the mushrooms I used 1 can of chicken broth. I will definitely make this dish again!Read More
I am always looking for new ways to make a dish and I was very happy with this refreshing way to make pheasant. My husband and I love the different tastes of mushrooms and enjoyed the flavors of these two ingredients together. I could not find dehydrated mushrooms at my grocery store so I used fresh button, Shelf, and Shitake mushrooms along with the Portabella. In place of the liquid from the mushrooms I used 1 can of chicken broth. I will definitely make this dish again!
This was a wonderful recipe. I have never had pheasant before. My husband has and he said it was a wonderful recipe, as did my step-son, who would never have tried it if he knew there was pheasant in it!! The mushrooms and rice took all of the gamey flavor out of the bird and left a wonderful taste that I compare to the most flavorful chicken that I have ever eaten. I can't wait to try this recipe when my in-laws visit. They are big game eaters and I know they will love it.
I have to agree with the other reviewers- this is a phantastic pheasant recipe! The only recommendations I would make: #1- After getting it all put together, put it in a crock pot for 3 more hours and the pheasant really softens up; #2- If you like it hot, like I do, throw in some cayenne or red pepper flake! Thanks for a great recipe.
Only change was to crock-pot the pheasant. When I finally combined it, my knees buckled!! So delicious!!! Served over Basmati rice. Thank you. Thank you.
This recipe rates a 5 star if you make is as it's written. I read through the other reviews and put everything in a slow cooker after searing the pheasant meat and sautéing the mushroom sauce. That was a mistake. Granted the sauce was delicious and very flavorful. However the pheasant does not have enough fat in the meat to be very good in a slow cooker so instead it comes out dry with a terrible texture. My recommendation: either make it as stated in the recipe, or sauté everything but the meat, throw it into a slow cooker while letting the pheasant marinate, and cook up the pheasant right before you serve it.
This is by far the best pheasant recipe I've tasted! It was just fantastic! I didn't change a thing and can't imagine a way to improve it. Thank you!!!
This is a wonderful recipe! Restaurant worthy~ I did however alter a few things. I actually slowed cooked this recipe in my crock pot. I used fresh mushrooms, dried julienne cut tomatoes and a little veggie stock to keep the moisture. My husband and company raved for days over this meal. It's so good, I only prepare for great friends. Serve it over any rice, its spetacular.
Fantastic.... I have a restaurant in Spain and everyone loves it...used the slow cooker aswell 3 to 4 hours.. very tender and tasty. Thanks
Being the frugal person I am I didn't buy the mushrooms that were dried. I instead used fresh mushrooms. I substituted chicken broth for the mushroom water. It was ok. My husband liked it but I wasn't overjoyed for the taste. I really enjoy mushrooms though. Will probablly try again with the pheasants in the freezer and buy the dried mushrooms. Thanks for the recipe!
Many compliments and thanks for this recipe. The flavor is FANTASTIC. The leftovers froze well and were just as delicious the second time.
I had a freezer full of pheasants and wasn't sure what to do with them. Then I found this recipe...absolutely fantastic! Really good flavor. Looked appealing, too!
This was a great recipe. In fact I used the recipe minus pheasant for a special gravy for the holiday.
Excellent recipe! Wow, the flavor is awesome. The only thing I would suggest is to make sure that you soak the dried mushrooms for a long enough time before you make the recipe. I would not put this is a crock pot as pheasant meat is very tender and will get tough and dry if overcooked. I did need a little more liquid so I added about 1/2 cup of chicken stock at the end.
Great recipe.
I've been on the lookout for a solid pheasant recipe and this really came through. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious!!! Will definitely make again, but will substitute the Pheasant with Beef & serve with some mashed potatoes. Yum!
My family really liked this. We have shared it with others also.
Made this recipe for my husband to take to a guys weekend at their fishing cabin. Of couse they loved it, anything they kill will taste good to them. More objectively speaking I thought it was just OK. It was a little bland for my taste, may add more spices next time. As their aren't many pheasant recipes to choose from I still give it 4 stars for being pretty good. This recipe is worth a try. Just adjust spices according to your own taste.
This was delicious!
This dish is incredible... too bad we don't have access to unlimited pheasants or we would have it every week! Tweaked it a little bit- only used one type of mushroom because I didn't have any others on hand, but still was fabulous!
Very good phesant recipe. The woodsy flavor of the mushrooms goes well with the gameness of the pheasant. I served it with rice, but will prefer noodles the next time. I shared the recipe with my mother, and she poaches the phesants first so it is easier to debone. I have not tried it this way, but I am sure that some of the flavor does not get in the meat. I might try next time just using the breast meat and putting it in a slow cooker as other reviewers suggested to save time on the tedious de-boning process.
My family loves this recipe. My parents used to make creamed wild mushrooms when I was a child. So, I altered the recipe by omitting the sun dried tomatoes and used corn starch instead of the arrowroot. At the very end, I added half and half. I can't really say how much. I eye-balled it. It reminds of the creamed mushrooms my mom made. I'm lucky to have an aunt that picks wild mushrooms, so I always use a different variety when I make it.
Absolutely wonderful! I made this as stated, but doubling the recipe. My boys inhaled it and we're asking for more. Time to go hunting! Thank you for sharing
I'm not a game eater, but this was excellent. I followed the recipe pretty closely except that I added a little cooking sherry and cream. I then used it as a pot pie filling in a herbed pie crust instead of serving over rice. It was delicious, and my husband said it is his new favorite pheasant recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections