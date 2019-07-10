Trail Bars

I made this recipe a week ago and wanted to wait to post my review for a few reasons.. The night I made these I felt the instructions and recipe were not detailed enough (and still feel that way). TO start with.. a stick of butter? Try using 1/2 and add apple sauce if needed. Also use a floured rolling pin to thin out the crust! The crust came out more like a cookie, but was well liked. Second layer.. Eggs... no mention of what size, I used 2 of what I had in the fridge, XL. Not only did I have lots of egg batter swimming around on the top of the crust but the fruit and nuts had a faint taste of egg which really turned me off (and that was even after adding cinnamon to the mixture). That being said.. A few days after sitting in the fridge the egg taste is gone and the bars are a great snack or breakfast option. Even my bf liked them! The good of the second layer is you can make it as healthy as you want it. I added all kinds of fruits and nuts and skipped out on the chocolate chips. I also used sugar free honey (which is sweetened with malitol) that being the case, next time I make them I'll set the oven to 325 so the fruits dont brown in the corners of the pan.