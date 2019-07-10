Trail Bars

I have used raisins in place of dates, and used chopped walnuts and pecans instead of almonds; up to you. The perfect snack and energy booster for a day in the great outdoors, or any occasion. Warning: Addictive!

Recipe by Simon

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix together the butter, 3/4 cup honey, and lemon juice until well blended. Combine the flour, oats, and wheat germ; mix into the honey mixture. Spread evenly into the bottom of an ungreased 9x13 inch baking pan. Set aside.

  • In another bowl, beat eggs while gradually pouring in 1/4 cup honey. Stir in almonds, chocolate chips, dates, apricots, coconut, and sesame seeds until they are evenly distributed and well coated. Spread over the crust in the pan.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven, or until center is set, and the top is lightly browned. Cool completely before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 10.5mg. Full Nutrition
