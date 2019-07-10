Trail Bars
I have used raisins in place of dates, and used chopped walnuts and pecans instead of almonds; up to you. The perfect snack and energy booster for a day in the great outdoors, or any occasion. Warning: Addictive!
I have used raisins in place of dates, and used chopped walnuts and pecans instead of almonds; up to you. The perfect snack and energy booster for a day in the great outdoors, or any occasion. Warning: Addictive!
I liked it a lot but I also changed it a bit. First I used only 1/2 C. butter instead of 1 C.. I prefer less fat. I misread the instructions and didn't add the oats to the honey-butter mix as I was supposed to, which turned out fine. Maybe even better?!? I simply added the oats to all the other ingredients. To save more sugar and fat I skipped the chocolate. I wasn't sure about the second portion of honey either, so I simply added only 1/4 C. as stated in the instructions. The dried fruits I used were sweet too and I used more of it. You can always add a chocolate coating later on if it's not sweet enough for you with less honey. My other changes: I used almonds plus 1 C. raw pepitas instead of chocolate. 1 C. dates, coconut and apricots instead of a half cup of each, plus 1 Cup cranberries and a handfull plums. Turned out fine. Next time I will add some pumkin spice or allspice. The flavor developes more when the bars a kept in an airtight container for 1-2 days.Read More
I followed this recipe as written, except using a mixture of almonds and walnuts since I did not have enough almonds, and leaving out the wheat germ as I did not have any in the house. The top of these bars were yummy, the base was fine, but my bars just wouldn't stay together. I even tried refrigerating them per another review to try to help with this problem, and about half of the bars simply split into two separate layers when I cut them. I was disappointed. Won't make again.Read More
I liked it a lot but I also changed it a bit. First I used only 1/2 C. butter instead of 1 C.. I prefer less fat. I misread the instructions and didn't add the oats to the honey-butter mix as I was supposed to, which turned out fine. Maybe even better?!? I simply added the oats to all the other ingredients. To save more sugar and fat I skipped the chocolate. I wasn't sure about the second portion of honey either, so I simply added only 1/4 C. as stated in the instructions. The dried fruits I used were sweet too and I used more of it. You can always add a chocolate coating later on if it's not sweet enough for you with less honey. My other changes: I used almonds plus 1 C. raw pepitas instead of chocolate. 1 C. dates, coconut and apricots instead of a half cup of each, plus 1 Cup cranberries and a handfull plums. Turned out fine. Next time I will add some pumkin spice or allspice. The flavor developes more when the bars a kept in an airtight container for 1-2 days.
We have fixed this recipe to correct the amount of honey listed in the ingredients. The second time honey is used, it is only 1/4 cup.
I made this recipe a week ago and wanted to wait to post my review for a few reasons.. The night I made these I felt the instructions and recipe were not detailed enough (and still feel that way). TO start with.. a stick of butter? Try using 1/2 and add apple sauce if needed. Also use a floured rolling pin to thin out the crust! The crust came out more like a cookie, but was well liked. Second layer.. Eggs... no mention of what size, I used 2 of what I had in the fridge, XL. Not only did I have lots of egg batter swimming around on the top of the crust but the fruit and nuts had a faint taste of egg which really turned me off (and that was even after adding cinnamon to the mixture). That being said.. A few days after sitting in the fridge the egg taste is gone and the bars are a great snack or breakfast option. Even my bf liked them! The good of the second layer is you can make it as healthy as you want it. I added all kinds of fruits and nuts and skipped out on the chocolate chips. I also used sugar free honey (which is sweetened with malitol) that being the case, next time I make them I'll set the oven to 325 so the fruits dont brown in the corners of the pan.
I have substituted other dried fruit for the cranberries or half and half. I wrap indivdually great for camping trips and school
This was great! I made my own substitutions (used raisens instead of choc. chips, and part raisens/part sunflower seeds instead of apricots, also used a mix of almonds/pecans/walnuts instead of just almonds). I cooked it for 30 minutes without checking it & I was worried because it looked very dark on the edges (burnt I thought), but when I tasted it - it was great! It had a definite toasted honey/oatmeal flavor (which I loved!) I thought these might be like granola bars, but they are more like the texture of a bar cookie. Delightful!
I love these. I changed some of the dried fruits to use what I had in the larder , namely raisins and Cranberries and asst other fruits. I substituted half the honey for Malt extract, again because it was what I had in the larder but I've been a big fan of malt extract since I was a kid.. just ensure its NOT the Malt extract with added cod liver oil :-& I left out the chocolate chips inthe actual bars but melted some shocolate afterwards and dipped them base first to give them a chocolate coated bottom (perhaps not the healthiest option but delicious!) Yummy yummy.
This recipes is geat! We love it! We normally use what ever dried fruit we have on hand, and also like them even without the chocolate chips. This is one of my favorite cookie bars!!!
Alot of butter, but fantastic!
I vegan-ized and reduced the fat in these. I used 1/2 C 'Buttery Sticks' and 1/2 C applesauce, and replaced the honey with maple syrup (I'm going to try agave nectar next time). I omitted the chocolate chips and used a little more dried fruit. I replaced the 2 eggs with 2 Tb. flax meal + 6 Tb. water. The bottom was very dense but that is probably due to my alterations. I will definitely be making these often!
It was a good somewhat healthy snack. The extras I added were dried bluberries, dried fruit, raisins, coconut, pecans, wheat germ. I liked them all but the dried fruit. Although the dried bluberries were good in it. My family did not rave about it, but when we went hiking my 7 years old son liked it well enough. I bagged them in snack bags individually and stored them in the refrigerator for the lunchbox. They seemed to stay together better after I refrigerated them.
These bars are absolutly wonderful. Great for snacks on long car rides or just going for a walk. Super addictive!!!
I followed this recipe as written, except using a mixture of almonds and walnuts since I did not have enough almonds, and leaving out the wheat germ as I did not have any in the house. The top of these bars were yummy, the base was fine, but my bars just wouldn't stay together. I even tried refrigerating them per another review to try to help with this problem, and about half of the bars simply split into two separate layers when I cut them. I was disappointed. Won't make again.
My fav snack! I use pretty much any dried fruits or berries I have - prunes, apricots, cranberries. I like to put less chocolate chips (cut in half) to lower calories and sugar, and it still tastes great! Same goes for butter, I cut it in half which requires quite a bit of mixing afterwards (with hands, 5 mins or so) because it is more dry. Alternatively, I used 1/4C butter and 1/4C coconut oil.
I tried this but found it a little too bland given all the ingredients needed.
These were pretty good, the "crust" needed some spice to it wtih the oats, wheat flour & wheat germ, its sort of bland. Next time I'm going to add some nutmeg, cinnamon and maybe cloves. Other than that, this was really tasty, I couldn't wait to try it out of the pan still warm!
I thought this recipe was very good! Excellent to pack for hiking!
I love this recipe! Easy to make revisions, depending on your taste. Great road trip snack!
The flour mixture is missing something. Its dry. Top is good. This bar needs to be eaten with a glass of milk.
These were great! My kids and husband both ate them. Switched out dry fruits and nuts for other type but really good.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections