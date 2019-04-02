B.L.A.T. Wraps

Three stars as written--just boring and needing something---like maybe flavor. I had to doctor this up BIG time to make this more than simply blah and forgettable. Instead of bottled ranch dressing I made a chipotle mayo. In addition to the bacon I added grilled shrimp but this would have been very good with the addition of grilled chicken breast as well. Good starting point but this needed some serious kicking up.
OH MAN...these were AWESOME!!! I didn't have the ranch dressing so I used the herbed mayo mixture from "Mama's Best Broiled Tomato Sandwich" also on this site..(it's delicious)! I used turkey bacon cooked in the microwave and mashed my avacado so I could spread it over the tortilla. Will definitley be making this again. Thanks Christina B.
i thought this was great! one thing i tried instead of ranch was mixing a packet of raanch seasoning with cream cheese. i've also added turkey and that was great too!
These were yummy - my husband loved them. Cooking the bacon was messy but the bacon was the best part and the tortillas made them so easy to eat. I'll definitely make them again!
Great for lunch! I didn't crumble the bacon left it in slices. I smashed up the avacado and spread that on the tortilla then layered the rest of the ingredients. I added a little Cheddar cheese and left the ranch dressing on the outside to dip the wrap into. Overall very good and very easy.
I love wraps and BLTs but the chunks of avocado were just too much. For my veggie hating boyfriend I mushed up a little and blended it with the ranch. The tasted quite a bit better this way. You have to LOVE avocados for this.
I did things a bit differently...I used an herb flatbread instead of the flour tortilla. I also added some fresh mozzarella cheese. Really good stuff and very easy to make. Thanks for the recipe.
YUM! I LOVE avocados and I thought these turned out great! Really nice twist on a BLT. Will make again thanks Christina!!
I did alter this recipe just a little. Instead of tortillas I used pita (warmed in the microwave 15 sec for easy wrapping and pliability), instead of shredded lettuce I used 1 large lettuce leaf to line the pita so it wouldn't get soggy, and instead of ranch dressing I used my homemade taziki sauce. We absolutely LOVED these! I never would've thought of putting avocados in your basic BLT. Thanks for the inspiation, Christina!