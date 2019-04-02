B.L.A.T. Wraps

My family loves B.L.A.T. sandwiches. The addition of avocado to the normal bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich makes so much sense to a girl born in California! We have been calling these 'BLATS' for years. Recently we decided to update our favorite treat by using a tortilla in place of the bread, and Ranch dressing instead of mayonnaise. This recipe is so easy and tasty, the hardest part is cooking the bacon!

By Christina B

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes, or until crisp. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

  • Warm tortillas in microwave oven for 30 to 45 seconds, or until soft. Spread 1 tablespoon Ranch dressing down the center of each tortilla. Layer crumbled bacon, avocado, tomato and lettuce over the dressing. Roll the tortilla around the other ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
643 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 46g; cholesterol 42.1mg; sodium 1074.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (225)

naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
06/20/2008
Three stars as written--just boring and needing something---like maybe flavor. I had to doctor this up BIG time to make this more than simply blah and forgettable. Instead of bottled ranch dressing I made a chipotle mayo. In addition to the bacon I added grilled shrimp but this would have been very good with the addition of grilled chicken breast as well. Good starting point but this needed some serious kicking up. Read More
Helpful
(66)
JOSIE
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2003
OH MAN...these were AWESOME!!! I didn't have the ranch dressing so I used the herbed mayo mixture from "Mama's Best Broiled Tomato Sandwich" also on this site..(it's delicious)! I used turkey bacon cooked in the microwave and mashed my avacado so I could spread it over the tortilla. Will definitley be making this again. Thanks Christina B. Read More
Helpful
(63)
makuplver
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2003
i thought this was great! one thing i tried instead of ranch was mixing a packet of raanch seasoning with cream cheese. i've also added turkey and that was great too! Read More
Helpful
(47)
KsMom
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2003
These were yummy - my husband loved them. Cooking the bacon was messy but the bacon was the best part and the tortillas made them so easy to eat. I'll definitely make them again! Read More
Helpful
(29)
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2010
Great for lunch! I didn't crumble the bacon left it in slices. I smashed up the avacado and spread that on the tortilla then layered the rest of the ingredients. I added a little Cheddar cheese and left the ranch dressing on the outside to dip the wrap into. Overall very good and very easy. Read More
Helpful
(28)
jmillerharold
Rating: 3 stars
08/27/2003
I love wraps and BLTs but the chunks of avocado were just too much. For my veggie hating boyfriend I mushed up a little and blended it with the ranch. The tasted quite a bit better this way. You have to LOVE avocados for this. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Momof2
Rating: 4 stars
06/08/2005
I did things a bit differently...I used an herb flatbread instead of the flour tortilla. I also added some fresh mozzarella cheese. Really good stuff and very easy to make. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(19)
I'm nuts too
Rating: 5 stars
08/27/2003
YUM! I LOVE avocados and I thought these turned out great! Really nice twist on a BLT. Will make again thanks Christina!! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Kim
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2006
I did alter this recipe just a little. Instead of tortillas I used pita (warmed in the microwave 15 sec for easy wrapping and pliability), instead of shredded lettuce I used 1 large lettuce leaf to line the pita so it wouldn't get soggy, and instead of ranch dressing I used my homemade taziki sauce. We absolutely LOVED these! I never would've thought of putting avocados in your basic BLT. Thanks for the inspiation, Christina! Read More
Helpful
(17)
