Italian Beef Sandwiches
Lorriane Pierce was a master cook. Whenever these were on the menu, lines would form. Serve on crusty Italian bread.
Lorriane Pierce was a master cook. Whenever these were on the menu, lines would form. Serve on crusty Italian bread.
I'm from Chicago but have moved away. I love this recipe when I'm craving an Italian beef sandwich! Mine is slightly different though. I don't use water but a combination of beef broth and beer. I leave it in the slow cooker while I'm at work. When I get home it's perfect on a crusty italian roll with some mozzerella cheese!Read More
I made this as directed. While the flavor was fantastic, just like Portillios, the meat was just too chewwy. I don't own a meat slicer so cutting the meat really thin was a challenge. I would use this recipe again with a different cut of meat like a top or bottom round and I would do it in a crock pot.Read More
I'm from Chicago but have moved away. I love this recipe when I'm craving an Italian beef sandwich! Mine is slightly different though. I don't use water but a combination of beef broth and beer. I leave it in the slow cooker while I'm at work. When I get home it's perfect on a crusty italian roll with some mozzerella cheese!
This a great recipe! The sandwich is even better if you toss on a few hot giardano peppers!
I have been looking for a recipe for these for 10 years!!!! Thank you so much. My husband who has never been to Chicago now knows why I miss it so much, THEIR ITALIAN BEEF SANDWICHES! Thanks again, they are incredible.
This makes an excellent sandwich.DO NOT change this recipe,its very good as is.I say this to you, because many cooks have a tendancy to change recipes to find the optimum.I have received many request for this recipe.
This is like having an instant ticket to the Italian neighborhoods of Philly. Do remember to add sauted onions and peppers to the au jus to pile on with the meat. Cheese of your choice is also a must. Enjoy!
Okay, I just served this to 25 people at our church "college night". Oh my gosh! They absolutely loved it! One man came up to me and said "This is the best thing I've ever had! I really mean it, this is the BEST thing I've ever had!" Everyone loved it. It's easy to make and soooo good. I served it on hoagies with provolone, and green peppers and onions that I cooked in olive oil with the broth on the side. You gotta try this one! Update to review: I used this recipe to serve 60 people at a retreat. I didn't have the budget to buy roast so I substituted brisket. I have to say, it's just as good and so much cheaper! I trimmed all of the fat off that I could get off and then cooked it exactly the same. EVERYONE that eats it absolutely loves it!
When I started cooking this, my wife said, "I don't think I'm going to like that." When I sliced the meat, she said, "That just looks awful." When she tasted it, she said, "Oh, that's good." When we had the leftovers, she said, "Wow, you can fix this anytine you want to." Another All Recipes winner.
This recipe rocks. If you make this for your family you will automatically get bonus points towards mother (or father) of the year! SO delicious and really quite easy. The hardest part is finding the right sized pan. I'm going to use this for the holidays when I have a home full of family I am trying to feed quickly at lunch time.
As homemade Chicago Style Italian Beef Sandwiches are concerned. This is pretty darn good. The trick is roasting the meat until rare and then cooling it down over night. Far easier to slice paper thin. The best beef i EVER tasted in my life was from a small ma and pa restaurant more than 35 years ago. Mike's Restaurant on Irving Park Road and Sacramento in Chicago. As good as Portillos and Al's Beef is, Mike's put them all to shame!
amazing recipe. I too used beef Stock (from carton or home made..not can---too-salty) I posted another recipe to this So sorry, I thought it was my own tweek note to original recipe. i am new to this pro membership.I did add Basil ( 2t. dried) to the rub and pinch of garlic powder plus 2t. Worcestershire sauce to juice before roasting. This does work in a crock pot, but I like roasting first to give more flavor...then reheating in crock pot. As others have said before me ROAST THE BEEF RARE FIRST and then cooling in fridge is key to getting a nice thin slice. Be sure to chill COMPLETELY . This chef KNOWS what he is doing (SO did Lorraine Pierce so follow their cooking method(roasting) for the better results. Next time I might try adding dry red Italian wine ( maybe 1/2 cup or so) to the beef stock. Has anyone tried that way? Made this again ( still did not add wine yet, as it is too good to mess with much. HOWEVER both times it came out too salty. I was able to correct this. I caramelized 2 large onions in unsalted butter. Then added 1 qt of UNsalted beef STOCK from a carton (not broth)I brought this up to just under a boil, added about 8 or 9 fresh rosemary leaves,( stems removed)and simmered for 15 min. or so. THEN drained off the onions in a mesh strainer, (let drain 10 -15 min over a bowl)and added just the juice to the other juices. If your beef juice is not too salty, then skip this step. OR do it if you want to have extra juice for other recipes.
Ok well I didn't have the time (didn't plan ahead) so I took the meat frozen and stuck it in the crock pot with the water and seasonings (used garlic powder in place of fresh, in a hurry!) and let it go for a good 4-5 hours. Sliced it as thin as possible and stuck it back in the juices for a bit. It was absolutely incredible! A bit on the salty side but will def make this again. I can only imagine if this short cut method was sooo good that this original recipe is even better! Will plan ahead next time and do it the "right way". :) (PS I too am from chicago and this def hit the spot!!!)
I made this as directed. While the flavor was fantastic, just like Portillios, the meat was just too chewwy. I don't own a meat slicer so cutting the meat really thin was a challenge. I would use this recipe again with a different cut of meat like a top or bottom round and I would do it in a crock pot.
I lived in Chicago most of my life and this recipe is right on. For those who are adding cheese to their sandwich you are no longer having a Chicago beef but are instead having a Philly cheese steak. Chicago beef sandwiches do not have cheese on them - they are served with hot or sweet peppers and that's all.
Rump roast has a great flavor but it can be very hard to chew, so cutting thin is the key. I sliced the meat after resting, then placed the meat in the sauce and in the ref. for several hours. My 10yrs twins asked to have their meat chopped and 13yrs asked for oions and bell peper cooked with hers. It's a winner.
I followed this recipe EXACTLY as directed. Rump roast, same spices, nothing added or taken away. I decided to have my first sandwhich with only the meat and no other toppings at all. I just might keep it that way because it was DELICIOUS! So flavorful, not tough or chewy at all! If it helps anyone, I used a glass cake pan (don't have a roasting pan), used a regular knife to cut it (it doesn't have to be perfectly sliced just as long as it's as thin as you can get it), cooked the meat in the au jus in the same glass pan until most of the red was gone and voila! VERY good and not much work.
I moved to NC from Chicago 12 years and am always looking for a beef recipe, I think I found it! Made this to take to a Bears/Packers Monday night party and EVERYONE loved it (the other ten people never tried Italian Beefs before). Hint: Slice the beef as thin as possible, I used my electric slicer and it worked great.
i was born and raised in chicago and used to eat italian beefs at least once a week. since i moved away i always missed my favorit sandwitch, not anymore. this is the real deal....it was like going home!
This is a delicious and simple recipe with the perfect amount of seasoning/kick. The leftovers held up well and continued to taste great a couple of days later. Like other reviewers, I have had "the real thing" while living in Chicago and this recipe was just as good, if not better.
These are wonderful. I served with all sorts of different toppings. 3 different cheeses, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and peppers. However my guests and my family decided that truly all this needs is crusty bread. The meat and the au ju is perfect. No extras or toppings needed. Truly delicious just as it is. Do not change or add a thing.
This recipe is great. It is very easy to prepare and best of all it tastes wonderful. My husband loves it too. I don't usually add the garlic slivers and it is still very good.
The real thing!
IDK what I did wrong, if anything, but the meat was so incredibly tough and chewy. The rest was very good, however. Maybe I'll try again with a different cut of meat.
My husband and I grew up in the Chicago area and miss the food....Italian beefs being one of those. I made this recipe and didn't have high expectations for it to taste like the "real" thing...but it did! The only thing I did differently is that after cooking it in the oven, I slow cooked it the next day...all day. The seasoning was spot on. I also added some mozzarella, dipped the bread in the juice, and added some giardiniera. We will be making this again. Delicious
I made this in the oven and it was delicious but want to use crock pot today. Thanks!
Excellent! We loved these. Did it in the crock pot and didn't have time to put it in the fridge overnight and these were still awesome!
Goodness, this is a good recipe--super simple and oh, so easy. The ONLY thing I changed was the time I had to do it in. Unfortunately, I didn't notice that I needed to let the cooked roast chill overnight, so once it was finished roasting I put in the freezer for 3 hours. It seemed to work. The meat wasn't frozen, but it was well-chilled and easy to slice thin. FYI: for those who have sensitive tongues (like my Midwestern mother and mother-in-law), this recipe, as prepared, can be a tad spicy. I'm sure you could halve the amount of red pepper and it would still make tasty sandwiches. However, for the rest of us, it was spot-on!
This recipe was wonderful. My husband believes I am the best cook ever. Thanks for the tips.
Wonderful recipe! I did make a few changes though. I put the frozen roast straight into the crock pot, then poured the water, oregano, garlic cloves, salt, and peper over the top. (I left out the red pepper flakes because I didn't have any on hand). I let it cook for about 4 hours. Then took the meat out, sliced it up, and put it back in the crock pot with the juices and let it cook for another 2 hours. It turned out awesome! (Saved quite a few steps too!) Served on hoagie buns with pepperoncini peppers, this is definitely a 5 star recipe!!!!
Very Flavorful ! Live near Chicago but have not tasted the Real thing talked about in other reviews. Used beef bouillon instead of water and omitted salt, also because of hot weather I used crock pot and it was both easy an Perhaps the cut of roast makes a difference in how it slices, it does not require perfect slices to make delicious sandwiches !
I made this recipe to sell at our church spring festival for over 250 people. I used a A LOT more seasoning than the recipe calls for and it came out GREAT!
If you like spicy than this is the recipe for you. I used a 4 pound top round roast and 2 cans of beef broth instead of water.The meat came out tender and the au jus was killer. Don't forget to dip your sandwich in the au jus cause thats what makes this recipe special. Excellent recipe, thanks for sharing.
I used this recipe this past week. I live in Chicago and Italian Beef recipes are closely guarded. This one was outstanding!
These are Italian Beef, Chicago style. And so delicious! Our family is originally from Chicago, and this is exactly how they're done in the Windy City. A note on slicing: if you don't have a deli slicer, you need to cut with a knife as thinly as possible. Roast-style chunks aren't ideal. Even if you get smaller, half-width flakes of meat it's best. You want the slices as close to paper thin as possible. Adding cheese? Not if you're going for authentic Chicago style. Just serve with plenty of au jus on the inside of the bread, almost soggy. And giardinara peppers to garnish. YUM!
Excellent, Excellent, Excellent!!! I added the broth in place of water and doubled the recipe. I packaged up 1lb. packages and froze all the extras.
Just made this the other day. Wow! Loved the crushed pepper in it. Gave it a nice kick. I put a roast in crockpot with all spices added on top. Slow cooked for 6 hours. Put in fridge overnight with liquid. Took it out next day to remove excess fat. Sliced up beef very thin (a little messy) and put it back in dish and warmed up. Again, WOW! This will be the recipe of choice (and I have made many different versions of Italian Beef). Thanks for the recipe!
a bit much red pepper for some of the guests but I thought it was fantastic.
Awesome Italian Beefs!!! My husband is from the Chicago area and introduced me to Portillos hot beefs. Living in CA, we look forward to Portillos every time we visit family and friends. I made this recipe exactly, and the beefs were excellent. My husband and all of our friends that were over for Monday night football loved these beefs. Thanks for the recipe!
hubby from chicago also and said it taste just like the italian beefs from there thanks for the recipe sometimes i get lazy and just buy the roast beef at the deli bring broth and seasoning to a boil and add the meat thanks will try the slow cooker comment for the next time
Delicious, just like home!
This is truly an amazing recipe for Chicago-style Italian beef!! The best for us. Very true to the Chicago flavor, of course!! This is the flavor of Italian beefs I've been searching for. The search is over. Pretty easy as well. Definitely use a meat slicer to slice very thin. Thank you so much for sharing!!
Fantastic roast sandwiches. Like the sandwiches you'd make with dinner rolls at family dinner on the holidays.
Better than the recipe my mom used, this one has a little kick in the rub, and the flavor is unbeatable. Perfection.
This is very good! But, I think 1/2 pound of meat is excessive for one sandwich! I was able to make more servings using this recipe, as written.
I'd give this recipe a 10 if I could. It is absolutely amazing. Like my husband said, "It's the best sandwich I've ever had". I would definately suggest this recipe for any occasion. It's perfect.
Made for a family dinner and everyone loved it. Made a few changes: used bottom round, a can of beef broth, cooked for an extra hour since I do not like rare beef. One note, I will add less red pepper flakes next time cause I had to dilute the drippings with extra broth to tone down the spicy broth for my grandson, although my husband and son loved it. Served with individual ciabatta rolls, roasted potatoes and tomato cucumber salad. Will definitely make again!!
Very Very Good. Omitted salt and replaced with garlic powder. Added the beef,mozzerella cheese and pepperchines. Used steak rolls brushed tops with olive oil for about two minutes till crisp. These were awesome. Thank you for the post.
Perfection. Was skeptical of the low temp and lenghth of roasting time....don't worry. I have made this several time now for the family....great recipe!
These were incredible. I have served them 3 times to rave reviews, even by gourmet friends. The recipe is easy and wonderful without any changes!!! Cooking the beef at the low temp and then letting it rest makes for a medium rare and tender slice of beef. Use an electric knife for easy slicing. Slice thin!!
This was fantastic!!!! Followed recipe,but I also did it in crock pot.Will make many times,Thanks so much for recipe.
This was good, but not the best that I have ever had. I thought that this recipe could have been enhanced by using beef broth instead of the water and also by placing onions and peppers on top. It is super easy to do this in a slow cooker. Thanks for the post.
Excellent!!! Followed recipe ingredients, only cooked in crock pot instead of oven. So good!!
love it , i used the slow cooker it was really tasty
When I come across this recipe As I flip through My Recipe Box, my mouth litteraly waters, EVERY time! Rump roasts can sometimes be a little tough and flavorless, but not so in this recipe! I made Au Jus and then placed the meat on hoagie rolls, with Pepper Jack cheese and sliced it diagonally for dipping. Yummmm!
We just didnt' find this recipe that outstanding. It wasn't bad but it wasn't anything to wow us either. It was worth a shot.
I didn't have packaged Italian dressing so I made the Italian Dressing from this site. Accidentally put all of it into the pot (1/2 cup) but it still turned out great. Will make again!
very good recipe. I just took mine out of the oven and it was wonderful. There is no need to let chill. Just make sure you have a good, sharp knife. This was my first roast attempt and won't be the last. Even though it didn't turn out as rare as I would have liked it, I would recommend this recipe to everyone.
This is the Chicago Italian Beef you've been craving. I used to live near Buona Beef on Roosevelt Road and would feast on their drippy, delicious sandwiches. But that was years ago and I never get out that way anymore. I made this recipe, added sauteed peppers and onions, and served with homemade fries as the finishing touch. I am not ashamed to say that everyone gorged themselves, me included. As if recreating a favorite memory wasn't satisfying enough, it cost just a fraction of an equivalent restaurant meal. Now that's a thrill!
Mine was tough too! I don't think a knife slices it thin enough. Great taste so once I buy a meat slicer, I WILL be making again.
First attempt at making italian beef and considered it a success by family who enjoys italian beef. Consulted with my great local meat market / deli (italian family owned) who makes their own italian beef . Used bottom round roast per butcher's suggestion and great perk was that they will slice roast for you that you purchase from them at no charge. Took cooked roast back after resting and cooling for only a few hours and it sliced beautifully. My opinion was that 1 tablespoon of pepper flakes produced too much heat to be served to people that do not like heat and will cut back next time. Also used the beef broth instead of water as per many suggestions. Thanks to all who rated and commented and helped make my first attempt a hit!
Very simple and great for serving a large group of people. We enjoyed ours on buttered, toasted rolls with roasted bell peppers and provolone cheese.
My parents had a recipe that was similar. All kinds of spices. No package mixes. They had a few more spices. We made it for family gatherings and parties. Dad would take the cooked beef to a local meat store/butcher and they would slice it for him. They usually used a really big rump roast.
not very flavorfull, pretty dissapointing I will try it again. maybe with some tweeks.
This recipe is delicious! I just wish I had chosen a different cut of meat. The rump roast was very tough even when cooked rare. Very easy to make and tasteful! We dipped slices in the hot au jus for just a few seconds and piled them onto italian bread (as suggested) with provolone cheese, sliced raw onions, and fried mushrooms.
this was amazing!!!! I put a smaller of of beef in the Crock-Pot and used less spicy and it was perfect
I'm giving this 4 stars because my husband really enjoyed it. I thought it was okay. I honestly thought it needed more spices or something. It thought, however, that it tasted much better the next day when I reheated it for lunch.
Grew up on the south side of Chicago and really miss the beef sandwiches available there. With that said, this recipe matches what I am used to. The only change was I used a 1/2 tbl of crushed red pepper and a 1/2 tbl of celery seed. I also added 3 cups of beef bullion to the au jus. A few of the diners thought it was too hot even with my cut back, so next time I may reduce the red pepper further.
Wonderful flavor, it's a keeper!
this recipe is really as close as I have ever had since moving from the Chicagoland area. I love it! I went out and bought Hot Giardiniera from a local sub shop (that tries to make an Italian Beef) just to add to this sandwich. This was fantastic. Add a really great crusty Italian bread. I don't have to click my heels and be "home"
I made some of the suggested changes. I used a 2 lb. top round roast, browned it in the dutch oven, added 2 cups of beef broth, and two minced cloves of garlic. I baked it at 300 degrees for about 3 hours. Then I added 8 pepperoncini peppers and let it bake for another hour. When it was finished I shredded the beef for sandwiches. It was a hit with everyone.
I had a 7 pound sirloin round roast and it worked great - roasted an extra 40 minutes. We let it cool down, and then sliced some of it off for sandwiches before refrigeration. (No time!) They were great! We'll try again tomorrow and see whether refrigerating overnight makes a big difference.
This weekend we had a "SANDWICH WAR SHOWDOWN"!! Meet The competitors: Italian Beef Sandwiches vs. The Munroe Melt. Italian Beef Sandwich 3 stars The Munroe Melt 5 stars. Originally from Illinois, never tried this Chicago fan treat. Both hubby and I "it's good" but was bland and needed more spunk. Ended up adding melted muenster cheese, roasted green peppers and onions, plus chopped up Giardiniera.
This was pretty simple to make, had a little fire. Probably would not make again.
I made this recipe exactly as written, only halved it since my roast was smaller. It turned out great! It was spicier than I thought it would be, and my husband normally doesn't care for spicy foods, but he ate seconds. I will definitely make again, only I'll probably reduce the crushed red pepper by half. Possibly my crushed pepper is hotter than normal!
I used beef broth instead of water. Otherwise no changes are needed! it is perfect
I made this exactly as written. Delicious! Hubby can't wait for me to make it again.
I made this just as the method suggested and I really think it gave the beef amazing flavor. Next time I will try it with a top sirloin roast. The rump was just too chewy even though I sliced it paper-thin. I served it with my own giardenara and roasted marinaded green peppers. Use a crusty french baguette and cut it to the size sandwich you are hungry for!
Just a little tip. Out of the ice box, put the cooked roast in the freezer for a half an hour to 1 hour, just to tighten it up more. NOW shave it with a sharp knife or slicer. It's just so much easier!
Our only Italian Beef go-to recipe! Been making it for years just exactly as it says and yum.
I had a 7 pound sirloin round roast and it worked great - roasted an extra 40 minutes. We let it cool down, and then sliced some of it off for sandwiches before refrigeration. (No time!) They were great! We'll try again tomorrow and see whether refrigerating overnight makes a big difference.
perfect recipe for a beginner like me
Made this. Terrific!!! I like it better than Mike's or Al's, but that's just personal taste. I will never cook a 20 lb round at home like they do multiple times a day. I have been fortunate enough to have eaten "arrosto di manzo" in many places in Italy and there are as many different recipes as there are regions and cities. I love this one! Some recipes call for many spices that really aren't necessary. Most of the slow cooker recipes over cook the beef. Some of the more negative reviews I think, come from people who don't understand slicing against the grain or buying a quality roast. That said, I always add extra seasoning and beef broth so that I wind up with more jus. Mama Pierce knew best!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections