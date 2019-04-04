Italian Beef Sandwiches

Lorriane Pierce was a master cook. Whenever these were on the menu, lines would form. Serve on crusty Italian bread.

By Dick Pierce

cook:
2 hrs
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Make slits in roast with a sharp knife, and insert garlic slivers. Place roast in a pan not much larger than the roast. Pour water into pan, and season roast with salt, black pepper, red pepper, and oregano.

  • Cover, and bake in preheated oven for 2 hours, basting occasionally. Remove from oven, and let cool in roasting pan. Meat should be very rare. Wrap tightly and refrigerate overnight.

  • The next day, Remove roast from pan, and slice as thinly as possible. Add a little water to roasting pan, and heat on stovetop, but do not boil. Stir to blend seasonings. When au jus is hot, add sliced beef just long enough to heat through. Serve on crusty Italian bread with au jus available for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
494 calories; protein 45.2g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 32.7g; cholesterol 138.3mg; sodium 985.2mg. Full Nutrition
