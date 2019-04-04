Bottom Round Roast with Onion Gravy
This is the easiest roast recipe and requires little work for a lot of flavor. The vinegar sounds awful but it makes it really good. Its an easy main dish for busy moms!
I made this in my crock pot. Cooked on high for 1st hour then on low for 3 hours. I took some of the other peoples suggestions and did the following: using a 3 pound roast - only 2 medium onions, cider vinegar, added 2 garlic cloves and some leftover fresh mushrooms. I rolled the roast in a misture of rosemary, ground black pepper and a little garlic powder first, then browned on all sides in a little olive oil in a iron skillet first, turned over once while cooking. When roast was done I took it out and added 2 TBSP flour to about 1 1/2 cups water (put in tupperware container and shook up first)then added to gravy on high, stirring occasionally, also added a beef bouillion cube for flavor (it was a little bland before adding this). I broke up the meat and added back to crock pot once gravy was ready and served with mashed potatoes. It was very yummy, not dry at all, and my whole (very picky) family loved it!!!!! I will make this again.Read More
I appreciate Susan for submitting this recipe. She did say that, “This is the easiest roast recipe and requires little work.” I agree with that assessment. The instructions were clear and to the point. I had an occasion to try this recipe as a belated birthday dinner. The end result was good. It was tender and the beef had a mild bay leaf onion flavor. For this recipe I used a seven pound plus hunk of bottom Round (tied) and eleven onions as recommended by the “Scaling and conversion” feature of this site. Vinegar? I still don’t know what part it plays in this recipe. All in all I was impressed with the taste of the beef. It wasn’t dried out or tasted like cardboard. Because of the end result I decided to omit the all-purpose flour and water. I had more liquid than I expected. I tasted the liquid and I was a little disappointed. In my opinion, it was a weak onion broth. It was bland and needed help. I made a Roué and incorporated the liquid to make a medium sauce and added bullion and a few others ingredients to give it some taste. I didn’t have a blender handy or I would have taken the onions and processed them to add as a thickening agent and to add flavor. My over all impression of this recipe is good and my comments are; you may want to add herbs to improve the taste of the broth. The herbs when added at the beginning of the cooking process will infuse the roast nicely with whatever you decide to add.
This was really good, with dark, rich gravy. I had to make some adjustments, though. I put a tiny bit of oil under the onions, and after the meat had browned good on all sides to make the "brown bits", I added at least 2 cups of water for the roast to simmer in. Since it's a bottom round, I wanted to be sure it was tender.
Bottom round is so lean it is not easy to have a roast that is not dry and tasteless, but this was delicious. So was the gravy! I browned the roast on all sides first. I also used cider vinegar and added an extra 1/3 cup of water when I added the vinegar and bay leaf. My husband loved it.
Holy Moly I love this recipe! So does my husband - this was the first roast recipe he told me I must do again. I modified it a bit, partly on accident. I put one cup of water, with apple cider vinegar and put the roast on top. I also only used one large sweet onion. My extra addition that makes the gravy especially good is a couple whole sprigs of fresh rosemary (I remove when done and strain out anything big). I puree the onions in the water to make gravy, just added a little salt and thickener (flour or cornstarch). Afterwards I have one very happy husband :)
I used 2 onions, 3 tbls balsamic vinegar, garlic powder, salt, pepper for a 2 lb roast in a crockpot on high for 5 hours. I made the gravy using 2 tbls flour because of extra liquid. I sliced the beef, layered the onions over it, and spooned the gravy over it all. We ate it with rice but my family would love to try it again over egg noodles.
So here is my take on the people who get upset because others change a posted recipe...I went looking for a recipe for a bottom round roast that I bought on sale and wasn't sure what to do with. This one caught my eye because I like onions. I read it and then immediately went to the reviews to see if anyone had done it in a crock pot because that's how I wanted to cook mine. As I was reading the original recipe I was already thinking; "add wine because I have some, add herbs de provence because I love them, garlic because I put it in everything....that's what we all do. I appreciate Susan for the recipe and appreciate others just as much for offering alternate suggestions that I can TAKE or LEAVE. This ia a very good recipe just as is but feel free to make it "yours".
This was fantastic (especially the gravy). The onions cooked down to give a it a nice, subtle sweetness that was OH so delicious. I used a 2-lb. roast and cooked it stovetop in a Dutch oven. First, I browned the meat on all sides in olive oil, then added to the pot: 3 sliced onions, about a 1/2 cup red wine, 1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice, 2 bay leaves, and a generous amount of salt/pepper. No vinegar (but the red wine and lemon juice made up for it). I can't do a pot roast without red wine-- it just doesn't seem right (haha). I simmered the roast on low for about 3.5 hours, then made the gravy. I used 1 cup of beef broth in place of water, and about 2 Tbsp. flour to get it to the right consistency. YUM!
Wow! This is how I will always make bottom round from now on. I did modify it some though. I did use a little canola oil and sear (brown on all sides)the roast first. I only had 4 onions, I added a couple cloves of garlic, as suggested by another reviewer I used balsamic vinegar, and I also added some rosemary and thyme. The gravy was fantastic, and the meat was so tender! Update: I have made this several times now, and everyone always raves over how tender and tasty it turns out. I've used several types of vinegar, but think that either balsamic or red wine vinegar works best. I have used anywhere from 3 to 5 onions - the more onions the more liquid you get. Sometimes I thicken the gravy, and sometimes I serve it au jus.
Not being an onion family, I made some changes... I put 2 sliced onions, 1 package sliced mushrooms (approx 12 'shrooms) & a garlic clove in the pot. I seasoned the meat by putting 1 tsp each of peppercorns, kosher salt rosemary & coriander seeds & a clove of garlic in my mincer. I put the chopped herbs on a piece of wax paper, rolled the meat around it, and then cooked the meat as directed. FABULOUS!!! (I doubled the gravy mixture too)
Very GOOD! I usually make a pot roast in the pressure cooker with this type of meat but when I stumbled accross this recipe I was ready to try something new. I rubbed salt, pepper, Italian seasoning and garlic to the meat then browned it in the dutch oven- I then removed it, deglazed the pan with a little red wine then put in the onions, bay leaf and some sliced garlic. We love Balsamic vinegar so I add 3 tablespoons. I was so nervous because I didn't think there was enough liquid in the dutch oven- But it came out great!! I had a 3 pound roast and cooked it for 3 hours- kept the lid on the whole time. The meat was so tender- even more so then when I do it in the pressure cooker! I put the onion mixture in the food processor until smooth. It made a nice gravy without adding the flour. I served with some mashed potatoes. This is an excellent recipe, will use it from now on- THANK YOU!!
I am a cancer patient going thru chemo and this was delicious! My taste buds do not like much but they liked this. I am making it again. So easy so my limited energy was able to manage it. I added garlic and only 4 onions because that is all I had in the house.
More than a 5 star but I did follow other reviewers changes. I did sear the meat, added merlot wine to deglaze the pan and then added another cup of wine before starting to simmer. At the end I just mixed 3 teaspoons of corn starch into 3 tablespoons of cold water and then added it to the onions and wine mixture to thicken. I also added some thyme leaves while it cooked. Thanks submtiter - best pot roast I've ever had.
I only needed one HUGE onion. That was enough on it's own. Instead of water, I used 1/4 burgundy wine to deglaze the pan and 3/4 c. beef broth. I also used one beef bouillion cube. I always sear roasts before I cook them, it's something I learned from my father in law that I just do automatically. On the top of the roast, I rubbed in some salt and pepper and minced garlic. I plan on serving this with Montreal Steak Seasoned Mashed Potatoes and steamed broccoli. I can't wait to see how it turns out. EDITED: Making this with the red wine and beef broth was genius. So yum. It was a bit salty, if I were to make this again(and I will), I'd cut back on the salt on the meat. This meat and gravy was so wonderful. EDITED AGAIN: This is even better the next day!
This was a just as advertised for me (I didn't have any problems with it being dry or too tangy). I used my enameled cast iron Dutch oven and started this on the stove top with lid on. Layered with onions then seasoned meat on top, tried rice-wine vinegar. After about 90 minutes on stove top & reading more reviews on here, I decided to add some sprigs of fresh rosemary & a small baggie of peeled baby carrots - also wanted to check to see how much liquid was in there, and there was plenty just from the onions & meat. Then I put it in the oven at 300 for another 2-3 hours until it was browned on top & onions had melted down & meat was tender (I did not brown/sear the meat first as I had no time with little rugrats at my sides). I then pulled the meat out & put in a large serving bowl instead of platter & scooped up all the onions & carrots into the bowl & let it all rest together while I prepared the gravy from the bits on the bottom of the pan. I really think that all the juices from the veggies kept the meat moist so I was glad I used a bowl instead of a platter in this case. I added only a few shakes of garlic powder & a TBSP or 2 of soy sauce to the gravy along with the water & flour. The gravy was awesome, and it all turned out great! Easy & makes lots of left overs. It's a keeper for sure!
I rarely make roasts, so I looked at the cut of meat, and typed bottom round roast and came up with this recipe. It was delicious! I will definitely make this again. The onions and the gravy really make this dish stand out and it's so amazingly easy to make!
This recipe was tasty and very easy. The vinegar gives the gravy a nice little tangy flavor. I used a 2 lb. roast, so I used 2 onions instead, and only had to cook it about 2 hours. My husband liked it so I'll likely make it again sometime.
I read the reviews and was very tempted to try this recipe, based on the simplicity alone. It was perfect! I can't imagine anything easier and the meat was cooked to perfection. Just be sure you control your urge to open the door and you will be fine. Thanks for the recipe.
This is the easiest, tastiest meal to make. I work from home and I love being able to put this on to cook and smell it simmering away. My husband loves onions so its one of his favorites. I've never had much luck with making gravy, but this is a breeze. Definitely one of my favorites.
I almost passed this recipe up after reading some of the reviews. Glad I tried it because it turned out great. I cooked the roast just as the recipe suggested, and it is true... lifting the lid to check the progress during cooking only lengthened my cooking time...darnit. Reading others' suggestions, I added extra herbs/spices (Season Salt in place of salt, Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning, Cavender's Greek, a pinch or two of Thyme, and two whole peeled cloves of garlic). I decreased the onions to 3 instead of 6, and substituted Beef Broth for the water... great results. The roast was tender and juicy, and the onion gravy was to die for. Husband and kids ate it ALL up.
The recipe deserves 5 stars as written, for flavor, moistness, and ease. For personal preference, we made a few adjustments. We browned the meat first. We used 2 humongous white onions and 4 cloves of garlic and added a cup of beef broth. We chose to use red wine vinegar. After we got everything simmering in a Dutch oven, we covered and put it in a preheated 300 degree oven for 4 hours. We used beef broth in place of water to make the gravy. It was delicious and even more so the next day.
Nice recipe! This was my first roast to make and it was very easy and flavorful (though needed more salt). I had a smaller roast too (2.7 lbs) and I cooked it for less than 2 hours and it was too done, so next time I will cut down the cooking time to an hour or just over.
An absolute must make and cant wait to make again!!! We love onions and this just made the most awesome gravy in the world!!! The only thing I did different is my roast was 2 pounds, I used only 3 onions, added a beef boillon cube and a little water the other ingrediants I kept as is. Also I didnt have a dutch oven so in a deep sauce pan I let cook for about an hr then it just sat for several hours then finished cooking about another hour before dinner. so moist and melt in mouth. Just WOW! Thanks for the recipe!!!!!!!!!!
i followed the recipe exactly, except for cutting down the onions. The meat was unbelievably dry. don't know what i did that was so different from the majority of others cooking this recipe, but i will not cook this again!
Came out great. Per some other reviews: Seared the meat before putting in pot. Only had 1 large onion on hand which worked fine. Added a couple cloves of garlic and sprinkled a tad of garlic powder in addition to salt & pepper. Also added about 1/2 cup beef broth to pot with the vinegar. My 5.44 lb roast was done to perfection in 3 hours. I admit to peeking 2 times. For gravy I blended the onions until smooth and used 2tbsp flour (for thicker) and 1/2 broth 1/2 water for liquid (more flavor). It was very tasty....next time I may try with red wine like others have suggested. Served with new potatoes and it was a great meal. My kids ate up the meat no complaints.
My husband found this recipe and first made it in a Corning Ware casserole in the oven at 350 for 2 hours. It was tender and delicious but we felt that we should try it on the stove top as written, so we tried it at a family gathering on an electric stove. As recommended we didn't open the pot until after about 1.5 hours when we could smell the onions burning. They were a total loss and the roast was edible but tasted a bit burnt. Today I tried it at home using my electric skillet which can be set to "simmer". I didn't peek until after 2.5 hours and found the onions totally blackened once again. With only 1 T of liquid I can't imagine how it can be otherwise. We know it has potential because the first time was a great success. I'm looking forward to trying it in the oven again but in the old cast iron dutch oven, but first I will try it in the slow cooker, as other posters suggested, and see how it comes out. If we don't make any other changes I think it will still count as the same recipe.
I followed the recipe exactly and my roast turned out perfect. The onion gravy was spot on and the roast tender and juicy.Everybody loved it. I had to hide the leftovers in the back of the fridge so I can make a hot roast beef sandwich with the little bit that was leftover from dinner last night. My family wants to know when we can have it again. Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe.-Andrea
Thie recipe was great. I read most of the other reviews first and did make some changes. I browned the roast first, deglazed with Merlot, added garlic and also added more Merlot & some Beef Broth at the end. Try not to lift the lid during cooking.
This as written was easy & delish. Meat is fork tender. AMAZING. Will probably add baby carrots & potato's with the next batch.
I loved how fast this was to put together. It was cooked perfectly and tasted better than any roast I've ever made. This is going to be how i do a roast from now on.
I had my doubts about this recipe - I'm so used to flouring and browning a roast first, and adding at least some water in with the roast - so this just looked too easy! However, it turned out great! It made LOTS of gravy, very very oniony, which is the reason that I gave it only 4 stars, but that is a matter of personal preference. I had a 3.35 pound bottom round roast and it took all of 4 hours to get tender, I did open the lid once to turn it over. Thanks for sharing this!
Like many "pot" roast recipes, this one works very well in a crockpot. I threw in some red wine and garlic at the start and later added some quartered fresh baby bella mushrooms. I cooked it on low for 8 hours and the roast was falling apart when done, but remained moist, tender and delicious.
Delicious and tender!! I browned the 3.49lb bottom round roast. After browning I added not only the onions and bay leaf but 1 celery stalk, 1 extra large garlic clove and balsamic marinade oppose to just white vinegar. I cooked it for 3 hours since it was less than 4lbs. Thanks!
Nice and easy recipe. My finicky 13 year old ate every bite!
Excellent - my husband loved it and it tasted like the pot roasts my mom used to make. I also browned roast first and used Mrs. Dash herb seasoning and a little Worcester sauce. Also added chopped garlic with the onions. I can't believe you don't need to add any additional liquid during the 4 hr cooking but it turned out perfect - juicy and tasty. I steamed carrots and threw them in with the broth for about 15 minutes. Gravy was wonderful.
surprisingly good.....i cooked the meat in the crock pot...and chopped up the onions for the gravy....simple!
This is excellent! I was a little worried about the onions carmalizing. After I got it simmering and put the lid on, they were still raw looking and it really smelled of vinegar. But my lid wasn't on tight, the liquid went out and voila! carmalized onions. I added a little water and it became the nice dark color it should be. Next time I'll leave it on high till the onions are carmalized, probably what I should have done the first time!!
Very good! Loved the onion gravy.
Turned out really well. Definitely will use this recipe time and time again!
This recipe was great. I did mine in the crockpot and the meat was tender. I made noodles and served it over the noodles.
Just made this recipe and it is wonderful with my adaptations. I trimmed the fat from the meat. I added salt and course cracked pepper and browned the meat on all sides in 1 1/2 tablespoons of oil. I used 3 onions, 3 cloves of garlic, sliced. I added 1/2 cup water with 2 tsp. bouillon to the meat while cooking. I only had to cook the meat for 1 hour 5 minutes, checked the temp with a thermometer and it was already 150 degrees. To make gravy I only used 1/4 cup water with the tablespoon of flour. I had lots of beef broth and onions. I took a potato masher and pressed the onions and garlic to thicken the gravy too. My husband loved it. I don't recommend any additional herbs, you taste the meat and onions, you don't need any other flavors. Instead of 3-4 hours, my roast was ready to serve in 1 hour and 20 minutes. The browning of the meat really cut down on the cooking time. It was done and tender.
I made this for may family and EVERYONE LOVED it!! It's hard to make a meal that everyone loves. I will make this again and again and again!
This is so easy and tasty! The only thing we change each time we make it is we use less onion. I use one or two red onions. We love it every time.
Very yummy recipe! I've added garlic powder to the meat, and seared it in cast iron chicken fryer. After searing and sealing all the juices inside, I followed the recipe, by placing onions on the bottom of pan, roast on top, vinegar and bay leaf, and I covered it for a couple of hours, and made the gravy, and it was delicious, thank you
Making this recipe right now for what will be my third time. The first time I read the recipe wrong and put the 1 cup water in at the beginning of cooking time, but the roast turned out perfectly tender anyway (and I had put it in while it was still a bit frozen, too!) and onions were perfectly caramelized and flavourful. My husband raved and said it was almost as good as his mother's roast! Still had to add another cup of water to make gravy as liquid was almost all gone after cooking, and I added a bit of Bisto for more flavour. The second time I followed the recipe properly and all the onions and the bottom of the roast burned as there was hardly any liquid in it from the start. Nothing could be salvaged to make a gravy with and it took over an hour of soaking and scrubbing to get my pot back to normal. Luckily I had a packet of gravy mix on hand to use instead, and the meat still tasted fine. This third time I am putting the water in at the beginning again to avoid another burning catastrophe. Other than the liquid issue, which is why I haven't given it a full 5 stars, it's a fantastic recipe and the only one I have used since discovering it. Also, while cooking, it gives off the best smell ever to come out of my kitchen (then again, I've always loved the smell of onions). Especially comforting on cold, snowy days.
This was pretty good! I only used 5 onions, and used red wine vinegar instead of regular vinegar. I used a traditional cast iron dutch oven which made all the difference. The gravy turned out dark brown, not light like in the picture, but it was very flavorful. My husband thought it tasted like a great homemade German dish. Served it over egg noddles and a side of asparagus.
This may easily become mine and my husbands favorite way to cook a roast from now on. We were surprised and then very happy with the strong flavors and the richness of the onion gravy. It was an excellant meal along with mashed garlic potatoes and fried spinach.
I love this! Whenever we want something low-carb and easy, we just put this on. I was actually amazed that it was so good. I omit the final step with the flour. I find that the caramelized onions and juice make a decent gravy substitute, and since I'm avoiding bread, potatoes, etc., I have no use for a thicker gravy anyway.
Thanks so much for this exceptional and easy recipe!! The only thing I did differently was to brown the roast on all sides in a little oil before removing it and sweating the onions and some minced garlic. I then put the roast back into my enamelled cast iron dutch oven, covered it, and stuck it in a 400-degree oven till it was done (about three hours). Moist, flavorful, and tender and delicious served with roasted potato and sweet potato wedges and steamed veggies.....everyone loved it!
The meat was way over cooked and the gravy had no flavor. The reviews I read said the onions caramalized. No. What happened is the onions turned to onion soup on the bottom of the pan. I added flour to try to make gravy, but it was awful. No flavor at all except for onion. I managed to salvage the meal by adding some boullion (sp?) and some spices and a little more flour to the "gravy". I sliced up the roast, poured the "gravy" over it and served it with mashed potatos. My husband hated it and I wasn't very impressed either. I won't make this again.
Delicious. I bRowned the meat first, placed it to the side. Placed onions, mushrooms, garlic and red wine vinegar into the pan with salt and pepper. After 10 minutes added the bay leaf and beef broth (1 cup) brought to simmer. Added to a crock pot and placed the beef on top. Let it cook on high for hour, then low for 3more hours. Turned out delicious, not dry at all
this is a great recipe. We tried the variation with the slow cooker. It was the first time we cooked roast in a slow cooker. We cooked a smaller buffalo round roast (about 1 lb) and followed all the same instructions, but reduced the final cooking time to low - 1 hour. It turned out nice and pink (med rare). The gravy, however, needs a little work. We may search for other gravy recipes. We added flour and water to the onion residues, and then some spices to taste...but...just not very gravy like. Overall, we still give it 5 stars for being the best way to cook roast - bed of onions using variation of slow cooker.
After 4 hours at low, the onions were still hard and the roast wasn't done. I now have the sucker in the microwave cooking. I should have just cooked it in the crock pot like I always do: Throw the roast in, put a quartered onion and some garlic on top, sprinkle with powdered onion and beef broths, add a bay leaf, and cook it on low 6 to 8 hours. We would be eating it right now! :(
This is a really good roast recipe. It has been added to my binder.
Roast turned out very tender and tasty. I didn't like the gravy but husband said it was alright. Tasted better the next day. Won't be making it again though.
I made a 2 lb roast using one large onion, 1 sm bay leaf, l tbl vinegar, and 1/2 cup water with beef bullion added. Based on the recipe guidelines, I thought I'd cook it 1.5 hours, but on the "2" setting on my stove, it was a bit overdone when I checked it at 1 hour and five minutes. The onions did not carmelize; next time I think I'll try 1/4 c water. Despite these issues, the roast was flavorful and my husband really liked it. With further adjustments, this will be great.
Plainly & simply put...THIS WAS GOSH AWFUL. The smell while cooking, was anything but appetizing. The taste matched the horrible smell.
We enjoyed this. I used beef broth instead of water.
I have served this recipe twice now, and everyone loves it! It's so easy to make, and it makes the meat so tender and juicy. It's great with or without the gravy.
I never made a roast on top of the stove. And, at my surprise, it was great. I did braise my roast in olive oil first, then added onion and fresh garlic. I used balsamic vinegar witch i love with beef. I added the roast on top of onions then added fresh rosemary & tyme. I also made gravy out of the onion stock. Very very good. I would of had leftovers, but my husband loved it so much he over eat.
I was doubtgul of this recipe at first but after making it I was very pleased wjtb tbe results. The roast came out perfect tender but not dry (wich is a problem with bottom round) and the gravy was absolutley wonderful.
Very good. I made it in the crock pot. My family loved it. I didn't use all the onions.
So easy and tasty. I have little previous experience with roasts, so I prepared exactly as directed except for adding a couple boullion cubes to the gravy at the end. All three of my kids asked for seconds (very unusual)!
My family and I loved this roast. It was moist, falling apart just enought to soak up the juices. I did take a few suggestions from others: I only had a 2 1/2 # Bottom Roast and I cooked it in a crock pot on high for 5 hours. I followed the directions using only 3 onions (due to the smaller roast) and added some italian seasonings, some minced garlic and one cup of beef broth for gravy. I will def make this again and again. I served it with roasted potatoes and a salad. My teenager put the leftovers on a roll for lunch the next day!
Wonderful recipe. I don't use white vinegar for anything other than cleaning so I substituted cider vinegar.
Very good!
Very good roast! Just like some of the others who've reviewed this recipe- I added some red wine, worchestire sauce, and garlic to the gravy. Also put some baby carrots in the stock pot.
Easg, fragrant and fabulous!! Thank you for sharing it.
Very easy and very good. Did add a small amount of beer broth along with the vinegar just in case there was too little liquid to keep onions/meat from singeing. Definite keeper. Meat moist and tender. Gravy meaty and savory.
Always a hungry family waiting when I make this for dinner. The smell is wonderful as it cooks all day on the stove and it turns out perfect everytime. I use balsamic vinegar when I don't have white and they both taste good.
I loed it! Was a nice change from our boring slow cooker pot roast, I didn't use all those onions cause I didn't have them and I added mushrooms and red wine.
This was wonderful, tender and very tasty. Thanks for posting!
I clearly did something wrong. The roast smelled incredible cooking for the 1st 3 hours, at 3 1/2 hours I checked on it and found the onions were completely burnt and stuck to the bottom of the pan. The roast was also partially burnt on the bottom. Hopefully I will be able to salvage the roast, but as far as the onions and gravy thats not going to happen. Thankfully I have some brown gravy on hand, but from what all the other reviews say my brown gravy won't compare to the one from this recipe.
MBrooker, your recipe sounds almost identical to mine, except where you are using Merlot (yum) I am using balsamic vinegar and a lot more chunked up fresh vegetables. The secret to a successful potroast is to sear on a high flame on all sides right at the beginning in order to keep the juices inside the meat. Next time I'll be trying the merlot!
Sorry but I did not care for this recipe. I picked this recipe because the onion gravy looked appealing. The roast turned out extremely bland, the cooking time is not long enough and the gravy turned out nothing like the picture even after adding quite bit more flour to thicken it. I read the reviews before making this so I seared the roast and even added Garlic as well as additional seasonings but it didn't help at all.
Great, super easy, basic recipe. The gravy is really wonderful. This recipe, as others have noted, can be changed in any number of ways and is pretty foolproof. This is a keeper.
I was looking for a recipe for a small 1 1/2 lb. bottom round roast and decided to try this one. After reading the reviews, I took some of their suggestions to give it a lot of flavor. I did brown the roast before putting on top of a large, sweet onion, a swig of rosemary, bay leaves, some fresh parsley from the garden and a few portobello mushrooms I had on hand. We like balsamic vinegar so I used 3 tablespoons. Cooked on high for an hour, then on low for almost 4 hours. Took the roast out, and used cornstarch & water to thicken up the juices. It turned out great. Very tender and the gravy had a wonderful flavor. Will be making again.
Awesome recipe....came out excellent! I was a little more generous with the white vinegar but was excellent overall...
GREAT recipe! I followed it to a tee, except I only used 1/2 cup of water and 3 tablespoons of flour to make a thick, delicious gravy. My family LOVED it!
This was very good, I did add some carrots and garlic to the onions. I cooked it on low for an hour on the stove last night and then put in the oven this morning on 300 degrees and cooked for 4 hours. I don't do flour so after removing the meat and carrots, I made onion soup. Very tasty.
This was a tasty roast. I didn't use all the onions but did add fresh mushrooms and used apple cidar vinegar mixed with water. Cooked it in the crockpot on high 4 hours after browning the meat with some salt, pepper, and rosemary for added flavor.
Good way to cook a lean roast...it was tender but mine was a tad dry. Probably more because of the cut of meat than the recipe. Definitely needs the gravy.
This was super easy. I used a 2-1/2 pound roast and 4 onions. I added salt, pepper, 3 minced garlic cloves, and some dried thyme while sautéing the onions before I put the roast in. While they were getting ready, I cut little sits all over the roast and stuffed thin slices of garlic inside. Big garlic eaters... I was reading some of the reviews that said it was a little bland, so I added a some auju concentrate and some water about an hour in. I also found some mushrooms in the fridge that were just about to say goodbye, so I threw them in too. Cooked in a Dutch oven, lid on at 350 degrees for 3 hours. When it was done, I whisked in the flour and water, and the onions broke into little pieces and it turned into an absolutely delicious onion gravy. Wasn't dry at all and everyone was loved it!
I made this recipe pretty much as it was written, but scaled down a bit because my roast was only 2 pounds. I dinged the review by one star because I did add some extra flavoring. I added 3 large minced garlic cloves to the onions, and browned the roast before cooking the onions and garlic. The other changes I made were basically the same as the recipe, but used for health value. I used Braggs Apple Cider vinegar instead of white vinegar, and garbanzo bean flour for thickening the gravy. I also added 3 crushed bouillon cubes to the water for extra flavor, and some rosemary and thyme. Because my roast was smaller, I used 1 very large onion that I had on hand. I added more water because I am a fan of one-pot meals, and added quartered potatoes and fresh carrots in the last hour. After adding the veggies, I increased the heat to bring it to a boil, and then reduced to low heat to simmer for the remaining time. My family loved this roast. It was moist and very tender. The gravy was flavorful, and the veggies turned out perfect. I will definitely be making this again.
Great recipe! Everybody liked it! Will make again
This recipe turned out great. Used condensed beef broth instead of water and accidentily put it in the pot during the cooking time but it made a great gravy. Didn't thicken it, just poured it over the meat and mashed potatoes. Added a package of sliced mushrooms with the onions as was suggested by a reviewer and it was a delicious addition. Will use this recipe again for sure. Thanks
The roast was flavorless and tough as leather. I followed the recipe exactly as written. I gave two stars because I was able to add flavor and save the roast from being non edible to edible. Disappointing to say the very least.
Too dry for the cut of bottom round that I had . Not enough liquid to make a gravy. bummer.
This was okay, definitely not the best, but I don't think I would make it again. We didn't really find it as flavorful as we had expected it to be from the reviews. We ended up "doctoring it up" in the end to give it enough flavor to satisfy our palates, so that it wasn't a total waste for us.
A very good recipe. I was shy on the onions so I only used 2, but the next time I'll use more as it produces more sauce. Searing before baking (at 300) is recommended. I coated the beef with Montreal Steak seasoning and it was very good. One notice, I have a cast iron dutch oven with heavy lid so 3 hours at 300F was overcooking in my case. Next time I'll reduce it to 2.5 hours.
My family loved it! I used red wine vinegar (what I had on hand) and sprinkled the roast with thyme and rosemary. It was very fragrant. I did brown the roast also. The gravy is delish!
Excellent! Was skeptical about the vinegar but it must evaporate in the process. The gravy was great lso. I did add a few tablespoons of water. It is a keeper. The whole family enjoyed!
I made this about 2 weeks ago and it was delicious. I only used 2 large onions and sliced about a pound of assorted fresh mushrooms. Added a few sprigs of fresh thyme as well. The only problem was that my roast was too small. The onion/mushroom gravy was delicious with the meat and I made some garlic mashed potatoes to go with this. I will be making this again!
Tasted like a pot roast lol nothing too special
Very good!! Roast is usually dry and tough but this was very tender and flavorful. I only had a 3lb roast, so I cooked it for only 2 hours. It was medium. Next time, I will only cook it for 1-1/2 hours and it will perfect. This recipe is so SIMPLE and QUICK to prepare. The onion gravy is amazing!! Follow this recipe just as written, and you'll have a quick, delicious roast!! Thank you for submitting!!!!
Tried this with 2 cups water, 2 tablespoons flour and one hour in the pressure cooker. Tender and tasty. Even my daughter loved it, and she hates roast beef! Thanks for sharing!
This makes the best gravy I have ever had with a roast! I seared the meat on all sides first. I used balsamic vinegar. I only had 1 large onion so I added some water to make up for the lost liquid. I added minced garlic because everything is better with garlic in my world. :) Unfortunately I paid no attention to the amounts I used. I cooked it on high for 1 hour and then low for about 6. The meat was tender and the gravy was divine. I will definitely be making this again!
