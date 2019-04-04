Bottom Round Roast with Onion Gravy

Making this recipe right now for what will be my third time. The first time I read the recipe wrong and put the 1 cup water in at the beginning of cooking time, but the roast turned out perfectly tender anyway (and I had put it in while it was still a bit frozen, too!) and onions were perfectly caramelized and flavourful. My husband raved and said it was almost as good as his mother's roast! Still had to add another cup of water to make gravy as liquid was almost all gone after cooking, and I added a bit of Bisto for more flavour. The second time I followed the recipe properly and all the onions and the bottom of the roast burned as there was hardly any liquid in it from the start. Nothing could be salvaged to make a gravy with and it took over an hour of soaking and scrubbing to get my pot back to normal. Luckily I had a packet of gravy mix on hand to use instead, and the meat still tasted fine. This third time I am putting the water in at the beginning again to avoid another burning catastrophe. Other than the liquid issue, which is why I haven't given it a full 5 stars, it's a fantastic recipe and the only one I have used since discovering it. Also, while cooking, it gives off the best smell ever to come out of my kitchen (then again, I've always loved the smell of onions). Especially comforting on cold, snowy days.