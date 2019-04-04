Bottom Round Roast with Onion Gravy

4.3
272 Ratings
  • 5 168
  • 4 65
  • 3 18
  • 2 15
  • 1 6

This is the easiest roast recipe and requires little work for a lot of flavor. The vinegar sounds awful but it makes it really good. Its an easy main dish for busy moms!

Recipe by Susan

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place sliced onions in the bottom of a Dutch oven or stock pot. Season the roast with salt and pepper, and place on top of the onions. Add the vinegar and bay leaf to the pan, and heat over high heat to get it simmering. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 3 to 4 hours. Try not to take the lid off while cooking.

  • When the roast is done, remove it from the pan to a serving platter. Mix the flour into the water, and pour into the drippings from the roast. Simmer over medium heat, stirring frequently until thickened. Carve roast, and serve with the pan gravy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
413 calories; protein 39.3g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 127mg; sodium 167.5mg. Full Nutrition
