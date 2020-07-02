Best Marinated Grilled Chicken

Rating: 4.38 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Sweet and tangy BBQ chicken with a hint of smoke flavor. Serve with pasta salad.

By DIXYCHIK

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large shallow dish, combine water, wine, sesame oil, soy sauce, mustard, brown sugar and liquid smoke. Stir in Italian dressing mix, orange zest, ginger, paprika and fines herbs. Place chicken in the dish, and turn to coat. Cover, and refrigerate overnight.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat, and lightly oil grate.

  • Discard marinade. Grill chicken 15 to 20 minutes per side, until no longer pink and juices run clear. Occasionally place rosemary sprigs on coals to impart a unique smoky flavor to chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
844 calories; protein 57.5g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 58.6g; cholesterol 227.1mg; sodium 1389.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (32)

Most helpful positive review

Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2009
I have to admit this is some of the BEST marinated grilled chicken we've had from this site. I marinated this for 8 hours so I wanted to concentrate the marinade -leave out the water there's no purpose for it, add more of one of the liquids if it's too thick. I used boneless chicken that I pounded down to 1/2 inch. I used olive oil vs. sesame and dijon vs. honey mustard. I also used 2 tsp. of liquid smoke and because I didn't use water I used 2 Tbsp. of orange juice vs. orange zest. I also didn't have fines herbs so I used a combination of parsley, tarragon and marjoram. The brown sugar made everything carmelize on the grill and the result was a moist sweet, yet smoky herbed chicken breast. I didn't even use the rosemary that I had as I had forgotten all about it. Simply delicious and one to make for guests! Read More
Helpful
(46)

Most helpful critical review

KHORROBIN
Rating: 3 stars
11/16/2004
I made this for my in-laws and there was alot of uncomfortable silence at the meal. The orange zest is quite strong - my husband claims it gave him heartburn for two days. If I made it again I would drastically reduce the zest. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
BAILEY65
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Made this last weekend and plan to make it again for a family get together on July 4th. It was a hit with my family. Very good flavor that permiated through the chicken. Husband and both boys LOVED IT! Would be good to use in a chicken salad too. I rate it A+ Read More
Helpful
(31)
DBERREY
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I marinaded a whole chicken in this mixture for over 24 hours in the fridge. I put the chicken and marinade in a gallon size plastic bag in a tupperware dish and turned it over every 6 hours or so to keep it marinaded evenly. I used the rotisserie on our Weber grill cooked it at 375F for 1.75 hours and it turned out great! I put big chunks of garlic under the skin of the chicken and also in the cavity before grilling and this made it more flavorful. Our whole family loved it and we will be using this recipe again for sure. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Valerie Brunmeier
Rating: 4 stars
08/06/2005
I followed the recipe with a couple of changes. I omitted the orange zest based on some of the other reviewers comments. Since I have a gas bbq and thus no coals I placed the chicken on the grill and then placed several springs of rosemary over the chicken as it cooked. This worked well. The chicken was very moist and flavorful and everybody loved it. I'm only giving it 4 stars because of the number and cost of all these ingredients. It wouldn't be a marinade I'd want to use all the time but will definitely make every now and then. Read More
Helpful
(15)
SweetBasil
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Very delicious! I was a little apprehensive about all the water but marinating overnight the chicken breasts really soaked up all the liquid and flavors too. Only thing I did different was use peanut oil as that's all I had with no bad effects. I skewered chunks of the chicken on the rosemary like kabobs. Will make this often!! Read More
Helpful
(11)
George Thogersen
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2004
This was very good but not sure if worth all the work. Rest of family loved it. Breast came out the best. Will make again with bone-in chicken breast and skip cutting up a whole chicken and trying to use the legs and thighs and other dark meat parts that did not come out as well as the white meat. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Keilypie
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2006
Very tasty! I did not have time to marinate overnight. So I left out the water to concentrate the flavors. I used skinless boneless breast that I cut into strips. I marinated them for about 4 hours before grilling. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(10)
KHORROBIN
Rating: 3 stars
11/16/2004
I made this for my in-laws and there was alot of uncomfortable silence at the meal. The orange zest is quite strong - my husband claims it gave him heartburn for two days. If I made it again I would drastically reduce the zest. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Nicolette
Rating: 4 stars
05/17/2010
This unusual melange of ingredients somehow came together to produce a deliciously moist grilled chicken. I used 1.5 cups prepared Italian dressing instead of the listed water/dry dressing mix and minced parsley chives and tarragon (no chervil) for the fines herbs. Marinated bone-in breasts overnight and grilled on a gas grill over a bed of rosemary. Despite the strong flavors in the marinade not one particular flavor stood out -- thanks for the recipe DIXYCHIK. Read More
Helpful
(7)
