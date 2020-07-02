Best Marinated Grilled Chicken
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 844.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 57.5g 115 %
carbohydrates: 15.6g 5 %
dietary fiber: 0.8g 3 %
soluble fiber: 0.1g
insoluble fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 12.5g
monosaccharides: 0.3g
disaccharides: 8.7g
other carbs: 2.1g
fat: 58.6g 90 %
saturated fat: 14.9g 74 %
mono fat: 23.8g
poly fat: 15.1g
trans fatty acid: 0g
cholesterol: 227.1mg 76 %
water: 280.6g
ash: 3.1g
vitamin a iu: 850.5IU 17 %
vitamin a re: 174.3RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 48.7RE
vitamin a retinol: 124.1RE
vitamin a carotene: 210.7mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.2mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.4mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 21mg
niacin equivalents: 31.6mg 158 %
vitamin b6: 1.1mg 56 %
vitamin b12: 0.9mcg 16 %
vitamin c: 7mg 12 %
vitamin d iu: 0IU
vitamin d mcg: 0mcg
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 1.4mg
vitamin e iu: 2IU 7 %
vitamin e mg: 1.4mg
folate: 21.7mcg 5 %
vitamin k: 6.8mcg 9 %
pantothenic acid: 2.8mg 28 %
boron: 2.5mg
calcium: 57.2mg 6 %
copper: 0.2mg 9 %
fluoride: 48.1mg
iron: 3.5mg 19 %
magnesium: 70.1mg 18 %
manganese: 0.2mg 10 %
phosphorus: 463.1mg 46 %
potassium: 652mg 19 %
selenium: 44.1mcg 63 %
sodium: 1389.4mg 58 %
zinc: 4.1mg 27 %
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0g
160 palmitic: 1.1g
180 stearic: 0.6g
161 palmitol: 0g
181 oleic: 4.8g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 5.1g
183 linolenic: 0g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0.6g
omega 6 fatty acid: 14g
alanine: 0g
arginine: 0.1g
cystine: 0g
glycine: 0g
histidine: 0g
isoleucine: 0g
leucine: 0.1g
lysine: 0g
methionine: 0g
phenylalanine: 0g
proline: 0.1g
serine: 0g
threonine: 0g
tryptophan: 0g
tyrosine: 0g
valine: 0g
alcohol: 2.1g
caffeine: 0mg
energy: 153
aspartic acid: 0.1g
glutamic acid: 0.2g
thiamin: 0mg 1 %
riboflavin: 0mg 2 %
pyramid fat: 0
exchange fat: 0
phytosterols: 107mg
theobromine: 0mg
exchange other carbs: 0
pyramid meat: 0
exchange meat: 0
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
