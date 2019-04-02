Ukrainian Meat Filled Cabbage Rolls

In Ukrainian kitchens, cabbage leaves are often used as cases for soft fillings. These rolls are a little different, because the leaves are filled with a meat stuffing and not primarily a cereal mixture. This makes them 'holiday' fare. For a different flavor, use tomato juice instead of chicken broth. See the note at the bottom of the recipe for pressure cooking instructions.

By Olga D

prep:

prep:
40 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
8
Yield:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Sautee onion in butter until tender. Remove from heat, and set aside to cool. When the onion is cool enough to handle, mix together the ground pork, bread crumbs, egg, salt and pepper until well blended.

  • Place the head of cabbage in a large pot, and add enough water to cover the cabbage halfway. Bring to a boil, and cook for about 2 minutes. As the outer leaves become translucent and soft, remove them one at a time by peeling them off with a wooden spoon. Trim off the thick ribs at the leaf stem.

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish, and line the bottom with outer cabbage leaves. Lay a few more leaves on a clean work surface. Place a large spoonful of the pork mixture at the base of each leaf. Roll up towards the top. Repeat until filling is used up. Arrange the finished rolls over the leaves in the dish, and pour in just enough broth to cover the rolls. Place extra cabbage leaves over the top.

  • Cover, and bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven. When finished, drain off broth from the dish into a small saucepan. Whisk together the flour and sour cream. Gradually stir the sour cream into the broth. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently until heated, about 5 minutes.

  • To serve, arrange cabbage rolls on a platter, cover with sauce and sprinkle with dill. This goes perfectly with homemade noodles, or millet kasha.

Pressure cooker

Arrange rolls as for oven baking, but cook for 20 minutes at 10 pounds of pressure.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 12.2g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 67.5mg; sodium 860.1mg. Full Nutrition
