Ukrainian Meat Filled Cabbage Rolls

I have made this recipe several times because I react badly to any type of cooked tomato. Basically I used this recipe as a rough guide. As I am allergic to milk products, I used cashew yogurt instead of sour cream. I threw in a couple tablespoons of crushed fennel seeds - sometimes I use caraway. I precooked all ingredients well. I also used about a cup of cooked rice instead of bread crumbs. Instead of using the oven (I try not to use it in summer - in winter I will use the oven.), I packed the rolls into a large skillet, poured a small amount of chicken broth (what I had - I would have used beef or veggie broth if those were on hand) over it, lidded it and cooked on low heat about twenty minutes. Before serving I mixed the yogurt with a little broth and poured over the rolls. This recipe made about 16 large rolls so most of them were frozen in meal size containers. I do this with all my cabbage rolls. This way there are always meal-ready portions in the freezer, and the labor intensiveness is limited to once a month. I freeze them without the topping. That way I can use different toppings at different meals.