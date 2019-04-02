Beefaroni
This was one of my favorite dishes growing up and now it is my children's. Ground beef, cheese and tomato sauce are baked into a simply delicious casserole.
The only reason I didn't give this 5 stars is because I changed it a bit. I browned the meat with some onion,fresh garlic and Montreal Steak Seasoning before adding it to the pasta. I only used 1/2 the pasta it called for and it was plenty!! It was enough for 4 adults and 3 kids with just enough leftover for my hubbies lunch. I used 1 can of diced tomatoes in their juice and 1 1/2 cans of tomato sauce mixed all together with Italian seasoning and some dried parsley. I also reserved some of the cheese for the top(last 10 minutes of baking)and also added some crushed Ritz Crackers on top for extra crunch! My husband loved it! It was super yummy and my picky 4 and 6 year olds gobbled it up. Thank you Kelli for the post. I will definitely make this again mabye adding some veggies next time. It is a good base to start.Read More
I did not think this would taste better than it looked. My family and I, really enjoyed it (especially my husband). At first, when my husband looked at it, he frawned, lol. But when he smelled it cooking, and tasted it, he had seconds! He said its way better than the processed, canned stuff, which I had to agree with him on! I usually dont like beefaroni, but making it home-made, make it taste good! lol) I made some changes to the recipe, to make it more tasty and look presentable: 1) I added more cheese to it. (My family loves cheese, lol) 2) Added chunky spagetti sauce with mushrooms (had some spices). 3) Added some spices, that wasnt in the spagetti sauce (use spices that you like and use, in an Italian type dish) I didnt make the sauce that went to this recipe. 4) I layered it more like a lagnasa, mixing just some noodles into the meat mixture, instead of mixing it all together. It turned looking and tasting really good! This is a great recipe, if you want to make a different, and simple, italian-taste dish for your family. Hope this helps, cause the beefaroni version I made to this recipe, will make it taste better, as well as make it hold well, together...when presenting it, instead of it looking like one, big slop!
Very good throw-together dish. I did make some additions; sauted a chopped onion, bell pepper and minced garlic with the meat. Seasoned it up a little with some Italian seasoning, red pepper flakes and worchestshire. I also put some stewed, diced tomatoes in for a little chunkier sauce. Not gourmet, but so much better than a box mix!!
Although this sounds good, the recipe as it was made in the early 1970's for our family it was called Skillet Macaroni and Beef. All prepared and cooked in one skillet. The first part in the directions are the same...then remove the meat from the skillet and add 1/2 pound elbow macaroni, minced onion and chopped green pepper until onion is soft, (if needed, add a little oil) return meat to skillet and for 1-1/2 lbs ground beef or ground turkey add 16 ounces of tomato sauce, water, salt and pepper, 1-1/2 Tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce. Cover and simmer for 25 minutes or until macaroni is cooked to taste. Yum-Yum...children loved it.
I modified the recipe alot because I thought the dish would need something more. Overall this is a good starter recipe that you can modify easily. It's also a fast and easy recipe to make if you are tired and don't really feel like cooking or if you are a beginner cook. I added 1 chopped red pepper, 1 chopped onion, 2 jalapeno peppers chopped, 3 cloves garlic, seasoned salt and pepper. Since I didn't have Shredded Cheddar, I had to use 4 cheese mexican shredded cheese. I added a little bit of salt and pepper when cooking the ground beef and a little more just before I put the dish in the oven. The meal was great and still fast to make since I cut the other ingredients while waiting for the water to boil and while the meat was cooking. This dish could have used another pound of ground beef, but that depends on you and how much meat you want in the dish. A mistake I made was thinking it needed more tomato and added a few spoonfuls of a can of diced tomato...this was slightly too much tomato.
This was Awesome. I did add some cajun seasoning (slap ya mama) to it. along with some garlic powder while cooking the meat and after it was all mixed up. I mixed 2 cups of the cheese in the dish and added about a half cup to the top. The boys loved it! EASY to make too. I used about 14 ounces of elbow macaroni. will make again.
Simple recipe for fantastic comfort food. I add chopped onions and garlic powder to the meat. This is easy to make during the work week, and much better than boxed hamburger meals. A hit with the whole family, toddler to adult. We make this regularly. Thanks for sharing!
This was a hit with my family. I think it's a good base recipe. It was easy and fast..which makes it a hit with me. After reading the reviews, I only used 11oz of pasta, added some garlic powder and italian seasoning to the ground beef as it was browning, and I used a 28 oz jar of spaghetti sauce because I didn't have the tomato sauce. I also mixed all ingredients in the pan before placing it in the casserole dish..it was easier to mix that way. Following others advice I held some of the cheese back and topped the casserole the last 5-10 minutes. This is a recipe my teenaged daughters could easily make so it will go in my recipe box. Thanks for sharing.
Very good. I followed the recipe, accept I added 1 1/2 tablespoons of Worchestershire Sauce, two cloves of garlic, and spaghetti sauce instead of tomato sauce. It made a lot of food, I didn't think we would be able to finish it, but we did. Awesome.
This is an easy, filling dinner if you just season things to your taste. I sauteed onions and minced garlic in olive oil and white wine before adding my beef to the pot, and I seasoned the beef with salt, black pepper, red pepper, and garlic powder. After draining the browned beef, I mixed in a jar of pasta sauce and added Italian seasoning, basil, and more minced garlic. After the macaroni noodles were done, I drained and returned them to their pot, mixed in the butter and cheese (cheddar jack), then dumped it into the big pot with the meat sauce and stirred it all together. No need to bake it and dirty another dish; we served it straight from the pot. My husband and I ate it with garlic bread and were both quite full and satisfied. Good basic recipe that only needs some personal touches for flavor. Will use again, thanks!
I thought this was really easy and yummy. Not a gourmet meal or anything but my kids and I had several helpings. I used whole wheat spirals and I also added onions and garlic to the meat while browning. It is not "saucy" so cut back on your noodles if you want more liquid.
thanks for a great recipe,I sometimes add vegies like peas corn or carrott as well
What a quick and easy recipe. It reminded me of something I had growing up. Simple and delish! But I can see adding some corn, garlic and oregano to it. But as it, my family ate 3/4 of the batch. Thank you, this recipe is a keeper. Oh...and I forgot to add the butter. So I don't think it affected the outcome.
Too lazy to go to the store, so was looking for something to make with things I already had. I changed two things, and don't usually like to rate recipes when I do so, but this is worthy. I didn't have tomato sauce so I used spaghetti sauce. I didn't have cheddar cheese so I used some leftover Velveeta that I had from the "Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip" (from this site)-try it..so good!! Everything else kept the same. Kids went crazy over this and they usually hate to try new things. This made quite a bit, but they polished it off the next day and said it tasted even better. I'll be making this again for the kids often the way I did it, but if for me, I would probably add some onion and garlic to the meat while browning. Since I found something new that the kids like I won't be changing it though.
My kiddos loved it. It took about 15mins to throw together, and they snarfed it up! Served with some salad and fruit to balance it out, it was great. Totally a kid meal, and pretty good for the adults (but a little on the bland side for my tastes).
I appreciate the five ingredients or less for those with limited resources. It is an excellent base recipe. I put pasta sauce and added more herbs such as Italian mix and basil. I had also put some cheese in the mix as well as on top. Parmesan is also added for taste. Onion and garlic is a must when browning the meat. Thanks for the fabulous formula.
Very good! I made this for a church get together. I added some spaghetti sauce and seasonings to the tomato sauce.
This was great. I didn't have cheddar, so I used mozzarella. I spiced the meat to my liking. I used one can sauce, one can undrained diced tomatoes and omitted the butter. After reading other reviews about baking it dry, I baked it anyway, and I'm glad I did! It blended beautifully and wasn't overly dry or dripping in sauce. Great recipe!
Love this! Simple, yet delicious. Added some onion and garlic otherwise the same.
We really love this simple dish. I add corn to make it how I remember eating it when I was a kid. Edit: I've also used mozzerella instead of cheddar and it's delicious that way too.
Husband absolutely loves this!
This is a kids meal, at best. It didn't taste anything like beefaroni to us. If it was called something else I might rate it higher, but had expectations of the real beefaroni, which it was not.
This is an ok recipe, but would be much better with revisions as others have done. I followed the recipe exactly, but will add spaghetti sauce and more cheese next time I make.
Excellent. I made a couple adjustments. I added salt, pepper, minced onion, garlic powder and oregano to the meat as it was browning. I used 2 cans of condensed tomato soup and one 8oz can of tomato sauce. Only used 1 cup of cheddar mixed in the hotdish and it was AWESOME! Great comfort food. Will make many, many times in the future! Thanks for the recipe.
This is an excellent easy recipe!! It is very filling and yummy. I shared this recipe with a friend and it is her families new favorite. I add some garlic and onion powder to it as well. Thanks for sharing!!
I added some onions and also the French's onions on top.
This is pretty good, but I adjusted it quite a bit based on other reviews and my own preferences. I browned the beef with onions, peppers, and garlic then added a bit of worcestershire. I chose to complete this on the stovetop, so I added 1 can of tomato sauce and a 15 oz can of stewed tomatoes to the beef even as the pasta cooked. I used cavatappi and drained it a little shy of al dente, then added it to the heated beef and tomato mixture. I let that warm up all together, added a little broth to keep it moist then served with cheeses on the side. Personally, I mixed cheddar in and enjoyed it quite a lot. My husband topped with parmesan and also enjoyed his variation. I will likely make something like this again but I'll continue to adjust. Thanks for a great base recipe though.
Excellent recipe. I also substituted ground turkey for the beef and used spaghetti sauce instead of the plain tomato sauce. Kids and adults LOVE it!
i'm going to give this 4 stars as the recipe is written, but i think the way i made it tonight upped it to 5 stars for sure. i added a can of drained diced tomatoes to make a chunkier sauce. I also omitted the butter, i don't see the necessity for that. just stir the pasta into the sauce immediately after draining and it won't stick. i enjoyed the addition of cheese in this recipe and i think the seasonings are right on.
This is a very versatile recipe that can easily be tweaked to your own personal tastes. I followed the recipe as written, and it (to me) had too many noodles and not enough sauce. Next time, I think I might decrease the noodles, add a layer of cheese on top, add some onion or spices and a can of veggies. Thanks for a good recipe, Kelli!
Because some reviewers said this was dry and bland, I used an additional can of tomato sauce, 1/2 pound of ground beef and sprinkled 3/4 cup cheese on top before baking. Make sure you add plenty of your favorite spices, brown the meat with some minced onions and garlic powder, and it turns out wonderful! Tastes even better the next day.
So........did ANYONE besides me try this as written? Adding all those spices like garlic & oregano seemed like you’re making something more like spaghetti sauce. I prepared this as written and my family LOVED it. I cook a LOT and a huge variety of foods. I was worried my family would not like it because they’ve gotten accustomed to more complex dishes, but I’m so glad I didn’t add anything. I used cento tomato sauce and store brand shredded cheddar. It’s not a 5 star gourmet meal, but it is definitely a 5 star simple weeknight dinner. Will be making again.
This is a great dish that is quick and easy. I make mine using onion and green pepper when browning the beef and I use garlic powder also. I also mix in a jar of spaghetti sauce. I also mix in chunks of velvetta cheese which melts great. I bake it in the oven and it always comes out great. Takes me back to my childhood, Thanks!
I gave this 3 stars because I'm kind of neutral. I actually would have given it 3 1/2 if I could have. Besides spicing the ground beef, I only made 2 alterations; Instead of using a 'package' of macaroni, I used 2 boxes of 'mac n cheese' noodles, and then added one packet of the cheese mixture to the noodles. It helped a lot. Also, As reccomended, I put ritz crackers on top (also used whole crackers instead of a spoon or fork). I would recommend adding sour cream to this (my boyfriend agreed.. he also added tabascco for an extra kick).
I give this meal 4 stars, it's quick and easy on a crazy night, and it tastes really good!! I'll spend the extra prep time for homemade beefaroni, it's much better than the stuff in the can!! I did make one modification, I saute`ed onions in the meat as I browned it and it added a nice flavor, I could tell that it would be good w/out them but we're an onion family!! Keep ground beef, shredded cheese and macaroni on hand and make this the next night that you didn't plan a meal or don't have time for what you planned, you won't be disappointed. My husband seems to think that it would be good with sour cream added in at the last minute, or in each bowl if you have picky eaters, just a suggestion. Thanx for a quick and easy last minute meal with a great taste!!!
Its funny how this made it to your table. My mom's mom was so poor and had very little to give to her own.So with out the cheese witch is a plus they had it often. And it followed her daughter and her kids and still to this day it is ask for often. I'm not sure if it was been out of love, are we just like it. Grats.. Picky 10 year old chef. Some great things are simple. And loved
My husband, who grew up in an Italian household, is very hard to please when it comes to pasta dishes. He LOVES this...so do the kids, who eat only macaroni and cheese or pizza!
Fairly bland as written. I made it a second time and browned the meat with sweet onions and 2 cloves of garlic. When mixing everything I added some Worcester sauce and some ketchup to give it a little more zip. With these additions this is now a regular addition to our family's meals.
I did what some others did I added chopped garlic, onions, and Italian seasonings into the ground beef while cooking, after I added the sauce it was delicious! I used only half of the pasta recipe called for which was enough. I added the cheese before I putting into the oven. I regret putting the pasta and meat mixture into the oven because it dried out the dish. Next time I'll just make Beefaroni on the stove and leave it at that.
This was a great recipe!I opted to use 1 can of Cheddar Cheese soup and the rest regular cheese and it came out wonderful!
Not impressed. Made it twice but it still always seemed a little to dry.
Yummy Yum Yum.. The only suggestions I would add to enhance the flavor is sauted green peppers, onions, and garlic. I would also add mozarella and parmesan cheese when baking. For ease you could also add a jar of your favorite pasta sauce instead of the tomato sauce.
Easy to make. I chose to add some things, like minced garlic and some seasoning, but both my husband and I agreed that it "needs something." It was pretty bland, so we probably won't be making this again.
I had to laugh. The kids weren't too excited about dinner when they heard what I was making, but they wiped it out! I did add some chopped bell pepper and onion to the ground beef simply because I needed to use up some odds and ends before they went bad. Very simple, very filling, very delicious!
Like others, I added diced onion, a shallot and some garlic to the ground beef. Everything else did the same. Surprisingly tasty and it came together easily on a weeknight. I'm taking the leftovers for lunch today :-)
Did not like this one, and I did not finish the small serving I gave myself. The cheese that was stirred in did not melt. Will not make this one again.
Not bad. I added some garlic powder and Italian seasoning to add a little more flavor. The husband and kids like it. :)
I'm only putting down 4 stars till after we actually eat dinner! I tasted a bit on the way into the oven, and thought it was pretty good. I did make a few changes, though. I sautéed onion in olive oil, adding a few cloves of garlic right before throwing the ground beef into the pan. I didn't have 15 oz. cans of sauce - only 2 8 oz. ones on hand, so I also added a 14.5 oz. can of diced tomatoes NOT drained. I used a mix of cheese (a few different cheddars, some shredded mozzarella, and a good sprinkling of grated parmesan) because my daughter got into the cheddar while "helping" in the kitchen and there wasn't enough of it! We're always of the opinion that more cheese is better, no matter what. I also think there was probably more than 1.5 pounds of ground beef in the package I used, and with a whole box of macaroni... that's a HUGE casserole! I have it baking covered with foil right now, and will uncover for the last 10 minutes. Since I had less sauce, I didn't want to chance having it come out dry. I have a VERY picky 10 year old, and if she eats this, it'll get 5 stars.
This recipe was quite good. I used 2 cups of elbow macaroni, and that was quite enough. I also added some Emeril's essence while cooking the beef, and Italian seasoning to the sauce. The recipe made enough to feed myself and my wife for two rather large dinners, and it was very good. We WILL make this recipe again.
For low-carb, you can use Dream Fields pasta elbow macaroni.
I thought this recipe was pretty good (certainly better than any cafeteria Beefaroni I've ever eaten). My 2 1/2 year old loved it and that's saying a lot because he doesn't normally like meat of any kind!
With a couple of changes this was a really good recipe. I changed the cheddar cheese to mozzarella and instead of plain tomato sauce, I used my own spaghetti sauce which basil and a little red pepeper, garlic and onion in it. My husband loved it.
After reading the other ratings, I chose to use 12 ounces of pasta. This was just the right amount. I used one can of tomato sauce and half a jar of spaghetti sauce. I added one clove of minced garlic and about 1/4 cup of chopped onions to the meat. Even with these additions, I found it a little bland. Overall, it was VERY simple to make and pretty tasty! I don't have any children, but would imagine that this would be a really kid-friendly dish!
My four year old ate it up and I really liked how simple it was to make I did double the amount of cheese and the sauce as I read other reviews that said it was kind of dry. I also cooked the ground beef with onion and minced garlic !
Made this for a quick weeknight meal. I omitted the butter and added garlic and onion powders. Once I put this in the pan I realized it needed more sauce. I poured a can of Hunts Traditional Spaghetti Sauce over top and added another thin layer of cheese. Served with breadsticks and salad. This was an ok dish. Thank you.
I followed the recipe as it was and my kids loved it!
This recipe had too many noodles, so it wasn't as saucy as I liked. Maybe reduce the noodles by half.
This dish is very good. I enjoyed cooking this for my family. They loved it!!
I make a slight variation of this recipe for my family. I use 1 lb. ground turkey & 1/4 lb. ground turkey italian sausage. I cook the meat with a little chopped onion, garlic, pepper and italian seasonings. 1 jar of pizza sauce and 1 8 oz. can of Basil, Garlic, Oregano tomato sauce. I use Kraft Pizza Cheese (Mozarella & Cheddar). 3/4 of a package of elbow macaroni. No butter. I cut little stacks of pepperoni into quarters and mix it all together in a pan until the cheese is melted. I don't bake it because all the ingredients are already cooked, but you can.
I cut the pasta in half and thought it was the perfect amount of sauce/pasta/cheese.
I thought this was very plain. My husband and 7 year old daughter liked it.
This has become a favorite in my family! Such simple ingredients and instructions, but the end result is pure comfort!!!
My family really liked this, I was ok with it. I used 1.75lb hamburger, 3 cloves garlic, 1 small onion, grill mates seasoning. Did not have tomato sauce so I substituted 1 can of diced tomatoes and 3 tbs of paste. Used 1 c. cheddar, 1 c. mozzarella cheese. Baked about 30 mins. Husband is now on 3rd helping.
My nephews could never get enough of this recipe. It was one of the few things that I make that they just don't complain about, and the little one is a very finicky eater! I can't wait till I get the correct corningware container so I can cook this for my friends here in college... they will flip over this one!!! Homecooked meals are a truly welcome sight here. ;)
This isn't gourmet, but that's fine by me and my family! I didn't have tomato sauce on hand, but I did have marinara sauce, so I used that, and it was great. I also used a cheese mixture that had cheddar, mozzarrella and monterey jack. In future, I might use all whites cheeses because I find they are less greasy when they melt. White cheese like mozzarella also fits with the marinara. I also didn't have macaroni noodles,so I used penne, which was just fine. It came out almost like a baked ziti the way I made it. Very good, basic recipe that's easy to change up!
this is ok--i only had a small can of tomato sauce, so i used a jar of 4 cheese pasta sauce. it came out tasty (my daughter and i both had two helpings), but the chunky sauce was un-beefaroni-ish. next time i'll make it with the plain tomato sauce. i also am thinking about slightly undercooking the pasta--it swells a lot during baking--which might require a bit more sauce.
I made this last night and while preparing it I kept thinking "great this looks so glad I'll probably be eating cereal for dinner" however it was quite a shocker! SO DELICIOUS! I used lean turkey, whole wheat pasta, and added just a little italian seasoning. SO easy yet soooooooo delicious!!!
My entire family loved it and asked me to make it again very soon. :-) I did make some changes as we like seasonings. I used 2 pounds of ground beef instead of 1 pound. When cooking the beef I added chopped onions and garlic. For the sauce I used one can of herb tomato sauce and one can of plain tomato sauce. I added fresh basil, Italian seasoning, fresh parsley, 1 green pepper, a tsp of sugar, chili powder, and a couple of bay leaves to the sauce. I warmed the sauce while the meat and macaroni were cooking. I also used a bit more cheese as I put some on top of the casserole. It was a huge hit!
pretty good, I used ragu 3 cheese sauce and no need for the oven, just add macaroni to the beef in a pot on the stove and your sauce and heat for 5 minutes. you can also add baby swiss cheese slices on top in the pot instead of the cheddar and put a lid on for 5 to 10 minutes and melt it.
We found this very bland as written. Would probably not make again. Thanks for letting us try
great starter recipe i added garlic powder chili powder and italian seasoning instead of tomato sauce i used 1 can of spaghetti sauce and 1 can of tomato paste with 3 cups of water and used marble cheese instead of cheddar also made it baked and unbaked and the unbaked went first everyone complimented on the full flavor and how delicious this was 4 a quick fix to feed a crowd my picky children asked me to make this again thanks for posting this recipe work in progress
I listened to others about adding onion, garlic and oreango. It still was unappetizing. There were way to many noodles. I only could use half the box. I would rather have the can. My husband couldn't even eat it.
My family loves this recipe, once I've modified it to fit our tastes. I diced a sweet yellow onion to cook with my ground beef, and made my spaghetti sauce from scratch with fresh tomatoes and a can of diced tomatoes, and minced roasted garlic. I also added a can of tomato soup, not the condensed kind, but a good one. Then I added shredded carrots and broccoli, and I used colby jack cheese, and mild cheddar. This is a great recipe to modify to your tastes, probably never gets made the same way twice. I've done this a few times, and I add more to it every time.
Loved it! easy to make and makes for a tasty left over dinner!! ** added some frozen veggies and the kids didn't even notice that they had eaten the peas!! *****
Nothing fancy, just homestyle. You could easily spice it up to your liking. A good easy recipe for beginner cooks and picky families.
It has been many years since I made this dish. Because we love Italian, I added/changed a few things (this is the four star). I sautéed onions in a separate pan along with minced garlic for the last minute. Combined that with the ground beef (turkey is nice, too) and only used 1 can of tomato sauce along with 1 can of tomato paste and pesto as the sauce. I had some fresh basil on hand and stirred that in as well and 8 oz of macaroni noodles. On the top I sprinkled the shredded cheddar cheese along with shredded fresh mozzarella I had on hand and baked it in the oven for twenty minutes covered with aluminum foil at 350 degrees. Not a gourmet dish, but a standby staple in the kitchen to utilize ingredients which are on hand and so much better than that boxed stuff in the grocery store!
This was good. I did, however, alter the recipe only a little. I added crushed garlic to the beef while it was browning, once it was browned, i added a whole can of diced tomatoes with their juice, and a sprinkle of lawry's seasoned salt, and i let it simmer until the juice from the tomatoes was pretty much evaporated. Then, I mixed all the ingredients before putting in the casserole, and sprinkled the top with mozzarella. yum. It was enough to serve 4 hungry adults. Very delicious. Will definitely try again, maybe next time, i will add cream cheese.
Really simple and yummy. We use ground turkey. Not great as leftovers. The kids love it.
i have been trying to make this like my moms for years couldn't get it right this was pretty close but after listening to all the advice and I put 1 1/2 tbsp worsh. sauce and that was it the missing ingredient. I am so happy. THis is a great easy quick recipe that the kids love.
Bland and dry. Very dry. I will not make this again. However, if I were to, I would not bake it. It's fine, or even better, just mixed together on the stove top.
This is a great basic recipe easily adaptable to specific tastes. After reading the reviews, I substituted a jar of spaghetti sauce and a can of diced tomatoes for the tomato sauce; added garlic, oregano, and basil; and omitted the butter. Fast and easy and I had the ingredients on hand! After dinner, I emailed the recipe to my son in college. Thanks!
I added about 2 tbls of brown sugar... great recipe for kids (and adults too!!) Loved it
Simple and delish!
I am fairly new to cooking, but I've been wanting to make this dish for quite a while now & honestly... I LOVE IT!!!! Made this for dinner. Followed the recipe, except for 2 things. I used 1/2 the pasta it called for. I also added some steak seasoning to give the ground beef a little flavor. I added extra cheese on top, during the last 5 minutes of baking. My boyfriend loved it! :) It goes great with breadsticks!!!
Hearty, filling and super easy to make. Not an elegant or sophisticated dish, but a good, down-home, stick to your ribs meal. Will definitely use again. Thanks!
I agree with everyone else--this is definitely a starter recipe! We seasoned the heck out of the meat and used gouda cheese (because that was all we had on hand), and it still was lacking a little "something", so I can't imagine doing it as-is. However, it wasn't bad! I will definitely add it to my go-to list of quick dinners, and experiment more with spices. I used two cups of macaroni, which was PLENTY for two people, plus a leftover lunch or two. Also, I baked it for about five minutes just to see how it would go, and it dried out a little, but not too bad. If you decide to go the oven route (and I think it'd be fine either way), make sure to keep an eye on it, because it dries out FAST.
Used well broken spaghetti noodles, a little worcestershire sauce in the spaghetti sauce and used a little extra noodles/cheddar. Added garlic to the browned beef. Fit perfectly in a 9x13. I think the key to this recipe is to like your spaghetti sauce, the cheddar isn't going to transform it enough to make it taste good so season your spaghetti sauce well and make sure it isn't too acidic. Edit: The kids all ate this meal (5 children 9 and under) - my husband said next time he'd like to try this with macaroni noodles, some hot sauce and jalepenos in his. Thanks!
I made this exactly as recipe calls I added nothing more.My boyfriend and I couldnt get enough. Reminded us of when we were kids. Just that light flavor not to spicy but simply good. Thanks for the recipe I will definitley be making this again! : )
Good, solid family meal.
This dish was ok. I gave it four stars because, while IMO the original wasn't that tasty and the ratios of ingredient were not correct, it has a lot of potential. I would definately cut back on the macaroni; I didn't use all the macaroni it called for and I STILL had way too much. Personally, I think I will cut back on the beef, too, because I'm not a meat person. I will increase the amount of sauce next time. I knew the sauce would be bland, so I included a bit of onion and minced garlic and italian seasoning and garlic salt (and my secret ingredient in everything: soy sauce!). I think I will possibly add more onion next time, and maybe black pepper and other spices. The cheese didn't really melt into the sauce; it was still in chunks. I shredded cheese over the top, and it was a nice touch. This recipe was really flexible and open to a lot of personalization.
i used fusilli pasta as i didnt have any elbow macaroni, and i wasnt sure what was mean by cans of tomato sauce. was that ketchup? i wasnt sure so used tomato soup. it tasted great. my daughter thoroughly enjoyed it, does look like we'll be eating it for a while though, it made enough to feed an army!
Great for students! Really hard to find cheap delicious meals, added a bunch of veges and really bulked it out. :D
Thanks Kelli for a great recipe. I also did some tweaking: I used ground buffalo that I browned with a little Mrs. Dash, 8 oz can of sauce and a 12 oz can of diced tomato, which I added to the browned meat along with 1-1/2 tsp Italian seasoning and let simmer a bit, covered, while I cooked 1/2 pkg of the elbows. Even the reduced fat cheddar cheese tasted good in this dish! Next time I'll try adding the worcestershire sauce.
Adults might think it's missing something, but I made this for kids and they LOVE IT! I used spaghetti sauce and skipped the butter. I think the cheddar cheese is great in this. Next time I might add a can of corn or peas to get the kids to eat their veggies. I will be making this often for my daycare kids.
Good. Was easy to make.
Thanks for the recipe...quick, easy, and tasty!
This was okay. For all the time and effort, the result was just about the same as what you would get out of can. My picky 3 year old did not eat it. I know I won't make this again.
