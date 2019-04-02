Beefaroni

This was one of my favorite dishes growing up and now it is my children's. Ground beef, cheese and tomato sauce are baked into a simply delicious casserole.

By Kelli

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Crumble the ground beef into a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until evenly browned. Drain.

  • While the ground beef is cooking, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add macaroni, and cook until tender, about 8 minutes. Drain, and stir in butter. Transfer to a large casserole dish, and mix in the ground beef, tomato sauce, and Cheddar cheese. Sprinkle a little salt and pepper over the top.

  • Bake uncovered for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until heated through and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 25.3g; carbohydrates 47.8g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 71.8mg; sodium 782.2mg. Full Nutrition
