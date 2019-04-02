I did not think this would taste better than it looked. My family and I, really enjoyed it (especially my husband). At first, when my husband looked at it, he frawned, lol. But when he smelled it cooking, and tasted it, he had seconds! He said its way better than the processed, canned stuff, which I had to agree with him on! I usually dont like beefaroni, but making it home-made, make it taste good! lol) I made some changes to the recipe, to make it more tasty and look presentable: 1) I added more cheese to it. (My family loves cheese, lol) 2) Added chunky spagetti sauce with mushrooms (had some spices). 3) Added some spices, that wasnt in the spagetti sauce (use spices that you like and use, in an Italian type dish) I didnt make the sauce that went to this recipe. 4) I layered it more like a lagnasa, mixing just some noodles into the meat mixture, instead of mixing it all together. It turned looking and tasting really good! This is a great recipe, if you want to make a different, and simple, italian-taste dish for your family. Hope this helps, cause the beefaroni version I made to this recipe, will make it taste better, as well as make it hold well, together...when presenting it, instead of it looking like one, big slop!