Cawl (Traditional Welsh Broth)

The recipe that follows is one that is popular with, and derived from, the local farming community of Cardiganshire. There are regional variations throughout Wales as to what meat is used; some use Pork or Mutton we use Shin Beef. The quantities used here are based on my own requirements for two to three days, as this soup is one that improves on subsequent re-heating. Serve with lightly buttered bread and a good mature Cheddar cheese

Recipe by Beryl Davies

prep:
1 hr
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
  • Bring water to boil in a large pot. Place beef shank in, and simmer 1 1/2 hours. Let cool overnight. Lift meat out, trim off gristle and cut meat into medium sized pieces; set aside. Skim fat from surface of stock, or strain through a fine sieve.

  • Return stock to heat, and bring to a boil. Add onions, carrots and rutabaga. Season with salt and pepper. Simmer for 1 hour. Add potatoes, and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in the leeks, cabbage, parsley and reserved meat. Simmer 10 minutes, or until cabbage is tender.

Per Serving:
154 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 23.8g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 12.5mg; sodium 248mg. Full Nutrition
