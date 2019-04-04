Cawl (Traditional Welsh Broth)

The recipe that follows is one that is popular with, and derived from, the local farming community of Cardiganshire. There are regional variations throughout Wales as to what meat is used; some use Pork or Mutton we use Shin Beef. The quantities used here are based on my own requirements for two to three days, as this soup is one that improves on subsequent re-heating. Serve with lightly buttered bread and a good mature Cheddar cheese
My family likes to have a couple of British meals around Christmas time, since we have ancestors from England, Scotland, Wales & Ireland - so I was excited to find this recipe. I used some beef on hand instead of the shin shank and it turned out nicely. I wasn't sure how everyone would react to the rutabagas and leeks, but the whole family really liked it! Excellent recipe! I'm looking forward to making it again!
This is a good start, but the old style of Welsh cooking is very seasonal, so dont be afraid to use fresh local seasonal vegetables. I personally use Lamb Neck if i can get my hands on some from my local butchers. Best cooked late in the evening and left over night as the next day it is far better tasting. Eat with a nice crusty wholemeal roll and a good wedge of mature cheddar cheese.
I am a welsh girl living in the states who's favourite food in the world is Cawl. I make it a lot, my mother makes it every week even my Dadcu (grampa) who is 87 makes it often. It is very easy to make. This recipe looks fine but I prefer to use Ham and always thicken it a little at the end with 2 tblsp flour whisked with a little cold water. I love Parsnips in my cawl and my mother likes Brussel sprouts. And leftovers taste better and better each day it sits. As long as it has meat, root veggies and Leeks it's called a Cawl!
This soup is awesome. Everyone in my office raved about it. I didn't have beef shank, so I used 12 cups of beef broth made with Wyler's and added some chopped serloin. I also didn't have leeks so I used green onion. I will definatley be making this again!
I was looking for a recipe to handle a beef shank I bought, and loved this! It's very hearty. I think the proportions are a bit off, though. I used nearly twice the amount of meat, and could hardly taste it over what seemed to be far too much cabbage (I used one small head, as listed. I'll probably only used half of one next time). Otherwise, very tasty!
Delicious! I took a shortcut and braised stew-cut beef in beer for 2 hours (after searing it). Forgot the rutabaga and didn't want to return to the store, so I went without. Very nice - simple and traditional tasting.
This is delicious and easy. I've made it several times now, and I would suggest only using 3/4ths a head of cabbage and adding more meat or a bullion cube to the broth, because elsewise its very watery and there is too much cabbage.
This was very good, even though the cabbage I picked from our garden was bitter. I used ribeye and sirloin b/c we had it, and subbed green onions for one leek, used dried parsley. I just cooked everything all together to make it easy!
My mother and wife always made this dish and I wanted to make it for myself so tried this recipe. It is very good but I did alter it to resemble what I was used to. First, try it with lamb instead of beef. This recipe could use more meat, but is otherwise good. The most glaring flaw is the lack of Parsnips which I added. For me it simply isn't the right flavor without them. Try adding two good sized parsnips and this recipe is great.
