Spicy Tomato and Lentil Soup

A quick, easy and tasty recipe for thick lentil soup. This works best using a hand blender or a food mixer, but you can puree it in the blender too. Serve with thickly sliced crusty bread for a filling and delicious meal.
Wondeful soup! I used two peppers instead of one, and replaced the can of stew tomatoes with four fresh large tomatoes. Great kick!
01/19/2003
I have been trying lentil recipes laterly, and this is one of the easiest soups I have made - will definitely be making it again. I did substitute spanish oregano for the basil. Next time, I will try chopped chipotle pepper (smoked jalapeno in adobo sauce) instead of the chile pepper for a deeper, more smokey flavor. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was delicious. I also added: chopped carrots, potatoes, garlic, and garbanzo beans (and increased the amount of water that I used). It was as a result very thick...more like a stew than a soup. I will definitely make this again.
This soup is SO easy to make & reheats wonderfully! Since I'm a spice fiend, I doubled the cumin, used two coarsely chopped serrano peppers and a bit of hot curry powder. I think I'm going to add shredded turkey or chicken next time.
very good and easy. First time making lentils, and i now like lentils :) This needed a little more seasoning for my taste, so I added 3 cloves garlic and used a whole, seeded jalapeno, 1 full tsp cumin, dashes of celery salt, 1 can fat free chicken broth instead of water and a pinch of mexican oregano. More fresh basil would be excellent in this. I have a tomato garden in bloom so I used 4 medium fresh tomatoes, instead of canned. This is a hearty soup, and excellent with the recommended sour cream and basil garnishes. Thank You!!!
This recipe gets 5 stars based on the following modifications I made: 1/2 onion is plenty, 1 28 oz can tomatoes, 2 cups water (without the additional water and tomatoes it is way too thick), 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (or more if you like heat) 1 1/2 tsp cumin. The suggestion of sour cream as a topping is a good one. I blend this with a hand blender, but didn't blend it smooth - I think it's better with a bit of body left to the lentils. Enjoy!
This is a great quick and tasty recipe. Lentils work really well, because they cook so quickly relative to other legumes. I cooked this recipe as listed with a couple of substitutions. I substituted 3 shallots for the onion, and about 1 3/4 cups of vegetable stock for the water. I'm also a big fan of using the stick blender to puree soups. It gives it that "restaurant" quality. If you like your soup a little chunkier, you can divide into half, puree one half and mix into the rest of the soup. This is a definite keeper for our vegetarian household. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is very good if a little thicker than I was hoping for. More like a stew than a soup (even with extra water added). I added a little powdered cayenne and chipotle pepper since I didn't have any whole peppers. I also added garlic. Everyone loved this soup/stew! It goes especially well with Rye Beer Bread. Yum!
Very good and easy to make. I should have used a hotter pepper or added more spice as well as liquid and cook a little longer to soften the lentils a bit more. I normally have everything for this recipe on hand so it could become a regular last minute meal.
This is my first lentil soup and I did use other reviews to do as follows - used 4 cups no salt added chicken broth, 2 cloves garlic, 1 tsp cumin, 1/2 cup shredded carrot and 1 cup cooked spinach. I also used a can of diced tomatoes with chiles and lime juice. Quite yummy!
Excellent recipe! Wouldn't change a thing. The measurements were spot on. I grew up having traditional lentil soup but was in the mood for Tomato soup and found this recipe. Glad I did! My husband loved it too!
This recipe turned out delicious. I used 1/2 a serrano pepper. I wasn't paying attention to the directions and accidentally cooked the lentils beforehand. I ended up putting 2 cups of cooked lentils AND 1 cup of water in the pot. I also used 1Tbsp of fresh basil instead of dried. It blended beautifully and was the perfect tomato soup consistency. Nice flavor with a little kick to it.
I found this recipe to be a wonderful idea. I doubled it and it was lovely. I changed a couple of things to suit our taste: I used a jalepeno instead of a chile, chicken broth instead of water, about 2 teaspoons of cumin, 5 cloves garlic, lots of lime juice, salt and seasoning. I also added oregano since I did not have basil. Served with sour cream and cheese. This was a very simple soup, everyone liked it a lot, and I am delighted to make it again!
In terms of flavor and ease, this soup is a 5. However, I'm giving it 4 stars because the amounts were way off for me. I added 4 cups of water, and still got a really, really thick soup! After adding so much water to get the right consistency, it wasn't tomato-y enough, so I added another can of fire-roasted tomatoes. I also added a teaspoon minced garlic, and used 1/2 teaspoon cayenne. I will definitely make this again with these revisions! Delicious with sour cream on top on buttered toasted rolls. mmmm... I'm glad I increased the water, because it made 8 cups of soup, which meant bigger portions and no extra calories. Very, very filling and healthy!
Very tasty! I did a lot of substituting with what was on hand--a can of Rotel tomatoes instead of plain tomatoes and a chile pepper--and I used oregano instead of basil and added a 1/2 teaspoon of chipotle powder, which included salt and pepper. Only problem was that pot was too big and soup was too shallow for the immersion blender. Next time I will double the recipe, and/or add more water!
Loved this recipe! I'm living in Tanzania at the moment and it's hard to find ingredients, but did manage to find everything for this recipe following some of the substitutions that others suggested - Red chili flakes, fresh tomatoes and a bit of extra water. I'll be making this again soon!
Went to Egypt to see my friend who loved lentil soup, we cooked this together adding 2 stock cubes and a bit more water, it was really lovely and I am going to cook it today for my work mates as it is such a cold windy day!
I read quite a few of the reviews, and I did make a couple of adjustments. First, I decided to have a "meatless Monday" so I used vegetarian broth. I also used a jalapeño instead of a chile pepper, and oregano instead of basil. When the lentils were soft, the soup looked thick, so I added some more broth to it until it was what I considered the right consistency. I think this can be a thick soup almost like stew or as thin as you like it. The end result? We both loved it. Healthy, easy and good for you!
I cheated with this recipe, didn't have the pepper handy, so combined the pepper heat and the tomatoes by adding a can of Rotel, this one with lime and cilantro included, And used plain greek yogurt instead of sour cream. Great basic recipe, easy to adapt to a quick and dirty dinner, or follow as is. Like others I increased the water a bit. I like it before and after blending...
I think this recipe would have been lovely just as written... but as any good home cook does, I tailored it to fit my family's taste. I kept the basic recipe almost the same (doubled) and then added 2 carrots (that I sauteed with the onions), 2 large handfuls of fresh kale (that I also sauteed before adding the liquid), cumin seeds instead of ground cumin (that I roasted in the bottom of the pan that I sauteed in), and some mexican oregano. I also did not have red lentils, so I used the brown lentils we had on hand. I added enough water to keep it a soup but not give it a watered down taste. And I salt and peppered to taste. It was a hit with the whole family!
#AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #Soups, Stews and Chili Challenge I love soups more than stews. As written this soup would have been more of a stew than a soup. I added another can of tomatoes and more water to make it "soupier". I upped the spice level a bit too. Added a touch of cayenne and chilli flakes for my tastes.
I have made this recipe several times and NEVER had a problem with it getting thick--until today. Two things occurred which are different from usual and I don't know which one was the culprit but I suspect it was a combination of the two. First, I forgot to rinse the lentils and second I didn't cook them until they were mush. They were done when I blended them but they weren't mushy. Next time I will pay better attention. It has taken a lot of extra spices, beef broth, red wine, and some cream to fix my mistake.
Very tasty with a few moderations! I added minced garlic, and instead of using a chile pepper I added 1 tsp white pepper, and 1/2 tsp dried red chile pepper flakes. Also 2 additional cups of water were added at the end. I also used chicken bouillon instead of stock. Will make again!
I subbed coconut oil for olive oil, and crushed red peppers instead of diced chili pepper since these were what I had on hand. I added oregano, thyme, parsley, minced garlic and 1 can of rinsed garbanzo beans. I also added salt and a little turmeric (for anti-inflammatory properties) at the end. I omitted cumin and forgot to add the bay leaf, but this soup still turned out very delicious, so easy to make, and I'll definitely cook this again! Thanks for sharing!! I think this will also be good with carrots added too so I'll try that next time.
Yummy recipe BUT if you follow the recipe exactly you get something the consistency of mashed potatoes. I added 1 cup of chicken broth, cooked it a little longer and then it was perfect. The flavor was still spicy enough too.
I thought this was fine. I did have to add a lot of liquid though. 1 cup was definitely not enough for the lentils. I didn't have diced tomatoes with chiles, so I added 1 cup of mild salsa. I also added a batch of turkey meatballs at the end. Great low calorie meal.
We love this so much we make it frequently. It is the easiest and quickest soup I have ever made. So satisfying too. I have packets of the mixed spices ready to go for a quick dinner.
03/24/2006
This is excellent, and what I had as a child, only diffrence I made was instead of pod chile I add chili pequin crushed the last second of sauting onions and last ingredient is mini mac shells. Later helps to add bulk, GOOD!
