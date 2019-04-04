Spicy Tomato and Lentil Soup

A quick, easy and tasty recipe for thick lentil soup. This works best using a hand blender or a food mixer, but you can puree it in the blender too. Serve with thickly sliced crusty bread for a filling and delicious meal.

Recipe by Dave-o

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven. Lightly brown the onions in the oil. Add the tomatoes, chili pepper, lentils, cumin and basil to the pan along with the water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 20 minutes, or until the lentils are tender.

  • When the lentils have softened, use a stick blender to puree the soup. Season to taste with salt and pepper. For a special touch, put sour cream in a squirt bottle, and squeeze a spiral onto the top of each bowl of soup, and garnish with a sprig of fresh basil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 7g; cholesterol 6.3mg; sodium 268.9mg. Full Nutrition
