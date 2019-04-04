Jamaican Beef Patties
This Jamaican beef patty recipe makes delicious curry-flavored beef pastries popular in Jamaica and other Caribbean islands. Try serving them with peas and rice, or have them as a snack.
This Jamaican beef patty recipe makes delicious curry-flavored beef pastries popular in Jamaica and other Caribbean islands. Try serving them with peas and rice, or have them as a snack.
I was looking for an authentic recipe to surprise my husband with, as he misses these from when we lived in London. I knew the meat mixture would need some additions to suit our tastes - so I added the following: 1 large diced yukon gold potato 1 diced green bell pepper 1 large carrot - shredded As for spice - I found it pretty vital to add 1/8 tsp of ground cloves and 1 tsp of sugar. This gave them the warmth aromatic flavor that makes Jamaican cuisine so distinctive. I also doubled the dough recipe as many others suggested - which yeilded 10 traditional sized patties. I love this because I can make half spicy for my husband and leave the rest for the kids and I. Great recipe!!Read More
This recipe is good but I'm only giving it 3 stars because its not really Jamaican. Its more of a curried empanada rather than the spicy beef patties that Jamaica & the Bahamas are known for. Reduce the curry in the dough and add a bit of saffron. In the meat filling, use the red curry, not the yellow. The red curry is the hotter curry and that is what gives the patties the 'bite' that island food is known for. Add a bit of finely chopped onion to the meat when cooking. Also, cooking the meat with a bit of jalapeño is done sometimes as well and then when thoroughly cooked, the jalapeño is discarded or pulsed with the meat before being sealed within the pastry. Lastly, the pastry recipe definitely needs to be doubled to yield 10 normal sized patties. This is a great starter recipe and one worthy of being in your box as it leaves all kinds of filling experiemntations open to the imagination.Read More
This recipe is good but I'm only giving it 3 stars because its not really Jamaican. Its more of a curried empanada rather than the spicy beef patties that Jamaica & the Bahamas are known for. Reduce the curry in the dough and add a bit of saffron. In the meat filling, use the red curry, not the yellow. The red curry is the hotter curry and that is what gives the patties the 'bite' that island food is known for. Add a bit of finely chopped onion to the meat when cooking. Also, cooking the meat with a bit of jalapeño is done sometimes as well and then when thoroughly cooked, the jalapeño is discarded or pulsed with the meat before being sealed within the pastry. Lastly, the pastry recipe definitely needs to be doubled to yield 10 normal sized patties. This is a great starter recipe and one worthy of being in your box as it leaves all kinds of filling experiemntations open to the imagination.
I was looking for an authentic recipe to surprise my husband with, as he misses these from when we lived in London. I knew the meat mixture would need some additions to suit our tastes - so I added the following: 1 large diced yukon gold potato 1 diced green bell pepper 1 large carrot - shredded As for spice - I found it pretty vital to add 1/8 tsp of ground cloves and 1 tsp of sugar. This gave them the warmth aromatic flavor that makes Jamaican cuisine so distinctive. I also doubled the dough recipe as many others suggested - which yeilded 10 traditional sized patties. I love this because I can make half spicy for my husband and leave the rest for the kids and I. Great recipe!!
My fiance made the Jamacian beef paties for dinner tonight. He said that if you cut dough into 10 pieces in the original recipe, the patties will be really small. He made 5 patties and they were delicious. He said that you should not use pie crust because it is too flaky and it has too much shortening in it. It is best to make from scratch. He is a professional cook so he knows what he is talking about. He also added crushed red pepper. West Indian peolpe love patties with coco bread and cheese, it is very good.
This is a good recipe, that strangely enough I found ingredient for ingredient on a copycat website for the Bahama Breeze restaraunt chain. I made a few additions: Add a little sautee'd habanero or jalepeno pepper to the mixture. Also, I made the pastry in the food processor. Add the fats to the flour/salt mix and pulse for a minute or two until crumbly. Then add the cold water and pulse until a dough forms. Then you can roll it out. To go with it I mix a tad bit of premade salsa into about a cupful of sour cream. I also make a mango/apple salsa with mango, apple, orange juice, cilantro, bell pepper and red onion. My husband goes crazy over this...
I was hungry for curry and looking for a recipe that didn't require the apple or coconut milk I didn't have, and I decided to try these. I'm so glad I did! They're really good, and not that difficult to make. Since some other reviewers complained about dryness, I just eyeballed the amount of broth and bread crumbs until it seemed like the meat mixture was moist enough. I was concerned that the pastries might stick to the baking sheet since it didn't say to grease it, but they did not. I loved the flakiness of the pastry and the curry in it, and I would not advise substituting store bought pie crust for it as others have suggested. I also found the pastry to be easy to handle. I halved the recipe because there are only two of us, and I wish I hadn't.
I must have lost some spice as I had to drain the fat but that made them all the better for my kids and I to eat - I also only used 1 tsp of curry in crust for my benefit - other than the lack of hot my husband said they are exactly like the ones he had in Jamaica and can't wait for me to make them again but wants all the spice and will take the extras to work. Thanks for a quick supper and easy lunches!!
I have rated this recipe before and only gave it 4 stars. However, I tried the recipe again with a few changes and I just had to go back and give it 5 stars! I used prepackaged pie crust instead of making the crust in the recipe. I sprinkled some curry on the crust too. I also added some extra water and hot peppers to the filling. So yummy and just like in Jamaica.
I grew up eating Jamacian Patties and in recent years have moved to an area where I unable to find them. These are amazing and bring back alot of memories...my tastebuds thank you
These were delicious. I froze them and gave my friend and her husband each one to try and they loved them. They have visited Jamaica and said these were better than what they ate there. My friend asked me to make these only in appetizer sizes for her party this weekend.
This is a good BASE recipe for Jamaican beef patties. However, I did a fair bit of modifications to it, to warrant a 4 or 5 stars in my book. 1) Never make the mistake of just using butter in the pastry. You need shortening to keep it flaky. I made a mistake of just using butter bc I am not too fond of shortening in my diet, and well, the pastry sunk and was very greasy. 2) I added turmeric to the dough, to give it that famous, distinct colour. 3) I added chopped scotch bonnet peppers ( for that wonderful kick ) and some allspice, in order to give it that distinct flavour that is found in most Jamaican dishes. ( If you don't have scotch bonnet peppers readily available, you can substitute with cayenne red pepper )
LOVE IT! I made this recipe 3 times! I had a difficult time achieving the perfect consistency for the dough though, as it kept crumbling. I did a bit of research and I made use of Emeril Lagasse's recipe for the dough. I sifted the flour with a typical strainer. I also added ground cumin and garam masala (I think these spices add a nice earthy flavor). I divided the margarine and shortening into chunks before adding it to the flour mixture. I then mixed, pinched and crumbled the mixture until it resembles coarse bread crumbs. I added just enough water to make a firm dough, making sure not to overwork it. I wrapped it in Cling Wrap and refrigerated the dough for 1 1/2 hours. I used a rolling pin to roll it out, popped a lid off my Folger's coffee can and used it to trace perfect circles on the dough before cutting it with a knife (believe me, this makes it way easier!). The pastry came out perfectly, but the ground beef....IT WAS ABSOLUTELY PERFECT! (I also added a bit of garam marasala and ground cumin to the ground beef mixture). I think the bread crumbs are essential to the texture. I took away a star because of my initial issues with the dough. But I gotta tell you.. the ground beef recipe packs a punch! No wonder my husband requested it 3 times!!!
Made twice now. 1st time, filling is a good base, pastry is so thick and dry no matter how flat you can get it. Thumbs down on the pastry recipe. 2nd time, made filling as normal, added 2 extra teaspoons of curry, 1 teaspoon chili powder, ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper and 2 diced cloves of fresh garlic. Made beef broth with 2 beef bouillons boiled in 9 oz of water. Added all 9 oz to meat mixture. Did not use regular bread crumbs, instead I used 1 cup of panko bread crumbs. Was going to use a different pastry recipe but decided to buy frozen sheets of puff pastry. 1000 times better. Cut each sheet into 9 squares, flatten and folded in meat mixture. Baked 12-15 minutes. The puff pastry is key for this recipe. Trust me, you will pick the puff pastry over the pastry recipe listed. With my changes to the recipe, made it taste like a real jamaican beef patty.
Very good. I don't make them into patties though, and I don't make the dough. I make it into a pie. SO GOOD! And easier and the kids love it. The only thing I do differently is that I saute garlic with the onions, use 1/2 tsp of thyme and half of the salt. DELICIOUS!
This is a great base recipe. Delicious made as is....even better with modifications. After reading other reviews I added more spices to make it taste like the Jamaican restaurant in town. I used 3 tsp red curry, 1 tsp each of: Jamaican All Spice, cloves, paprika, turmeric & red chili powder. Also added chopped jalapenos and garlic. It was still missing something, so added 2 TBS sugar and that hit the spot. I used iced chicken broth instead of water...and only butter-flavored Crisco (no butter) ...for the dough. Cooled all dough ingredients & bowl before cutting it together. I used a tortilla press to make press out the dough evenly and thin. It baked up nice and fluffy. I made both beef and chicken patties & family/friends loved it. Thanks JEFFOLEE for posting!
I added a little garlic and ginger and these were great. I was a little worried about rolling out the dough, it seemed too dry, I cooled it for an hour and it rolled out fine. Also, after I crimped the edges with a fork I trimmed them so they looked pretty. This recipe made me love curry - thank you!
This recipe tastes nothing like a Jamaican Beef patty. I was very disappointed :(
These turn out tasting nothing like authentic Jamaican beef patties and the list of ingredients is incomplete. Also, the patties are very, very small. If you really want to make these more authentic tasting, you *must* add something spicy to the meat filling and add more salt, because the patties will be very bland if prepared as directed. Fresh or dry hot pepper should work. The list of ingredients calls for 1/4 cup of margarine and 1/4 cup of shortening. You will use *all* of this while preparing the pastry shell. When you get to the step that requires cooking the onions, the steps call for you to melt 1/4 cup of margarine that is NOT included in the list of ingredients. Not a big deal, since this is a common ingredient; just be prepared. The recipe says to cut dough into 10 equally-sized portions; these will turn out very small if you do this. Instead, either completely double the amount of dough ingredients, or make just 5 equally-sized portions. Even after stuffing my very small shells with meat filling, I had half of the filling left over, so you shouldn't have to double this part of the recipe. Pro: The crust is very tasty. I'm looking forward to making this again for the crust alone! Yum! Caution: Do not use store-bought pie crust. You will be sadly disappointed. Summary: This was a lot of work for something so bland and the patties were very small. With a few modifications, this dish could be a hit for your friends and family.
Of all the recipes I could find on the net, this was the best one to start from. I also doubled the pastry ingredients, and made 8 medium sized patties. I added red pepper flakes to the filling, but made the mistake of not testing my meat before filling the patties. The filling is kind of bland, but great as a started for you to customize!
Very close to the real thing, Try using ground tumeric instead of curry in the dough and for that extra kick jamacians use 2 finely chopped scotch bonnet or habanaro peppers. Now this is sure to give some of you that extra island spice you're looking for!
This recipe is wonderful! To compensate for the reported dryness, I increased beef broth to 3/4 cup. Also added a bit of crushed red pepper and paprika. I found that the recipe made more meat mixture than necessary to fill the crusts, so next time I'll multiply the crust recipe by 1.5 and make 15 patties. I took two in to work and within 15 minutes I had requests to buy seventy from me at $1 a piece. The native New Yorkers go nuts over these things.
These turned out very good! I used 1/2c shortening rather than margarine for the crust and added about 3 Tbsp of jerk seasoning to the filling to make it extra spicy. I will definately make these again
excellent!! granted i was looking for hte ideal meat recipe (i used phyllo sheets instead of making the dough myself) and it came out AMAZING!!!! i did add some of my own stuff into the meat mixture as well: scallions, hot pepper, minced garlic, garlic powder, and paprika - it was out of this world!! i also added less bread crumbs cuz i don't like the texture when you add as much as was suggested. this will be my staple 'appetizer' to bring at potlucks and such. thank you so much!!
This recipes is pretty good; And whoever said it isn't Jamaican you're wrong! I am from Grand Cayman (an island off Jamaica) and we get these patties from Jamaica all the time. Kudos to the person who found this recipe!! Thank you!!
I have made this for many get togethers and never take home leftovers. I make it exactly as directed.
These are great! Much different from the frozen Jamaican Patties we used to buy from the grocery store - healthier, I'm sure! They are also very filling. I would love to make some changes by adding peas and corn into the filling next time. I also drained the fat and I've made it without breadcrumbs, still great!
delicious. I added more curry since my husband and i are curry lovers. I think i over worked the dough because the edges were crunchy. Next time i will not roll them out as flat as i did this time. I scaled the recipe up to make 20. They're great for when you're on the go, also great for freezing. just wrap in damp paper towel and microwave for 2 to 3 minutes (depending on your microwave). Thanks for an awesome recipe. I'll be making it again.
I omitted the curry and added a little Pick-a-Pepper Sauce to the meat and it tasted just like the patties I grew up on...
Fantastic and completely authentic! I visited family in Jamaica a few years ago and we ate these all the time. I've been looking for a recipe ever since. These are less greasy than the ones I had in Jamaica, but for me that is a good thing. They looked great and tasted even better. I will make this recipe over and over. This recipe makes about 8 medium sized patties. One fills me up, but make two per person if everyone's hungry.
These patties were divine. Very similar to the ones loved when I lived in Orlando. For an easy crust, purchase pre-rolled pie crust dough, cut into a half circle, spoon meat onto one side and fold dough over to form a pie wedge-shaped patty. Great as appetizers or a main dish.
Very tasty & toasty! These are a really good option for a simple meal or snack on chilly days. The dough ended up being bit greasy for my taste, but I loved the spicy flavor. I substituted ground chicken for the beef, and added some frozen mixed veggies. I was surprised how satisfying and flavorful these turned out to be with such simple ingredients. With the exception of the meat, these are made with things I almost always have on hand. I'll make these again!
The filling was really good, but a little dry. Next time I will use more curry and leave the meat a little more "wet". I also added a few cloves of garlic to the meat.
I made these for a themed potluck girl's night dinner, the theme obviously being Jamaica! Everybody loved them! I did make some changes based on some other reviews, which I feel really made a difference. I doubled the spices, used red curry powder, chopped one jalapeno and sauteed it with the onion, added 1/4 tsp all spice to the spice mix, and I cooked the ground beef and drained it before adding the spices so as not to loose any flavor while draining the grease. I did use premade pie crust instead of making my own as I did not have everything I needed to make the dough myself. I thought they turned out wonderful, perfect amount of spiciness!
I've made Jamaican beef patties a couple of times and like this recipe the best so far. I used butter instead of margerine and I didn't have any bread crumbs, so I substituted crushed saltine crackers and used just a tad less salt in the recipe. I didn't experience the dryness some reviewers mentioned. They were quite moist and yummy. Maybe because of the crackers instead of bread? I also added about an 1/8 tsp. of cayenne, because we like a little spice. Perfect!
DELISH! I added allspice, red pepper flakes and chopped sauteed mushrooms but the unaltered version is great too! Be sure to chill dough about 30 minutes so it's easier to work with.
I really liked the spices in the meat and in the crust on this. The crust however fell apart every time I tried to make this. The only way I could get the dough to close around the patty was to make it really thick and that meant a very dry patty. Tried Emrill's recipe for Jamaican Beef Patties (Crust as follows: * 4 cups all-purpose flour * 2 teaspoons dried turmeric or annatto * 2 teaspoons salt * 8 tablespoons vegetable shortening * 4 ounces (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold * 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons cold water) and that crust worked much better. I can't wait to try this filling with that crust.
This recipe is absolutely fantastic. I have made it for my family, just follow the recipe, and every one loves it. It is so easy to make, I will certainly make it again in the future.
I was a little disappointed with these. They were not what i was expecting however they still got ate. I would not recommend the curry powder in the batter mix. The taste seems to take over. Next time I will try that and see if I like them better.
Wow these are great. I wasn't able to follow recipe exactly and made a few changes. I only used margarine and omitted the shortening for the pastry. I used water and beef boullion instead of beef broth and used cracker crumbs instead of bread crumbs. Also, I added some garlic to the onion when cooking. The pastry was nice and thin and crispy the filling tasty. Try these and I'm sure you will be pleased.
Very easy to make. Have some fussy eaters and all really enjoyed it. Does not have a very strong curry taste so the new to the taste can enjoy it without being overwhelmed.
I added just a tiny little dash of nutmeg and it was perfect! Huge hit at my house. Love the dough!
These are great as snack, or a couple for a meal. I made them for my boss, a caterer, and he was so impressed he asked for the recipe. By far the best compliment from a chef.
I've made these a few times, with the small alteration of adding cloves, tumeric and allspice to the beef mixture. They work out divinely every time, and get the best reviews from everyone who eats them. For larger crowds, I double the recipe.And for appetizers, I've made them smaller.
These are delicious! However, I found I only had enough pastry to make 5, so I doubled the pastry recipe. The curry that I used was mild, so I added 2 tsp of Sambal Oelek (indian chilli paste) to the beef mixture. Turned out perfect! Thanks for a great recipe.
FIRST ,I USED PREMADE GOYA EMPANADA DISC'S ,INSTEAD OF THE DOUGH MIXTURE.SAVES TIME.NEXT I THOUGHT THE FILLING MIXTURE TASTED BLAND. I ADDED PAPRIKA,MINCED GARLIC, AND RED CHILI POWDER ALONG WITH A BIT MORE CURRY. I HAD READ ALL THE REVIEWS BEFORE COOKING ,SO I NEW TO ADD MORE BROTH AND LESS BREAD CRUMBS. I HAD TRIED TO MAKE THESE PATTIES BEFORE AND WAS PLEASED TO FIND OUT MY MISSING INGREDIANTS WERE THE BROTH, CURRY POWDER AND BREAD CRUMBS.ALSO I NEVER HAD TRIED TO BAKE THEM BEFORE. THE END RESULT WAS MY FAMILY LOVED THEM.
Great recipe and easy to make. Use authentic Jamaican curry powder mix for bext results, not just any curry powder! My family love these and always ask for me to make them!
What a hit at our party yesturday!! This is a super tasty dish that I will definitely make again. I doubled the dough recipe and trippled the meat recipe and this worked out pretty good. I weighed the dough at 1.5 oz, and I had enough of everything (it made almost 30 pies). This is time consuming but totally worth it!
I really enjoyed the patties,they were a hit with my family.they were really good.yum yum
It was good, the flavors were too strong for my family, so I think I'll adjust them to something more traditional. Loved the crust and the pick it up without it falling apart. I think you could stuff it with just about anything and it would be a nice snack.
No Complaints here. Very Good
didnt work out very well for us...
A group of us in the office are going to Jamaica this weekend, so for a Potluck we had today I made these patties! (In the spirit of things!) I doubled the recipe to make 20 and they all disappeared!! I didn't even get to try one!! I'm giving this 5 stars as the feedback was great!! They were easy to make, although a little time consuming!! Pastry was super fast and easy to handle...I did put the dough in the fridge for 40 mins before rolling it out! Also, added some garlic and allspice into the mix!!! Will make again and will hopefully get to try one!!
These where quite good & a hit at dinner with everyone (kids and adults). The only change I made was to use butter instead of margarine. The dough was very easy to handle. I bought some Caribbean Mango Salsa & as mentioned below added part to sour cream. I preferred the mango salsa plain with it, but, everyone else liked the salsa/sour cream combo. The salsa really helped spice it up a bit. I think a nice green lettuce salad with maybe grapefruit slices/mango, etc...w/a sweet dressing would compliment the patties nice.
They were a little dry. My husband loved them. One person suggest adding cloves and allspice....DON'T. Too strong. I would use a chunky sauce next time.
I only made the pastry portion, which was very easy even for me, and turned out very nice and flaky. It was almost like an indian samosa - I filled it with leftover lamb curry and peas. I used grease proof paper to roll it out as I added a little too much water and it was a bit sticky.
Too salty! Other than that, it's good but next time, I will add some cubed potatoes and cut the bread crumbs in half.
This recipe was very easy,I made them into mini patties and froze them for a party we are attending next weekend. They are very near the ones I remember having often some 20 odd years ago when we lived in Jamaica. They bring back many pleasant memories of our time spent there.
Overall, this is a great recipe, but next time I'll decrease the meat by 1/2 pound or double the pastry. I read other reviews stating that this is time consuming...anything that requires you to make your own pastry or dough will! I felt for a beef patty that this was quite bland so I would kikc up the spices much more.
I am not familiar with how beef patties are supposed to taste, but my husband who is very picky like them (he's from the Carribean). They were ok for me also. The only adjustment I made was to use whole wheat flour instead of all purpose, and I also used a dash of ginger and a little more than suggested of the beef broth as others previously suggested.
So good -- just like the ones at the sandals resort. However, I added a lot of garlic to mine (yum!). Dips well in salsa or cheese sauce (or just plain ol' ketchup, which kids love).
These came out phenomenal!!! My husband couldn't keep his hands off of them!!! I will definitely incorporate this into the rotation!!!
I've never tried jamaican patties before so I can't comment on whether it's authentic or not, but I work with pastry quite a bit, and this has to be the worst pastry to work with. Third cup of water is not enough to bring the dough together. I ended up handling the pastry more than I normally would. The result was a dry pastry.
Nice recipe. I have used it several times. I like to add raisins to my beef mixture for a touch of that sweet element to all of the savory-ness.
The beef mixture is fabulous in this recipe! VERY tasty. Next time I will use my pie pastry recipe vs. this dough. Overall it was really good.
Really nice and tasty beef patties.I have bought patties and i have always found the pastry to be quite soft which i was not over keen on but the pastry on these is lovely an almost melt in the mouth texture. These will definitely be a firm favourite in our home from now on.Great recipe thanks
This tastes like the real thing. I cheated and used puff pastry. Yum! Thanks for sharing!
My whole family loves them
Absolutely delish, of course I added more spices, jerk seasoning, paprika, ginger and such and been of Jamaican parentage I have to say that these patties are great, great recipe and I really love the pastry.
I found this to be a good recipe, but a bit on the dry side. I corrected this by replacing the margerine and shortening in the pastry with 3/4 cups of cold butter. I also added a little more than 2/3 cup of water. I also used 3/4 cup of beef gravy and substituted butter for margerine in the meat. I haven't gotten the meat filling as spicy as I want it, but I see someone else metioned jerk sauce so I'll try that out...
my husband loved these...he said they tasted better than the freezer variety
This recipe was a lot of work and seemed to be kind of dry. I served the leftovers with brown gravy which helped a little bit. The meat mixture (to which I added bits of a boiled potato) was very good but I took others' recommendations and added crushed red pepper, paprika, garlic powder and minced garlic. It's unlikely I will make this again.
These tasted delicious but I agree with some of the other reviewers that the filling was a little too dry. I think I may be comparing them to some commercial Jamaican patties I have bought previously. I like the spicing just as it is but next time I shall add some cooked carrots to the filling and make the pastry slightly thicker so that it doesn't dry out in the baking. Apart from that I was very pleased with the results and plan to make them again and I will use them for my contribution to put luck meals with my friends (probably as miniature patties.)
Great recipe. Not quite a Jamaica patty dough, more like an empanada dough but still tasty! That's the only reason for the 3 star. But for taste overall, 5 star.
This recipe was good; however, I agree that it needs to keep some liquid. I used half the bread crumbs and that worked. Also, my husband and I think these would be better with a sweet dipping sauce. Not sure what kind yet, but I'll try it next time.
My whole family loved this! Next time I might salt the pastry a little more and spice it up, but I wouldn't change anything else.
these were very good, almost as good as the ones from the Jamacian place around the corner
It's not authentic but I still gave it a 5. We go back to this all the time! Since the edges of this dough can get burnt easily, I found that folding over and crimping to seal ,like a dumpling style, works best for us. Sometimes, we would use small wonton wrappers and deep fry them. This also need a dipping sauce.
These were great! I didn't have a big problem with the dough to filling ratio. I rolled the dough really thin so that I could fill it with a bit more. It made six pastries. I had enough mixture leftover for about 1 more pastrie but I just ate the left over because it was so delicious. I never have shortnening in the house and usually substitute butter but I put some bacon fat instead and it was made them so good. Ialso changed up a bit of the spices in the meat mixture. I used red curry and added a tsp if all spice instead of salt.
Dough: refrigerate for 1/2 hour to firm. Meat mixture: add 2 tbsp. brown sugar, few sprinkles of hot sauce, pinch each of nutmeg and allspice. Yum! Also, brush dough with water; no need for egg.
I agree with others, this is great, however i believe that it tastes very much like an indian dish because there was so much curry added. try creating something with more jerk spices.
I used this recipe to make this for my wife, who had never had it before, and now she asks me to make them regularly. They go GREAT with tzatziki, especially homemade
These were good, I was very proud of myself when I saw the finished product. I wouldn't want them everyday, hence the 4, but if you're feeling adventurous then definitely give them a try. And I definitely did not have enough dough for all of the meat, though I may have had more meat than the recipe called for, I would suggest increasing the dough amount by about a half.
These are great! sometimes a little dry, I add cubed potatoes to keep it moist.
AMAZING!
I lived in Jamaica for 7 months and the meat patties there are best in the world. I've tried to replicate them before and I think this recipe comes closest to them. They were very easy. I got so burnt out on curry there I didn't think I could ever eat it again but this was just right and brought back memories of my time there. If I changed anything I'd just add some vegatables.
This recipe was wonderful. I cheated and use pie crust. I will follow the recipe next time. :)
Good filling. I added a little Creole seasoning for some kick, and next time I might cut up a hot pepper for a lot more kick. Next time I'll leave the Curry powder out of the pastry. Or, reduce it a little, as the flavor was a little off for me.
double the dough because there will be too much filling. Also, add 1 tsp of cayenne pepper, 1 tsp nutmeg, 1 tsp cloves and 1 tsp allspice = Delicious!!
This made the perfect meal! The dough came out just right. I made them a little bigger than what the recipe calls for and my husband loved them.
When you take the curry out and put in a little more thyme and some garlic, it's phenomenal!!!! Can't you tell I didn't have curry powder around? hehe Nonetheless good recipe. I loved the patties!!!
This was pretty good with the changes suggested by others- I added much more of the spice mix, ginger, h Jalapeño, all spice, and cloves. I might keep the thyme at 1tsp the next time. I also added a potato that I sautéed in the pan after browning the meat along with shredded carrots. Tried with pastry dough ready made and it was delicious.
I followed the directions very closely and for the dough I just needed a little more water & flour to get the dough just right. The curry wasn't too strong. Next I want to try the dough with cheese inside.
very good everyone thought i had found them in the grocery!
This recipe was pretty good considering I grew up on Indo/pak foods and so cooking curry is second nature for me. I know for a fact that the best way to learn how to cook curry is by watching someone cook it who is native to the dish to really know what all it entails to cooking it. My hubby is native to the "Jaaamaaaicon Beef Paatti" as he says it, so I thought, it must be something different in it, but it was the same curry like I cook, called Keema. I used ground chicken breast instead of ground beef, and I added a little more curry powder just a pinch and instead of using the pastry for this recipe I substituted that part for the one for wheat tortillas which is the most best and versitile pastry recipe on allrecipes in my opinion. I have used it to make pie crust, for turnovers, for tortillas, and now for my beef patties. My hubby loved them, Thanks for the guideline to keep me focused on jamaican and not indo/pak.
Great taste! Love the curry. To be fair, I only made the meat mixture from this recipe. For the dough I used a frozen french bread loaf and baked it--highly recommend--because that's how I make runzas and I enjoy the baked bread flavor with a different filling.
Yummy this recipe was delicious. I didn't have any curry so I used cajun seasoning and omitted the salt. My crust was a little crispier than I would like them... but other than that they were great!
My boyfriend and I thought they were very good, next time we will omit the curry fromt he dough, but leave it in the mixture. It reminds me of the beef patties you can buy at the corner store in the city. We will make them again!
Yuck-bread crumbs made the filling mealy.
We love this recipe! It is a little on the time consuming side and it makes a big mess in the kitchen. But it is totally worth it. We followed one reviewer's suggestion to use 3/4 cup cold butter rather than the shortening and margarine and 2/3 cup water in the dough. It did solve the dryness problem, but the dough was a bit too sticky. We will probably cut the butter back by 2 tbs and use 1/2 cup water next time. I also added red pepper instead of black pepper. This is definitely one of may favorite meals.
These are delicious. I agree with others - make more dough or decrease the meet. I got eight out of it as written. Definately add a bit more more spice and throw in some cayenne pepper. They were gone in a third of the time it took to make them. Worth the effort.
