These turn out tasting nothing like authentic Jamaican beef patties and the list of ingredients is incomplete. Also, the patties are very, very small. If you really want to make these more authentic tasting, you *must* add something spicy to the meat filling and add more salt, because the patties will be very bland if prepared as directed. Fresh or dry hot pepper should work. The list of ingredients calls for 1/4 cup of margarine and 1/4 cup of shortening. You will use *all* of this while preparing the pastry shell. When you get to the step that requires cooking the onions, the steps call for you to melt 1/4 cup of margarine that is NOT included in the list of ingredients. Not a big deal, since this is a common ingredient; just be prepared. The recipe says to cut dough into 10 equally-sized portions; these will turn out very small if you do this. Instead, either completely double the amount of dough ingredients, or make just 5 equally-sized portions. Even after stuffing my very small shells with meat filling, I had half of the filling left over, so you shouldn't have to double this part of the recipe. Pro: The crust is very tasty. I'm looking forward to making this again for the crust alone! Yum! Caution: Do not use store-bought pie crust. You will be sadly disappointed. Summary: This was a lot of work for something so bland and the patties were very small. With a few modifications, this dish could be a hit for your friends and family.