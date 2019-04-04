Jamaican Beef Patties

This Jamaican beef patty recipe makes delicious curry-flavored beef pastries popular in Jamaica and other Caribbean islands. Try serving them with peas and rice, or have them as a snack.

By JEFFOLEE

Ingredients

Pastry:
Filling:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Prepare pastry: Combine flour, curry powder, and salt in a bowl. Cut in margarine and shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in water until mixture forms a ball. Shape dough into a log and cut it into 10 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a 6-inch circle (approximately 1/8-inch thick) on a lightly floured surface; set aside.

  • Prepare filling: Melt margarine in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté onion until soft and translucent, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in ground beef; season with curry powder, thyme, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring constantly, until beef is evenly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in beef broth and bread crumbs. Simmer until liquid is absorbed; remove from heat.

  • Spoon equal amounts of filling onto each pastry circle. Fold over and press edges together, making a half-circle. Use the back of a fork to seal edges, then brush tops with beaten egg. Place pastries on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
371 calories; protein 11.9g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 24.9g; cholesterol 57.2mg; sodium 466.9mg. Full Nutrition
