Amish Yumazuti
A real tasty dish, there are seldom any leftovers with this ground beef and noodle casserole.
As written, this dish is dry; but I've made a few adjustments that make it much better. First, add some salt and pepper to the hamburger when cooking. One can of tomatoes is hardly worth the effort - increase it to two. I mix about 1 cup of light sour cream and about 1/4 cup of milk in with the soup. Don't layer with the cheese. Cover with aluminum foil and bake about 45 minutes. Then, top with shredded cheese (I'm not sure what the point of a 1/4 cup of cheese is....increase it to your liking), remove foil and cook ~10 more minutes.
This is very bland. Needs more spices and definitely more cheese. Also, the proportions aren't right: too many noodles for the amount of other ingredients.
I've made this recipe twice. The first time, I followed exactly as written however, I could only cook it for 30 minutes as it was drying out and one whole onion was too much; 12 oz. of egg noodles was also too much. It tasted ok, but was dry. The second time I used 1/2 onion, plain diced tomatoes (not stewed), substituted mozzarella for the cheddar, used 1/2 package of noodles and cooked for about 20 minutes and it was very good.
No complaints here! It's very appropriate this dish is called Amish YUMzuti because it is delicious! I just took it out of the oven and had to try a little bit since it smelled so good when it was baking. The cheese made this glorious crust over the noodles, and that alone was enough to make me give this a five-star review. The combination of cream of chicken soup, canned tomatoes and ground beef sounded bizarre, but it is really complimentary. I used bow-tie pasta and greased the bottom of my baking dish with I Can't Believe It's Not Butter spray. The noodles came out without any problems, and I'm thoroughly enjoying my tiny helping of this great casseole. Thank you for sharing, Karen! I'll be sure to make this again.
Made this twice so far!! First time I followed the original recipe. But it was a little dry and the noodles on top became crunchy. The second time, I used two cans of cream of mushroom, doubled the garlic, and added chopped mushrooms to the beef and that did the trick. excellent dish!
This was a great change from the everyday casserole. Even my hubby liked it even though he is not a big fan of casseroles. The only modifications I made was to add another can of cream of chicken soup, about 1 cup of cheese and I used diced tomatoes with onions, peppers & celery and only 6 oz. of noodles. I noticed some comments stated the noodles were crunchy...Tip:make sure all noodles are covered with sauce. This is a definite keeper.
I read several of the other views. I used cream of mushroom soup and thinned it out. Next time I'll add 2 soups. I also added more cheese. I'll also plan on adding green pepper and mushroom when I brown the meat. Overall it was good and we will add it to our meal planner!
I gave this 4 stars, but only because I altered it. I used Italian stewed tomatoes, added some chopped green bell peppers, 86ed the celery, subbed elbow macaroni noodles because I didn't have any egg noodles, and added tomato sauce because other reviewers said it was a bit dry. It was delicious! My kids loved it, which is a pretty big deal.
My husband is pretty amateur in the kitchen, but I handed him this recipe and he made it with no trouble at all. The whole family enjoyed this meal. It's the first recipe we've tried from this website and believe me it won't be the last. Good comfort food. Thanks for submitting it Karen.
very tasty, but you have to add 1 extra can soup and i think maybe a half cup of milk mixed with it, tends to dry out while baking.
We enjoyed this very much! The flavors mixed fabulously. It's true...you won't have any left-overs!
I made this last night and we really liked it... I'm sure I will make it again. It's easy to make, doesn't take a lot of prep time, and tastes great, plus the leftovers are great to take for lunch.
Pretty good, though bland. I would definitely add salt and use either another can of Cream of Chicken soup or actually prepare the soup and pour it over. Also, I would use a 2 cup size bag of cheese instead of the tiny amount it calls for.
I love this recipe! It was not hard to prepare and the results were delicious. I did add: 3 times as much garlic, a half can of milk, 1 can of origal Rotel plus the can of tomatoes the recipe called for. I didn't have Cream of Chicken soup, so I substituted Cream of Mushroom, and I didn't have celery so I just left it out. I mixed the tomatoes, soup, and milk together while I browed the onions and garlic with the meat. I had some leftover jalepeno cheese that I added as an additional layer. My family loved it!
I thought it was pretty dry. Maybe two cans of chicken soup would be better.
My entire family LOVES this dish. I used ground turkey instead of beef. I seasoned the meat with roasted garlic seasoning, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper. I also used 1 can cream of chicken and 1 can cream of mushroom and 1 can of Garlic and Onion seasoned diced tomatoes. I didn't layer it, just mixed it all together. Instead of just cheddar cheese I used Kraft Pizza Cheese (Cheddar and Mozzarella blend) and mixed a handful into the noodle mixture and then added more the to top. I only cooked it for 25 minutes. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was great! I was busy and didn't have alot of time to prepare something and this fit the bill. The flavor of the chicken soup with the beef was surprisingly nice. I made a mistake and bought a 28 oz. can of tomatoes and used it all because I thought the casserole might be dry otherwise. Also, to avoid hard noodles on the top, I baked the casserole covered for 45 minutes and uncovered for the last 15. It turned out great! Next time I make it, I think I'll mix the chicken soup in with the meat so it will be dispersed throughout the dish better, and I'll stick with the 28 oz. can of tomatoes.
This is really good!! I was surprised as it sounded kinda like a mess & I can't pronounce the name, will call it Amish dish--but went with the reviews for something different for dinner. Made a double batch & froze one as someone recommended. This is a very good comfort meal, Has everything you need in it except the salad! I used kluski noodles and used extra can of soup, lots more garlic, salt & pepper and a can of tomatoes with peppers, juice included, instead of stewed. Also added extra cheese. This would be good for leftovers. I think it will heat up well.
My family absolutley loved it. The only complaint I got was it didn't cool down quick enough.
My husband and I decided that this recipe was a keeper. We want to add another can of tomatoes next time. I didn't use the whole bag of noodles and I didn't bake it in the oven, so it didn't dry out. I mixed the cooked noodles and fried hamburger mixture together then added the soup and tomatoes, then I covered with as much cheese as I wanted and covered it till it melted on low.This saved an hour of baking time.
This dish was easy to make. Even though I used the canned tomatoes with jalapenos, I found it to be rather bland. My husband on the other hand really liked it. I will make the recipe again, but will add a few spices, maybe cumin and cayenne or oregano and basil.
A "good" & economical meal. I did add some all-season salt while sauting the beef and added an 8 oz can of tomato sauce to ensure that the dish didn't dry out in the oven. Also, (by accident) I grabbed cream of mushroom soup instead = mixed w/ a half soup can of milk. My boyfriend thought this was really good while others found it decent. If I make again, I might take another's advice and add some chopped bell peppers, sliced mushrooms and/or corn.
I thought this was just ok. I added mushrooms, used 2 cans of soup w/1 can of milk, used extra cheese and garlic. I also used elbows, I didn't have egg noodles. I think next time I make it, I'll just leave in the skillet and not bake it.
I am always looking for new ground beef dishes I adapted this recipe with help from previous reviewers to suit my taste and what I had on hand which is what I always suggest on a new recipe. Heres what I changed: I used a box of macaroni & cheese noodles instead of egg noodles I used green pepper instead of celery since I was out of celery :) I added salt & pepper to each layer along with a touch of seasoning salt to meat only I used one can of diced tomatoes and one can of tomato sauce mixed together I added about 1/2 cup of milk and 1/4 cup of sour cream along with the cheese package from the mac n cheese to the cream of chicken soup & stirred well prior to adding to other ingredients. I mixed it all together in the greased baking dish, covered it with marble jack cheese and sprinkled dried parsley on the top. I baked it at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes until cheese was melted. It was very good. Next time I will cook noodles a little less than al dente (or maybe use rotini?) because this version is not dry at all and noodles cooked more while baking. I served with garlic bread. Even my picky toddler ate it up!
I changed this a bit, based on the other reviews. I don't like celery, so I omitted that completely, and rather than layering the casserole, I just mixed it all together. My husband and kids loved this, which for my kids to admit that is a feat! I thought it was a bit bland and not really what I was looking for. I will probably make this again for them though! But I will probably tweak it a bit so that I can eat it.
Over all good recipe. Everyone in the family loved it. Used Cream of chicken with herbs. Pretty easy to make. Have been asked to make it again.! Thanks for the recipe!
This was good. I used 2 cans of soup and added 1 can of milk. I also used the 1/2 the fat campbells soups to cut back the calories. I didn't use stewed tomatoes, I thought that would be too bland so I used a can of chopped garlic & basil flavoured tomatoes instead. Pretty good.
Great recipe! I followed some suggestions in the other reviews, such as more soup and a cup of milk. It turned out really good! The diced tomatoes make it the best. My family of 7 enjoyed it very much!
REALLY good! New family favourite! I made it again at my mothers and instead of the cream of chicken soup used cream of mushroom, used leeks instead of onions, and added some of my moms homemade canned tomatoes and it was even better! Only lasts 2 days in my house.
Easy to make. I would make it again. I added an extra can of condensed soup (cream of celery) along with the cream of chicken. Next time I would thin the soup out with some milk and pour this on top of the layers.
This recipe was just "ok". Overall it was too dry and the top layer of noodles were baked hard. Layering it was more of a hassle as the directions said to do it. I will add another can of cream of chicken soup and combine the tomatoes and cheese. I will layer the noodles, then meat, then soup mixture and top with cheese. I think it will turn out much better. One thing I did like about this recipe was the tablespoon of minced garlic added to the hamburger when browning.
this was pretty good- with some tweaking. I added an extra can of soup. After eating this I think if I try it again- which I probably will, I will mix the 2 cans of soup with a can of Diced tomatoes with the juice it seems silly to layer the soup and tomatoes when they blend together during baking anyway. This recipes reminds me of goulash. I liked it and my husband- who is very picky ate 2 helpings.
We used regular penne pasta and we used a little less condensed chicken soup--ABSOLUTELY AMAZING...huge hit at home!
This was a really good recipe. My whole family loved this. Even the picky three year old ate it! The only thing we did different was adding French's Fried Onions to the top during the last five minutes of baking. We followed the advice of some of the other posters and added milk into the soup. The casserole was wonderfully moist. I wish I had added more cheese than what the recipe called for though. Some of my family loved the tomato in it and some weren't so keen on it. So for us adding it or not probably wouldn't make that big a deal. Try this easy to prepare and very filling meal, you will like it. Just one question though...where did the name of this recipe COME FROM???!!!
Very good!! I did make some alterations... Used ground turkey and added salt and pepper while browning. Added some chopped mushrooms, fresh basil and fresh parsley as well. Used one can of condensed cream of mushroom and added about a 1/2 cup of sour cream and a 1/3 cup milk as it needs extra liquid. I mixed it everything (minus the cheese) in the big pan I browned the turkey in and added salt and pepper to taste. Then dumped it into my casserole dish instead of layering. Covered with foil and added the cheese at the last 5 or 10 mins of baking without the foil on.
I made this for dinner tonight and it was pretty good. I think the next time i make it I will try using cream of mushroom soup. my husband liked it. but my 8 year old son was not to crazy about it.
Everyone loved this recipe, and leftovers were quite good. The only change i made was the addition of diced green bell pepper, about 1/3 of one (had it on hand and wanted to get it used up.) i think it was a nice addition and shows the flexibility of this recipe. I did cover mine about halfway through when the top noodles started to brown up a bit, which i like but didn't want them to burn. i didn't find it like hamburger helper at all, which is what i was expected when i read the ingredients. it didn't say to drain the tomatoes so i didn't and all the liquid got absorbed during baking and gave it a nice flavor throughout. i did try the layering. i didn't find it hard, but a bit unnecessary. Wish i'd used more cheese. this was very tasty and i will certainly make it again
Pretty good. I over cooked it (which is not part of my rating) Which made a crustier top, but I king of liked the over cooked cheddar taste. I made it per the recipe although I did omit the onion and added onion powder instead. I also added 1/3 c. water to help with the dryness. It is better than hamburger helper. My husband loves HH, but my daughters and I hate it...this was a good compromise...similar in a small way, but definitely better. Next time I try it I'm going to cook it maybe 40 minutes instead...the noodles had gotten too soft.
This recipe was okay, I followed some other peoples' suggestion and doubled the soup and added some milk. I was really glad I did because it would have been extremely dry if I hadn't. This is a very bland casserole, so if you are looking for something with a lot of flavor, I would suggest trying something else.
This was a nice, hearty dish. I read the reviews before making it however, I went with the advice of adding more cream of chicken soup. If I hadn't, it probably would have been too dry. Next time I think that I will add some mushrooms. Yummy!
This was surprisingly tasty. I didn't think that the beef and cream of chicken would go, but they do. I made a few adjustments, according to other's suggestions. I halved the noodles (which proved to be the perfect amount), added a little bit of milk and sour cream (maybe 1/3 cup milk and 2 T s.c), and omitted the celery (mainly because I prefer celery to be fresh or cooked in a stew/soup). I then put the noodles on the bottom, then mixed everything else (except cheese) together and poured that over the noodles, then covered and baked for 30 min. Then I sprinkled cheese on it (just how much looked good to me) and then covered and baked for 10 more min. Turned out really tasty. I'll definitely make again and the ingredients are usually always in my cupboards.
This dish turned out really well and tasted really good! I had no celery or stewed tomatoes, so I used cream of celery and a mixture of diced fresh tomatoes and pasta sauce instead.
I also modified this recipe into a Tex Mex style dish. I added 1 package of taco seasoning while the beef was browning. I also added 2 tablespoons of fresh cilantro. I added the diced tomatoes to the beef and not layered into the pan. As another reviewer suggested I added 1/2 cup of milk to the soup before adding. I actually tossed the noodles into the soup mixture. I did a layer of noodles and layer of beef and topped with cheese. Came out nice and not dry. (i covered it with foil as well)
As is this recipe would be very bland and dry. Here's how I modified it: added 2 cans of soup (mushroom and celery), lots and lots and lots of garlic and cheese, salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Didn't have any celery so I skipped that. Next time I think I might try using diced or crushed tomatoes instead of stewed that way they would spread throughout the dish instead of just big chunks here and there. It would also help thin out the soup. Another option would be to use softened cream cheese instead of milk. Combine the soup and cheese really well, even with a little milk and use that. Anyway, not bad!
Proportions in recipe are a bit odd, but it turned out all right. I use more cheese than called for, next time I'd either use fewer noodles or another can of tomatoes. Left the celery crunchy and thant was a nice touch. Good leftovers.
This was good but needed a little more seasoning, maybe while cooking the meat. Next time I will add corn to the casserole and instead of layering I will mix it all together then top with the cheese.
This recipe turned out very good. I did however make a lot of changes based on what others had advised. I only used half of an onion and it was enough for me. I also used more minced garlic 3-4 cloves. I substituted 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup with one can of milk mixed instead of the cream of chicken. I also double the cans of tomatoes and substituted mushrooms for celery because I am not a fan of cooked celery. I threw the mushrooms in with the meat when it was close to being done to just soften a little. Over all this turned out very well and was not dry at all!
I love this! It takes a little bit of time but lasts for days. I add a can or 2 of sliced mushrooms and extra garlic. I also cook it till the sides get real crunchy but that's just the way I like it.
I really enjoyed this dish. I did not have diced tomatoes or celery so I used one can of beans and celery salt. When browning the meat I added the garlic and onion and seasoning with the meat. I only did one layer. I also used two cans of cream of chicken. This was easy and everyone loved it. I will be making this again and again. I also used stew meat instead of ground beef. Thank you Karen.
There are better uses for these ingredients. Usually I'm a fan of layering but there was no reason to layer this what-so-ever. It did freeze alright. If I ever make it again I won't bother to layer and I'll use lots of spices. Also, the tomato chunks were too large with the diced tomatoes; crushed might be better.
Well... It tasted like goulash. Unfortunately,none of us really care for goulash. However we did eat most of it. Luckily, we had a lot of parmesan cheese on hand.
This was really good!! We all enjoyed it tremendously. I will certainly make this again especially when I am craving some good comfort food!
Very good, hearty meal. I used one can of soup and added half a can of milk. I'm looking forward to having the leftovers tomorrow.
This was pretty good, everyone was satisfied and enjoyed this casserole. I omitted the onion, celery and garlic..didn't have on hand...but I did use everything else and it was tasty. Something different and yummy!
This was so easy, filling; made enough for an army! Great for our housing ministry; literally can feed our whole household. Served it with fresh sauteed green beans and a fruit salad. Easy to increase for larger quantities.
After reading the reviews I determined some changes needed to be made. I used 2 cans cream of chicken with 2 tbs milk and an extra can of Rotel diced tomatoes with green chiles (combined with the regular). I had a green pepper I needed to use and I threw in a 1/2 cup frozen peas that I wanted out of my freezer. I also added a little extra garlic in powder form as well as a tsp of hot sauce (a mild version) for some extra flavor. I'm glad I did, it would have been a little bland. I wound up not having shredded chedder like I though so I used a mozzerella and swiss, (next time I will run to the store and buy the cheddar. I also cheesed to taste. The kids loved it and it was nice comfort food meal. Next time I will not use tomatoes green chiles as it threw it off.
I used bowtie pasta cuz that's what I had on hand. Having read the reviews, I whisked the soup (1 can cream of mushroom) and 1 can of milk together. I used a 14 oz. can of diced tomatoes in puree, to which I mixed a 10 oz. can of rotel. To the tomato mix, I added 2 tsp. chili powder, a generous squirt of hot chili sauce, and salt to taste. One other substitution. I used left-over brisket instead of the ground beef. (I know that's a regular comment of mine but, we b-b-q alot!) **We usually b-b-q on Sundays, smoking quantities of chicken, brisket, ribs, & sausage, even though it's just the two of us. We freeze portions for later in the week. Having a variety of cooked meats on hand to substitute in the many recipes found in this site means fast dinners on harried days that are fused with smoky, slow-cooked taste! I used ALOT more cheese than called for, skim mozzarella. Just sprinkle til it looks like enough! This was yummy!
My Son said it should be named,"YUCK-azuti". Nothing blended together once it cooked. We had blobs of soup and then blobs of tomateos. Once I mixed everything up, it was a little better, but not something I'd make again.
This was yummy!! To combat the dryness others have spoken about, I made the soup like I was making it as a soup (meaning I mixed it with a can of milk) and added it like that....mine was not dry at all. I also added salt and pepper. I didn't layer it as the contributor suggested....I just kind of mixed it all together and then topped it off with a layer of cheese before putting it in the oven. My kids LOVED this...I got "Your a good cooker, Mommy" from both of them. This was also an economical dinner...I ended up with a huge casserole dish of this (feeding my family of 4, with PLENTY of leftovers) for about $10 in ingredients...can't beat that!!
I made this with penne noodle and used 2 cans of soup and tomatoes plus used a can of rotel and it was fantastic. My family said this is definitely a keeper. Thanks for the recipe!
Not a fan. Very dry, noodles were burnt on the top, and don't want to serve it to my husband when he comes home from work. A waste of ingrediants, should have read the reviews and added more stuff to make it moist. I don't understand how this recipe got a 4 out of 5, when most of the reviews all say it's dry. I just saw 4 stars out of 200+ rates and figured it had to be good. Very disappointed.
What a success! I, like other reviewers, was a bit skeptical about how ground beef and cream of chicken would go together but it's great! I added a 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes with green chiles (Rotel), and instead of celery, added a can of cream of celery soup, for a total of two cans tomatoes and two cans of soup. I seasoned some ground turkey with some mexican seasoning, upped the onion, and put plenty of cheese in the mix -- no layering. More cheese went on top and cooking it for about 30 minutes was perfect! Thanks for the great recipe!
This is one of the best recipes I've tried on thie site. My husband loved it , too! I did use two cans of chicken soup and added a little more milk and it came out perfect. :)
We really loved this one. I didb't cook it as long so it did not come out so dry. (except when you reheated) Also, I added the soup & tomatoes to the meat then divided. It was a lot easier. I didn't drain the juice off the tomatoes, either. Next time I am going to try some Rotel tomatoes for a little zing.
Quick, easy, and yummy but very heavy. Definitely a winter or fall recipe.
Need a bit more meat for my family, so will double the amount of GB next time. I was out of canned tomatoes so used Rotel instead. It was a good substitution for us as the dish would have been a bit bland without it. Needs some salt and pepper during the cooking stage. I doubled the soup and added extra tomatoes, but was still a bit dry.
I made this for my father while my mother was in the hospital. The main drawing point were the people who said it tasted like hamburger helper only better. He told me that it was the best thing he has ever eaten, (probably not, but it's nice to hear), and that anytime I want to make this, he will be more than happy to eat it. I followed others and used two cans of cream of chicken and diced tomatoes and more cheese. I will definitely make this dish again.
This was a simple, quick dinner that *almost* all my kids enjoyed. My picky eater struggled her way through it, but everyone else liked it. I did exchange green peppers for the celery. Will make again, but will add more cheese, and probably more soup... didnt think it was anything like hamburger helper, though.
My husband an two kids loved this recipe. I will definitely make it again. I used a mixture of whole grain and regular pasta of various shapes. I added SALT, ground PEPPER and a can of sliced BLACK OLIVES to the meat mixture. I used diced tomatoes (not stewed) as that is what I had on hand. I also used about 3-4 times a much mild cheddar cheese. When I make it again, I will thin the soup with 1/2 a can of milk before layering with it. I did'nt care for the way it stayed in globs. I will also allow for 1 to 1.5 hours of preparation time.
I made this just like 'Connie' did, but for the tomatoes I added Original Rotel canned tomatoes and also added about 1 12 T. of Tiger Sauce (anyone hear of it? You will find it in with your ketchup, BBQ sauces, etc. Delicious!) This dish was very, very tastey and my guys loved it. Will definately make it again.
This was a good casserole. My only complaint is that it's a little dry. Next time I'll use 2 cans of tomatoes and add some milk to the chicken soup. I added s&p to the beef as it was cooking.
It didn't taste bad, but it didn't taste great either. Sort of bland and did not reheat well. I don't think I'll make it again.
My boys (husband and son) LOVE this, and so do I. I don't like cream of chicken soup, and think it's too dry with just one can of soup. I also don't like celery, so I use one can of Cream of Mushroom and one can of Cream of Celery to get the flavor. I under cook the noodles just a little so they aren't too mushy when it's done. This recipe tastes even better after a night in the fridge. This one is a keeper.
The combination of these flavors are wonderful, We do not like leftovers but this dish is even better the next day, definitely a keeper, thanks for a great recipe, which is now in my recipe box
No recipe thus far has ever failed me when I look at the reviews, until now. This was horrible! I followed the recipe except I added more garlic and an addition can of soup as recommended. I feel horrible that I wasted the ingredients.
This dish was pretty good. I added 2 cans of cream of chicken and mixed with a little milk like other people suggested to do. It turned out great and my family loved it! Thank you.
I used less noodles and more cheese and it was perfect for us. 5 stars from my husband. Thanks Karen.
I was desperate to make dinner and NOT go to the store, so this was okay. I am hoping that it is better the second day, after it has been in the fridge all night. I used two cans of tomatoes and I mixed in sour cream and milk with the soup, cream of mushroom, - as recommended by someone else. Not a big hit with my kids. :(
This is a very hearty meal. It fed our family of five (two adults and three young children), and we had nearly half a pan of leftovers. As others have mentioned, it is a bit bland and dry. I also found that it was slightly overcooked after being in the oven for an hour. However, it was easy to prepare and with some variation, I think it could be a tasty addition to our family's menus.
This was surprisingly good. My husband really liked it. The meat tasted delicious.
Not sure why everyone is saying this recipe was dry. Not the case here. I used 3 lbs of hamburger, 1 onion, 1 cream of chicken wirh 1 can milk, 1 can stewed tomatoes with juice, smothered with cheese. It turned out wonderful added salt and pepper on top. And poured the soup mixture on top rather than layering. It will be made again and again....Thank you
This recipe is one of my favorites from this site. I love the combination of flavors, it's very different from anything else I've made. The only change I make is that I always use cream of mushroom soup instead of the cream of chicken.
Very plain, needed some salt, but inexpensive and quick. I added a lot more vegetables, too.
Pretty good flavor..a little bland..and not enough sauce and pasta for the meat in my opinion.I will prob make again..and adjust ingredients.
Great, easy comfort food. I used one can of the cream soup, one can of milk, and about one can of sour cream. Kids did not like the flavor of the stewed tomatoes, so maybe next time I wil just use regular ones.
It was very good. Everyone in my family loved it. Thanks for the recipe.
This was a tasty & easy meal. I needed a very quick dinner so cooked everything and threw it into a crock pot on low for 3 1/2 hours- was perfect when we got home. Hubby liked it with some added cayenne pepper in his portion.
This isn't something I thought I would like but I was pleasantly surprised. I added a little milk to keep it from being dry. This was a great casserole when I was short on time and looking for something I could make with what I had on hand.
I used a little more garlic, basil flavoured tomatoes and mixed everything together instead of doing layers. We all loved it, althought it was a little dry so next time I'm going to add a little chicken broth to the soup, and there will be a next time....thanks!
The version I made of this was pretty good for a quick dinner. I used spaghetti (for lack of any other pasta), but that turned out to be great! I skipped the celery & used cream of mushroom soup. Very good!
Way too dry and not that tasty in my opinion. I don't know what to do to fix or alter the recipe so I will just leave it alone and not make again.
This needed a little kick. Maybe crushed red pepper or Rotel tomatoes instead of just diced tomatoes. Also don't cook as long it had crispy cheese and noodles at the edges after an hour. But all and all not bad.
This casserole was very good. I left out the celery because I didn't have any and used two cans of cream of chicken soup, basil, oregano, extra cheese and some diced jalepeno peppers. I mixed everything together and topped it all with cheese.
It was ok, a bit hamburger helpery. I used two cans of mushroom soup and added half a can of diced green chilies. Would have been really bland without. Still seemed like it was missing something.
good, easy & a kid pleaser. the only changes i make are adding seasoning salt to the beef while it's cooking and i don't layer. i mix it all together then cook and it comes out fine. (much easier that way!)
This was WONDERFUL! I did not have the cream of chicken soup that was called for so I used cream of celery. My husband loved it and took leftovers with him to work. I will cook this again for sure. Thanks Karen!
Just okay. Very bland. You definitely need to add more moisture, I added an extra can of soup and is was still not overly moist. The noodles to get crunchy on top and I mixed everything together instead of layering. Maybe put foil over top for most of cooking. Won't make again.
Followed the recipe and it was dry. Needs more soup and cheese
