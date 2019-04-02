Amish Yumazuti

A real tasty dish, there are seldom any leftovers with this ground beef and noodle casserole.

Recipe by Karen

prep:

30 mins
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place noodles in a pot of lightly salted boiling water. Cook until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  • Cook ground beef, onion, celery and garlic in a skillet over medium heat until meat is evenly browned. Drain off excess grease.

  • Butter a 9x13 inch baking dish. Place half of the cooked noodles in the bottom of the dish. Cover them with half of the meat mixture, then half of the tomatoes. Spoon half of the cream of chicken soup over the tomatoes, then sprinkle half of the shredded cheese. Repeat layers, ending with cheese on the top.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, or until cheese is browned and bubbly. Let stand for 10 minutes to set before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
422 calories; protein 22.5g; carbohydrates 45.9g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 95.6mg; sodium 574.1mg. Full Nutrition
