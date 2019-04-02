Amish Yumazuti

I am always looking for new ground beef dishes I adapted this recipe with help from previous reviewers to suit my taste and what I had on hand which is what I always suggest on a new recipe. Heres what I changed: I used a box of macaroni & cheese noodles instead of egg noodles I used green pepper instead of celery since I was out of celery :) I added salt & pepper to each layer along with a touch of seasoning salt to meat only I used one can of diced tomatoes and one can of tomato sauce mixed together I added about 1/2 cup of milk and 1/4 cup of sour cream along with the cheese package from the mac n cheese to the cream of chicken soup & stirred well prior to adding to other ingredients. I mixed it all together in the greased baking dish, covered it with marble jack cheese and sprinkled dried parsley on the top. I baked it at 375 degrees for 35-40 minutes until cheese was melted. It was very good. Next time I will cook noodles a little less than al dente (or maybe use rotini?) because this version is not dry at all and noodles cooked more while baking. I served with garlic bread. Even my picky toddler ate it up!