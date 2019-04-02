Slow Cooker Chili II

The slow cooker is a great way to make chili. This beefy chili is packed with beans, veggies, and spice.

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the beef in a skillet over medium heat, and cook until evenly brown. Drain grease.

  • Place the beef in a slow cooker, and mix in onion, celery, green bell pepper, garlic, tomato puree, kidney beans, and cannellini beans. Season with chili powder, parsley, salt, basil, oregano, black pepper, and hot pepper sauce.

  • Cover, and cook 8 hours on Low.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 34.4mg; sodium 975mg. Full Nutrition
