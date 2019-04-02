Slow Cooker Chili II

This was a good base and I always add celery to my chili. To me, the best tasting chili I have ever had comes from the basic 'Carroll Shelby" chili makins packet found in most grocery stores. All it is is a bag of seasoning and some other stuff but great seasoning. I brown 2 lbs ground beef with chopped onions, garlic, celery and green bell pepper. Drain and reserve. Add two cans pintos, two cans tomatoes (undrained), 8 oz of tomato sauce and a 15 oz can of black olives, drained and sliced. Add the masa flour from the Shelby spice packet and the cayenne pepper to taste and let that simmer on the stove for an hour or two. THEN add the ground beef / onion / green pepper mixture and simmer for another hour or so. I don't allow the ground meat to simmer too long as I feel it cooks all the flavor out of it. Allow to cool and put in the fridge over night and then heat it up the next day when it has melded the flavors well. This is the most important step as chili is always better the NEXT day in my opinion. Add shredded cheese and Louisiana hot sauce to suit your own compression ratio. Serve with warmed tortilla chips and scoop it out of your bowl. Works for me.