Slow Cooker Chili II
The slow cooker is a great way to make chili. This beefy chili is packed with beans, veggies, and spice.
The slow cooker is a great way to make chili. This beefy chili is packed with beans, veggies, and spice.
I had success with this recipe, with a few small changes from reading reviews. I did NOT add celery. I also drained 2 cans of beans and left one undrained. I used one can of tomato puree and one can of diced tomatoes. I bumped up the seasonings by using 1.5 T of chili powder, extra garlic, and almost 1 tsp of tabasco. The chili came out great and my husband described the flavor as "earthy." He liked it.Read More
I thought this recipe was lousy. Where's the taste and spice to it? I'm tempted to pitch it but I think I can salvage it with a whole lot more spices than what's called for in the recipe. It tastes like tomato period! I will not be making this recipe again.Read More
I had success with this recipe, with a few small changes from reading reviews. I did NOT add celery. I also drained 2 cans of beans and left one undrained. I used one can of tomato puree and one can of diced tomatoes. I bumped up the seasonings by using 1.5 T of chili powder, extra garlic, and almost 1 tsp of tabasco. The chili came out great and my husband described the flavor as "earthy." He liked it.
I am not a huge fan of chili, but my husband has been asking for it, so we tried this one. I am not a huge exact measurment person, so I threw in the beef, approximate amounts of onion, celery and green pepper. I drained all but 1 can of beans (I used dark red, light red and white kidney beans.) I used 1 can of puree and 1 can of diced tomatoes with green chilis. I used the recommended seasonings, approximately, but used tobasco instead of the chili sauce that I didn't have. I cooked for 6 hours on high. This was really hearty with the right ammount of sauce. We stirred in sour cream and cheddar cheese and topped with cheddar french fried onions (way to load up the calories, but boy was it good!!!)
Was looking for a recipe that was similar to one I used to use but lost. This was it and it was great. If you like it spicy, you will need to up the spices. I also added some cumin and swapped out the tomato puree for tomato chunks. Everyone loved it!
I thought this recipe was lousy. Where's the taste and spice to it? I'm tempted to pitch it but I think I can salvage it with a whole lot more spices than what's called for in the recipe. It tastes like tomato period! I will not be making this recipe again.
This was awsome and so delicious. I used ground chicken rather than beef and found there was no difference in taste. The ground chicken was usefull in reducing the cholesterol levels in this meal. I will keep this recepie in the faves.
Good simple recipe. Made a few tweaks on second batch: - 1 lb LEAN (93%) ground beef, browned and did not drain fat (it's very little and adds flavor) - 2 cans red kidney beans, 1 light and 1 dark, (drained and rinsed because they are packed in corn syrup--sugar) - 1 can black beans (with liquid) instead of cannelloni - Two packets taco seasoning instead of chili powder - 2 cans diced tomatoes w/ green chilies instead of puree - 2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning instead of the individual herbs. - 3 cloves garlic, minced, instead of 2 - 2 medium jalapeno peppers, cleaned and seeded, chopped - 1 cup beef broth
Used ground turkey instead of beef. Everyone who ate it loved it. I also used quite a bit more veggies. Served it over elbow noodles! Yummy for winter time!
This is a great recipe for families with different taste buds. I fed my family of six this recipe Superbowl Sunday and what I liked about it was that it wasn't too hot for the young or older ones and for us in the middle we were able to heat it up to our liking. I served it up with some garlic bread and the meal was complete. I only added four cans of beans - three red kidney and one black bean. I don't think the recipe suffered from the lack of the other two cans. Has anyone made this recipe and added cornstarch to thicken it up? I didn't find it overly thin, but debated with my sister whether or not to add the cornstarch. In the end we left it as is.
Very good recipe. Every once in a while I see someone post that you should not rate a recipe that you made changes to, and I understand that view but I also think that many of us enjoy reading through the changes/variations to get other ideas. I think I will send the idea along to allrecipes.com that we should have 2 ways to rate a recipe - "followed recipe exact" and "changes made" or something like that. Then everyone will be happy, well...not everyone. Anyways, on with my review - this chili came out great, and yes I made some changes. I did not add celery as I'm not a big fan. I used Canellini, Pinto and Black Beans and added a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles. I was concerned as another reviewer posted that the base might be too "tomatoee" but it had fantastic flavor. Thank you for a great chili recipe!
Excellent recipe! Received many compliments. I doubled the recipe for an office "pig out." Used 2.5-3 lbs beef (browned the meat with the spices and half the veggies), 2-3 onions, 2-3 peppers (red and green), 6 stalks of celery (optional), 6 cloves garlic (jarred), 4 cans crushed or diced tomatoes, 4 cans kidney beans (drain 2-3 cans), and all the spices mentioned. 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low. Went easy with the hot stuff since some don't like, but placed hot sauce, red pepper flakes, and chili powder on the side when serving. Also served with grated cheddar cheese and french bread. Enjoy!
Excellent flavor after I modified it a little. Used 2lb chili meat from the butcher. Bumped up the amounts of basil, oregano, salt, pepper, and parsley. Added 1/2 teaspoon cumin. Drained and rinsed all beans (I think this helps cut down on gas!). Used 1 can diced tomatoes with green chilis and one can tomato sauce (not spaghetti sauce). Added 7oz can of green chilis. Cooked on high for 6 hours. Hubby thought it was wonderful; and he's a tough critic!
This was delicious! My whole family loved it, I followed the recipe with just a few exceptions... instead of adding the liquid from the beans, I drained off; added 2 14-oz cans of diced tomatoes (with liquid), just 1 can of puree, and a 12-oz can of beer. Then I doubled all the seasonings, just because we like it very flavorful. Definitely a keeper!
We ate this for an entire week as a side dish. We swapped the ground beef for ground turkey, and cannellini beans for black ones. I cooked it on high for 4 hours (instead of low for 8 hours).
Best chili ever....with modifications to bring a little more heat! I added a can of Rotel in place of tomatoes, trippled the chili powder, subtracted the celery (celery in chili...really?), and mixed in a teaspoon of brown sugar. This recipie will win awards! Amazing!
Slow Cooker Chili II Haiku: "Well, it was easy. I wouldn't make it again, without some changes." Prepped this b4 work in the morning (bonus for quick and easy) and dumped it in the crockpot. Came home and my first thought at the aroma was, "did I make spaghetti sauce?" b/c it didn't smell like chili at all. More points for my pre-schooler eating her whole bowl, but that's b/c it was bland as bland can be - overly tomato-ey and lacking in that punch that makes chili, well, chili. Husband and I could only eat our's doused in Sriracha, cilantro, and cheese. If I make this again, I'd seriously increase the seasonings, drop the celery, and swap tomato puree for diced tomatoes w/ chilis.
I was at home while this was cooking so I got to try it occasionally and added stuff as need, it is a great base recipe that you can customize to your own palette. My additions were 1 additional tbsp of cumin, 3X the Chili powder, 1 tsp white vinegar, 1/2 tsp sugar, 1/2 tsp brown sugar, 1 tbsp Schlotszky's hot sauce, 1/2 cup fresh chopped tomatoes,2 cans tomato sauce(accidentally only picked up one can of puree at the store) and 2tsp unsweetened chocolate. And it tastes wonderful:)
Not bad. Seemed to be missing the tomato flavor and was a bit dry so we added a 28oz can of crushed tomatoes. Probably should have added more chili powder too but will need to next time.
This is a very good starting base for chili. I ended up using more chili powder than was asked for, and instead of cooking the meat solo, I sauteed the onions / garlic, then cooked the beef, draining the fat when it was 1/2 done. I added the spices and finished cooking it. I then threw it all in the cooker, using diced tomatoes and some tomato paste, and mushrooms. I added some more chili and a bit of cayenne, plus a habenero sauce that I have home made from a family member, and finished it off with a couple of bay leaves. Really good outcome. Usually have it with shredded cheese all mixed in
Made almost exactly as written except: Sauted onions, pepper, celery and garlic before browning beef. Used crushed tomatoes (Aldi brand) rather than puree. Drained both cans of kidney beans. Doubled the chili powder. Still came out a little on the mild side, but very nice thick texture. I liked all the veggies, husband was a bit iffy about the celery. Was much thicker when left overs were reheated, almost dip consistency.
I loved this recipe but it's a litle bland on it's own. I added extra veggies, more chilli powder, red chilli flakes, can of green chiles, paprika and lots more salt. It was fantastic.
I had never made chili before, and my husband wanted chili just like his mom's. I did make a few changes, but I think this recipe is GREAT! I used one can of tomat sauce and one of diced tomatoes with green chilis instead of the two cans of puree, two cans of kidney beans (only one with liquid) and a can of black beans, drained. Other than that I followed everything as the recipe stated, cooked on low for about 8 hours, and my husband LOVED it! He said it tasted "just like mom's", and it was super easy! I will definitely make this again.
I had great success with this recipe as an informal dinner at an evening meeting I hosted at my house. I love all the different flavors. Instead of celery I used celery flakes, and the flavor was still good. Next time I think I will add corn to the slow cooker during the last hour of cooking
Modifications after 1st attempt: 1. Use 2 cans of tomato paste. 2. Use 1 can of diced tomatoes.
video
This chili was excellent with a few preference changes. I added the kidney beans, but not the other type. I added two cans of diced tomatoes instead of tomato puree. Along with the ground beef, I added one cup of mild Italian sausage crumbled. Great recipe!
This is a great, quick chili (when you know you won't have time in the evening to make dinner). There are definitely more interesting, or complex chili's out there but this is very FAMILY-FRIENDLY. Top w/ sour cream, cheese, & onions & don't forget the cornbread! Use left over for burritos.
Added more garlic cloves and garlic powder. Used kidney and pinto beans drained and rinsed. Also added a tablespoon of Cumin for flavor without adding more heat. We like to serve over rice and top with sour cream, scallions and fresh lime juice.
This was a good base and I always add celery to my chili. To me, the best tasting chili I have ever had comes from the basic 'Carroll Shelby" chili makins packet found in most grocery stores. All it is is a bag of seasoning and some other stuff but great seasoning. I brown 2 lbs ground beef with chopped onions, garlic, celery and green bell pepper. Drain and reserve. Add two cans pintos, two cans tomatoes (undrained), 8 oz of tomato sauce and a 15 oz can of black olives, drained and sliced. Add the masa flour from the Shelby spice packet and the cayenne pepper to taste and let that simmer on the stove for an hour or two. THEN add the ground beef / onion / green pepper mixture and simmer for another hour or so. I don't allow the ground meat to simmer too long as I feel it cooks all the flavor out of it. Allow to cool and put in the fridge over night and then heat it up the next day when it has melded the flavors well. This is the most important step as chili is always better the NEXT day in my opinion. Add shredded cheese and Louisiana hot sauce to suit your own compression ratio. Serve with warmed tortilla chips and scoop it out of your bowl. Works for me.
very good, very hearty. I didn't even think of putting shredded cheese or sour cream on this, the flavor was so good! Only thing I did different was use chili beans, instead of kidney beans. It's called Chili, not Kidney, for a reason.
Yum! Added zucchini and carrot slices for extra veggies. REALLY good!
Enjoyed this very much. I used one can of mixed beans and one can of black beans because that is what I had. I used a large can of diced tomatoes and one 5 oz can of tomato paste instead of the two cans of tomato puree. I rinsed my beans before adding them because I heard others say that it was soupy and I prefer a thicker chili.
I made this for New Years Eve for a family pot luck party. It turned out great. I actually had to make 2 pots of it because my grandfather has a special diet right now and can't have Green peppers, onions, and Salt. I made one pot without them ingredients and it turned out great for him. The second pot I made I left out the celery and added a bit of cummin. I also put the onion green pepper and garlic in the pan while I was browning the ground beef. Oh yeah and I used 1 really big can of Tomato sauce and as we don't really like super thick chili. This is a very good recipe even without all of the ingredients!
I love this recipe! It s super easy. The last time I made it, I made tacos for dinner and simply doubled the amount of meat I made. That was I just had to dump it all in the slow cooker, plus it gave it a little more flavor since it had taco seasoning on it.
Delicious! I left out the dried parsley because I didn't have any, and substituted the cannelini beans with black beans. I also reduced the salt. I topped it with shredded cheddar, diced onion, cilantro and a bit of diced jalapeno - wonderful!
I have used this recipe repeatedly since I found it on this site. It's versatile and easy. Thanks for a new staple recipe.
This is so tasty and versatile! My husband had been telling me for several years that he didn't really like chili. I finally just went ahead and made this and he liked it so much that he ate the leftovers I wanted to freeze for a quick meal later. The first time I made it, I followed the recipe. Now, to save money, I cook up a big batch of beans every month and keep them on hand in the freezer. It's so easy to throw this together and it hasn't been a problem to cook it on high for a shorter time if I want to, which really helps if I forget to put it in the slow cooker early enough. I use ground turkey and adjust the seasonings and it's always delicious. This is now on my menu every month.
This had so many beans it should be called bean soup.
I will admit that this was my very first attempt at Homemade Chili and it was no less than "Fantastic!". I did make some minor changes such as the type of meat used (I don't care for Ground Beef very much) and basically added more of everything than what the recipe called for but all the ingredients listed were there. I am an "Over the Road" truck driver and I have the ability to cook using a "Slow Cooker" so this was perfect for me. With an on board Refrigerator/Freezer I had no trouble storing the left overs AND after reheating it in the Microwave it was thicker and more flavorful!
I love this as a base recipe....I added the veggies to the hamburger as it cooked. Also added two carrots chopped. Once in the the crock pot I added a can of corn.....
This is one of my favorite recipes. I will also take crescent rolls and take two triangles and form a bowl out of them on the underside of a muffin tin and bake for approx 12 mins. Then you can use it as the bowl for your chili and it gives you some bread to eat it with.
Added extra garlic and cumin. My husband added more chilli powder and hot sauce when I wasn't looking and he said it was a fantastic result for my first try at making chilli! We spooned this onto our American hot dogs for dinner.
Did not like this at all. Spices were way off. I thought it was odd that cumin was not on ingredient list but I thought I would try it anyway since all of the reviews were so favorable. The meat had a mushy odd consistency too. I suppose that is why I never use ground beef in the slow cooker. Even if you were to reduce the cooking and preserve some of the texture of the meat, the flavor was still off. I added a lot of cumin and more chili powder and cooked it down for a while just to make it palatable for dinner, but would not make it again.
Super easy and delicious. Added about half a teaspoon of cumin and quite a bit more cayenne and doubled the meat. I will probably follow suggestions and replace one of the puree cans with diced tomatoes. Served with cornbread and on top of mac - happy happy!
Very solid recipe and easy to tailor! I don't know how anyone can rate this poorly. I did found this recipe too soupy. Prob next time I'll drain all but 1 can of beans. Also, sauté onions, celery, and pepper till soft. Next time I will use white wine to lift all that flavor from the pan. I also recommend tasting the sauce before you start the slow cook process. That way u can tailor the chilli to your taste. I added a little cumin and bay leaf to added aroma.
With a few changes this recipe can be a 5 Star recipe. I followed directions exactly, then had to make a few changes. Increase Chili powder to 1 and half to 2 TB. Increase onion to at least 1 cup. I use at least two bell peppers, yellow and red are good too! I've also added in shredded zuchinni and carrots and it still tastes great! After those changes I give it 5 Stars!
Made this recipe the other day and the whole family fell in love with it. I did not add the celery. I used crushed tomatoes and a can of diced tomatoes with chilies in it. Differently making this one again.
Dried beans could be soaked overnight, drained, and then slow-cooked for four of the eight hours before other ingredients are added!
I love this recipe. I found this when I was looking for a chili much like my Dad used to make. I do add two jalepeno peppers for heat and lots of hot sauce and use pinto beans instead of canellini! Once I did not have all the ingredients and used black beans instead of one can of kidney beans, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce and tomato paste for thickness. It still came out great! Thanks!
I love meals cooked in the slow cooker. This is a good baseline recipe, but I have to admit that I change it quite a bit for personal tastes. I can't believe this chili recipe doesn't call for Cumin. I add that, along with a red pepper for color and taste. I also add a lot more garlic and a lot more hot sauce, and left out the celery. I'm not a fan of cannellini beans, so I use black beans. It's so much better the second day.
This recipe was probably the most disappointing recipe obtained from this site. It was so bland. We quadrupled the spices and when it was done, all I had was a bowl of salty, semi-spicy chili. I have no idea how fix it. Sorry, I won't be keeping this recipe.
i really enjoyed this recipe. not a waterey dish- thick and beautiful! cut back on the hot sauce and added a can of beans and molasses. added a touch of sweetness to it. I will be making this again. there is quite alot of beans in this recipe- i did add another pound of ground beef to balance it out.
I just made this overnight and I thought it was quite good. Gave it 4 stars simply because I felt it was too soupy.I have never made chili before so I was afraid of altering the recipe. I think I'd drain the liquid on another can of beans perhaps. I could've went with another 1/2 lb of meat as well. Certainly beats the chili out of the can though.
This came out very good, and was relatively easy. I loved the idea of letting the crock pot sit all day long, and just come along to eat when we were ready. I had never had slow cooker chili before, and I was surprised by how soft the meat was. I made a few substitutions based on reviews and the cans of beans that I had on hand. I replaced the 2 cans of tomato puree with one 28 oz can diced tomatoes and 1 12 oz can of tomato paste. I used 1 can kidney beans, 1 can garbanzo beans, and about 1/2 a can (leftover from something else) large butter beans, all drained, plus a can of baked beans with the liquid. I really liked the texture of all the different beans in there. While the chili was certainly not lacking in flavor, it could have used about 3 or 4 times the amount of chili powder -- it was almost closer to a meat sauce flavor than a chili flavor. Still, it was delicious, made a ton (careful when mixing, it barely fits in the pot), and I would definitely make it again.
This chili was a big hit in my house. I added 1 large can of kidney beans and a small can of cannellini beans. I did not add the celery as suggested by other views. I added 1 onion, 1 green pepper and a tsp of hot sauce. I adjusted the season according to taste. Everything else I pretty much followed. I paired it with baked potato topped with cheese and sour cream. This was a first for my family and they keep asking me to make it again.
This is an excellent chili recipe. I made this for a birthday party and got tons of compliments. Needless to say, there were no leftovers!
I made this yesterday and it was fantastic! It was a cold fall Sunday - perfect for a warm chili dinner. I got a late start on cooking it, so I cooked it on high for 4 hours instead of on low for 8. When serving, I added shredded pepper jack cheese, a spoonful of sour cream, and a side of homemade cornbread. AMAZING.
For extra flavor, I threw in a bottle of Guinness. Also used canned tomato instead of the puree, with one of the tomatoes with pepper. Also used Sirracha instead of chili powder. To thicken I also added flour into the cooker until desired thickness. Topped with cheese was very yum!
Quite enjoyable. I would agree with a earlier description: "earthy". In the future, I'll probably buy one of those chili mixes and use for seasoning purposes because there was definitely some room for growth in the seasoning department.
This was very good but had to add more seasoning. I checked the chili about an hour and a half before finishing and it was a bit bland. I added an additional 1/2 tablespoon of chili powder (Total 1 T.) and 1/2 tsp of ground cumin powder. My family does not like bell pepper so did not add that. Will make this again...SOON!
We liked this!
Bland. I did not care for this recipe.
this chili is "Perfect" according to my boyfriend..... going down in History at our house!! awesome, and easy
We loved it! Great Chili recipe. I only used one can of kidney beans and substituted a can of pinto beans for the cannellini. I increased the chili powder to 2 tablespoons and added a lot more red pepper sauce. Very good otherwise...
The recipe wass a good base but def needed some more flavoring to it. Was a pretty non spicy chili. I don't like spice but in chili I like it to have more flavoring. Would make aagain but make some adjustments.
What a hit with the family! I've been searching for a chili recipe that's not too spicy and has some sweetness. On the advice of a previous review, I used pork & beans in molasses (2 cans) and just 1 can of kidney beans (drained) and omitted the cannellini beans. I also added extra garlic, some mushrooms and increased the beef to 2 pounds. For our family of three, the left-overs didn't last past noon the next day!
Very good!
I had never made homemade chili before, and this recipe provided me the foundation I needed to build my own chili. My adjustments: We nixed out the celery. Drained all cans of beans. We added: 1 tablespoon cumin. 3/4 cup red pepper. 1 can tomato paste 1 tablespoon hot sauce. Garnished with: Colby Jack Shredded Cheese. Sour Cream. Chives.
This was easy and delicious! I made this last weekend (my first dish in my brand new slow cooker). I took the advice of a few of the other reviews. I drained the beans, I used one can of Hunts Diced Fire Roasted Tomato. I'm not an onion person so I used onion powder (one teaspoon). It was done in 4 hours.
I like to try different chili recipes and have tried many, but I may stop here! This was a HUGE HIT! I did double the onion and garlic and sauté it in olive oil before adding them. I also used one can of purée and two cans of diced tomatos with peppers. Won't change a thing!
I used turkey instead of beef and added a pinch of cinnamon, and it turned out pretty good. I like my chili a bit spicier, though, so next time I'll use some hot peppers.
Great recipe as is. I didn't change a thing, and my husband devoured it (he did add more hot sauce.) He's a pretty picky chile eater!
Too bland for our taste.
Delicious! I always modify it some depending on what ingredients I have. I used 1 full green pepper, 2 jalapeno peppers, 1 full medium onion. 2 lbs of ground beef. For the seasonings I used about 1 tsp of each.
I did make this with turkey for personal preference, drained/washed all the beans and added can diced tomatoes and about half a can of beer. To help the flavors meld I cooked the meat till almost done then added all the seasonings and onions. I then mixed everything in the crockpot and put it in the fridge over night. It was on low for 9.5hrs because I came home late and it was delicious! Really, if you like a more spicy chili (because this is not- which is the way I love it!) either pick a different recipe or add some spices! This got rave reviews from a group of 5...I had hot sauce, sour cream, olives and cheese to add as people prefer.
i dont use slow cook, just cook about 2 hours and i use tomato juice and whole tomato instead of tomaot puree...yummy ty ty so much for recipe
...REALLY good flavor! I only had 1 can of kidney beans so I threw in a can of ranch and left out the cannellini...I used 2 cans of diced tomatoes that I put in the blender with the garlic. Slow cooked all day on low..served over tortilla chips and topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream...Next time I will double and freeze half. Really good chili!
Fantastic!
Great basic recipe anyone can follow. I cut down the spicyness a little as I have a 2 and 3 yr old and I am a big baby when it comes to spice, teehee!
This was very good. Made as written, it was a little too watery. I thickened it with a bit of corn starch and water. I added additional chili powder & hot sauce at the end to suit the tastes of my family. When I make it again I will take others' suggestions and drain the liquid from both cans of kidney beans and may add some tomato paste to help thicken it.
Kids would eat it every day. I cook the meat the night before. And after cooled I mix in the spices and put in fridge overnight. Meat get really tasty.
It came out ok but I had to make several modifications to the recipe. the spices seem very odd choices. Italian spices in chili? I cut out the basil and used cumin which is standard with chili powder. I've also never heard of putting celery in a chili so left those out. If I make this again I'd do this instead - use the drained can of kidney beans but not use a second can of kidney but black bean w/ juices instead use a can of diced tomatoes with juices use 5 oz of fresh pureed tomatoes 1 4 oz can of tomato paste and if you can find them roasted new mexico hatch green chiles with juices instead of green peppers.
This was my first time cooking Chili and it was phenomenal! After reading the other reviews I made a few changes. I only used the liquid from one of the can of beans and just used the beans from the other two. I added 1/4 cup of chili powder, 3 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon of white sugar, and 2 teaspoons of ground cumin. I also used 1 teaspoon of dried basil instead of 3/4 - same thing goes for the oregano. I used 2 teaspoons of the hot pepper sauce instead of one. My husband likes his chili spicy. I didn't use parsley.
I love this chili recipe! Somehow I end up making it at least once a month. The only thing I do different is the beans. I do one can kidney, one can pinto, and one can great northern (my store doesn't carry cannellini) and it is always a huge hit! Also, if I have mushrooms in the house, they tend to make it in my chili too. YUM.
a very solid basic chili recipe.
Pretty Good. I personally am not a fan of bell pepper, but I put it in there anyway just for the sake of sticking to the recipe. My husband said he thought there was too much celery, but I personally think it was the bell pepper he was tasting. Next time I won't put it in...Or I'll half the amount I use. My mom gave me a tip for the future, and I did it to my left overs. Put in some baking cocoa(1 tbs for the whole batch) and brown sugar( I don't remember how much she told me of that, but I put about a tsp in the bowl I'm eating right now). Makes for a little smokier flavor. Even without taking the peppers out, it is much better!
This was my first chili ever and for a chili novice, I will say this was super easy and came out pretty good. My biggest change is that since I read the critiques of this recipe were that it was bland, I added two jalapenos. If you like heat, then that really kicked it up. I also added a can of corn to balance the heat with some sweet. I'm not entirely sure why celery is in here, I feel like it made the taste a little too stew like. I'd omit that if I make this again. I used a full cup of onions because I love onions in my chili and even that was pretty mild on the onion. I'd add more next time. I will be looking for ways to season this better without necessarily making it too hot, but I think this is a great base/starter recipe for chili, especially if you like it meaty.
best chili i have ever had
I have made this several times. The first time I made it I found it tasty but something didn't taste quite right. After several experimentations I believe it was using the liquid in the beans and the spice blend that gave it an odd flavor. This last attempt was so different from the recipe that it is hard to give more than 3 stars. 1 can each of kidney and black beans drained and rinsed, 1 cup tomato sauce for some liquid, 1 can diced tomatoes, extra chili powder, ground cumin, no basil or parsely (gives it an "earthy" taste), no celery and I added 1 can creamed corn. It was so good this is now my official chili recipe. It tastes good vegetarian style as well by adding ground round in place of ground beef
I halfed the recipe, used black beans instead of cannolini, put a little more chilli powder and some cumin and a bit more hot pepper sauce. Came out delicious.
This is a great basic chili recipe and can be easily adapted for with what's available to you! I didn't have bell peppers, but I threw in a jalapeno pepper and a couple yellow wax peppers in (it's what I had). Since they are all hot peppers I decrease the chili powder to 1 tsp. Also, I suggest adding about 1-2 tsp of taco seasoning to the ground beef while you are cooking it. There is a great taco seasoning recipe on Allrecipes. Just look for it. Great with corn chips (I fried up my own out of corn tortilla)
Better without the celery and bean juice. So easy to make!
Its cooking right now. Can't wait. Looks really yummy!
I made this chili for my fiance's friday poker night, and i got compliments from all the men! I omitted the celery. I used one can of kidney beans, and one can of chili beans. I also added a small bottle of v8 juice spicy. It was a big hit at my house that night!
Excellent Chili!
Loved by all, I used 3 cloves of garlic, substituted pinto beans for the cannellini beans and used 1 Tablespoon chili powder. I served this with the "Golden Sweet Cornbread" recipe found on this site. Will make again soon.
I had made the suggested changes to this chili per previous reveiws like added more chili powder for the blandness and drained the beans prior to adding them to the slow cooker because it was stated to be to watery and soupy, and what a mess it came out to be! It was way to pasty (too much tomoato paste in it) all you could taste was all the tomoato paste in it! The added chili powder was nice, good spice but thats about it! It was like a glob of tomatoe paste. So I added some stewed tomatoes, with water as well as a can of niblets corn to get some consistence back. but all in all the flavor of spice was good, but thats about all. I wont do this recipe again. Sorry.
Very tasty chili and couldn't have been any easier to make.
I added 1 lb of hot sausage, 1 can corn, skipped the puree and added a bit of chicken stock to substitute the liquid from the beans- must rinse your beans to avoid such a large sodium intake. Topped the chili off with sour cream, freshly grated extra sharp cheddar and fritos. Needless to say it was a huge hit. I also added a touch of cinnamon. Love love loved it!
Delicious! I used ground turkey instead, which worked really well.